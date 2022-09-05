WCLV Program Guide 09-04-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Mike Clark, Blues on Top, Jacob’s Ladder

Ben Markey, Clockwise: Music of Cedar Walton, Bolivia

Cannonball Adderley, Best Of,,,, Work Song

Dave Slonaker, Convergency, And Now the News

Bob Mintzer, Soundscapes, Stay Up

Roberto Magris, Duo and Trio, Some Other Time

Pete Malinverni, On the Town, Cool

Dave Young, Ides of March, Speedball

Miles Davis, Workin’, Half Nelson

Dave Slonaker, Convergency, Uncommonly Ground

John Wasson, Chronicles, The Detective Chronicles

Oliver Nelson, More Blues and the Abstract Truth, Blues for Mr.Broadway

Wes Montgomery, Smokin’ at the Half Note , No Blues

Anthony Wonsey , Lorraine’s Lullaby, I Didn’t Know What Time It Was

Chris Rottmayer, Sunday at Pilar’s, Nostalgia in Times Square

Dave Slonaker, Convergency, I Had the Craziest Dream

Antonio Adolfo, Octet and Originals, Heart of Brazil

Ryan Keberle, Sonhos da Esquina, Cio da Terra

Martin Bejerano, #Cubanamerican, Yo No Baillo

Miguel Zenon, Music de las Americas, Antillano

Scott Hamilton, Classics, Yours is My Heart Alone

Adam Shulman, Just the Contrafacts, Not So Easy to Lov

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Robert Glasper, Damion Reid, Vicente Archer In My Element F.T.B.

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower For Someone I Love

Eliane Elias, Marc Johnson, Joey Baron Something For You Detour Ahead

Joe Henderson, Eliane Elias, Oscar Castro Neves, Nico Assumcao, Paolo Braga Double Rainbow Felicidade

Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Retrospective Volume One How Insensitive

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Renee Rosnes, John Patitucci, Billy Drummond, Walt Weiskopf, Kavin Tarrant Icelight

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis , Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sushi

Stephane Grappelli, Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Sweet Rain

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis , Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown

Cyrus Chestnut, Marcus Printup, Wycliffe Gordon, James Carter Soul Food Brother With the Mint Green Vine

Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico Close Your Eyes Dolores Dream

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway Old Folks

The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Sister Sadie

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart, Jill Seifers Here On Earth The Time of the Barracudas

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Will 0 the Wisp

Renee Rosnes, Billy Drummond, John Patitucci Life On Earth Nana

Nat King Cole, Tommy & Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra Nat King Cole, volume 5 It's Crazy, But I'm In Love

Dizzy Gillespie, Oscar Peterson Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Dizzy Atmosphere

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

Phil Woods, Bill Charlap, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Nelson Hill, Tom Hamilton, Bobby Routch, Rick Chamberlain This is How I Feel About Quincy Evening In Paris

Terence Blanchard, Donald Harrison, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film The Pawnbroker

Steve Khan, John Patitucci, Jack DeJohnette, Manolo Badrena Borrowed Time Blues for Ball

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Naima

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marsahall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? I Wish You Love

Toots Thielemans, John Scofield, Chirstian mcBride, Terence Blanchard, Troy Davis, Alan Broadbent East Coast/West Coast Giant Steps

Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown,David Newman, Red Holloway The Dream Team Things Ain't What They Used to be

Oscar Peterson, Louis Armstrong, Louis Bellson, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis Louis Armstrong meets Oscar Peterson Let's Do It

George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Ronnie Cuber, Marion Booker, King Curtis, Blue Mitchell The George Benson Cookbook The Man from Toledo

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:58 Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Christus factus est' (1884) Collegium Vocale of Ghent Philippe Herreweghe Harmonia Mundi 2908304 6:04

06:10:03 Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Vexilla regis' (1892) Collegium Vocale of Ghent Philippe Herreweghe Harmonia Mundi 2908304 4:48

06:16:26 Gabriel Fauré: Messe Basse (1906) Ruth Holton, soprano John Rutter Collegium 109 10:11

06:27:30 Giovanni Palestrina: Sicut cervus (1584) Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella Deutsche Gram 4795300 2:42

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Outside the Box - Prize–winning young organists explore intriguing repertoire beyond the same-old, same-old

GASTON LITAIZE: Epiphany.

AUGUSTIN BARIÉ: Elegy Joseph Ripka (2005 Glatter-Götz Rosales/Augustana Lutheran Church, West Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/20/11)

GASTON LITAIZE: Scherzo, fr Douze Pieces Jacob Street, organist.

LITAIZE: Prelude et danse fuguée Daniel O’Connor (2009 Schlueter/New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, Washington, DC) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/4/10)

ELSA BARRAINE: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in g Dongho Lee (2010 Fisk/Auer Hall, Indiana University, Bloomington, IN) Pro Organo 7245

DAVID YAZBEK: Dirt Rotten Scoundrels Overture.

RANDY NEWMAN: When she loved me.

BRUCE HEALEY: Fantasmic Nathan Avakian (1928 Kimball/Cleveland High School Auditorium, Portland, OR) Avakian Creative Works 709

CALVIN HAMPTON: In Paradisium.

EMMA LOU DIEMER: I danced in the morning Marshall Cuffe (1998 Dobson/St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/22/08)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Labor Day

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:03:34 George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 7 in B-Flat Op 7 # 1 (1740) Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harmonia Mundi 807447 15:26

09:20:55 George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 8 'O come let us sing unto the Lord' (1718) Patrizia Kwella, soprano The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Chandos 505 29:57

09:53:16 George Frideric Handel: Semele: Where'er you walk (1744) Bryn Terfel, baritone Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Deutsche Gram 453480 4:33

09:58:20 George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette (1734) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 68257 1:38

10:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – David Robertson, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No.7

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d—Esa-Peka Salonen, conductor; Joshua Bell, violin

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Frederic Chopin: Prelude in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 45 Andrew Tyson, piano Album: Chopin: Preludes, Op. 28 Sony BMG Music Entertainment Music: 4:16

Stephen Flaherty, arr. Robert W. Smith: Highlights from Ragtime Aspen Music Festival Orchestral Ensemble; Lawrence Isaacson, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 5:50

John Williams, arr. Paul Lavender: With Malice Towards None Thomas Hooten, trumpet; Aspen Music Festival Orchestral Ensemble; Lawrence Isaacson, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 4:36

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Jane Johnson calling from Indianapolis, IN Music: 10:24

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10 No. 3: II. Largo e mesto HJ Lim, piano Album: Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas EMI Classics Music: 8:19 (excerpt)

Edvard Grieg: Violin Sonata No. 3 in C minor, Op. 45 Benjamin Beilman, violin; Andrew Tyson, piano Chamber Music Society Palm Beach, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, West Palm Beach, FL Music: 22:07

Max Reger: Four Tone-Poems after Arnold Bocklin, Op. 128: Movement 4: Bacchanale Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Max Reger: Pictures at a Gallery Beau Fleuve 4562 Music: 4:27

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto in F for Oboe, Violin, 2 Horns, Strings and Continuo, TWV 54:F1: Movement 1 Vivace Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, directors | Emlyn Ngai, concertmaster Tempesta di Mare Philadelphia Concert Series, Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral, Philadelphia, PA Music: 4:53

Ludwig Thuille: Piano Quintet No. 2, Op. 20: Movement 1 Allegro con brio Gilles Vonsattel, piano; St Lawrence String Quartet Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 11:48

Erich Korngold: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra James Ehnes, violin; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 25:10

13:56:57 Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 5 S 139/5 'Will o' the Wisps' (1851) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4795529 3:26

14:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – Ulster Orchestra, Daniele Rustioni, conductor; Louise Alder, soprano

BBC Proms August 9

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music

Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs

Gustav Mahler: Blumine

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d

Gustav Mahler: Das Lied von der Erde (DG 4837452)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Herbert Blomstedt, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 2/12/2022

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 4 Op 29 ‘The Inextinguishable’

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67

17:28:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat K 364 (1778) Rafael Druian, violin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 31:00

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2021 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, this week’s From the Top features a young cellist performing one of Rachmaninoff’s most lyrical works, a 16-year-old violinist who was a prize winner at this year’s Menuhin Competition performing the music of Bartok, and a young violist performs on a very fine instrument he built himself with his father

Hannah Tam, 16, violinist, from Philadelphia, PA performs Romanian Folk Dances by Béla Bartók, Jungeun Kim, piano

Ava Kenney, 16, violinist, from Madison, Wisconsin, performs Rhapsody #2 by Jessie Montgomery

Justin Wahby, 17, pianist from Elk Grove, CA performs Piano Sonata, Op. 58 No.3, Mvmt 2 by Frédéric Chopin

George Wolfe-McGuire, 17, cellist from Amityville, NY performs Cello Sonata in G minor, Mvmt 3 by Sergei Rachmaninoff, host Peter Dugan, piano.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:59 Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit Op 58 (1920) Lyon Opera Orchestra Kent Nagano Erato 45820 20:01

19:25:38 Jean Sibelius: En saga Op 9 (1901) Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 19:47

19:48:33 Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 WAB 104 'Romantic' (1880) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons Deutsche Gram 4797577 70:07

20:59:59 Arthur Farwell: From Mesa and Plain: Pawnee Horses Op 20 # 2 (1905) Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos 559777 1:12

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Matthew Saunders: My Uncle Was in Derry George Pope, flute; David Bockett, horn; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-10-19) 6:08

Scott Michal: Elegy Thoughts That Too Often Lie Too Deep for Tears Miles Richardson, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-10-19) 8:20

William Rayer: Memories of Childhood Dreams Jane Berkner, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-10-19) 6:37

Eric Charnofsky: Lament Jack Cozen Harel, oboe; David Brockett, horn; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-10-19) 7:35

James Wilding: Aeternum Jane Berkner, flute; Jack Cozen Harel, oboe; David Brockett, horn; Miles Richardson, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-10-19) 9:36

Tom Lopez: Lorelei University of Houston Women’s Chorus/Betsy Weber, cond. (private CD) 8:20

21:52:15 Maurice Ravel: Allegramente from Piano Concerto (1931) Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 14764 8:21

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Are Public Schools Becoming Constitution-Free Zones? - Justin Driver

22:58:28 Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Mélancolie (1881) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 2:35

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:40 Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 64 Op 76 # 5 (1797) Kodály Quartet Naxos 503293 8:16

23:10:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 K 467 (1785) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 7:03

23:18:36 Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 69 6:20

23:24:56 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724) Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2369 7:40

23:32:37 Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892) Sharon Isbin, guitar Bridge 9491 5:51

23:38:56 Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890) Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400 6:02

23:44:59 Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D Op 37 (1871) Sharon Bezaly, flute Tapiola Sinfonietta Jean Jacques Kantorow BIS 1359 6:09

23:51:09 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43 # 5 (1884) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 3:49

23:55:26 Stephen Sondheim: Merrily We Roll Along: Not a Day Goes By (1981) London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 3:11

23:58:56 Mohammed Fairouz: Piano Miniature No. 6 'Addio' (2009) Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016 2:12