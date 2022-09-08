WCLV Program Guide 09-08-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jimmy Guiffre Travelin' Light The Lonely Time

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Olhos De Gato

Matt Crisculo Lotus Blossom To Wisdom The Prize

Oscar Peterson West Side Story I Feel Pretty

Miles Davis Relaxin' I Could Write A Book

Ella Fitzgerald Clap Hands, Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia

Curtis Fuller Jazz-It's Magic Soul Station

David Janeway Distant Voices Blue Serge

Josh Berman Old Ideas Almost Late

T Stanko Dark Eyes So Nice

Eddie Vinson Kidney Stew Juice Head Baby

Curtis Amy Groovin' Blue Gone Into It

Barney Kessel Swinging Party New Rhumba

Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels Incantation

Warren Wolf Convergence Soul Sister

Melissa Aldana Crash Trio New Points

Heitger/Llonsky Doin' The Voom Voom Shades of Jade

Ernie Watts The Long Road Home Willow Weep For Me

Union Union My One and Only

John Lewis Evolution Two Degrees East Three Degrees West

Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Feijoada

Tommy Flanagan Ballads and Blues With Malice Towards None

Zoot Sims For Lady Day I Cried For You

Bob Brookmeyer Back Again You'd be so nice to come home to

New York Jazz Quartet Surge Big Bad Henry

Larry Willis My Funny Valentine Who's Kidding Who

Eric Alexander Solid Theme for Ernie

Ran Blake Horace is Blue-A Silver Noir Creepin' In

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

WJ3 All Stars My Ship God Bless The Child

Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part I First Light

Mark Masters Ensemble Wish Me Well Summer Day

Gigi Gryce Rat Race Blues Blues in Bloom

John Coltrane The Believer The Believer

Alex Wintz Live to Tape What Me Worry

Nick Finzer No Arrival No Arrival

Kenny Burrell Blue Bash Blue Bash

Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Baby Won't You Please Come Home

Caranicas/Roberts Move Over Wild Man Blues

Brian Lynch Madera Latino Sweet Love Of Mine

Ben Webster See You at the Fair Someone To Watch Over Me

Lee Morgan Search for the New Land Melancholee

Miguel Zenon Musica De Las Americas America El Continente

Dave Slonaker Big Band Convergency Uncommonly Ground

John Swana Bright Moments Ferris Wheel

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper

Hyman/Sandke Now and Again Out Of Nowhere

Freddie Hubbard The Melting Pot The Melting Pot

Ken Fowser Morning Light Firefly

Lee Konitz Tranquility People Will Say We're In Love

Lia Booth Life can Be Beautiful Life Can Be Beautiful

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 2 I'll Remember April

Herlin Riley New Direction Shake Off the Dust

John Scofield Time On My Hands Let's Say We Did

Charlton Singleton Crossroads PS (Post Script)

Modern Jazz Quartet Topsy Valeria

05:58:44 Samuel Scheidt: Galliard Battaglia (1621) Canadian Brass Steinway 30008 1:33

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:18 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: The Great Gate of Kiev (1874) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 244920 5:22

06:15:35 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Corelli in F (1726) Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harmonia Mundi 907261 9:43

06:27:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 10 K 330 (1778) Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080 6:08

06:34:00 George Gershwin: Do It Again (1922) Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 1:34

06:40:21 John Ireland: Epic March (1942) London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 9:07

06:50:53 Justin Holland: Sweet Memories of Thee (1871) Kevin Cooper, guitar Acis 20445 5:25

06:58:06 Edwin Franko Goldman: March 'Bugles and Drums' (1936) USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:12

07:05:25 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 Op 46 # 4 (1878) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 6:58

07:14:08 Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939) Milos Karadaglic, guitar London Philharmonic Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 20039 10:48

07:25:32 Kate Rusby: Underneath the Stars (2003) Voces8 Decca 4785703 2:16

07:30:18 Paul Schoenfeld: Café Music: Andante (1987) Almeda Trio Albany 1386 5:15

07:40:15 Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Jupiter String Quartet Oberlin Music 1304 11:16

07:54:13 Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Cattle (1936) Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 2:26

07:56:58 John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Two Socks & John (1990) Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8733 3:00

08:07:22 Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Overture (1874) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 7:05

08:15:35 Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante Op 22 (1834) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 12:49

08:29:50 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43 (1801) Basel Chamber Orchestra Giovanni Antonini Sony 376362 4:48

08:39:49 William Grant Still: Suite 'From the Black Belt' (1926) Music for Westchester Symphony Siegfried Landau Vox 5157 11:14

08:53:17 Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Suite (1945) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80708 7:13

09:04:30 John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Good Day Sunshine (1966) Les Boréades de Montréal Atma 2218 1:58

09:08:14 Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a (1873) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44005 18:00

09:30:23 Richard Rodgers: The King and I: Overture (1951) Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 6:18

09:37:39 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Voiles (1910) Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 5:05

09:43:47 Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques Op 112 (1919) Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 13:37

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:30 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 7 Op 59 # 7 (1881) Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 2:46

10:03:51 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Violin Sonatina Op 100 (1893) Randall Goosby, violin Decca 4851664 3:00

10:08:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D K 485 (1786) Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080 6:21

10:15:27 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 20 in B-Flat H 16:18 (1772) Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10668 14:22

10:31:24 Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Polka (1874) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 3:19

10:38:20 Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80 (1880) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44944 9:26

10:51:51 Béla Bartók: Music for Strings, Percussion & Celesta (1936) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443173 30:29

11:23:59 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 in b-Flat Op 31 (1837) Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 10:43

11:37:25 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture D 797 (1820) Vienna Philharmonic Riccardo Muti EMI 54873 10:31

11:49:45 Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in C Op 87 # 1 (1951) Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1469 8:07

11:58:37 Getty H. Huffine: March "Them Basses" (1924) Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7505 1:15

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:26 Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880) Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 414159 19:34

12:28:32 Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen (1883) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 16:15

12:47:43 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Sirènes (1897) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417488 9:56

12:59:48 Leos Janácek: Fanfare from Sinfonietta Op 60 (1926) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 2:16

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:04:01 Paul Hindemith: March from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Weber' (1943) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 4:13

13:11:09 Antonín Dvorák: Romantic Pieces Op 75 (1887) Caroline Goulding, violin Ars Prod. 38536 13:14

13:26:43 Ernesto Lecuona: Vals romantico (1951) Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803 3:01

13:31:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C K 315 (1778) Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 427677 6:05

13:39:29 Anonymous: God Save the Queen (1730) Millar Brass Ensemble Stephen Squires Delos 3199 0:51

13:43:33 Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D Op 18 # 4 (1781) Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999752 10:11

13:57:02 Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E Op 22 (1875) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 29:35

14:27:31 Anonymous: God Save the Queen (1730) Millar Brass Ensemble Stephen Squires Delos 3199 0:51

14:30:44 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G Op 79 (1809) Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 8:54

14:41:49 Samuel Barber: Toccata Festiva Op 36 (1960) Paul Jacobs, organ Lucerne Symphony James Gaffigan Harmonia Mundi 902611 14:48

14:56:53 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in A-Flat Kk 127 (1749) Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Naxos 570010 5:24

15:03:38 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance (1936) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 3:34

15:07:37 William Mathias: As You Like It: Final Dance (1967) English Serenata Meridian 84301 1:38

15:11:31 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 34 in B-Flat Op 33 # 4 (1781) Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 15:42

15:28:20 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in C BWV 953 (1723) Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034 1:13

15:31:29 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo (1915) Grace Bumbry, mezzo-soprano Berlin Radio Symphony Lorin Maazel Deutsche Gram 4796018 23:43

15:56:04 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 in a Op 25 # 11 'Winter Wind' (1836) Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 4785437 3:45

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:14 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tsar's Bride: Overture (1898) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572788 6:06

16:10:53 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso Op 66 (1883) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 414422 12:35

16:28:55 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 4 (1891) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 3:35

16:34:21 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Minuet of the Will-o-the-Wisps (1846) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 5:58

16:42:23 Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854) London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 9:11

16:53:15 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597) National Brass Ensemble Oberlin Music 1504 2:51

16:56:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g BWV 578 'Little' (1706) Canadian Brass Steinway 30008 3:13

17:06:14 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 'New World' (1893) Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 503293 7:01

17:15:21 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 3 Violins RV 551 (1720) Itzhak Perlman, violin New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Sony 975227 10:35

17:28:09 Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture Op 78 (1821) Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 7:26

17:39:05 Luigi Boccherini: Pastoral from Guitar Quintet No. 4 G 448 'Fandango' (1799) Jason Vieaux, guitar Escher Quartet Azica 71328 4:50

17:45:27 Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood (1935) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 3:24

17:51:05 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 Op 72 # 8 (1886) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 7:54

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:02 Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme & Variations from Suite No. 4 Op 61 'Mozartiana' (1887) Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8777 14:49

18:24:32 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 4:51

18:31:34 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 Op 46 # 6 (1878) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 5:28

18:38:32 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939) New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 13:04

18:53:12 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43 (1801) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi TCO 1024 5:20

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:24 Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' S 97 (1848) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 15:35

19:21:40 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 in d Op 70 (1885) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 417564 36:21

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:52 Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (1943) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 19:12

20:21:53 Francesco Geminiani: The Enchanted Forest (1755) Elizabeth Wilcock, violin CBC Radio Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner CBC 5163 33:13

20:56:43 Sir Edward Elgar: Lux aeterna ['Nimrod'] (1899) Voces8 Decca 22601 3:46

21:04:34 William Grant Still: Wood Notes (1947) Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559676 16:25

21:22:21 Gustav Holst: Brook Green Suite (1933) English Sinfonia Howard Griffiths Naxos 570339 5:53

21:29:44 Gustav Holst: A Fugal Concerto Op 40 # 2 (1923) Anna Pyne, flute English Sinfonia Howard Griffiths Naxos 570339 8:18

21:40:43 Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 12 in D Op 21 # 4 (1775) German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999174 8:06

21:50:13 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 in D Op 60 (1880) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Warner 65775 45:38

22:37:05 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne BWV 1004 (1720) Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Koch Intl 7759 14:56

22:53:38 Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 S 541/3 (1850) Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 4:30

22:58:30 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 Op 28 # 4 (1839) Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9848 1:58

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:06 Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940) Turtle Creek Chorale Timothy Seelig Reference 49 5:39

23:07:46 Gerald Finzi: Introit Op 6 (1936) Tasmin Little, violin City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9888 10:06

23:17:51 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910) Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 2:35

23:21:29 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a Op 34 # 2 (1838) Vytautas Smetona, piano Navona 6286 5:17

23:26:42 Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918) Alexa Still, flute New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Koch Intl 7063 9:14

23:35:55 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 4:15

23:41:02 Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920) Judith Hall, flute Nimbus 5247 1:51

23:42:54 Ariel Ramírez: Misa Criolla: Kyrie (1964) Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Decca 14875 4:26

23:47:21 Leo Sowerby: Tramping Tune (1923) Winston Choi, piano Avalon String Quartet Cedille 205 3:15

23:51:16 Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911) Stefan Welsch, cello Naxos 551438 3:01

23:55:11 Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin (1803) Gil Shaham, violin Deutsche Gram 4795448 4:26