Petting Zoo: Cattle Farm Rescues Endangered Herd

In Vermont, a cattle farm works to rescue an endangered herd!

Sterling Hollow Farm in Vermont works to breed and continue the lives of the Randall cattle species. The owner, Michele O’brien, says the goal of the farm is to proliferate their numbers and to restore this critically endangered species.

The Randall family began breeding the Randall cattle species in the 1900s. These cows faced extinction in the 1980s prompting Kimberly Pinsonneault, a relative of the original Randall family, and a small group of farmers to breed them.

Pinsonneault states, "For small homesteads, small farms, these cows can do it all for you”.