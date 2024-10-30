Petting Zoo: Two-headed snake!

Tiger Lilly is a nearly seven-year-old two-headed western rat snake currently on tour in Missouri, starting at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

Discovered by two boys under their deck, Tiger Lilly is a rare find, as two-headed snakes usually struggle to survive in the wild due to competition for food.

Becky Plumberg from the Nature Center explains that the snake has two distinct personalities: Tiger is more dominant than Lily.

To ensure both heads are fed properly, staff use a Dixie cup to cover one head while feeding the other.

Despite the challenges, Tiger Lilly delights children and visitors, showcasing the uniqueness of her condition.

