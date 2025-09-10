Your Answers: Create a Comic Book!

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Ohio-native superman!

Superman's connection to Cleveland is rooted in the character's creation by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster.

In 1933, Siegel and Shuster were just high school students when they first conceptualized the idea of Superman. They eventually sold the character to dc comics, and superman made his debut in "action comics #1" in 1938.

For the first episode of the season, we asked you to create your very own comic book strip!

Students sent us their comic books to newsdepth@ideastream.org.

Dear NewsDepth,

For a comic book, I would write it about gymnastics. It would be at a gymnastics meet and we would be doing beam. There would be a whole group of teammates, but only 1 teammate who is going to the meet. The person that is about to compete falls off the beam a lot. But not this time. This time, she gets up and sticks every skill and does not wobble. Once she finishes, she looks at the scoreboard and she sees her name. It says 10.00! Her teammates are so happy for her, and they all are cheering! She got a perfect score!!!

- Reagan, Strongsville Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

If I had a comic, it would be about the super power I want to have. The super power I want to have is invisibility! It would talk about a girl named Lily who wants to change the world, so she got a bunch of people like friends and family to help her make a costume and spread to the world that she wants to be a superhero! At last, she became the best superhero in town! People even came to her city to see her be a hero!!!

— Lily, Mulberry Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

Here is my comic idea!

Hello, my name is Honey Bug, and I am a bee. I love honey. I love helping people because it is the right thing to do. That is why I like helping people in need.

THE END

— Laniyah, Fairfax Elementary School

Dear NewsDepth,

I would make a character named Loka. Loka would be a mother with a famous kid. Loka was like the bodyguard of her daughter Mika. Mika was a great singer. Loka had the power of x-ray vision. Mika never knew about her mom's power, but Loka plans to tell him next time she sings. This is her last time. Then she tells her, and she thanks her!

— Baileigh, Chardon Hills STEM School

Dear NewsDepth,

If I make a comic, it will be named Super dog. Super dog love NewsDepth so he watches it every day. He loves News hound. He thinks he will be on it.

— James, Fort Meigs Elementary

