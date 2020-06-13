WCLV Program Guide 06-13-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 Vaughan Williams, Ralph March, 'Sea Songs ' Trinity College Cho, Cambridge/Richard Marlow, Christopher Allsop, o Conifer The Vaughan Williams Hymnal 5:26

00:05:26 Krommer, Franz Oboe Concerto No.2 in F, Op 52 Alex Klein, ob, Czech National Sym/Paul Freeman Cedille Oboe concertos by Krommer and Hummel 19:37

00:25:03 Moross, Jerome The Big Country' Orch/Jerome Moross Sae The Big Country (Original Music From The Motion Picture Sound Track) 1:35

00:26:38 Bacon, Ernst Tumbleweeds' (1979) Dorothy Bales, v, Allan Sly, p CRI Bacon: Remembering Ansel Adams, Etc 20:45

00:47:23 Grofe, Ferde Grand Canyon Suite' Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz Delos Out West! - Tone Poems Of The American West 7:19

00:54:42 Moross, Jerome The Big Country' Orch/Jerome Moross Sae The Big Country (Original Music From The Motion Picture Sound Track) 1:40

01:00:00 Godard, Benjamin Au Matin' Robert Silverman, p Marquis The Parlour Grand Volume 2 5:10

01:05:10 Godard, Benjamin Suite de trois morceaux,' Op 116 Susan Milan, f, City of London Sinfonia/Richard Hickox Chandos La Flute Enchantee 10:52

01:16:02 Godard, Benjamin Jocelyn' Eroica Trio EMI/Ang Gershwin: 3 Preludes / Ravel: Piano Trio / Godard: Berceuse from Jocelyn / Schoenfeld: Cafe Music 5:41

01:21:43 Milhaud, Darius Berceuse' Marilyn Horne, ms, Martin Katz, p RCA All Through The Night: Lullabies 1:27

01:23:10 Moyzes, Alexander Pohronie Dances, Op 43 Bratislava Radio Sym Orch/Ondraj Lenard Marco Polo Moyzes: Gemer Dance / River Vah 7:10

01 :54:20 Lavry, Marc Three Jewish Dances' Jacques Israelievitch, v, John Greer, p IBS N/A 1:39

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Hugo Alfven: Dance of the Shepherd Girl Arcata String Quartet; Don Bailey, flute; Scott Pingel, double bass; Grace Paradise, harp Album: Voyage / Don Bailey Summit 239 Music: 4:19

Antonin Dvorak: Sonatina for violin and piano in G major, Op. 100 James Ehnes, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 18:48

William Schuman: Chester Overture from New England Triptych Aspen Music Festival Orchestra; Lawrence Isaacson, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 5:44

Pietro Locatelli: Concerto in g minor from L'arte del Violino, op. 3, no. 6 Arnaud Sussmann, solo violin; Aaron Boyd, Soovin Kim, violins; Hsin-Yun Huang, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Scott Pingel, bass; Gloria Chien, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 17:49

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Five Minuets, K. 461; No. 1 in C and No. 2 in E flat Salzburg Mozarteum Orchestra; Hans Graf, conductor Album: Dances & Minuets Laserlight 15887 Music: 4:22

Franz Schubert, arr. Franz Liszt: Litanei auf das Fest Aller Seelen Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Bass Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 4:06

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major, K. 219 Hilary Hahn, violin; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 30:27

Sean Michael Salamon: June dances for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet & Piano Yi Xiang, flute; Bethany Lawrence, oboe; Jacob Meyer, clarinet; Jenny Huang, piano Round Top Festival Institute, Edith Bates Old Chapel, Round Top, TX Music: 8:18

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:00 Salieri, Antonio Il ricco d'un giorno' Cecilia Bartoli, ms, Age of Enlightenment Orch/Adam Fischer London The Salieri Album 5:44

04:05:44 Salieri, Antonio Angiolina, ossia Il Matrimonio per Sussuro' London Mozart Players/Matthias Bamert MHS N/A 3:48

04:09:32 Cimarosa, Domenico Il matrimonio segreto (The Secret Marriage)' Esterhazy Orch/Alessandro Amoretti Naxos CIMAROSA, D.: Overtures, Vol. 1 (Nicolaus Esterhazy Sinfonia, Amoretti) 6:00

04:15:32 Smetana, Bedrich The Bartered Bride' Chicago Sym Orch/Fritz Reiner RCA Alexander Nevsky ? Lieutenant Kije ? Russlan And Ludmila: Overture 6:31

04:22:03 Dvorak, Antonin Love Songs,' Op 83 Dagmar Peckova, ms, Irwin Gage, p Supraphon Dvorak/Songs 1:50

04:23:53 Dvorak, Antonin Piano Trio No. 4 in e minor, Op. 90, 'Dumky' Emanuel Ax, p, Young Uck Kim, v, Yo-Yo Ma, vc Legacy Ma Kim Ax - Dvorak: Piano Trios 7:28

04:55:21 Minkus, Ludwig La Bayadere London Sym Orch/Richard Bonynge MHS 50 ballet classics 1:29

05:00:00 Debussy, Claude etudes,' Bk 2 Mitsuko Uchida, p Philips 12 Etudes 5:15

05:05:15 Debussy, Claude La Mer' Chicago Sym Orch/Fritz Reiner RCA Debussy la Mer 0:58

05:30:13 Arnold, Malcolm Three Shanties, Op 4 Vega Wind Quintet LDR Vega Wind Quintet 6:45

05:36:58 Korngold, Erich Wolfgang The Sea Wolf' film music New Zealand Sym Orch/James Sedares Koch Tribute To E. W. Korngold: Juarez / Sea Wolf / Elizabeth & Essex 1:35

05:38:33 Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 21 in A Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch/Adam Fischer MHS Haydn Symphonies 21-39 15:53

05:54:26 Satie, Erik Gnossienne' No.2 Alexandre Tharaud, p Harmonia Mundi Erik Satie * Avant-Derniere Pensees * Alexandre Tharaud 1:40

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5, Op. 5 (Andaluza) David Russell, guitar Telarc 80576

06:06:33 Enrique Granados: Elegia Eterna Beverly Sills, soprano; Transylvania Symphony Orchestra (Brevard Music Center) James Christian Pfohl

06:12:46 Enrique Granados: Goyescas Jorge Luis Prats, piano; Decca 001593702

07:01:00 Alberto Ginastera: Malambo, from Estancia Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90211

07:04:45 Manuel de Falla: Ritual Fire Dance, from El amor brujo Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90210

07:10:15 Maurice Ravel: La valse Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata RCA Red Seal 14815

07:23:41 Aaron Copland: El Salón Mexico Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata EMI Classics 31561

07:35:42 Manuel Ponce: Piano Concerto in f María Teresa Rodríguez, piano; Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM Eduardo Mata Sonopress 7742

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Aaron Copland: Music for Movies: Barley Wagons, Grovers Corners St. Louis Symphony; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Album: Copland: Music for Films RCA 61699 Music: 4:30

Antonin Dvorak: Serenade in E for String Orchestra, Op. 22 The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 26:38

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Stephen Farrand from Freeport, ME Music: 10:43

Gabriel Faure: After a Dream (Apres un Reve) Veronique Gens, soprano; Roger Vignoles, piano Album: Nuit d'etoiles: Faure, Debussy, Poulenc Virgin 45360 Music: 2:34 (shorter excerpt as needed)

William Kraft: Timpani Concerto No. 2: Movement 1 Shannon Woods, Timpani; St. Louis Symphony Orchestra; David Robertson, conductor St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Powell Hall, St. Louis, MO Music: 6:12

Nathan Koci, James Moore, Eleonore Oppenheim, Caroline Shaw: Kellam's Reel Rusty Gully The Hands Free: James Moore, guiltar and banjo; Caroline Shaw, violin; Nathan Koci, violin; Eleonore Oppenheim, bass Album: The Hands Free New Amsterdam 100 Music: 4:24

Caroline Shaw: Entr'acte Attacca Quartet Album: Caroline Shaw: Orange New Amsterdam / Nonesuch 7559792609 Music: 10:55

Igor Stravinsky: Concerto in E-flat for Chamber Orchestra, Dumbarton Oaks The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Teddy Abrams, conductor SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 14:50

Caroline Shaw: Plan & Elevation (select mvts 4-5) Attacca Quartet Album: Caroline Shaw: Orange New Amsterdam / Nonesuch 7559792609 Music: 4:33

Caroline Shaw: Valencia Attacca Quartet Album: Caroline Shaw: Orange New Amsterdam / Nonesuch 7559792609 Music: 5:50

Caroline Shaw: Limestone & Felt Attacca Quartet Album: Caroline Shaw: Orange New Amsterdam / Nonesuch 7559792609 Music: 5:41 (excerpt, 3:01 in the clear)

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:25 Fritz Kreisler: Caprice viennois Op 2 Robert Smissen, viola Brodsky Quartet Chandos 40 4:13

10:09:05 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 10:55

10:22:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante K 364 Daniel Majeske, violin Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 30:16

10:54:31 Charles-Marie Widor: Toccata from Organ Symphony No. 5 Op 42 Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009 5:24

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:15 Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna Op 7 Güttler Brass Ensemble Ludwig Güttler BerlinClas 1090 5:26

11:14:05 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80596 23:21

11:39:16 Gabriel Fauré: Valse-Caprice No. 2 Op 38 Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911 7:43

11:48:13 Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 7:47

11:57:29 Ernesto Nazareth: Tango 'Vem cá Branquinha' Joel Fan, piano Reference 119 2:44

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 23, 2019 - From the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, this episode of From the Top is guest hosted by renowned violinist Leila Josefowicz. She introduces us to a teenage baritone from an impressive musical family with a grandmother who sang on the same touring circuit as Aretha Franklin and an uncle who performed with Louis Armstrong ... and Leila performs a movement of Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time" with the young musicians on the program

16-year-old violinist Jun Lin from Larchmont, NY performs I. Allegro from Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Major, Op. 24, "Spring," by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), with Michelle Cann, piano.

18-year-old flutist Mai Nguyen from Cambridge, MA performs Concertino, Op. 107 for Flute and Piano, by Cécile Chaminade (1857-1944), with Michelle Cann, piano.

16-year-old clarinetist Anoush Pogossian and 18-year-old cellist Esther Yu join Guest Host Leila Josefowicz and Co-Host Michelle Cann in a performance of I. Liturgie de cristal from the Quartet for the End of Time by Olivier Messiaen (1908-1992)

14-year-old pianist Alejandra Sarmiento from Lighthouse Point, FL performs Etude Op. 25, No. 1 and 2 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

17-year-old baritone Preston Jones from Fort Washington, MD performs “Toglietemi la vita ancor” by Alessandro Scarlatti (1660-1725), with Michelle Cann, piano

16-year-old clarinetist Anoush Pogossian and 18-year-old cellist Esther Yu join pianist Michelle Cann in a performance of the fourth movement Allegro from Clarinet Trio, Op.114 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:53 John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 55051 4:15

13:09:12 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 273 12:01

13:24:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 K 488 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 26:52

13:53:08 Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Incidental Music Op 84 Cheryl Studer, soprano Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 435617 31:06

14:26:30 Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Renaissance Dances Güttler Brass Ensemble Ludwig Güttler BerlinClas 1090 7:10

14:36:13 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 031409 19:49

14:57:18 Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Jota Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano Bridge 9491 3:16

15:04:41 Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 34:55

15:42:17 Dmitri Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto Op 48 Gil Shaham, violin Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457064 14:27

15:58:00 Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz Op 91 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4799854 04:51

16:04:41 Antonín Vranicky: Violin Concerto in C Op 11 Gabriela Demeterova, violin Prague Chamber Orchestra Milan Lajcík Supraphon 2 25:48

16:33:30 Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 430413 14:23

16:49:50 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in G Op 51 # 2 Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 68911 8:28

16:59:24 Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 8 Op 1 # 8 Augustin Hadelich, violin Warner 566017 02:53

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Jerry Goldsmith, LA Story

Jerry Goldsmith: Rudy: Theme—London Symphony/Jerry Goldsmith (Telarc 80433) 4:57

Jerry Goldsmith Television Themes: The Man from UNCLE; Dr. Kildare; Room 222; Star Trek-Voyager; The Walton’s; Barnaby Jones—London Symphony/Jerry Goldsmith (Telarc 80433) 11:30

Jerry Goldsmith: The Blue Max: Overture, First Flight & Finale—Philharmonia Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith (Silva 1183) 8:04

Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek—The Motion Picture: The New Enterprise—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 7:30

Jerry Goldsmith: Air Force 1: Main title & The Parachutes—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80535) 4:41

Jerry Goldsmith: Supergirl: End credits—Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell (Fanfare Cincinnati 2) 4:04

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Suite—Crouch End Festival Choir; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015) 11:53

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Lerner & Loewe's "Brigadoon" - A trip to Lerner & Loewe's Scottish highlands, with guests Rob Berman, who conducted the 2017 production, and Emily Altman, president of the Frederick Loewe Foundation

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:02:25 00:02:29 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe Almost Like Being in Love Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Wilson Brigadoon -- 2017 Production Ghostlight 91558-45502

18:06:17 00:00:55 Frederick Loewe Prologue from Brigadoon Orchestra Brigadoon -- 1992 studio cast Angel 7777-54481

18:07:52 00:03:19 A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe Down on McConnachy Square Company Brigadoon -- 1958 Studio Cast DRG 21471-90712

18:11:39 00:02:27 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe Waitin' for My Deariie Shirley Jones Brigadoon -- 1958 Studio Cast DRG 21471-90712

18:15:25 00:04:33 A.J. Lerner--F. Loewe I'll Go Home With Bonnie Jean/Dance John Mark Ainsley Brigadoon -- 1992 Studio Cast Angel 7777-54481

18:21:47 00:03:25 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe The Heather on the Hill Patrick Wilson, Kelli O'Hart Brigadoon -- 2017 production Ghostlight 91558-45502

18:26:41 00:02:28 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe Come to Me, Bend to Me Lee Sullivan Brigadoon -- 1947 Original Cast RCA 7863-51001

18:31:32 00:02:56 Frederick Loewe The Chase Orchestra Brigadoon -- 1992 Studio cast Angel 7777-45502

18:36:32 00:02:48 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe There but for You Go I David Brooks Brigadoon -- 1947 Original Cast RCA 7863-51001

18:40:17 00:02:31 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe My Mother's Wedding Day Stephanie J. Block Brigadoon -- 2017 Production Ghostlight 91558-45502

18:44:55 00:03:20 A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe From This Day On Shirley Jones, Jack Cassicy Brigadoon -- 1958 Studio Cast DRG 7863-51001

18:51:11 00:00:43 A. J. Lerner-F. Loewe Finale from Brigadoon Orchestra Brigadoon -- 1947 – Original Cast RCA 7863-45502

18:52:14 00:00:46 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:04:00 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe Filler: Waitin' for My Dearie Ken Peplowski, Dick Hyman Counterpoint Arbors 80941-14712

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:17 Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 9:11

19:15:32 Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 2 Op 16 Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 68904 43:19

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Joseph Lulloff, alto saxophone – recorded live in Severance Hall

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C K 425 'Linz'

Ingolf Dahl: Concerto for Alto Saxophone & Wind Ensemble

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 5 in F Op 76

21:49:36 George Gershwin: Cuban Overture Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 10:04

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Two favorite pieces by Theodore Bikel - "Digging the Weans," and "The Vision of the Bones"… Practical messages from Anglican Chant - "Some Enchanted Wavelength" by the King's Singers and "the Weather Forecast" and "Roadilore" by the Mastersingers… Jan C. Snow offers "Brave New Words"… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:16 Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 6:53

23:10:10 Frederic Hand: Rose Liz Frederic Hand, guitar Chamber Ensemble RCA 7126 5:21

23:15:31 Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795023 4:48

23:21:24 Alan Hovhaness: Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62 Benny Wiame, trumpet I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Telarc 80392 5:37

23:27:01 Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 5:23

23:32:25 Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Scene with Cranes Op 44 # 2 Kremerata Baltica Gidon Kremer Nonesuch 287228 5:48

23:39:07 Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne Op 78 Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 40 3:50

23:42:58 Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki Claves 9002 9:14

23:52:13 Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Adagietto Barcelona Symphony José Serebrier Bis 1305 3:09

23:56:46 Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Spring 2 Daniel Hope, violin Berlin Concert House Orch André de Ridder DeutGram 4792777 3:17