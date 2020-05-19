© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 05-19-2020

Published May 19, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00           Goldschmidt, Berthold   Comedy of Errors' (1925)           City of Birmingham Sym/Berthold Goldschmidt  London Goldschmidt      5:30

00:05:30           Nicolai, Otto      The Merry Wives of Windsor'     St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner     EMI/Ang           The Best of the Academy            8:42

00:14:12           Nicolai, Otto      The Merry Wives of Windsor'     Leipzig Radio Cho, Dresden Staatskapelle/Silvio Varviso          Philips   German Opera Choruses          4:21

00:18:33           Walton, William Henry V' Suite   London Phil Cho, London Phil/Carl Davis  EMI/Ang           N/A       6:07

00:24:40           Goetz, Hermann            The Taming of the Shrew' Overture            Monte Carlo National Opera Orch/Van Remoortel           Genesis            GOETZ: The Complete Orchestral Works           6:01

00:30:41           Linley, Thomas  Ode on the Witches and Fairies of Shakespeare'    Musicians of the Globe/Philip Pickett      Philips   A Shakespeare Ode On The Witches And Fairies   1:33

00:32:14           Goldschmidt, Berthold   Chronica' (1932)            Berlin Komische Opera Sym/Yakov Kreizberg  London Goldschmidt      21:14

00:53:28           Gál, Hans         Twenty-Four Preludes, Op 83 (1960)      Leon McCawley, p     Avie      Gal: The Complete Works For Solo Piano           1:31

01:00:00           Wieniawski, Henryk       L'Ecole moderne,' Op 10            Ruggiero Ricci, v           Dynamic           Violin Recital: Ruggiero Ricci            5:17

01:05:17           Gottschalk, Louis Moreau          The Union'        Eugene List, p; Vienna State Opera Orch/Igor Buketoff           Vox      A Gottschalk Festival            7:49

01:13:06           Beethoven, Ludwig van  Six National Airs and Variations, Op 105       Olli Mustonen, p            London Beethoven: Variations, Dances and Bagatelles         16:45

01:29:51           Supratman, Wage Rudolf           Indonesian National Anthem            Millar Brass Ensemble/Stephen Squires  Delos    MILLAR BRASS ENSEMBLE: World Anthems     1:23

01:31:14           Copland, Aaron Appalachian Spring'       Detroit Sym Orch/Antal Dorati           London Appalachian Spring, Salon, Rodeo         23:12

01:54:26           Gershwin, George         Porgy and Bess'            William Warfield, br; Orch/Skitch Henderson       RCA     Porgy And Bess Highlights            1:20

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D minor, Op 3 No. 11, RV 565: Movements 3 & 4 Daniel Hope, violin; Chamber Orchestra of Europe Album: Daniel Hope plays Vivaldi DG 4777463 Music: 4:26

Michael Kurth: Sonata for English Horn and Piano Emily Brebach, English horn; Tim Whitehead, piano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA Music: 18:12

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Oboe and Violin in B flat Major, RV 548 James Austin Smith, oboe; Owen Dalby, violin; Geoff Nuttall and Livia Sohn, violins; Meena Bhasin, viola; Joshua Roman, cello; Doug Balliett, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Chamber Music Series at Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 7:47

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody Jeffrey Siegel, piano; Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Album: The Complete Gershwin Vox 5007 Music: 14:14

Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 2: Feux d'artifice (Fireworks) Gilles Vonsattel, piano Album: Shadowlines Honens 201501 Music: 4:19

Dmitri Shostakovich: Trio No. 1 in C Minor for Violin, Violoncello, and Piano, Op. 8 Naumburg Trio: Frank Huang, violin; David Requiro, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 12:40

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Viola, Strings, and Continuo in G major, TWV 51:G9  Todd Phillips and Bella Hristova, violins; Pierre Lapointe, Matthew Lipman, violas; Brook Speltz, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Michael  Sponseller, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 13:29

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio in B-flat Major for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 11 Mark Nuccio, clarinet; Anne Martindale Williams, cello; Wendy Chen, piano Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 18:02

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00           Vaughan Williams, Ralph           March, 'Sea Songs '      Trinity College Cho, Cambridge/Richard Marlow; Christopher Allsop, o   Conifer The Vaughan Williams Hymnal         5:26

04:05:26           Vaughan Williams, Ralph           Five Variants of 'Dives and Lazarus'            Utah Sym/Maurice Abravanel     Vanguard          Music of Ralph Vaughan Williams            12:39

04:18:05           Vaughan Williams, Ralph           Six Studies in English Folksong (1926)            Eugene Dowling, tuba; Edward Norman, p            Tromba Bassa   The English Tuba          1:32

04:19:37           Beethoven, Ludwig van  Piano Concerto No. 3 in c minor, Op.37   Murray Perahia, p; Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orch/Bernard Haitink            CBS     Beethoven: Piano Concertos Nos. 3 & 4 35:28:00

04:55:05           Schönherr, Max Austrian Peasant Dances, Op 14            Philharmonia Promenade Orch/Henry Krips        Angel    Champagne And Laughter: The Music Of Johann Strauss II   1:31

05:00:00           Sibelius, Jean   Kuolema,' Op. 44, No. 62           Ljubljana Sym Orch/Marko Munih         Stradivari          Concert Favorites          5:28

05:05:28           Schubert, Franz Piano Duet Sonata in B-Flat, D 617        Claire Aebersold, Ralph Neiweem, p    Summit Schubert Four-Hand Piano Works Vol 1 * Aebersold and Neiweem       17:32

05:23:00           Prokofiev, Serge            Cinderella,' Op. 87         London Sym Orch/André Previn         EMI/Ang           Prokofiev: Cinderella - Ballet Cendrillon Symphony No. 1 in D "Classical"            1:26

05:24:26           Waldteufel, Emile          Les Patineurs (The Skaters)' Waltz, Op 183       Gulbenkian Orch/Michel Swierczewski    Nimbus Waldteufel Waltzes, Polkas and Galops        9:06

05:33:32           Meyerbeer, Giacomo     Ballet, 'Les patineurs (The Skaters)'            Ballet Theatre Orch/Joseph Levine         EMI/Ang           Offenbach: Bluebeard, Helen Of Troy; Meyerbeer    20:54

05:54:26           Sullivan, Arthur Ballet, 'L'Ile Enchantée' (1864)   Dublin RTE Concert Orch/Andrew Penny      Marco Polo       Sullivan: Ballet Music     1:44

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:20  Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 78   Joela Jones, organ Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis MAA 2001 8:16

06:18:18  Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances     Boston Pops John Williams Philips 426247 9:57

06:30:21  George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest'    London Chorus London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis EMI 28379 5:57

06:42:18  Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin  BWV 1060 Lisa Batiashvili, violin Bavarian Radio Symphony Lisa Batiashvili DeutGram 4792479 12:05

06:55:57  Arthur Farwell: From Mesa and Plain: Pawnee Horses Op 20 # 2 Benjamin Pasternack, piano   Naxos 559777 1:12

06:58:25  Karl King: Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March     Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 2:17

07:05:08  Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 5:51

07:12:40  Richard Strauss: On the Roman Campagna from 'Aus Italien' Op 16    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 10:16

07:24:28  Clive Richardson: Beachcomber     New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 3:11

07:29:52  Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings    John Wallace, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Nimbus 5079 5:48

07:40:00  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quartet No. 17  K 458  Jerusalem Quartet  Harm Mundi 902076 8:56

07:50:11  George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime    Carl Topilow, clarinet Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 2:20

07:52:36  Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living    Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 48224 5:38

08:07:55  Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves     Reykjavik Wind Quintet  Chandos 9362 6:45

08:16:56  Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings Op 47    Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463265 12:52

08:31:28  Hans Christian Lumbye: Galop "Copenhagen Steam Railway"     Tivoli Symphony Orchestra Giordano Bellincampi MarcoPolo 223743 3:48

08:40:41  Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez    Milos Karadaglic, guitar London Philharmonic Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 20039 10:48

08:52:53  Goff Richards: Homage to the Noble Grape: Champagne     London Brass  Teldec 46069 2:32

08:55:37  Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: Suite     Symphony Orchestra Unknown Conductor Varese Sar 3020670 6:11

09:05:09  Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 414159 19:34

09:27:51  George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: But Not For Me    Joshua Bell, violin London Symphony John Williams Sony 60659 4:16

09:34:04  Maurice Ravel: Pantoum from Piano Trio    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 425860 3:55

09:39:00  Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite    Crouch End Festival Choir City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1057 10:27

09:51:35  George Frederick Bristow: Rip Van Winkle: Overture     Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller New World 80768 8:16

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:08  Louis-Claude Daquin: The Cuckoo    Michael Lewin, piano   Sono Luminus 92103 1:46

10:03:10  Traditional: The Cuckoo     Philip Jones Brass Ensemble  Claves 600 1:16

10:06:14  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 13:46

10:21:23  Gioacchino Rossini: Grand Overture     Haydn Orchestra Alun Francis CPO 999063 7:27

10:29:59  Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo    Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Philips 446002 4:27

10:38:33  Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Los Requiebros    Jorge Luis Prats, piano   Decca 4782732 7:36

10:48:03  George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba     Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:35

10:52:36  Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 Op 107    Berlin Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4795448 26:47

11:21:44  Frederick Loewe: Paint Your Wagon: Suite     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80375 10:53

11:34:55  Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12     Concerto Cologne  Archiv 4794481 11:42

11:48:07  Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 88    Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada PentaTone 578 10:31

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:36  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 5 Op 46 # 5  Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 100408 3:15

12:10:23  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3  BWV 1068  Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 041907 22:14

12:36:24  Claude Debussy: Jeux     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 102103 17:57

12:54:37  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 Op 46 # 3  Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 100408 4:25

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:12  Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Tik-Tak' Op 365    Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 2:38

13:03:08  Ferruccio Busoni: Viennese Dance Song Op 28 # 3 Per Enoksson, violin   Bis 784 2:23

13:06:52  Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52    Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 457591 16:45

13:23:57  Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2  D 899/2 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9327 4:46

13:29:47  Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 21  BWV 866 Till Fellner, piano   ECM 1853 2:44

13:36:07  Johann Christian Bach: Carattaco: Overture     Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999488 7:09

13:45:00  Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" Op 16    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 9:12

13:54:41  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Liberty Bell'     Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 3:38

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Bagatelles, Op. 126: VI Molly Morkoski, piano Album: Threads Albany Records Music: 4:12

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2, Op. 30, Romantic: Movements 1 & 2 Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 19:00

Ernest Bloch: Violin Sonata No. 2, Poeme mystique Danbi Um, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 18:48

Gyorgy Ranki: Don Quixote y Dulcinea Nicholas Daniel, oboe; Molly Morkoski, piano Adrian Spence, Rothenberg Hall, Huntington Library, San Marino, CA Music: 6:23

Dmitri Shostakovich: Adagio (Elegy) for string quartet Emerson String Quartet Album: Shostakovich String Quartets DG 463284 Music: 4:32

Auguste Franchomme, arr. Caitlin Sullivan: Douze Caprices No. 11 Decoda Cello Quartet String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 7:16

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F major, Op. 102 Denis Kozhukhin, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 19:16

Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto Op. 14 Movement 2 Andante Dylana Jenson, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; David Lockington, conductor  Album: Dylana Jenson and the London Symphony Orchestra Self-produced  Music: 9:23

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:58:18  Johann Jakob Froberger: Canzona No. 2    Alan Feinberg, piano   Steinway 30034 5:28

16:08:26  Dieterich Buxtehude: Fugue in C  BUX 174 Alan Feinberg, piano   Steinway 30034 2:57

16:13:33  Richard Strauss: In the Ruins of Rome from 'Aus Italien' Op 16    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 12:08

16:29:05  Mark Knopfler: The Princess Bride: Main Titles     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80342 3:25

16:34:09  Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Keyboard Concerto in E  BWV 1053 Anastasia Injushina, piano Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Ondine 1224 5:56

16:41:58  Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Op 62    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 1022 7:43

16:51:27  Richard Rodgers: Carousel: If I Loved You    Ailyn Pérez, soprano BBC Symphony Patrick Summers Warner 633485 2:59

16:55:54  Ottorino Respighi: Notturno    Sergei Babayan, piano   ProPiano 224517 5:05

17:05:29  Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80703 7:05

17:14:55  Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 Op 31   Benjamin Grosvenor, piano   Decca 16421 9:09

17:25:49  John Williams: The Force Awakens: The Jedi Steps & Finale     Symphony Orchestra John Williams Disney 21772 8:49

17:38:02  Joseph Canteloube: La delaïssádo from 'Songs of the Auvergne'    Kate Royal, soprano Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner EMI 94419 4:55

17:45:01  Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: May 'Spring Song'    Sarah Rothenberg, piano   Arabesque 6666 3:01

17:48:59  Jean Sibelius: Suite for Violin & Strings Op 117   Christian Tetzlaff, violin Danish National Symphony Thomas Dausgaard Virgin 45534 7:32

17:57:24  Franz Schubert: An die Musik  D 547 Fritz Wunderlich, tenor   DeutGram 4796018 2:18

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:43  Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 3     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8730 15:45

18:26:58  Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse     Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:00

18:33:48  Emmanuel Chabrier: Habanera     Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 4:09

18:39:13  Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante Op 22   Benjamin Grosvenor, piano   Decca 4785334 12:49

18:52:46  William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home    Kevin Deas, bass PostClassical Ensemble Angel Gil-Ordóñez Naxos 559777 6:08

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:14  Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80    Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 18:08

19:22:32  Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 Op 78   Gaston Litaize, organ Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4796018 34:19

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:58  Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 5 Op 24   Anne Akiko Meyers, violin   E1 Music 7780 23:44

20:27:23  Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40   Saleem Ashkar, piano Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 20:09

20:49:09  William Lloyd Webber: Aurora     City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9595 9:26

21:02:24  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6  BWV 1051  Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9996 13:18

21:17:00  Sergei Prokofiev: Dreams Op 6    Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 11:00

21:29:12  Duke Ellington: Day Dream    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 460811 5:32

21:36:06  Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp Op 60   Daniil Trifonov, piano   Mariinsky 530 8:39

21:47:21  Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 23   Lang Lang, piano Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4795448 38:21

22:27:36  Edgard Varèse: Amériques     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 22:01

22:50:54  Claude Debussy: Rêverie     Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 99 4:28

22:56:21  Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo     BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:34

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:39  Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune    Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:08

23:06:48  Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Air Op 40    Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 5:07

23:11:55  Steve Swallow: Hullo, Bolinas    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 455512 4:14

23:17:21  Federico García Lorca: Nana de Sevilla    Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano   Bridge 9491 4:19

23:21:40  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio  K 261 Joshua Bell, violin English Chamber Orchestra Peter Maag Decca 436376 8:48

23:30:28  Richard Strauss: Andante for Horn & Piano  AV 86 Richard King, horn   Panorámicos 2009 3:50

23:35:21  Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 442011 8:44

23:44:05  Amy Beach: Dreaming Op 15 # 3 Alan Feinberg, piano   Argo 430330 6:23

23:50:28  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Platero and I: Melancolia    Christopher Parkening, guitar   EMI 54853 3:41

23:54:36  Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 5     Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2275 2:48

23:57:40  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler Op 43 # 2 Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 2:16

 

 