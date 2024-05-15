Know Ohio: Superman’s Ohio Origins

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's ohio-native superman!

Superman, one of the most iconic superheroes, was created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster.

Both were high school students in Cleveland, Ohio, when they developed the character in 1933.

Their creation, first appearing in Action Comics #1 in 1938, laid the foundation for the modern superhero genre.

Siegel and Shuster's vision of Superman as a symbol of hope and justice has had a lasting impact on popular culture, influencing countless stories and characters in the decades since.