WCLV Program Guide 06-01-2020

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra

Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphonie Concertante in G Major--Ken Johnston and Emily Cornelius, violins

Ludwig van Beethoven: Ah! Perfido--Laura Pedersen, soprano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g, K. 550

01:03:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 11 for Winds K 375 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431683 24:01

01:29:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante K 364 Arthur Grumiaux, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 30:49

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:45 Victor Heredia: Todavia cantamos (Still We Sing) The Tailor of Panama Soundtrack (arr Shaun Davey) Rita Connolly, vocals Irish Film Orchestra Fiachra Trench Varese Sarabande 662432

02:06:29 Gustavo Dudamel: Regreso a Venezuela, from "The Liberator - Libertador” Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402

02:10:20 Gustavo Dudamel: Who can stop the rain from falling? from "The Liberator - Libertador” Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402

02:15:25 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G for 2 Guitars, RV 532 Angel Romero, Pepe Romero, guitars Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown Philips 412624

02:29:06 Roberto Sierra: Sinfonia No. 3 "La Salsa" Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdés Naxos 559817

03:00:45 Matthew Lo (after Shakespeare) Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9914

03:21:46 Pablo de Sarasate: Concert Fantasy on Mozart's "The Magic Flute" Op. 54 Tianwa Yang, violin Orquesta Sinfonica de Navarra

03:37:43 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e, Wq.178 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv Produktion 002037102

03:49:57 Joaquin Rodrigo: En Aranjuez con tu amor (arr. of the Adagio from the Concierto de Aranjuez) James Galway, flute London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel Deutsche Grammophon 000302402

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

04:01:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 8 K 310 Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79831 18:12

04:21:30 Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 425718 54:40

05:17:34 Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-Flat Op 47 Wu Han, piano DeutGram 22906 26:36

05:45:26 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 English Concert Trevor Pinnock DeutGram 4795448 11:00

05:56:42 Jean Sibelius: Belshazzar's Feast: Khadra's Dance Op 51 Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60434 4:21

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

06:00:00 Byrd, William The Carman's Whistle' Baltimore Consort Sono Luminus The Food of Love 5:24

06:05:24 Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 93 in D Luxembourg European Soloists/Jack Martin Handler Legacy Haydn Symphonies 21:06

06:27:57 Patterson, Paul Comedy for Five Winds' (1972) Vega Wind Quintet LDR Vega Wind Quintet 12:07

06:40:04 Brahms, Johannes Tragic' Overture, Op. 81 Berlin Phil/Karajan DG Brahms: Double Concerto in A Minor Op. 102, Tragic Overture Op. 81 14:35

06:54:39 Dowland, John Lachrimae tristes' Empire Brass EMI/Ang Fireworks 1:51

07:00:00 Rubinstein, Anton Valse-Caprice' Josef Hofmann, p Philips Great Pianists of the 20th Century 46: Josef Hoffman 5:01

07:05:01 Rubinstein, Anton Dmitriy Donskoy' George Enescu State Phil/Horia Andreescu Marco Polo Rubinstein: Symphony No. 5 11:55

07:18:47 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Sonata No.23 in f, Op 57, 'Appassionata' Artur Rubinstein, p Virgin Piano Sonatas - Klaviersonaten 21:49

07:40:36 Elgar, Edward String Serenade in e, Op 20 Royal Phil/Charles Groves MCA Classics British Music 13:15

08:00:00 Chopin, Frederic Nocturnes, Op. 27 Leopold Godowsky, p Philips Great Pianists of the 20th Century: Leopold Godowsky 5:26

08:05:26 Korngold, Erich Wolfgang Violin Concerto in D, Op. 35 Itzhak Perlman, v, Pittsburgh Sym Orch/Andre Previn EMI/Ang Violin Concertos / Suite 23:51

08:29:17 Korngold, Erich Wolfgang Anthony Adverse' (1936) Orch/Lionel Newman Stanyan ANTHONY ADVERSE 1:39

08:30:56 Rameau, Jean-Philippe Dance Suite Grigory Ginzburg, p Arlecchino Gregory Ginzburg Legacy, Vol. 8: Great Russian Pianists- Bach-Busoni: toccata and Fugue in D Minor / M ozart: Piano Concerto 25 / Fantasia in C minor / Sonata K 310 17:34

08:48:30 Rameau, Jean-Philippe Les Indes Galantes' Les Musiciens du Louvre/Marc Minkowski DG Archiv Une symphonie imaginaire 6:17

08:54:47 Philidor, Andre Two Canons Nick Norton, tr, Anthony Plog, tr, Ensemble Summit Colors Of The Baroque 1:38

09:00 Composers Datebook; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

09:08:06 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99 Narciso Yepes, guitar London Symphony Luis García-Navarro PentaTone 202 20:04

09:28:04 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Glitter and be gay Renée Fleming, soprano Metropolitan Opera Orchestra Decca 460567 5:56

09:41:37 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Marlboro 80001 13:22

09:57:12 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: Never weather-beaten sail Westminster Abbey Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 3:25

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:40 Mikhail Glinka: Nocturne Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 3:16

10:06:19 Modest Mussorgsky: The Fair at Sorochinsk: Gopak Vienna Philharmonic Valéry Gergiev Philips 468526 1:39

10:09:11 Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie Op 89 Gwendolyn Mok, piano London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Cala 4031 11:04

10:22:15 Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 Op 24 NDR Radio Philharmonic Johannes Goritzki CPO 999820 6:54

10:29:38 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' BWV 645 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 3:41

10:37:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture BWV 1069 Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 7:07

10:46:49 Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Aire from Act 3 Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 570149 1:56

10:50:53 Edvard Grieg: Old Norwegian Romance with Variations Op 51 Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 24:21

11:17:04 Domenico Cimarosa: The Chinese Hero: Overture Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572734 11:47

11:30:29 Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite Op 29 # 2 City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9270 12:54

11:45:19 John Ireland: Tritons London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8994 11:11

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:47 Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 020108 22:35

12:34:29 Johann Strauss Jr: Emperor Waltz Op 437 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20081 10:24

12:46:20 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 48 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 060207 7:45

12:54:59 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 Op 46 # 2 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 100408 4:20

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:05 Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau courante' Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 40 1:58

13:02:22 Claude Debussy: Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 3:29

13:07:26 Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka Fantasy Pittsburgh Symphony Manfred Honeck Reference 720 20:00

13:28:45 John Field: Nocturne No. 1 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 3:38

13:36:12 Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 8 Op 84 # 8 Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911 2:56

13:40:16 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin BWV 1060 Charles Hamann, oboe National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 15:08

13:56:24 Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 5 Op 89 # 3 Salvatore Accardo, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 3:30

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Max Reger: Four Tone Poems after Arnold Bocklin, Op. 128 Movement 4 Bacchanale Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Max Reger: Pictures at a Gallery Beau Fleuve 4562 Music: 4:27

Clara Schumann: Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann, Op. 20 Jessica Xylina Osborne, piano 92nd Street Y, Buttenwieser Hall, New York City, NY Music: 9:13

Florence Price: from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint: Movements 1, 3, 4 Julie Coleman, violin; Eva Cappelletti Chao, violin; Phillipe C. Chao, viola; Judith McIntyre Galecki, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 9:48

Richard Strauss: Suite from the Rosenkavalier The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 23:34

Anton Arensky: String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, Op. 35: III. Finale: Andante Sostenuto - Allegro Moderato Soovin Kim, violin; Kirsten Johnson, viola; Lynn Harrell and Zuill Bailey, cellos Album: Dohnányi: Serenade In C Major - Arensky: String Quartet No. 2 (Live from el Paso Pro-musica January 7, 2006) Delos Music: 4:13

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet in C Major, Op 29: Movements 1 & 2 Soovin Kim, Adam Barnett-Hart, violins; Hsin-Yun Huang, Pierre Lapointe, violas; Keith Robinson, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 21:20

John Williams: Three Pieces from Schindler's List for Violin and Orchestra Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Manfred Honeck, conductor WQED-FM, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA Music: 12:35

Domenico Scarlatti: Three Sonatas for Solo Piano Alon Goldstein, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 08:25

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:59:22 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: My soul, there is a country Westminster Abbey Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 3:35

16:05:44 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Beati quorum via integra Op 38 # 3 Westminster Abbey Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 3:26

16:11:55 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy S 123 Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67403 15:43

16:30:09 Angela Morley: Fantasy on 'The Wizard of Oz' London Symphony John Williams Sony 62788 5:50

16:37:24 Antonio Vivaldi: Finale from 'Summer' Concerto Op 8 # 2 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Mutter's Virtuosi Anne-Sophie Mutter DeutGram 4795023 2:31

16:43:02 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 Op 53 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449 7:02

16:52:09 Arvo Pärt: Vater unser Cai Thomas, treble Rubicon 2:53

16:56:17 Ernest Bucalossi: The Grasshopper's Dance New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 4:09

17:04:21 Scott Joplin: Solace Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159 6:43

17:13:37 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Violin Concerto Op 61 Christian Tetzlaff, violin Cleveland Orchestra Paavo Järvi TCO 908 9:01

17:24:32 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Cornish Dances Op 91 Queensland Symphony Andrew Penny Naxos 553526 9:56

17:39:52 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair Royal Scottish National Orchestra Jun Märkl Naxos 503293 2:38

17:43:33 Claude Debussy: Estampes: La soirée dans Grenade Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 5:21

17:50:50 Gabriel Fauré: Elégie Op 24 Efe Baltacigil, cello Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 6:49

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:00 Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 453418 15:40

18:24:27 Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:08

18:31:02 Eugène d'Albert: The Improviser: Overture Barcelona Symphony Ronald Zollman PanClas 510083 4:51

18:37:05 Franz Liszt: Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of Athens' S 122 Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67401 13:13

18:51:23 Gioacchino Rossini: Demetrio e Polibio: Overture Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 6:28

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:56 Jean Sibelius: King Christian II Suite Op 27 Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60434 24:31

19:28:47 Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes Op 52 Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 28:23

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:06 Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings Op 21 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 21:57

20:23:47 Ludwig van Beethoven: Fifteen Variations & Fugue Op 35 Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834 22:00

20:46:47 Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in g RV 103 Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590 8:17

20:56:06 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 8 Op 64 # 3 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899 3:12

21:01:56 E. J. Moeran: Third Rhapsody Margaret Fingerhut, piano Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8639 17:37

21:20:51 Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 9:55

21:32:24 Franz Liszt: Variations on Mendelssohn's 'Wedding March' S 410 Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 60893 4:42

21:39:47 Antonín Kraft: Cossack Rondo from Cello Concerto in C Op 4 Op 4 Anner Bylsma, cello Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon DHM 7757 5:55

21:46:50 Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 2 Op 35 NDR Radio Philharmonic Johannes Goritzki CPO 999820 34:57

22:22:35 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 62 H 16:52 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 11952 19:38

22:43:54 Franz Berwald: Estrella de Soria: Overture Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Naxos 553051 7:54

22:52:19 Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 Op 47 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 7:26

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:29 Mikhail Glinka: Nocturne Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 3:16

23:04:46 Gregorio Allegri: Miserere Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 10:10

23:14:56 Franz Schubert: Ave Maria D 839 Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30117 4:42

23:21:41 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada Op 47 BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 6:10

23:27:51 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2 Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 6:18

23:34:10 Reynaldo Hahn: À Chloris Albrecht Mayer, English horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 4:02

23:39:31 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 11 Op 22 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 6:12

23:45:44 Joaquín Rodrigo: Plegaria de la Infanta de Castilla Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466 4:49

23:50:34 Dan Forrest: The Sun Never Says Voces8 Decca 29601 4:45

23:56:26 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 1: Watchman's Song Op 12 # 3 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 2:49