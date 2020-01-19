© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-19-2020

Published January 19, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alex North – Unchained Melody

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Confession Details—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:39

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 2:31

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Blanche, Four Deuces, Mania, Belle Reve—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 10:43

Alex North: Unchained: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80401) 2:34

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 1:51

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Our Baby & At it Again—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:42

Alex North: Viva Zapata: Gathering of Forces—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 3:11

Alex North: The Misfits: Gay and Roselyn—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:04

Alex North: Spartacus: Vesuvius Camp—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 1:58

Alex North: Spartacus: Suite—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 8:38

Alex North (arr John Mauceri): Cleopatra Symphony: Antony and Cleopatra—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 11:10

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Susanna Mälkki; Branford Marsalis, soprano saxophone

Georges Bizet: Symphony in C

Gabriel Faure: Pavane, for Soprano Saxophone

John Williams: Escapades for Alto Saxophone from Catch Me If You Can

Melinda Wagner: Proceed, Moon

Claude Debussy: Iberia, Images from Orchestra

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Cristian Macelaru, cond

R. Strauss: Suite from Der Rosenkavalier (Excerpt) Juraj Valcuha, cond

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Jaap van Zweden

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo & Juliet (Selections)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5

Benjamin Britten: Sinfonia da Requiem

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three More Polish Discs - The beautiful compositions of Waclaw z Szamotuly, Polish lute music, and celebratory works for the Union of Lublin treaty of 1569

 

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:38  Herbert Howells: Magnificat    Choir of Clare College  Graham Ross Harm Mundi 907579 6:37

06:12:31  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Benedicite    Heather Harper, soprano London Symphony Sir David Willcocks EMI 64722 14:12

06:27:48  Charles Wood: The Lamb    Quire Cleveland  Ross Duffin Quire 105 2:29

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Marvels of Mexico - Delight in the historic sounds of modest and monumental instruments in Mexico City and Oaxaca province   

FRANCISCO CORREA de ARAUXO: Tiento de sexto tono. SAMUEL SCHEIDT: Bergamasca  Robert Bates (Oaxaca Cathedral) IOHIO 3

PIERRE ATTAIGNANT: 2 Pieces (Aupres de vous secretement & A mes ennuis. ANTONIO de CABEZON: Tiento de primer tono  Andrés Cea Galán (Tlacolula)

MELCHOR LOPEZ: Sonata in G  Andre Lash (San Andrés Zautla)

ANONYMOUS (attrib. Thomas Preston): Upon la mi re. FRANZ ANTON MAICHELBECK: Gavotte  Andrés Cea Galán & Christoph Hammer (San Andrés Zautla)

GERARDUS SCRONX: Echo Fantasy. ANONYMOUS: Sin titulo. PETER PHILIPS: Fantasy  Jan Willem Jansen (Tlacochahuaya)

DOMENICO CIMAROSA: Sonata No. 51 in C  Luigi Ferdinando Tagliavini (Tlacochahuaya) IOHIO 4

TRADITIONAL: Danza de la Pluma  Valentín Hernández, percussions; Cicely Winter (Oaxaca Cathedral)

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Light Beckons - As we emerge from the darkest period of the year, this program will focus on light – both literal and spiritual – as Peter DuBois shares choral and organ music both glorious and transcendent

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Tribute to Solomon II

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 21 “Waldstein”   Solomon, piano (HMV 722 LP) 23:03

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No.15 “Rakoczy March”   Solomon, piano (Naxos 110680 CD) 4:15

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 “Emperor   Movements 2 & 3   Solomon, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Herbert Menges (EMI 203807 CD) 18:00

09:57:47  Antonio Veracini: Vivace from Violin Concerto Op 3 # 3  Paramount Brass  Centaur 2355 1:53

 

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:02:51  Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna Op 7    Güttler Brass Ensemble Ludwig Güttler BerlinClas 1090 5:26

10:10:08  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Suite     Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Conifer 51313 31:11

10:43:40  George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga    Danielle de Niese, soprano Les Arts Florissants William Christie Decca 10035 4:56

10:50:17  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins Op 3 # 4  Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 6:32

10:57:55  Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1: Gigue  BWV 825 Rafal Blechacz, piano   DeutGram 4795534 1:45

11:00:19  Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 2     Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Luminus 92163 11:23

11:13:23  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e  Kk 402 Stephen Marchionda, guitar   MDG 9031587 13:25

11:29:30  Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 2  BWV 1053 Anastasia Injushina, piano Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Ondine 1224 19:04

11:50:12  Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Introduttione Teatrale in D Op 4 # 5  Raglan Baroque Players Elizabeth Wallfisch Hyperion 67041 6:32

11:57:48  Johann Sebastian Bach: Passepied from Partita No. 5  BWV 829 Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Nonesuch 558933 1:58

 

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY RADIO with Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Michael Rusinek, clarinet; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh; Matthew Mehaffey, director

Tree of Life Broadcast

Arvo Pärt: “Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten”

Maurice Ravel: “Kaddish” from Deux Melodies Hebraiques

Reading: Mourner’s Kaddish

Dmitri Shostakovich: “Largo” from Symphony No. 5

Reading: ‘Faith’ by Arthur Guiterman

Reading: ‘Eli, Eli, A Walk to Caesarea’ by Hannah Senesh

David Zehavi: “Eli, Eli”

Moment of Silence

James MacMillan: “Larghetto” for Orchestra

Reading: ‘Prayer for Peace’ by Satish Kumar

Felix Mendelssohn: “Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains” from Elijah

Johannes Brahms: “Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen” from A German Requiem;

John Williams: Three Pieces from Schindler’s List for Violin and Orchestra

Reading: ‘We Remember Them’ by Sylvan Kamens & Rabbi Jack Riemer

Reading: ‘Mishlei, Proverbs 3:1, 18; Original text by Ari Mahler

Sir Edward Elgar: “Nimrod” from ‘Enigma’ Variations

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis—William Steinberg, conductor

 

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

14:03:11  Percy Grainger: The Warriors    Malcolm Wilson, piano City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 56412 18:31

14:23:21  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38  K 504  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436421 30:59

14:55:15  John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine     City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 55051 4:15

15:00:44  Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Ballet Music     Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572818 5:55

15:08:03  Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 33   Emmanuelle Bertrand, cello Lucerne Symphony James Gaffigan Harm Mundi 902210 19:30

15:29:16  Jacques Ibert: Divertissement     Tapiola Sinfonietta Paavo Järvi Bis 630 15:56

15:47:59  Jean Sibelius: The Oceanides Op 73    Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60401 9:50

 

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, David Robertson, conductor; Mary Kay Fink, piccolo; Jessica Rovers, soprano; Elizabeth DeShong, mezzo-soprano; Garrett Sorenson, tenor; John Relyea, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live May 2014 in Severance Hall

Christopher Rouse: Rapture (2000)

Gabriela Lena Frank: ‘Will-o’-the-Wisp’: Tone Poem for Piccolo & Orchestra (2014)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem K 626

17:40:09  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33  K 319  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 18:56

 

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 4, 2018 - From the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, this week’s episode of From the Top features a teenage composer’s beautiful piece that was inspired by Andrew Lloyd Wright’s architectural masterpiece Fallingwater, a young violinist shares how she hasn’t missed a single day of practicing yet, and a classical guitarist performs Bach

17-year-old violinist Hannah Duncan from Belle Plaine, Iowa performs La Gitana by Fritz Kreisler, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old pianist Cameron Akioka from Palo Alto, California performs the third movement, Allegro con brio, ma non leggiere, from Piano Sonata No. 4, Op. 29 by Sergei Prokofiev.

15-year-old violist Sophia Valenti from Santa Rosa, California performs Rhapsodie from Suite Hébraïque by Ernest Bloch, with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

17-year-old guitarist Nicholas Padmanhaban from Paolo Alto, California performs Prelude and Gigue - Double from Suite in C minor, BWV 997 by Johann Sebastian Bach.

“Images from Fallingwater” composed by Alistair Coleman, 19, from Bethesda, Maryland performed by students from San Francisco Conservatory of Music

18-year-old pianist Cameron Akioka from Palo Alto, California performs Concert Etude no. 2 in F minor, "La Leggierezza" by Franz Liszt

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:27  Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody     BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 90845 16:36

19:21:14  Claude Debussy: La boîte à joujoux     London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Sony 48231 34:03

19:57:41  Edvard Grieg: Incidental Music for Ibsen's 'Peer Gynt' Op 23   Peter Mattei, baritone Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Virgin 45722 1:00:01

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White: Crystal Gazing (1994)   Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Albany 303) 7:30

Jeffrey Mumford: wending (2001)   Wendy Richman, viola (Albany 698) 10:30

Jeffrey Mumford: the focus of blue light (1987-88)   Kurt Nikkanen, violin; Bruce Anderson, piano (CRI 650) 17:44

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes #1, 3 and 4   Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 15:21

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - We Said Yes! What's next for Support Services? -  Panel Discussion

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

21:55:26  Arthur Lourié: A Phoenix Park Nocturne    Jenny Lin, piano   Hänssler 98037 4:21

23:01:36  Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet    Christopher O'Riley, piano   CPI 3294112 5:23

23:06:59  Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry    Monteverdi Choir  Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 446657 3:49

23:10:49  Franz Schubert: Ave Maria  D 839 Brian Thornton, cello   Steinway 30117 4:42

23:16:43  William Byrd: Ave verum corpus    Chanticleer   Warner 574272 3:44

23:20:27  Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77   Thomas Zehetmair, violin Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44944 8:48

23:29:16  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes     London Symphony Bryden Thomson Chandos 9262 8:13

23:38:39  George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby'     Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2013 4:09

23:42:48  Jules Massenet: Elégie Op 10 # 5  Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 48260 4:06

23:46:55  Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe    Sharon Isbin, guitar   Bridge 9491 5:51

23:53:50  Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp   Azica 71273 3:10

23:57:15  Richard Strauss: Träumerei Op 9 # 4 John O'Conor, piano   Telarc 80391 2:35

 

 