© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 06-13-2020

Published June 13, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00            Vaughan Williams, Ralph           March, 'Sea Songs '      Trinity College Cho, Cambridge/Richard Marlow, Christopher Allsop, o                Conifer The Vaughan Williams Hymnal   5:26

00:05:26            Krommer, Franz             Oboe Concerto No.2 in F, Op 52            Alex Klein, ob, Czech National Sym/Paul Freeman                    Cedille  Oboe concertos by Krommer and Hummel          19:37

00:25:03            Moross, Jerome The Big Country'           Orch/Jerome Moross                 Sae      The Big Country (Original Music From The Motion Picture Sound Track)    1:35

00:26:38            Bacon, Ernst     Tumbleweeds' (1979)     Dorothy Bales, v, Allan Sly, p                 CRI       Bacon: Remembering Ansel Adams, Etc            20:45

00:47:23            Grofe, Ferde     Grand Canyon Suite'     Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz                     Delos   Out West! - Tone Poems Of The American West       7:19

00:54:42            Moross, Jerome The Big Country'           Orch/Jerome Moross                 Sae      The Big Country (Original Music From The Motion Picture Sound Track)    1:40

01:00:00            Godard, Benjamin          Au Matin'          Robert Silverman, p                   Marquis The Parlour Grand Volume 2          5:10

01:05:10            Godard, Benjamin          Suite de trois morceaux,' Op 116            Susan Milan, f, City of London Sinfonia/Richard Hickox             Chandos           La Flute Enchantee        10:52

01:16:02            Godard, Benjamin          Jocelyn' Eroica Trio                    EMI/Ang           Gershwin: 3 Preludes / Ravel: Piano Trio / Godard: Berceuse from Jocelyn / Schoenfeld: Cafe Music     5:41

01:21:43            Milhaud, Darius Berceuse'          Marilyn Horne, ms, Martin Katz, p                      RCA     All Through The Night: Lullabies       1:27

01:23:10            Moyzes, Alexander        Pohronie Dances, Op 43            Bratislava Radio Sym Orch/Ondraj Lenard                        Marco Polo       Moyzes: Gemer Dance / River Vah         7:10

01 :54:20          Lavry, Marc       Three Jewish Dances'   Jacques Israelievitch, v, John Greer, p               IBS       N/A            1:39

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Hugo Alfven: Dance of the Shepherd Girl Arcata String Quartet; Don Bailey, flute; Scott Pingel, double bass; Grace Paradise, harp Album: Voyage / Don Bailey Summit 239 Music: 4:19

Antonin Dvorak: Sonatina for violin and piano in G major, Op. 100 James Ehnes, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 18:48

William Schuman: Chester Overture from New England Triptych Aspen Music Festival Orchestra; Lawrence Isaacson, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 5:44

Pietro Locatelli: Concerto in g minor from L'arte del Violino, op. 3, no. 6 Arnaud Sussmann, solo violin; Aaron Boyd, Soovin Kim, violins; Hsin-Yun Huang, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Scott Pingel, bass; Gloria Chien, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 17:49

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Five Minuets, K. 461; No. 1 in C and No. 2 in E flat Salzburg Mozarteum Orchestra; Hans Graf, conductor Album: Dances & Minuets Laserlight 15887 Music: 4:22

Franz Schubert, arr. Franz Liszt: Litanei auf das Fest Aller Seelen Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Bass Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 4:06

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major, K. 219 Hilary Hahn, violin; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 30:27

Sean Michael Salamon: June dances for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet & Piano Yi Xiang, flute; Bethany Lawrence, oboe; Jacob Meyer, clarinet; Jenny Huang, piano Round Top Festival Institute, Edith Bates Old Chapel, Round Top, TX Music: 8:18

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:00            Salieri, Antonio  Il ricco d'un giorno'        Cecilia Bartoli, ms, Age of Enlightenment Orch/Adam Fischer                        London The Salieri Album          5:44

04:05:44            Salieri, Antonio  Angiolina, ossia Il Matrimonio per Sussuro'         London Mozart Players/Matthias Bamert              MHS     N/A       3:48

04:09:32            Cimarosa, Domenico     Il matrimonio segreto (The Secret Marriage)'       Esterhazy Orch/Alessandro Amoretti                        Naxos   CIMAROSA, D.: Overtures, Vol. 1 (Nicolaus Esterhazy Sinfonia, Amoretti)           6:00

04:15:32            Smetana, Bedrich          The Bartered Bride'       Chicago Sym Orch/Fritz Reiner               RCA            Alexander Nevsky ? Lieutenant Kije ? Russlan And Ludmila: Overture      6:31

04:22:03            Dvorak, Antonin Love Songs,' Op 83       Dagmar Peckova, ms, Irwin Gage, p                  Supraphon            Dvorak/Songs   1:50

04:23:53            Dvorak, Antonin Piano Trio No. 4 in e minor, Op. 90, 'Dumky'       Emanuel Ax, p, Young Uck Kim, v, Yo-Yo Ma, vc                Legacy Ma Kim Ax - Dvorak: Piano Trios            7:28

04:55:21            Minkus, Ludwig La Bayadere     London Sym Orch/Richard Bonynge                   MHS     50 ballet classics 1:29

05:00:00            Debussy, Claude           etudes,' Bk 2     Mitsuko Uchida, p                     Philips  12 Etudes         5:15

05:05:15            Debussy, Claude           La Mer' Chicago Sym Orch/Fritz Reiner               RCA     Debussy la Mer 0:58

05:30:13            Arnold, Malcolm Three Shanties, Op 4     Vega Wind Quintet                    LDR      Vega Wind Quintet            6:45

05:36:58            Korngold, Erich Wolfgang          The Sea Wolf' film music           New Zealand Sym Orch/James Sedares                        Koch    Tribute To E. W. Korngold: Juarez / Sea Wolf / Elizabeth & Essex            1:35

05:38:33            Haydn, Franz Joseph    Symphony No. 21 in A   Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch/Adam Fischer                  MHS     Haydn Symphonies 21-39          15:53

05:54:26            Satie, Erik         Gnossienne' No.2          Alexandre Tharaud, p                Harmonia Mundi            Erik Satie * Avant-Derniere Pensees * Alexandre Tharaud      1:40

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5, Op. 5 (Andaluza) David Russell, guitar Telarc 80576                                                       

06:06:33 Enrique Granados: Elegia Eterna  Beverly Sills, soprano; Transylvania Symphony Orchestra (Brevard Music Center) James Christian Pfohl   

06:12:46 Enrique Granados: Goyescas  Jorge Luis Prats, piano;  Decca 001593702                                  

07:01:00 Alberto Ginastera: Malambo, from Estancia  Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Eduardo Mata  Sono Luminus 90211                                                        

07:04:45 Manuel de Falla: Ritual Fire Dance, from El amor brujo  Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Eduardo Mata   Sono Luminus 90210                                          

07:10:15 Maurice Ravel: La valse  Dallas Symphony Orchestra  Eduardo Mata  RCA Red Seal 14815     

07:23:41 Aaron Copland: El Salón Mexico  Dallas Symphony Orchestra  Eduardo Mata  EMI Classics 31561                                               

07:35:42 Manuel Ponce: Piano Concerto in f  María Teresa Rodríguez, piano; Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM  Eduardo Mata  Sonopress 7742    

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Aaron Copland: Music for Movies: Barley Wagons, Grovers Corners St. Louis Symphony; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Album: Copland: Music for Films RCA 61699 Music: 4:30

Antonin Dvorak: Serenade in E for String Orchestra, Op. 22 The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 26:38

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Stephen Farrand from Freeport, ME Music: 10:43

Gabriel Faure: After a Dream (Apres un Reve) Veronique Gens, soprano; Roger Vignoles, piano Album: Nuit d'etoiles: Faure, Debussy, Poulenc Virgin 45360 Music: 2:34 (shorter excerpt as needed)

William Kraft: Timpani Concerto No. 2: Movement 1 Shannon Woods, Timpani; St. Louis Symphony Orchestra; David Robertson, conductor St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Powell Hall, St. Louis, MO Music: 6:12

Nathan Koci, James Moore, Eleonore Oppenheim, Caroline Shaw: Kellam's Reel Rusty Gully The Hands Free: James Moore, guiltar and banjo; Caroline Shaw, violin; Nathan Koci, violin; Eleonore Oppenheim, bass Album: The Hands Free New Amsterdam 100 Music: 4:24

Caroline Shaw: Entr'acte Attacca Quartet Album: Caroline Shaw: Orange New Amsterdam / Nonesuch 7559792609 Music: 10:55

Igor Stravinsky: Concerto in E-flat for Chamber Orchestra, Dumbarton Oaks The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Teddy Abrams, conductor SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 14:50

Caroline Shaw: Plan & Elevation (select mvts 4-5) Attacca Quartet Album: Caroline Shaw: Orange New Amsterdam / Nonesuch 7559792609 Music: 4:33

Caroline Shaw: Valencia Attacca Quartet Album: Caroline Shaw: Orange New Amsterdam / Nonesuch 7559792609 Music: 5:50

Caroline Shaw: Limestone & Felt Attacca Quartet Album: Caroline Shaw: Orange New Amsterdam / Nonesuch 7559792609 Music: 5:41 (excerpt, 3:01 in the clear)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:25  Fritz Kreisler: Caprice viennois Op 2   Robert Smissen, viola Brodsky Quartet  Chandos 40 4:13

10:09:05  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 10:55

10:22:34  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante  K 364 Daniel Majeske, violin Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 30:16

10:54:31  Charles-Marie Widor: Toccata from Organ Symphony No. 5 Op 42   Todd Wilson, organ   MAA 11009 5:24

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:15  Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna Op 7    Güttler Brass Ensemble Ludwig Güttler BerlinClas 1090 5:26

11:14:05  Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite     Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80596 23:21

11:39:16  Gabriel Fauré: Valse-Caprice No. 2 Op 38   Kathryn Stott, piano   Hyperion 66911 7:43

11:48:13  Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz     Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 7:47

11:57:29  Ernesto Nazareth: Tango 'Vem cá Branquinha'    Joel Fan, piano   Reference 119 2:44

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 23, 2019 - From the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, this episode of From the Top is guest hosted by renowned violinist Leila Josefowicz. She introduces us to a teenage baritone from an impressive musical family with a grandmother who sang on the same touring circuit as Aretha Franklin and an uncle who performed with Louis Armstrong ... and Leila performs a movement of Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time" with the young musicians on the program

16-year-old violinist Jun Lin from Larchmont, NY performs I. Allegro from Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Major, Op. 24, "Spring," by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), with Michelle Cann, piano.

18-year-old flutist Mai Nguyen from Cambridge, MA performs Concertino, Op. 107 for Flute and Piano, by Cécile Chaminade (1857-1944), with Michelle Cann, piano.

16-year-old clarinetist Anoush Pogossian and 18-year-old cellist Esther Yu join Guest Host Leila Josefowicz and Co-Host Michelle Cann in a performance of I. Liturgie de cristal from the Quartet for the End of Time by Olivier Messiaen (1908-1992)

14-year-old pianist Alejandra Sarmiento from Lighthouse Point, FL performs Etude Op. 25, No. 1 and 2 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

17-year-old baritone Preston Jones from Fort Washington, MD performs “Toglietemi la vita ancor” by Alessandro Scarlatti (1660-1725), with Michelle Cann, piano

16-year-old clarinetist Anoush Pogossian and 18-year-old cellist Esther Yu join pianist Michelle Cann in a performance of the fourth movement Allegro from Clarinet Trio, Op.114 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

 

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:53  John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine     City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 55051 4:15

13:09:12  Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances     Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 273 12:01

13:24:23  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23  K 488 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 26:52

13:53:08  Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Incidental Music Op 84   Cheryl Studer, soprano Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 435617 31:06

14:26:30  Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Renaissance Dances     Güttler Brass Ensemble Ludwig Güttler BerlinClas 1090 7:10

14:36:13  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 031409 19:49

14:57:18  Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Jota    Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano   Bridge 9491 3:16

15:04:41  Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 34:55

15:42:17  Dmitri Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto Op 48   Gil Shaham, violin Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457064 14:27

15:58:00  Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz Op 91   Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram 4799854 04:51

16:04:41  Antonín Vranicky: Violin Concerto in C Op 11   Gabriela Demeterova, violin Prague Chamber Orchestra Milan Lajcík Supraphon 2 25:48

16:33:30  Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole     Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 430413 14:23

16:49:50  Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in G Op 51 # 2 Evgeny Kissin, piano   RCA 68911 8:28

16:59:24  Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 8 Op 1 # 8 Augustin Hadelich, violin   Warner 566017 02:53

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Jerry Goldsmith, LA Story

Jerry Goldsmith: Rudy: Theme—London Symphony/Jerry Goldsmith (Telarc 80433) 4:57

Jerry Goldsmith Television Themes: The Man from UNCLE; Dr. Kildare; Room 222; Star Trek-Voyager; The Walton’s; Barnaby Jones—London Symphony/Jerry Goldsmith (Telarc 80433) 11:30

Jerry Goldsmith: The Blue Max: Overture, First Flight & Finale—Philharmonia Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith (Silva 1183) 8:04

Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek—The Motion Picture: The New Enterprise—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 7:30

Jerry Goldsmith: Air Force 1: Main title & The Parachutes—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80535) 4:41 

Jerry Goldsmith: Supergirl: End credits—Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell (Fanfare Cincinnati 2) 4:04 

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Suite—Crouch End Festival Choir; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015) 11:53

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Lerner & Loewe's "Brigadoon" - A trip to Lerner & Loewe's Scottish highlands, with guests Rob Berman, who conducted the 2017 production, and Emily Altman, president of the Frederick Loewe Foundation

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:02:25            00:02:29            A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe     Almost Like Being in Love          Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Wilson            Brigadoon -- 2017 Production    Ghostlight         91558-45502

18:06:17            00:00:55            Frederick Loewe            Prologue from Brigadoon           Orchestra          Brigadoon -- 1992 studio cast            Angel    7777-54481

18:07:52            00:03:19            A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe       Down on McConnachy Square   Company          Brigadoon -- 1958 Studio Cast           DRG     21471-90712

18:11:39            00:02:27            A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe     Waitin' for My Deariie     Shirley Jones    Brigadoon -- 1958 Studio Cast       DRG     21471-90712

18:15:25            00:04:33            A.J. Lerner--F. Loewe    I'll Go Home With Bonnie Jean/Dance     John Mark Ainsley            Brigadoon -- 1992 Studio Cast   Angel    7777-54481

18:21:47            00:03:25            A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe     The Heather on the Hill  Patrick Wilson, Kelli O'Hart            Brigadoon -- 2017 production     Ghostlight         91558-45502

18:26:41            00:02:28            A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe     Come to Me, Bend to Me           Lee Sullivan      Brigadoon -- 1947 Original Cast         RCA     7863-51001

18:31:32            00:02:56            Frederick Loewe            The Chase        Orchestra          Brigadoon -- 1992 Studio cast            Angel    7777-45502

18:36:32            00:02:48            A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe     There but for You Go I   David Brooks    Brigadoon -- 1947 Original Cast     RCA     7863-51001

18:40:17            00:02:31            A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe     My Mother's Wedding Day         Stephanie J. Block            Brigadoon -- 2017 Production    Ghostlight         91558-45502

18:44:55            00:03:20            A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe       From This Day On         Shirley Jones, Jack Cassicy            Brigadoon -- 1958 Studio Cast   DRG     7863-51001

18:51:11            00:00:43            A. J. Lerner-F. Loewe    Finale from Brigadoon   Orchestra          Brigadoon -- 1947 – Original Cast     RCA     7863-45502

18:52:14            00:00:46            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:04:00            A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe     Filler: Waitin' for My Dearie        Ken Peplowski, Dick Hyman            Counterpoint     Arbors  80941-14712

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:17  Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture     London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 9:11

19:15:32  Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 2 Op 16    Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 68904 43:19

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Joseph Lulloff, alto saxophone – recorded live in Severance Hall

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C K 425 'Linz'

Ingolf Dahl: Concerto for Alto Saxophone & Wind Ensemble

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 5 in F Op 76

21:49:36  George Gershwin: Cuban Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 10:04

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Two favorite pieces by Theodore Bikel - "Digging the Weans," and "The Vision of the Bones"…   Practical messages from Anglican Chant - "Some Enchanted Wavelength" by the King's Singers and "the Weather Forecast" and "Roadilore" by the Mastersingers… Jan C. Snow  offers "Brave New Words"… This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:16  Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 6:53

23:10:10  Frederic Hand: Rose Liz    Frederic Hand, guitar Chamber Ensemble  RCA 7126 5:21

23:15:31  Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria'    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   DeutGram 4795023 4:48

23:21:24  Alan Hovhaness: Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62   Benny Wiame, trumpet I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Telarc 80392 5:37

23:27:01  Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet    Christopher O'Riley, piano   CPI 3294112 5:23

23:32:25  Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Scene with Cranes Op 44 # 2  Kremerata Baltica Gidon Kremer Nonesuch 287228 5:48

23:39:07  Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne Op 78   Louis Lortie, piano   Chandos 40 3:50

23:42:58  Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Symphony No. 11     German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki Claves 9002 9:14

23:52:13  Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Adagietto     Barcelona Symphony José Serebrier Bis 1305 3:09

23:56:46  Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Spring 2    Daniel Hope, violin Berlin Concert House Orch André de Ridder DeutGram 4792777 3:17

 

 