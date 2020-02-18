WCLV Program Guide 02-18-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

23:57:12 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra 00:04:27 François Couperin: Les Sylvains Lucas Harris, theorbo Délices 2009 3:46

00:09:38 Pietro Mascagni: L'amico Fritz: Intermezzo BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 4:49

00:16:40 John Bull: Ut, re, mi, fa, so, la Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019 5:44

00:24:01 Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem Op 45 Malin Hartelius, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2010 1:05:32

01:34:24 Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom Op 39 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 447084 13:26

01:48:53 Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 2:40

01:52:23 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Passepied Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 3:34

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Hector Berlioz: Rakoczy March, from The Damnation of Faust New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Album: Bernstein Favorite Marches Sony 46709 Music: 4:31

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe, Op. 48 (excerpts) Lawrence Brownlee, tenor; Myra Huang, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 7:21

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 30:15

Richard Galliano: Tango pour Claude Russian Renaissance Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 4:26

Erich Korngold: Kings Row National Philharmonia; Charles Gerhardt, conductor Album: The Sea Hawk: The Classic Film Scores Of Erich Wolfgang Korngold RCA Victor 7890-2 Music: 1:39

John Philip Sousa: Semper Fidelis March United States Marine Band Album: Sousa Original / "President's Own" United States Marine Band Altissimo 5558 Music: 2:46

Camille Saint-Saens: Caprice on Danish and Russian Airs, Op. 79 Elizabeth Mann, flute; Jonathan Fischer, oboe; Daniel Gilbert, clarinet; William Wolfram, piano Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 10:44

Nanette von Schaden: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in B flat Major Christine Schornsheim, fortepiano; L'Orfeo Baroque Orchestra; Michi Gaigg, conductor Augsburg Mozart Festival 2008, Little Golden Hall, Augsburg, Germany Music: 24:23

David Conte, arr. Ryan Nowlin: A Copland Portrait United States Marine Band; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA Music: 7:34

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

03:57:18 Alexander Voormolen: Concerto for 2 Oboes Pauline Oostenrijk, oboe The Hague Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 9815 21:39

04:19:55 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 Op 53 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907402 6:45

04:29:58 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 Op 39 Royal Choral Society London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis EMI 28379 6:26

04:38:20 Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River' Vienna Philharmonic Valéry Gergiev Philips 468526 5:46

04:45:26 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 Op 39 Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 36:05

05:25:30 Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5154 9:56

05:36:39 Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:35

05:49:56 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 Op 46 # 7 Bavarian Radio Symphony Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 4793449 3:08

05:54:12 Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Pilgrims' Chorus Atlanta Symphony Chorus Men Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80333 4:55

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:57 Emmanuel Chabrier: Habanera Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 4:25

06:15:06 Victor Herbert: Allegro from Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 8 Mark Kosower, cello Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573517 11:10

06:26:40 Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More Thomas Hampson, baritone THM 5432 4:30

06:31:39 George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 1 BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 5:06

06:42:06 Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572818 10:10

06:54:24 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96 Royal Philharmonic Charles Rosekrans Telarc 80610 4:04

06:59:20 John Philip Sousa: March 'The White Rose' Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559092 3:17

07:07:40 Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Oboe Sonata in G Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 7:02

07:16:29 Franz Schubert: Konzertstück D 345 Gidon Kremer, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer DeutGram 437535 10:35

07:28:38 Igor Stravinsky: Tango in d Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 68189 3:04

07:33:07 Robert Fuchs: Menuetto from Serenade No. 3 Op 21 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 5:47

07:44:20 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 11:25

07:58:30 Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Galop Moscow Chamber Orchestra Constantine Orbelian Delos 3257 1:30

08:07:56 Georg Philipp Telemann: Trumpet Concerto in D Alison Balsom, trumpet Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 7:40

08:18:23 Deems Taylor: Through the Looking Glass: Jabberwocky Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3099 9:38

08:31:02 Mily Balakirev: Paraphrase on Glinka's 'The Lark' Michael Lewin, piano Sono Luminus 92103 5:06

08:41:59 Antonín Dvorák: Romance in f Op 11 Arabella Steinbacher, violin Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski PentaTone 353 11:45

08:54:49 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Overture City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 3010 7:14

09:07:32 Peter Rasmussen: Wind Quintet Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849 16:58

09:28:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in B-Flat WoO 39 Joseph Kalichstein, piano Koch Intl 7724 5:59

09:35:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Divertimento for Strings K 136 K 136 Concerto Cologne Anton Steck Archiv 4775800 3:30

09:42:18 Johann Strauss Jr: A Night in Venice: Overture Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 7:48

09:53:10 Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture] Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 62 3:24

09:56:56 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 20 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 2:30

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:17 Sergei Prokofiev: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 14 Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 2:05

10:02:40 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Folk Feast Op 97 National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 6735 2:36

10:06:48 Karl Goldmark: Wedding March from 'Rustic Wedding' National Symphony of Ireland Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 550745 15:46

10:24:04 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Danza rustica Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 3:52

10:30:22 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 2:59

10:36:54 Georg Philipp Telemann: Trumpet Concerto in D Alison Balsom, trumpet Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 7:40

10:46:59 Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' Ray Chen, violin Decca 4833852 3:31

10:51:51 Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration Op 24 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel CBS 44909 22:53

11:16:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 9 for Winds K 240 Amadeus Winds l'Oiseau 425819 13:15

11:31:58 Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70901 8:11

11:42:13 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite London Symphony André Previn DeutGram 471347 13:04

11:57:35 Jean Sibelius: Belshazzar's Feast: Oriental Procession Op 51 Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60434 2:22

12:06:47 George Frederick Bristow: Rip Van Winkle: Overture Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller New World 80768 8:16

12:16:35 Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559116 11:57

12:30:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Les Petits riens: Overture K 299 Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 3:10

12:36:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E K 261 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263 7:01

12:46:50 Ludwig van Beethoven: Fantasy in G Op 77 Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172 9:40

12:57:47 Julius Fucik: The Merry Blacksmiths March Op 218 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 2:31

13:00:50 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 8 Op 30 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 2:07

13:03:21 Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Préambule Op 9 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177 2:15

13:07:26 Josef Suk: Fantasy Op 24 Michael Ludwig, violin Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572323 23:22

13:31:31 Johann Sebastian Bach: WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 17 BWV 862 Till Fellner, piano ECM 1853 3:36

13:38:44 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G Op 3 # 3 Simon Standage, violin English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 423094 6:30

13:47:18 Luigi Cherubini: The Portuguese Hotel: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 54438 9:41

13:58:04 Leroy Anderson: The Syncopated Clock BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 2:16

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro in B-flat for clarinet, two violins, viola and cello Emma Johnson, clarinet; Rebecca Hirsch & Gabor Takacs-Nagy, violins; Tim Boulton, viola; Andrew Shulman, cello Album: Mozart - Weber: Clarinet Quintets ASV 1079 Music: 4:24

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2, S.244/2 (cadenza by Rachmaninoff) George Li, piano Tippet Rise, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 10:23

Traditional, arr. Danish String Quartet: Swift Like a Falcon Danish String Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 4:31

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No 36 in C Major, K 538 Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Walton Arts Center, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, AR Music: 27:22

Franz Schubert: 11 Ecossaises D781 Imogen Cooper, piano Album: Imogen Cooper - Schubert Live - Volume 1 Avie 2156 Music: 4:14

Matthew Jackfert: On the Shores of Qingdao Diego Gabete-Rodriguez, violin; West Virginia University Symphony Orchestra; Mitchell Arnold, conductor West Virginia University College of Creative Arts School of Music, Lyell B. Clay Theatre, Morgantown, WV Music: 9:12

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major, BWV 1046 Daniel Phillips, violin; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Danbi Um, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Joseph Conyers, double bass Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 18:47

Joseph Haydn: Variations in F minor, H.XVII:6 Imogen Cooper, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 14:59

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:30 Henry Purcell: Trumpet Sonata No. 2 Z 850 Alison Balsom, trumpet Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 5:29

16:08:02 Joseph Haydn: Finale from Trumpet Concerto Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic EMI 16213 4:24

16:14:51 Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro Joshua Smith, flute Chamber Ensemble Telarc 80361 11:06

16:29:49 Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle: Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' Leeds Festival Chorus Wallace Collection John Wallace Nimbus 5175 4:04

16:35:52 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28 Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 430082 5:13

16:43:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A K 386 John O'Conor, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80285 8:14

16:52:56 Leroy Anderson: Song of the Bells BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 3:25

16:58:49 Randy Newman: Family Album: Lionel Teaches Marilyn Monroe How to Sing Gloria Cheng, piano Harm Mundi 907635 2:02

17:05:40 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 Op 39 New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 6:13

17:14:36 Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Then All Flesh is as Grass Op 45 Vienna Singverein Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2010 13:56

17:30:31 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo John Leach, cimbalom London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 5:00

17:40:36 Anthony Holborne: Pavan No. 3 Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 4:19

17:46:25 Thomas Tomkins: A Sad Pavan for these distracted times Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019 3:48

17:52:59 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35 Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley DeutGram 4792954 7:07

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite from the Christmas Oratorio BWV 248 Alison Balsom, trumpet Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 17:27

18:29:22 Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Intermezzo 'May Night' Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10538 5:51

18:37:01 Sergei Prokofiev: Summer Night Suite: Minuet Op 123 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 469376 2:38

18:41:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from String Quartet No. 17 K 458 Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076 12:03

18:55:43 Sergei Prokofiev: The Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance Op 118 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 4:00

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:20 Camille Saint-Saëns: La Jeunesse d'Hercule Op 50 Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France Marek Janowski Harm Mundi 905197 17:57

19:23:22 Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings Op 48 Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 34:17

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:02:19 Jean Sibelius: En saga Op 9 Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 19:47

20:24:22 Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Paganini Op 35 Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309 21:04

20:47:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 14 for Winds K 270 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669 12:38

21:04:02 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043 Julia Fischer, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Julia Fischer Decca 12490 14:38

21:19:45 Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp Op 60 Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530 8:39

21:29:14 Gabriel Fauré: Papillon Op 77 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 2:44

21:35:40 Gerald Finzi: Nocturne 'New Year Music' Op 7 Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 64721 11:51

21:49:40 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 5 Op 76 London Symphony Witold Rowicki Philips 4788977 37:10

22:28:14 Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite Op 8 London Symphony Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999 14:15

22:44:33 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80676 13:02

22:58:02 Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin EMI 54576 3:03

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:49 Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 Albrecht Mayer, English horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 3:34

23:06:24 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Air Op 40 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 5:07

23:11:31 Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 5:23

23:17:52 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 24 Op 20 # 6 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 6:40

23:24:33 César Franck: Allegretto from Symphony in d Orchestre Métropolitaine Yannick Nézet-Séguin Atma 2647 11:10

23:35:43 Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71297 2:34

23:39:21 Claude Debussy: Rêverie Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 99 4:28

23:43:49 Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Siciliano from Violin Concerto Bettina Mussumeli, violin I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 4:25

23:48:16 Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les cloches de Genève S 160/9 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280 7:13

23:56:34 Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37 # 6 Latvian Radio Choir Sigvards Klava Ondine 1206 3:03