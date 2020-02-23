WCLV Program Guide 02-23-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 3

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture [used in ‘People Will Talk’ (1951)]—London Philharmonic/Marin Alsop (Naxos 557428) 10:29

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Introduction [used in ‘Moonstruck’ (1987)]—St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra/Tullio Serafin (Decca 4785437) 0:28

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: O soave fanciulla [used in ‘Moonstruck’ (1987)]—Carlo Bergonzi, tenor; Renata Tebaldi, soprano; St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra/Tullio Serafin (Decca 4785437) 4:12

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations: Aria [used in ‘Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)]—Maria João Pires, piano (DeutGram 439514) 3:49

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Wedding March [used in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ (1999)]—Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra/Riccardo Chailly (Decca 4810778) 10441 (4:31)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Overture [used in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ (1999)]—Berlin Philharmonic/Claudio Abbado (Sony 304505) 11:42

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Non più mesta [used in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ (1999)]—Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Orchestra del Teatro Comunale di Bologna/Riccardo Chailly (Decca 460596) 8198 3:04

Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme from Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture [used in ‘Wayne’s World’ (1992)]—Philharmonia Orchestra/Giuseppe Sinopoli (DeutGram 439514) 3:37

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 16 in C K 545 [used in ‘Groundhog Day’ (1993)]—John O’Conor, piano (Telarc 80391) 3:03

Joseph Haydn: Minuet from Symphony No. 104 ‘London’ [used in ‘The Prince of Tides’ (1991)]—Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan (DeutGram 439514) 4:14

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo {used in ‘The Godfather Part III’ (1990)]—Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi (DeutGram 439514) 4:00

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Jennifer Gunn, piccolo; Charles Vernon, bass trombone

Antonio Vivaldi: Piccolo Concerto in C Major, RV 444

Ken Benshoof: Concerto in Three Movements for Piccolo and Orchestra

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 36

James Stephenson: Bass Trombone Concerto

George Gershwin: An American in Paris

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E flat Major, Op. 82 (Excerpt) Neeme Järvi, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Leonard Bernstein, Kurt Masur; Helen Huang, piano; Teresa Kubiak, soprano; Isser Bushkin, bass

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6--Leonard Bernstein, conductor

D. Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 2--Kurt Masur conductor; Helen Huang, p

D. Shostakovich: Symphony No. 14--Leonard Bernstein, conductor; Teresa Kubiak, soprano; Issser Bushkin, bass

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Renaissance Recordings: Sacred - Lamentations by Antoine Brumel, Psalms by Lassus, and music from Renaissance Prague

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:02:36 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 7:17

06:12:46 George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 4 'O sing unto the Lord a New Song' Lynne Dawson, soprano The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Chandos 504 14:35

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Rising Stars & Pipedreams Live! (II) - More young Quimby-AGO Regional Competition winners perform at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence, Missouri

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Allegro (i), fr Symphony No. 6 in g, Op. 42, no. 2.

LOUIS VIERNE: Allegro vivace (iv.), fr Symphony No. 1 in d, Op. 14.

DAVID CONTE: Pastorale & Toccata Jiaqi Shao (Northeast Region)

SEARLE WRIGHT: Prelude on Greensleeves John Obetz (RBW 002)

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Prelude in g, Op. 7, no. 3a.

MAURICE DURUFLÉ: Sicilienne, fr Suite, Opus 5.

WIDOR: Allegro vivace (i), fr Symphony No. 5 in f, Op. 42, no. 1 Bruce Xu (Southeast Region)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Happy Birthday, Mr. Handel! - Join Peter DuBois for an exploration of choral and organ music of George Frederick Handel in celebration of his 335th birthday! From anthems, to oratorios, to organ concertos, we’ll hear works both familiar, and less familiar

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Going it Alone I

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in A-minor for Flute Unaccompanied Allemande Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute (Epic 145 LP) 3:11

Johann Sebastian Bach: Unaccompanied Cello Suite No. 6 Gavotte I&II; Gigue Yo-Yo Ma, cello (CBS 39509 LP) 7:10

Johann Sebastian Bach: Organ Sonata No. 5 Allegro Marie-Claire Alain, organ (MHS 551 LP) 4:31

Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy for Trombone Mark Lawrence, trombone (d’Note 1012 CD) 3:10

Benjamin Britten: Six Metamorphoses after Ovid Phaeton & Bacchus John Mack, oboe (Crystal 323 CD) 3:32

Igor Stravinsky: Three Pieces for Clarinet solo Sabine Meyer, clarinet (EMI 55253 CD) 3:46

Gottfried Reiche: Fanfare Edward Carroll, trumpet (Vox 7200 CD) 0:28

Hans Werner Henze: Sonatine for Solo trumpet Toccata Graham Ashton, trumpet (Virgin 45003 CD) 0:48

Johann Georg Pisendel: Sonata in A-minor Giga Rachel Barton Pine, violin (Cedille 90000 078 CD) 4:13

Franz Schubert: Moments Musiceux Nos. 3 & 5 Clifford Curzon, piano (Award 28725 CD) 4:03

Sabicas: Soleares Sabicas, guitar (Elektra 7855 CD)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E-major K.380 Trevor Pinnock, harpsichord (Archiv 413591 CD) 4:46

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:00:51 George Frideric Handel: Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia Anthony Halstead, horn English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 419219 7:51

10:10:33 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D Op 3 # 6 Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 6:14

10:21:19 George Frideric Handel: Dixit Dominus HWV 232 Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2270 32:56

10:57:29 George Frideric Handel: Suite for Trumpet & Strings Bibi Black, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Claudio Scimone EMI 54620 8:16

11:07:32 George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 13 Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1530 8:03

11:17:14 George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido: Suite HWV 8 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 68257 23:06

11:43:17 George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields Chorus Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 412733 10:37

13:58:35 Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 Op 7 New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220624 33:16

14:33:39 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 D 946/1 Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 457550 14:42

14:49:18 Sir William Walton: Prelude & Fugue 'The Spitfire' Florida Philharmonic James Judd Harm Mundi 907070 6:58

14:57:45 George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto Op 4 # 6 Maxine Eilander, harp Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Atma 2541 11:58

15:10:54 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 28 Op 20 # 1 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326 19:35

15:33:31 Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 11:35

15:46:29 Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 2 Op 38 Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 4795448 7:41

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY RADIO with Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor

Jean Sibelius: ‘The Swan of Tuonela’

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 ‘Eroica’

Hector Berlioz: 1 st movement & Finale from Symphonie fantastique Op 14

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Adagio

Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet: Aragonaise—Mariss Jansons, conductor

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 (1892)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 (1828)

Sir William Walton: Prelude & Fugue 'The Spitfire' (1942)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto (1738)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 28 (1772)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 2 (1839)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Nicholas McGegan, conductor; Michael Sachs, trumpet – recorded live in Severance Hall

Franz Schubert: Selections from ‘Rosamunde’

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E major

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 ‘London’

17:29:39 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 40 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 458930 26:24

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded n/a - From Key West, Florida and co-hosted by pianist Peter Dugan and violinist, Elena Urioste, this program features an electrifying performance of Ravel’s “Tzigane” performed by a violinist who’s just 12-years-old, a clarinet quartet featuring young musicians who have all immigrated from Latin America and the Caribbean, and violinist Elena Urioste collaborates with the young musicians to perform a movement from Dvorak’s “Dumky” trio.

Aram Kim, 17, violin, from Latham, New York performs Havanaise, op.83 with host and pianist, Peter Dugan

Jasper Heymann, piano, 17, from New York, New York performs Transcendental Étude in F minor, "Appassionata" S. 139 No. 10 by Franz Liszt.

Claire Druffner, cello, 17, from Dallas, Texas with host Peter Dugan, piano and co-host Elena Urioste, violin performs Piano Trio No. 4 in E minor, Op. 90, B. 166, "Dumky" VI. Lento maestoso – Vivace by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904)

Corina Deng, violin, 12, from Cleveland, Ohio performs Tzigane by Maurice Ravel with host pianist, Peter Duga]

Miami Music Project Clarinet Quartet, from Miami, Florida featuring Marcos Alvarez, 17 Matthew Vallejo, 14 Santiago Alvarez, 14 Roy Rosales, 18 performing Libertango arr. for clarinet ensemble and piano accompaniment by Astor Pantaleón Piazzolla

Jasper Heymann, piano & host Peter Dugan, piano perform Dizzy Fingers by Edward Elzear "Zez" Confrey

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

18:59:32 Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd: Suite Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 25:20

19:26:44 Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 4 Op 29 New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220624 35:56

20:04:58 Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 1 Op 11 Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 5 48:33

20:54:50 Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 2 Op 39 # 2 Yaara Tal, piano Sony 53285 1:17

23:52:46 Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazon Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 3:09

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White: Crystal Gazing (1994) Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Albany 303) 7:30

Margaret Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Panoramicos Lynne Ramsey, viola; Joela Jones, piano (private CD) 24:50

Frank Wiley: Of Mountains Lost to Time (2009-10) Danna Sundet, English horn; Samuel Huang, Wong Tak-Kin, violins; Man Wing-Sun, viola; Jeff Millen, cello (CCG 04-12-2015) 17:49

21:49:46 George Walker: Lyric for Strings Cleveland Chamber Symphony Edwin London Albany 270 6:10

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Paying the Price - College Costs, Financial Aid, and the Betrayal of the American Dream - Sara Goldrick-Rab, Ph.D.; Temple University: Professor of Higher Ed Policy and Soc.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

22:58:14 Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 6:19

23:04:34 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 3:19

23:07:52 Hildegard von Bingen: O virdissima virga, Ave Sequentia Barbara Thornton DHM 77320 3:51

23:12:56 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 4:40

23:17:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 18 K 456 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4786763 11:32

23:30:04 Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572698 7:01

23:37:06 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 D 899/3 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327 6:07

23:43:13 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: He was despised Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo-soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 8:53