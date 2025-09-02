Petting Zoo: Black Bear Takes a Dip in the Hot Tub!

In Florida, a black bear had a relaxing suburban day!

A multi-million dollar community in Punta Gorda woke up to a furry surprise when the bear was spotted running through backyards. Responding officers informed the homeowner, who found the bear settled into their hot tub!

The bear had a relaxing afternoon as he napped (for 6 hours) before making his way to another community.

He has since been relocated to his natural habitat, but he will surely never forget his luxurious day!