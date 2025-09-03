NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 1

Welcome to the new season of NewsDepth!

This week on the show:

Tariffs could affect groceries and back-to-school supplies.

We talk about staying healthy the entire school year.

We meet artists using the biggest canvas ever… the sky!

And we hear about the origin story of Superman.

Tariff (noun): A tax that must be paid for imports and exports

Skywriting (verb): A technique used by pilots to create shames and images in the sky

Aeroponics (noun): A technique of growing plants where the roots hang suspended in the air while a nutrient solution mist is sprayed on them

Native Species (noun): A plant or animal that originated and developed in a specific ecosystem without the aid of humans

Pollinators (noun): Animals that move pollen from plant to plant to allow for fertilization (usually insects)

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Ohio-native superman!

Superman's connection to Cleveland is rooted in the character's creation by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster.

In 1933, Siegel and Shuster were just high school students when they first conceptualized the idea of Superman. They eventually sold the character to dc comics, and superman made his debut in "action comics #1" in 1938.

For the first episode of the season, we want you to create your very own comic book strip!

As we dive into the school year, it’s important to remember that things we do to take care of our bodies outside of the classroom, can affect how well we do in it.

The recipe for success includes eating healthy meals, getting plenty of sleep, staying active, and setting aside some downtime to focus on our mental health.

For our poll this week, we want to know: How do you stay healthy during the school year?

Students can choose between: sleep, nutrition, staying active, mental health, & regular doctor check-ups.

