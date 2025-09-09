© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

Petting Zoo: Cattle Farm Rescues Endangered Herd

By Olivia Stein
Published September 9, 2025 at 9:15 AM EDT

In Vermont, a cattle farm works to rescue an endangered herd!

Sterling Hollow Farm in Vermont works to breed and continue the lives of the Randall cattle species. The owner, Michele O’brien, says the goal of the farm is to proliferate their numbers and to restore this critically endangered species.

The Randall family began breeding the Randall cattle species in the 1900s. These cows faced extinction in the 1980s prompting Kimberly Pinsonneault, a relative of the original Randall family, and a small group of farmers to breed them.

Pinsonneault states, "For small homesteads, small farms, these cows can do it all for you”.

Tags
NewsDepth Season 56 NewsDepth: Petting Zoo
Olivia Stein
See stories by Olivia Stein