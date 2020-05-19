WCLV Program Guide 05-19-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 Goldschmidt, Berthold Comedy of Errors' (1925) City of Birmingham Sym/Berthold Goldschmidt London Goldschmidt 5:30

00:05:30 Nicolai, Otto The Merry Wives of Windsor' St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner EMI/Ang The Best of the Academy 8:42

00:14:12 Nicolai, Otto The Merry Wives of Windsor' Leipzig Radio Cho, Dresden Staatskapelle/Silvio Varviso Philips German Opera Choruses 4:21

00:18:33 Walton, William Henry V' Suite London Phil Cho, London Phil/Carl Davis EMI/Ang N/A 6:07

00:24:40 Goetz, Hermann The Taming of the Shrew' Overture Monte Carlo National Opera Orch/Van Remoortel Genesis GOETZ: The Complete Orchestral Works 6:01

00:30:41 Linley, Thomas Ode on the Witches and Fairies of Shakespeare' Musicians of the Globe/Philip Pickett Philips A Shakespeare Ode On The Witches And Fairies 1:33

00:32:14 Goldschmidt, Berthold Chronica' (1932) Berlin Komische Opera Sym/Yakov Kreizberg London Goldschmidt 21:14

00:53:28 Gál, Hans Twenty-Four Preludes, Op 83 (1960) Leon McCawley, p Avie Gal: The Complete Works For Solo Piano 1:31

01:00:00 Wieniawski, Henryk L'Ecole moderne,' Op 10 Ruggiero Ricci, v Dynamic Violin Recital: Ruggiero Ricci 5:17

01:05:17 Gottschalk, Louis Moreau The Union' Eugene List, p; Vienna State Opera Orch/Igor Buketoff Vox A Gottschalk Festival 7:49

01:13:06 Beethoven, Ludwig van Six National Airs and Variations, Op 105 Olli Mustonen, p London Beethoven: Variations, Dances and Bagatelles 16:45

01:29:51 Supratman, Wage Rudolf Indonesian National Anthem Millar Brass Ensemble/Stephen Squires Delos MILLAR BRASS ENSEMBLE: World Anthems 1:23

01:31:14 Copland, Aaron Appalachian Spring' Detroit Sym Orch/Antal Dorati London Appalachian Spring, Salon, Rodeo 23:12

01:54:26 Gershwin, George Porgy and Bess' William Warfield, br; Orch/Skitch Henderson RCA Porgy And Bess Highlights 1:20

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D minor, Op 3 No. 11, RV 565: Movements 3 & 4 Daniel Hope, violin; Chamber Orchestra of Europe Album: Daniel Hope plays Vivaldi DG 4777463 Music: 4:26

Michael Kurth: Sonata for English Horn and Piano Emily Brebach, English horn; Tim Whitehead, piano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA Music: 18:12

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Oboe and Violin in B flat Major, RV 548 James Austin Smith, oboe; Owen Dalby, violin; Geoff Nuttall and Livia Sohn, violins; Meena Bhasin, viola; Joshua Roman, cello; Doug Balliett, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Chamber Music Series at Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 7:47

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody Jeffrey Siegel, piano; Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Album: The Complete Gershwin Vox 5007 Music: 14:14

Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 2: Feux d'artifice (Fireworks) Gilles Vonsattel, piano Album: Shadowlines Honens 201501 Music: 4:19

Dmitri Shostakovich: Trio No. 1 in C Minor for Violin, Violoncello, and Piano, Op. 8 Naumburg Trio: Frank Huang, violin; David Requiro, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 12:40

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Viola, Strings, and Continuo in G major, TWV 51:G9 Todd Phillips and Bella Hristova, violins; Pierre Lapointe, Matthew Lipman, violas; Brook Speltz, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 13:29

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio in B-flat Major for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 11 Mark Nuccio, clarinet; Anne Martindale Williams, cello; Wendy Chen, piano Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 18:02

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00 Vaughan Williams, Ralph March, 'Sea Songs ' Trinity College Cho, Cambridge/Richard Marlow; Christopher Allsop, o Conifer The Vaughan Williams Hymnal 5:26

04:05:26 Vaughan Williams, Ralph Five Variants of 'Dives and Lazarus' Utah Sym/Maurice Abravanel Vanguard Music of Ralph Vaughan Williams 12:39

04:18:05 Vaughan Williams, Ralph Six Studies in English Folksong (1926) Eugene Dowling, tuba; Edward Norman, p Tromba Bassa The English Tuba 1:32

04:19:37 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Concerto No. 3 in c minor, Op.37 Murray Perahia, p; Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orch/Bernard Haitink CBS Beethoven: Piano Concertos Nos. 3 & 4 35:28:00

04:55:05 Schönherr, Max Austrian Peasant Dances, Op 14 Philharmonia Promenade Orch/Henry Krips Angel Champagne And Laughter: The Music Of Johann Strauss II 1:31

05:00:00 Sibelius, Jean Kuolema,' Op. 44, No. 62 Ljubljana Sym Orch/Marko Munih Stradivari Concert Favorites 5:28

05:05:28 Schubert, Franz Piano Duet Sonata in B-Flat, D 617 Claire Aebersold, Ralph Neiweem, p Summit Schubert Four-Hand Piano Works Vol 1 * Aebersold and Neiweem 17:32

05:23:00 Prokofiev, Serge Cinderella,' Op. 87 London Sym Orch/André Previn EMI/Ang Prokofiev: Cinderella - Ballet Cendrillon Symphony No. 1 in D "Classical" 1:26

05:24:26 Waldteufel, Emile Les Patineurs (The Skaters)' Waltz, Op 183 Gulbenkian Orch/Michel Swierczewski Nimbus Waldteufel Waltzes, Polkas and Galops 9:06

05:33:32 Meyerbeer, Giacomo Ballet, 'Les patineurs (The Skaters)' Ballet Theatre Orch/Joseph Levine EMI/Ang Offenbach: Bluebeard, Helen Of Troy; Meyerbeer 20:54

05:54:26 Sullivan, Arthur Ballet, 'L'Ile Enchantée' (1864) Dublin RTE Concert Orch/Andrew Penny Marco Polo Sullivan: Ballet Music 1:44

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:20 Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 78 Joela Jones, organ Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis MAA 2001 8:16

06:18:18 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances Boston Pops John Williams Philips 426247 9:57

06:30:21 George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' London Chorus London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis EMI 28379 5:57

06:42:18 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin BWV 1060 Lisa Batiashvili, violin Bavarian Radio Symphony Lisa Batiashvili DeutGram 4792479 12:05

06:55:57 Arthur Farwell: From Mesa and Plain: Pawnee Horses Op 20 # 2 Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos 559777 1:12

06:58:25 Karl King: Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 2:17

07:05:08 Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 5:51

07:12:40 Richard Strauss: On the Roman Campagna from 'Aus Italien' Op 16 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 10:16

07:24:28 Clive Richardson: Beachcomber New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 3:11

07:29:52 Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings John Wallace, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Nimbus 5079 5:48

07:40:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quartet No. 17 K 458 Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076 8:56

07:50:11 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime Carl Topilow, clarinet Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 2:20

07:52:36 Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 48224 5:38

08:07:55 Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362 6:45

08:16:56 Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings Op 47 Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463265 12:52

08:31:28 Hans Christian Lumbye: Galop "Copenhagen Steam Railway" Tivoli Symphony Orchestra Giordano Bellincampi MarcoPolo 223743 3:48

08:40:41 Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez Milos Karadaglic, guitar London Philharmonic Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 20039 10:48

08:52:53 Goff Richards: Homage to the Noble Grape: Champagne London Brass Teldec 46069 2:32

08:55:37 Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: Suite Symphony Orchestra Unknown Conductor Varese Sar 3020670 6:11

09:05:09 Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 414159 19:34

09:27:34 George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: But Not For Me Joshua Bell, violin London Symphony John Williams Sony 60659 4:16

09:34:04 Maurice Ravel: Pantoum from Piano Trio Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 425860 3:55

09:39:00 Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite Crouch End Festival Choir City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1057 10:27

09:51:35 George Frederick Bristow: Rip Van Winkle: Overture Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller New World 80768 8:16

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:08 Louis-Claude Daquin: The Cuckoo Michael Lewin, piano Sono Luminus 92103 1:46

10:03:10 Traditional: The Cuckoo Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Claves 600 1:16

10:06:14 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 13:46

10:21:23 Gioacchino Rossini: Grand Overture Haydn Orchestra Alun Francis CPO 999063 7:27

10:29:59 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Philips 446002 4:27

10:38:33 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Los Requiebros Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732 7:36

10:48:03 George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:35

10:52:36 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 Op 107 Berlin Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4795448 26:47

11:21:44 Frederick Loewe: Paint Your Wagon: Suite Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80375 10:53

11:34:55 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 Concerto Cologne Archiv 4794481 11:42

11:48:07 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 88 Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada PentaTone 578 10:31

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:36 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 5 Op 46 # 5 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 100408 3:15

12:10:23 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 BWV 1068 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 041907 22:14

12:36:24 Claude Debussy: Jeux Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 102103 17:57

12:54:37 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 Op 46 # 3 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 100408 4:25

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:12 Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Tik-Tak' Op 365 Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 2:38

13:03:08 Ferruccio Busoni: Viennese Dance Song Op 28 # 3 Per Enoksson, violin Bis 784 2:23

13:06:52 Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52 Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 457591 16:45

13:23:57 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 D 899/2 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327 4:46

13:29:47 Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 BWV 866 Till Fellner, piano ECM 1853 2:44

13:36:07 Johann Christian Bach: Carattaco: Overture Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999488 7:09

13:45:00 Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" Op 16 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 9:12

13:54:41 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Liberty Bell' Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 3:38

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Bagatelles, Op. 126: VI Molly Morkoski, piano Album: Threads Albany Records Music: 4:12

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2, Op. 30, Romantic: Movements 1 & 2 Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 19:00

Ernest Bloch: Violin Sonata No. 2, Poeme mystique Danbi Um, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 18:48

Gyorgy Ranki: Don Quixote y Dulcinea Nicholas Daniel, oboe; Molly Morkoski, piano Adrian Spence, Rothenberg Hall, Huntington Library, San Marino, CA Music: 6:23

Dmitri Shostakovich: Adagio (Elegy) for string quartet Emerson String Quartet Album: Shostakovich String Quartets DG 463284 Music: 4:32

Auguste Franchomme, arr. Caitlin Sullivan: Douze Caprices No. 11 Decoda Cello Quartet String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 7:16

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F major, Op. 102 Denis Kozhukhin, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 19:16

Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto Op. 14 Movement 2 Andante Dylana Jenson, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; David Lockington, conductor Album: Dylana Jenson and the London Symphony Orchestra Self-produced Music: 9:23

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:58:18 Johann Jakob Froberger: Canzona No. 2 Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034 5:28

16:08:26 Dieterich Buxtehude: Fugue in C BUX 174 Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034 2:57

16:13:33 Richard Strauss: In the Ruins of Rome from 'Aus Italien' Op 16 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 12:08

16:29:05 Mark Knopfler: The Princess Bride: Main Titles Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80342 3:25

16:34:09 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Keyboard Concerto in E BWV 1053 Anastasia Injushina, piano Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Ondine 1224 5:56

16:41:58 Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Op 62 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 1022 7:43

16:51:27 Richard Rodgers: Carousel: If I Loved You Ailyn Pérez, soprano BBC Symphony Patrick Summers Warner 633485 2:59

16:55:54 Ottorino Respighi: Notturno Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224517 5:05

17:05:29 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80703 7:05

17:14:55 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 Op 31 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 9:09

17:25:49 John Williams: The Force Awakens: The Jedi Steps & Finale Symphony Orchestra John Williams Disney 21772 8:49

17:38:02 Joseph Canteloube: La delaïssádo from 'Songs of the Auvergne' Kate Royal, soprano Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner EMI 94419 4:55

17:45:01 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: May 'Spring Song' Sarah Rothenberg, piano Arabesque 6666 3:01

17:48:59 Jean Sibelius: Suite for Violin & Strings Op 117 Christian Tetzlaff, violin Danish National Symphony Thomas Dausgaard Virgin 45534 7:32

17:57:24 Franz Schubert: An die Musik D 547 Fritz Wunderlich, tenor DeutGram 4796018 2:18

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:43 Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 3 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8730 15:45

18:26:58 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:00

18:33:48 Emmanuel Chabrier: Habanera Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 4:09

18:39:13 Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante Op 22 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 12:49

18:52:46 William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home Kevin Deas, bass PostClassical Ensemble Angel Gil-Ordóñez Naxos 559777 6:08

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:14 Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 18:08

19:22:32 Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 Op 78 Gaston Litaize, organ Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4796018 34:19

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:58 Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 5 Op 24 Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7780 23:44

20:27:23 Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40 Saleem Ashkar, piano Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 20:09

20:49:09 William Lloyd Webber: Aurora City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9595 9:26

21:02:24 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 BWV 1051 Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9996 13:18

21:17:00 Sergei Prokofiev: Dreams Op 6 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 11:00

21:29:12 Duke Ellington: Day Dream Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 5:32

21:36:06 Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp Op 60 Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530 8:39

21:47:21 Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 23 Lang Lang, piano Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4795448 38:21

22:27:36 Edgard Varèse: Amériques Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 22:01

22:50:54 Claude Debussy: Rêverie Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 99 4:28

22:56:21 Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:34

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:39 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:08

23:06:48 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Air Op 40 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 5:07

23:11:55 Steve Swallow: Hullo, Bolinas Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 4:14

23:17:21 Federico García Lorca: Nana de Sevilla Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano Bridge 9491 4:19

23:21:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio K 261 Joshua Bell, violin English Chamber Orchestra Peter Maag Decca 436376 8:48

23:30:28 Richard Strauss: Andante for Horn & Piano AV 86 Richard King, horn Panorámicos 2009 3:50

23:35:21 Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 442011 8:44

23:44:05 Amy Beach: Dreaming Op 15 # 3 Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 6:23

23:50:28 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Platero and I: Melancolia Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853 3:41

23:54:36 Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 5 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 2:48

23:57:40 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler Op 43 # 2 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 2:16