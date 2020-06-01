© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 06-01-2020

Published June 1, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra

Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges:  Symphonie Concertante in G Major--Ken Johnston and Emily Cornelius, violins

Ludwig van Beethoven: Ah! Perfido--Laura Pedersen, soprano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g, K. 550

01:03:16  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 11 for Winds  K 375  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 431683 24:01

01:29:13  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante  K 364 Arthur Grumiaux, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 30:49

 

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:45 Victor Heredia: Todavia cantamos (Still We Sing) The Tailor of Panama Soundtrack (arr Shaun Davey) Rita Connolly, vocals Irish Film Orchestra Fiachra Trench Varese Sarabande 662432                                      

02:06:29 Gustavo Dudamel: Regreso a Venezuela, from "The Liberator - Libertador” Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402                                     

02:10:20 Gustavo Dudamel: Who can stop the rain from falling? from "The Liberator - Libertador” Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon  002105402                                    

02:15:25 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G for 2 Guitars, RV 532  Angel Romero, Pepe Romero, guitars  Academy of St. Martin in the Fields  Iona Brown  Philips 412624                                       

02:29:06 Roberto Sierra: Sinfonia No. 3  "La Salsa"  Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra  Maximiano Valdés  Naxos 559817                                                 

03:00:45 Matthew Lo (after Shakespeare) Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9914                  

03:21:46 Pablo de Sarasate: Concert Fantasy on Mozart's "The Magic Flute" Op. 54 Tianwa Yang, violin Orquesta Sinfonica de Navarra                     

03:37:43 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e, Wq.178 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv Produktion 002037102                                        

03:49:57 Joaquin Rodrigo: En Aranjuez con tu amor (arr. of the Adagio from the Concierto de Aranjuez) James Galway, flute London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel Deutsche Grammophon 000302402

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

04:01:50  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 8  K 310 Richard Goode, piano   Nonesuch 79831 18:12

04:21:30  Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 425718 54:40

05:17:34  Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-Flat Op 47   Wu Han, piano   DeutGram 22906 26:36

05:45:26  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3  BWV 1048  English Concert Trevor Pinnock DeutGram 4795448 11:00

05:56:42  Jean Sibelius: Belshazzar's Feast: Khadra's Dance Op 51    Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60434 4:21

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

06:00:00           Byrd, William     The Carman's Whistle'   Baltimore Consort            Sono Luminus   The Food of Love          5:24

06:05:24           Haydn, Franz Joseph    Symphony No. 93 in D   Luxembourg European Soloists/Jack Martin Handler   Legacy Haydn Symphonies       21:06

06:27:57           Patterson, Paul Comedy for Five Winds' (1972)  Vega Wind Quintet LDR      Vega Wind Quintet        12:07

06:40:04           Brahms, Johannes        Tragic' Overture, Op. 81 Berlin Phil/Karajan      DG       Brahms: Double Concerto in A Minor Op. 102, Tragic Overture Op. 81 14:35

06:54:39           Dowland, John  Lachrimae tristes'          Empire Brass            EMI/Ang           Fireworks          1:51

07:00:00           Rubinstein, Anton          Valse-Caprice'   Josef Hofmann, p            Philips   Great Pianists of the 20th Century 46: Josef Hoffman      5:01

07:05:01           Rubinstein, Anton          Dmitriy Donskoy'           George Enescu State Phil/Horia Andreescu        Marco Polo       Rubinstein: Symphony No. 5    11:55

07:18:47           Beethoven, Ludwig van  Piano Sonata No.23 in f, Op 57, 'Appassionata'   Artur Rubinstein, p         Virgin    Piano Sonatas - Klaviersonaten  21:49

07:40:36           Elgar, Edward   String Serenade in e, Op 20       Royal Phil/Charles Groves      MCA Classics    British Music     13:15

08:00:00           Chopin, Frederic            Nocturnes, Op. 27         Leopold Godowsky, p     Philips   Great Pianists of the 20th Century: Leopold Godowsky            5:26

08:05:26           Korngold, Erich Wolfgang          Violin Concerto in D, Op. 35            Itzhak Perlman, v, Pittsburgh Sym Orch/Andre Previn      EMI/Ang            Violin Concertos / Suite  23:51

08:29:17           Korngold, Erich Wolfgang          Anthony Adverse' (1936)            Orch/Lionel Newman     Stanyan            ANTHONY ADVERSE   1:39

08:30:56           Rameau, Jean-Philippe  Dance Suite      Grigory Ginzburg, p            Arlecchino         Gregory Ginzburg Legacy, Vol. 8: Great Russian Pianists- Bach-Busoni: toccata and Fugue in D Minor / M ozart: Piano Concerto 25 / Fantasia in C minor / Sonata K 310  17:34

08:48:30           Rameau, Jean-Philippe  Les Indes Galantes'       Les Musiciens du Louvre/Marc Minkowski         DG Archiv         Une symphonie imaginaire            6:17

08:54:47           Philidor, Andre  Two Canons      Nick Norton, tr, Anthony Plog, tr, Ensemble      Summit Colors Of The Baroque  1:38

 

09:00 Composers Datebook; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

09:08:06  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99   Narciso Yepes, guitar London Symphony Luis García-Navarro PentaTone 202 20:04

09:28:04  Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Glitter and be gay    Renée Fleming, soprano Metropolitan Opera Orchestra  Decca 460567 5:56

09:41:37  Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97   Mitsuko Uchida, piano   Marlboro 80001 13:22

09:57:12  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: Never weather-beaten sail    Westminster Abbey Choir  James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 3:25

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:40  Mikhail Glinka: Nocturne    Jenny Lin, piano   Hänssler 98037 3:16

10:06:19  Modest Mussorgsky: The Fair at Sorochinsk: Gopak     Vienna Philharmonic Valéry Gergiev Philips 468526 1:39

10:09:11  Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie Op 89   Gwendolyn Mok, piano London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Cala 4031 11:04

10:22:15  Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 Op 24    NDR Radio Philharmonic Johannes Goritzki CPO 999820 6:54

10:29:38  Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf'  BWV 645  Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 3:41

10:37:53  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture  BWV 1069  Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 7:07

10:46:49  Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Aire from Act 3     Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 570149 1:56

10:50:53  Edvard Grieg: Old Norwegian Romance with Variations Op 51    Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 24:21

11:17:04  Domenico Cimarosa: The Chinese Hero: Overture     Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572734 11:47

11:30:29  Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite Op 29 # 2  City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9270 12:54

11:45:19  John Ireland: Tritons     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8994 11:11

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:47  Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 020108 22:35

12:34:29  Johann Strauss Jr: Emperor Waltz Op 437    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20081 10:24

12:46:20  Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 48     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 060207 7:45

12:54:59  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 Op 46 # 2  Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 100408 4:20

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:05  Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau courante'    Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano   Chandos 40 1:58

13:02:22  Claude Debussy: Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie    Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 68139 3:29

13:07:26  Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka Fantasy     Pittsburgh Symphony Manfred Honeck Reference 720 20:00

13:28:45  John Field: Nocturne No. 1    Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano   Decca 4789672 3:38

13:36:12  Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 8 Op 84 # 8 Kathryn Stott, piano   Hyperion 66911 2:56

13:40:16  Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin  BWV 1060 Charles Hamann, oboe National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 15:08

13:56:24  Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 5 Op 89 # 3 Salvatore Accardo, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 3:30

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Max Reger: Four Tone Poems after Arnold Bocklin, Op. 128 Movement 4 Bacchanale Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Max Reger: Pictures at a Gallery Beau Fleuve 4562 Music: 4:27

Clara Schumann: Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann, Op. 20 Jessica Xylina Osborne, piano 92nd Street Y, Buttenwieser Hall, New York City, NY Music: 9:13

Florence Price: from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint: Movements 1, 3, 4 Julie Coleman, violin; Eva Cappelletti Chao, violin; Phillipe C. Chao, viola; Judith McIntyre Galecki, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 9:48

Richard Strauss: Suite from the Rosenkavalier The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 23:34

Anton Arensky: String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, Op. 35: III. Finale: Andante Sostenuto - Allegro Moderato Soovin Kim, violin; Kirsten Johnson, viola; Lynn Harrell and Zuill Bailey, cellos Album: Dohnányi: Serenade In C Major - Arensky: String Quartet No. 2 (Live from el Paso Pro-musica January 7, 2006) Delos Music: 4:13

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet in C Major, Op 29: Movements 1 & 2 Soovin Kim, Adam Barnett-Hart, violins; Hsin-Yun Huang, Pierre Lapointe, violas; Keith Robinson, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 21:20

John Williams: Three Pieces from Schindler's List for Violin and Orchestra Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Manfred Honeck, conductor WQED-FM, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA Music: 12:35

Domenico Scarlatti: Three Sonatas for Solo Piano Alon Goldstein, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 08:25

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:59:22  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: My soul, there is a country    Westminster Abbey Choir  James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 3:35

16:05:44  Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Beati quorum via integra Op 38 # 3 Westminster Abbey Choir  James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 3:26

16:11:55  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy  S 123 Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67403 15:43

16:30:09  Angela Morley: Fantasy on 'The Wizard of Oz'     London Symphony John Williams Sony 62788 5:50

16:37:24  Antonio Vivaldi: Finale from 'Summer' Concerto Op 8 # 2 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Mutter's Virtuosi Anne-Sophie Mutter DeutGram 4795023 2:31

16:43:02  Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 Op 53   Maurizio Pollini, piano   DeutGram 4793449 7:02

16:52:09  Arvo Pärt: Vater unser    Cai Thomas, treble   Rubicon  2:53

16:56:17  Ernest Bucalossi: The Grasshopper's Dance     New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 4:09

17:04:21  Scott Joplin: Solace    Joshua Rifkin, piano   Nonesuch 79159 6:43

17:13:37  Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Violin Concerto Op 61   Christian Tetzlaff, violin Cleveland Orchestra Paavo Järvi TCO 908 9:01

17:24:32  Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Cornish Dances Op 91    Queensland Symphony Andrew Penny Naxos 553526 9:56

17:39:52  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Jun Märkl Naxos 503293 2:38

17:43:33  Claude Debussy: Estampes: La soirée dans Grenade    Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 68139 5:21

17:50:50  Gabriel Fauré: Elégie Op 24   Efe Baltacigil, cello Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 6:49

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:00  Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso     Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 453418 15:40

18:24:27  Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:08

18:31:02  Eugène d'Albert: The Improviser: Overture     Barcelona Symphony Ronald Zollman PanClas 510083 4:51

18:37:05  Franz Liszt: Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of Athens'  S 122 Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67401 13:13

18:51:23  Gioacchino Rossini: Demetrio e Polibio: Overture     Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 6:28

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:56  Jean Sibelius: King Christian II Suite Op 27    Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60434 24:31

19:28:47  Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes Op 52    Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 28:23

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:06  Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings Op 21    Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 21:57

20:23:47  Ludwig van Beethoven: Fifteen Variations & Fugue Op 35   Olli Mustonen, piano   Decca 436834 22:00

20:46:47  Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in g  RV 103  Geminiani Ensemble  Christoph 74590 8:17

20:56:06  Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 8 Op 64 # 3 Ingrid Fliter, piano   EMI 14899 3:12

21:01:56  E. J. Moeran: Third Rhapsody    Margaret Fingerhut, piano Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8639 17:37

21:20:51  Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture     Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 9:55

21:32:24  Franz Liszt: Variations on Mendelssohn's 'Wedding March'  S 410 Arcadi Volodos, piano   Sony 60893 4:42

21:39:47  Antonín Kraft: Cossack Rondo from Cello Concerto in C Op 4 Op 4   Anner Bylsma, cello Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon DHM 7757 5:55

21:46:50  Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 2 Op 35    NDR Radio Philharmonic Johannes Goritzki CPO 999820 34:57

22:22:35  Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 62  H 16:52 Rafal Blechacz, piano   DeutGram 11952 19:38

22:43:54  Franz Berwald: Estrella de Soria: Overture     Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Naxos 553051 7:54

22:52:19  Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 Op 47   Yundi, piano   Mercury 4812443 7:26

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:29  Mikhail Glinka: Nocturne    Jenny Lin, piano   Hänssler 98037 3:16

23:04:46  Gregorio Allegri: Miserere    Sistine Chapel Choir  Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 10:10

23:14:56  Franz Schubert: Ave Maria  D 839 Brian Thornton, cello   Steinway 30117 4:42

23:21:41  Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada Op 47    BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 6:10

23:27:51  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2 Katia Labèque, piano   Philips 426264 6:18

23:34:10  Reynaldo Hahn: À Chloris    Albrecht Mayer, English horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 4:02

23:39:31  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 11 Op 22   HJ Lim, piano   EMI 64952 6:12

23:45:44  Joaquín Rodrigo: Plegaria de la Infanta de Castilla     Brazilian Guitar Quartet  Delos 3466 4:49

23:50:34  Dan Forrest: The Sun Never Says    Voces8   Decca 29601 4:45

23:56:26  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 1: Watchman's Song Op 12 # 3 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano   Centaur 2930 2:49

 

 