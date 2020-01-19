WCLV Program Guide 01-19-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alex North – Unchained Melody

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Confession Details—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:39

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 2:31

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Blanche, Four Deuces, Mania, Belle Reve—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 10:43

Alex North: Unchained: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80401) 2:34

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 1:51

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Our Baby & At it Again—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:42

Alex North: Viva Zapata: Gathering of Forces—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 3:11

Alex North: The Misfits: Gay and Roselyn—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:04

Alex North: Spartacus: Vesuvius Camp—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 1:58

Alex North: Spartacus: Suite—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 8:38

Alex North (arr John Mauceri): Cleopatra Symphony: Antony and Cleopatra—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 11:10

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Susanna Mälkki; Branford Marsalis, soprano saxophone

Georges Bizet: Symphony in C

Gabriel Faure: Pavane, for Soprano Saxophone

John Williams: Escapades for Alto Saxophone from Catch Me If You Can

Melinda Wagner: Proceed, Moon

Claude Debussy: Iberia, Images from Orchestra

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Cristian Macelaru, cond

R. Strauss: Suite from Der Rosenkavalier (Excerpt) Juraj Valcuha, cond

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Jaap van Zweden

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo & Juliet (Selections)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5

Benjamin Britten: Sinfonia da Requiem

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three More Polish Discs - The beautiful compositions of Waclaw z Szamotuly, Polish lute music, and celebratory works for the Union of Lublin treaty of 1569

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:38 Herbert Howells: Magnificat Choir of Clare College Graham Ross Harm Mundi 907579 6:37

06:12:31 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Benedicite Heather Harper, soprano London Symphony Sir David Willcocks EMI 64722 14:12

06:27:48 Charles Wood: The Lamb Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 105 2:29

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Marvels of Mexico - Delight in the historic sounds of modest and monumental instruments in Mexico City and Oaxaca province

FRANCISCO CORREA de ARAUXO: Tiento de sexto tono. SAMUEL SCHEIDT: Bergamasca Robert Bates (Oaxaca Cathedral) IOHIO 3

PIERRE ATTAIGNANT: 2 Pieces (Aupres de vous secretement & A mes ennuis. ANTONIO de CABEZON: Tiento de primer tono Andrés Cea Galán (Tlacolula)

MELCHOR LOPEZ: Sonata in G Andre Lash (San Andrés Zautla)

ANONYMOUS (attrib. Thomas Preston): Upon la mi re. FRANZ ANTON MAICHELBECK: Gavotte Andrés Cea Galán & Christoph Hammer (San Andrés Zautla)

GERARDUS SCRONX: Echo Fantasy. ANONYMOUS: Sin titulo. PETER PHILIPS: Fantasy Jan Willem Jansen (Tlacochahuaya)

DOMENICO CIMAROSA: Sonata No. 51 in C Luigi Ferdinando Tagliavini (Tlacochahuaya) IOHIO 4

TRADITIONAL: Danza de la Pluma Valentín Hernández, percussions; Cicely Winter (Oaxaca Cathedral)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Light Beckons - As we emerge from the darkest period of the year, this program will focus on light – both literal and spiritual – as Peter DuBois shares choral and organ music both glorious and transcendent

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Tribute to Solomon II

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 21 “Waldstein” Solomon, piano (HMV 722 LP) 23:03

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No.15 “Rakoczy March” Solomon, piano (Naxos 110680 CD) 4:15

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 “Emperor Movements 2 & 3 Solomon, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Herbert Menges (EMI 203807 CD) 18:00

09:57:47 Antonio Veracini: Vivace from Violin Concerto Op 3 # 3 Paramount Brass Centaur 2355 1:53

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:02:51 Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna Op 7 Güttler Brass Ensemble Ludwig Güttler BerlinClas 1090 5:26

10:10:08 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Suite Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Conifer 51313 31:11

10:43:40 George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga Danielle de Niese, soprano Les Arts Florissants William Christie Decca 10035 4:56

10:50:17 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins Op 3 # 4 Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 6:32

10:57:55 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1: Gigue BWV 825 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 1:45

11:00:19 Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 2 Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Luminus 92163 11:23

11:13:23 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e Kk 402 Stephen Marchionda, guitar MDG 9031587 13:25

11:29:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 2 BWV 1053 Anastasia Injushina, piano Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Ondine 1224 19:04

11:50:12 Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Introduttione Teatrale in D Op 4 # 5 Raglan Baroque Players Elizabeth Wallfisch Hyperion 67041 6:32

11:57:48 Johann Sebastian Bach: Passepied from Partita No. 5 BWV 829 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Nonesuch 558933 1:58

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY RADIO with Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Michael Rusinek, clarinet; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh; Matthew Mehaffey, director

Tree of Life Broadcast

Arvo Pärt: “Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten”

Maurice Ravel: “Kaddish” from Deux Melodies Hebraiques

Reading: Mourner’s Kaddish

Dmitri Shostakovich: “Largo” from Symphony No. 5

Reading: ‘Faith’ by Arthur Guiterman

Reading: ‘Eli, Eli, A Walk to Caesarea’ by Hannah Senesh

David Zehavi: “Eli, Eli”

Moment of Silence

James MacMillan: “Larghetto” for Orchestra

Reading: ‘Prayer for Peace’ by Satish Kumar

Felix Mendelssohn: “Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains” from Elijah

Johannes Brahms: “Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen” from A German Requiem;

John Williams: Three Pieces from Schindler’s List for Violin and Orchestra

Reading: ‘We Remember Them’ by Sylvan Kamens & Rabbi Jack Riemer

Reading: ‘Mishlei, Proverbs 3:1, 18; Original text by Ari Mahler

Sir Edward Elgar: “Nimrod” from ‘Enigma’ Variations

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis—William Steinberg, conductor

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

14:03:11 Percy Grainger: The Warriors Malcolm Wilson, piano City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 56412 18:31

14:23:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 K 504 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436421 30:59

14:55:15 John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 55051 4:15

15:00:44 Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Ballet Music Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572818 5:55

15:08:03 Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 33 Emmanuelle Bertrand, cello Lucerne Symphony James Gaffigan Harm Mundi 902210 19:30

15:29:16 Jacques Ibert: Divertissement Tapiola Sinfonietta Paavo Järvi Bis 630 15:56

15:47:59 Jean Sibelius: The Oceanides Op 73 Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60401 9:50

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, David Robertson, conductor; Mary Kay Fink, piccolo; Jessica Rovers, soprano; Elizabeth DeShong, mezzo-soprano; Garrett Sorenson, tenor; John Relyea, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live May 2014 in Severance Hall

Christopher Rouse: Rapture (2000)

Gabriela Lena Frank: ‘Will-o’-the-Wisp’: Tone Poem for Piccolo & Orchestra (2014)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem K 626

17:40:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 K 319 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 18:56

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 4, 2018 - From the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, this week’s episode of From the Top features a teenage composer’s beautiful piece that was inspired by Andrew Lloyd Wright’s architectural masterpiece Fallingwater, a young violinist shares how she hasn’t missed a single day of practicing yet, and a classical guitarist performs Bach

17-year-old violinist Hannah Duncan from Belle Plaine, Iowa performs La Gitana by Fritz Kreisler, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old pianist Cameron Akioka from Palo Alto, California performs the third movement, Allegro con brio, ma non leggiere, from Piano Sonata No. 4, Op. 29 by Sergei Prokofiev.

15-year-old violist Sophia Valenti from Santa Rosa, California performs Rhapsodie from Suite Hébraïque by Ernest Bloch, with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

17-year-old guitarist Nicholas Padmanhaban from Paolo Alto, California performs Prelude and Gigue - Double from Suite in C minor, BWV 997 by Johann Sebastian Bach.

“Images from Fallingwater” composed by Alistair Coleman, 19, from Bethesda, Maryland performed by students from San Francisco Conservatory of Music

18-year-old pianist Cameron Akioka from Palo Alto, California performs Concert Etude no. 2 in F minor, "La Leggierezza" by Franz Liszt

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:27 Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 90845 16:36

19:21:14 Claude Debussy: La boîte à joujoux London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Sony 48231 34:03

19:57:41 Edvard Grieg: Incidental Music for Ibsen's 'Peer Gynt' Op 23 Peter Mattei, baritone Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Virgin 45722 1:00:01

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White: Crystal Gazing (1994) Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Albany 303) 7:30

Jeffrey Mumford: wending (2001) Wendy Richman, viola (Albany 698) 10:30

Jeffrey Mumford: the focus of blue light (1987-88) Kurt Nikkanen, violin; Bruce Anderson, piano (CRI 650) 17:44

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes #1, 3 and 4 Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 15:21

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - We Said Yes! What's next for Support Services? - Panel Discussion

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

21:55:26 Arthur Lourié: A Phoenix Park Nocturne Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 4:21

23:01:36 Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 5:23

23:06:59 Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry Monteverdi Choir Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 446657 3:49

23:10:49 Franz Schubert: Ave Maria D 839 Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30117 4:42

23:16:43 William Byrd: Ave verum corpus Chanticleer Warner 574272 3:44

23:20:27 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77 Thomas Zehetmair, violin Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44944 8:48

23:29:16 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes London Symphony Bryden Thomson Chandos 9262 8:13

23:38:39 George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 4:09

23:42:48 Jules Massenet: Elégie Op 10 # 5 Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 48260 4:06

23:46:55 Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe Sharon Isbin, guitar Bridge 9491 5:51

23:53:50 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 3:10

23:57:15 Richard Strauss: Träumerei Op 9 # 4 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391 2:35