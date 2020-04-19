WCLV Program Guide 04-19-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Prokofiev – Screen to Concert Hall

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé: Suite—Utah Symphony/Thierry Fischer (Reference 735) 18:07

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Part 1—Utah Symphony/Thierry Fischer (Reference 735) 3:29

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Parts 2 & 3—University of Utah A Cappella Choir & Chamber Choir; Utah Symphony & Chorus/Thierry Fischer (Reference 735) 11:05

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Parts 5 & 7—University of Utah A Cappella Choir & Chamber Choir; Utah Symphony & Chorus/Thierry Fischer (Reference 735) 18:23

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Kirill Karabits; Sunwook Kim, piano

Sergei Prokofiev: Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op. 34b

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 25

Felix Mendelssohn: Capriccio brilliant in B Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 22

Ludwig Van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile (second movement) from Piano Sonata No. 8 in c Op 13 ‘Pathetique’ [Encore]

Witold Lutoslawski: Concerto for Orchestra

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in B Minor, D. 758 ‘Unfinished--Carlo Maria Giulini, conductor

Hector Berlioz: The Death of Cleopatra (excerpt)--Riccardo Muti, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Charles Munch; Leonard Bernstein; Kurt Masur

Soloists: Soloist: Walter Hendl, piano; Sylvia Marlowe, harpsichord; Christina Stavrache, harp; Sergei Leiferkus, baritone; Men of the

New York Choral Artists, Joseph Flummerfelt, director

Ernest Bloch: Concerto Grosso No. 1 (broadcast performance from 1948); Charles Munch, conductor

Paul Ben-Haim: Sweet Psalmist of Israel (recorded 1959); Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No.13, Babi-Yar (recorded 1993); Kurt Masur, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Sacred German Music - Motets of Melchior Vulpius, sacred concertos of Rosenmuller, and rare choral cantatas by Johann Samuel Welter

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:05:09 Thomas Crequillon: Congratulamini mihi Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555 7:15

06:14:03 Hugh Aston: Antiphon 'Gaude, virgo mater Christe' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419 14:27

06:28:50 Camille Saint-Saëns: Ave Maria Op 145 The Sixteen Women Harry Christophers Decca 10836 2:48

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Tribute to Notre Dame Cathedral - Selections from a recent Pipedreams Live! event featuring the C. B. Fisk organ at the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, TX

OLIVIER MESSIAEN: Transports de joie, fr L’Ascension Bradley Hunter Welch

J.S.BACH (trans. Messerer): Chaconne in d, BWV 1004 Shin-Young Lee

PHILIPPE LEFEBVRE: Improvisation on Salve Regina Philippe Lefebvre

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Easter II - The second Sunday of Easter is known as the Octave of Easter. Join Peter DuBois as we continue our celebration of the Resurrection with music of joy and praise

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Music for Shakespeare Comedies

Otto Nicolai: Merry Wives of Windsor Overture Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Carlos Kleiber (Sony 48376 CD) 8:56

Otto Nicolai: Merry Wives of Windsor: “Als Büblein klein” (drinking song) Kurt Böhme, bass; Leipzig Radio Orchestra/Rolf Kleinert (Preiser 89599 CD) 6:01

Franz Schubert: “An Sylvia: Was ist Sylvia?” Jussi Bjoerling, tenor; Frederick Schauwecker, piano (RCA 60520 CD) 4:13

Erich Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing Suite: Masquerade:Hornpipe Gil Shaham, violin; André Previn, piano (DG 439886 CD) 2:01

Hector Berlioz: Beatrice & Benedict: Overture – London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 6700321 LP) 7:38

Franz Schubert: Horch! Horch! Die Lerch’ Elizabeth Schumann, soprano, with piano accompaniment (EMI 2903593 LP) 2:47

Felix Mendelssohn: Clown Dance & Finale from Incidental Music to A Midsummer Night’s Dream Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orchestra/Bernard Haitink (Philips 6570021 LP) 6:17

Giuseppe Verdi: Falstaff: Finale Gabriel Bacquier, Richard Stilwell, Max-René Cosotti, Karan Armstrong, Jutta-Renate Ihloff, Márta Szirmay, vocals; Berlin Deutsche Oper Chorus; Vienna State Opera Chorus; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti DG 551109 DVD) 3:21

Cole Porter: “Brush Up Your Shakespeare” from Kiss Me Kate Harry Clark & Jack Diamond (Original Broadway Cast) (Columbia 32609 LP) 1:45

09:59:09 Sir Thomas Beecham: The Gods Go a'Begging: Minuet Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 1:56

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:04:14 Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in F RV 97 Rachel Barton Pine, viola Ars Antigua Cedille 159 11:15

10:16:36 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 BWV 827 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 18:24

10:36:45 Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No.161 Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 16:29

10:55:20 Giacomo Carissimi: Jephte: Plorate filii Israel Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9848 3:43

10:59:40 Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Aire Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 570149 1:29

11:01:50 Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in C RV 425 Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMasters 67097 8:19

11:11:54 Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F S 233 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 437549 8:32

11:21:39 George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 8 'O come let us sing unto the Lord' Patrizia Kwella, soprano The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Chandos 505 29:57

11:53:01 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D Kk 29 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 5:04

11:58:38 François Couperin: Suite No. 24: Les Dars-homicides Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480 2:34

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Susanna Phillips, soprano; Susanna Phillips, soprano, Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano, Nicholas Phan, tenor, Davóne Tines, baritone, SFS Chorus

Alban Berg: Seven Early Songs

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in d Op 125 ‘Choral’

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Bill O’Connell

14:04:30 Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Harp & Orchestra Gillian Benet, harp Women's Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Koch Intl 7169 16:01

14:22:28 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 100 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 100403 23:18

14:47:10 Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from the Octet for Strings Op 20 Royal Philharmonic Charles Rosekrans Telarc 80562 15:24

15:04:26 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 Op 28 Murray Perahia, piano Sony 732646 24:11

15:30:07 Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 8:39

15:39:54 Gabriel Fauré: Ballade Op 19 Kathryn Stott, piano BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9416 13:58

15:54:49 Jules Massenet: La Vierge: The Last Sleep of the Virgin BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 3:29

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano; Dashon Burton, bass – recorded live in Severance Hall

Michael Tilson Thomas: ‘Meditations on Rilke’

Hector Berlioz: ‘Symphonie fantastique’ Op 14

17:53:33 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 6:13

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 16, 2019 - From the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, Colorado, this week’s From the Top features the groundbreaking violinist Charles Yang as the guest host. He’ll share the stage with a joyful teenager whose winning personality propelled her to take home the gold medal at the prestigious 2018 Stulberg International String Competition. We’ll also meet a young erhu player, an instrument known to some as the “Chinese violin”, who plays “Taichi Warrior of Erhu” by Chen Jun

Charlotte Marckx, Violin, 16, from Bellevue, WA performing “Carmen Fantasie” by Franz Waxman (1906-1967), with Peter Dugan, piano

Benjamin Lee, Erhu, 16, from Byron, MN performing Tai Ji Qin Jia (Taichi Warrior of Erhu), by Chen Jun (b.1968)

Scott Quirk, Flute, 17, from Simi Valley, CA performing III. Salmon Lake from Sonata “Three Lakes” for Flute and Piano by Daniel Dorff (b.1956), with Peter Dugan, piano

Gwenyth Aggeler, Guitar, 16, from Denver, CO performing: I. India from Libra Sonatine by Roland Dyens (1955-2016)

Marc Soong, Piano, 15, from Alhambra, CA performing: Paraphrase on Figaro's Aria from Rossini's "Barber of Seville" by Grigory Ginzburg (1904-1961)

Finale: Collaboration between Charles Yang, Violin, Peter Dugan, Piano, and Gwenyth Aggeler, Guitar performing: “Loopy” by Charles Yang

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:40 Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto Op 104 Alisa Weilerstein, cello Czech Philharmonic Jirí Belohlávek Decca 19765 38:32

19:44:01 Meredith Willson: Symphony No. 1 Moscow Symphony William Stromberg Naxos 559006 38:44

20:24:45 Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite Norman Carol, violin Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 32:43

20:58:38 Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 6 S 172/6 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728 2:03

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch : Anthem; Kaddish Prayer (2005; 2007) San Antonio Chamber Choir/Scott MacPherson (Gothic 49300) 12:49

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Dorian Grey (1995 rev. 20:10) Jason Vieaux, guitar (private CD) 13:25

Marcia Kraus: Three Fairy Tales (1997) Deborah Selig, soprano; Courtney Miller, oboe; Shiela Kibbe, piano (Centaur 3421) 23:13

Nikola Resanovich: The Golden Canon Solaris Woodwind Quintet (Capstone 8677) 7:45

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Paula J Giddings

22:58:27 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler Op 43 # 2 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 2:16

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:26 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Hot Club of San Francisco Azica 72241 5:05

23:07:31 Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe Sharon Isbin, guitar Bridge 9491 5:51

23:13:21 William Byrd: O magnum mysterium Monteverdi Choir Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 462050 3:34

23:18:30 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 Op 15 # 1 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 4:14

23:22:45 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 London Philharmonic Bernard Haitink EMI 56564 10:10

23:32:55 William Grant Still: Mother and Child Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85596 7:18

23:41:17 Ola Gjeilo: The Spheres Phoenix Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 4:45

23:46:03 Martin Mailman: Autumn Landscape Op 4 Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434347 5:04

23:51:07 Ignace Jan Paderewski: Mélodie Op 16 # 2 Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043 3:59

23:55:32 Traditional: Cossack Lullaby Aida Garifullina, soprano Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Decca 4788305 3:30

23:59:23 Karlheinz Stockhausen: Amour: Cheer up! Suzanne Stephens, clarinet DeutGram 423378 1:38