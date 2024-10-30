© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Education
NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 8

By Natalia Garcia
Published October 30, 2024 at 6:48 PM EDT
This week on the show: Presidential Campaigns, Spooky Science, and Tinikling Dancing!

This week on NewsDepth:

The presidential candidates are trying new ways of reaching voters.
Anna gives us some eerie facts about Lake Erie.
What can we learn about an animal from looking at their skull?
And a Filipino dance group teaches us about Tinikling.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (noun)- A condition related to the brain that impacts how a person perceives and socializes with others.

Eerie (adjective) - Strange and scary.

Accountability (noun) - Being responsible to yourself, community, and your obligations.

Tagalog (noun) - One of the languages spoken in the Philippines.

Tinikling (noun) - A traditional Filipino dance where dancers jump and step between two bamboo sticks.

In Minnesota hundreds of thousands of people have already cast their ballots during early voting season.

That includes hundreds of first-time voters thanks to a pop-up polling location at the University of Minnesota.

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know: Why is voting so important?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their answers.

In this week’s episode we learn about some new Halloween traditions.

In California, neighbors gather to watch an elaborate light show a family put together in their house.

And in Indiana, trick-or-treaters are carrying blue pumpkins to help signal they are on the Autism Spectrum.

For our poll this week, we want to know: What is your favorite part of Halloween?

You can choose between: trick-or-treating, watching scary movies, dressing up, or I'm not really a Halloween person.

Click here to vote!

Natalia Garcia
Natalia Garcia is a digital producer for the education team at Ideastream Public Media.
