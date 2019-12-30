WCLV Program Guide 12-30-2019

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: West Shore Chorale, Michael K. Lisi & John Drotleff, conductors, with Bella Musica, Lisa Miragliotti-Van Scyoc. conductor; Zachary Ricker, accompanist

Traditional (arr John Ferguson): O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Reginald Heber (arr Shawn Kirchner) Brightest and Best

Traditional (arr Howard Helvey): Coventry Carol

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria: Et in Terra Pax

Hugo Jüngst (arr John Drotleff): While by my Sheep (with Bella Musica)

Daniel Moe: Hosanna to the Son of David

Nicholas Burt: Il est né, le divin Enfant

Peter Cornelius: The Three Kings

Traditional (arr Paul Caldwell and Sean Ivory): Go Where I Send Thee

Felix Mendelssohn: How Lovely are the Messengers

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr John Drotleff): Arioso

Pietro Yon: Gesu Bambino (with Bella Musica)

Traditional (arr Daniel Protheroe): Laudamus

Franz Gruber (arr John Drotleff): Silent Night

Traditional (arr Dan Forrest): Rejoice, The Lord is King

Traditional (arr Gustav Holst): Let all Mortal Flesh Keep Silence

01:00:18 William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 106 25:41

01:26:25 Giovanni Palestrina: Mass 'Pope Marcellus' Westminster Abbey Choir Simon Preston Archiv 415517 31:57

01:59:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Contradance K 610 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783 1:28

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:45 Tomas Breton La Dolores: Pasacale y Gran Jota Banda Municipal de Música de Málaga Antonio Sánchez Pérez CGC Producciones CTCD2301

02:14:55 Traditional Dos germans Cobla Cuitat de Girona DiscMedi S.A. DM 324 02

02:17:45 Traditional El rossinyol enamorat Cobla Cuitat de Girona DiscMedi S.A. DM 324 02

02:22:48 Juventino Rosas Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

02:31:02 Johann Strauss, Jr. The Blue Danube, Waltz Vienna Philharmonic (New Year's Concert 2009) Daniel Barenboim Decca 001256902

02:41:34 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco La Púrpura de la rosa (selections) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King DHM 05452 7735

03:00:46 Antonio Vivaldi "Winter" Violin Concerto from "The Four Seasons" Lara St. John, violin Símon Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Marturet Ancalagon 134

03:10:34 Francisco Mignone Minuet from the opera "O Contratador de Diamantes" (1924) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147

03:12:53 Francisco Mignone Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147

03:19:49 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada Pentatone 5186578

03:58:32 Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 BWV 1031 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 2:02

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:38 Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 21 D 960 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171 41:12

04:45:46 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 22:17

05:09:31 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 542058 32:44

05:45:06 Gustav Holst: Morris Dance Tunes New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Koch Intl 7058 11:50

05:57:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Gigue K 574 Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79831 1:31

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:30 Marcel Poot: Cheerful Overture Brussels Philharmonic Alexander Rahbari MarcoPolo 223418 4:19

06:14:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 K 298 Aralee Dorough, flute Houston Symphony Dorough 2016 11:48

06:26:58 Judy Collins: Albatross Judy Collins, vocal Portrait 592079 5:29

06:34:04 Frederick Delius: Air and Dance for Strings Bradley Creswick, violin Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 65067 4:52

06:43:37 Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 2:30

06:44:03 Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 2:30

06:48:14 Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 10 Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Riccardo Chailly Decca 421182 11:50

06:50:13 Édouard Lalo: Allegro from Symphonie espagnole Op 21 Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 8:00

06:50:16 Édouard Lalo: Allegro from Symphonie espagnole Op 21 Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 8:00

07:00:02 Kenneth J. Alford: March 'On the Quarterdeck' Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 3:16

07:07:31 Dmitri Kabalevsky: Colas Breugnon: Overture Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 92 4:33

07:15:28 Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 73 Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 67254 9:19

07:27:26 Leonard Bernstein: Macbeth Blues Leonard Bernstein, narrator Chamber Ensemble Sony 60566 1:54

07:31:16 Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Cuckoo Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 4:32

07:41:01 Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 10 Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Riccardo Chailly Decca 421182 11:50

07:56:00 Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 3:32

08:08:16 Franz Schubert: The Friends from Salamanka: Overture D 326 Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna Manfred Huss Koch Intl 1121 5:55

08:16:13 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto Op 8 # 1 Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington E1 Music 7790 9:53

08:27:22 Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: In October Op 42 Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 4:45

08:32:16 Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Minuet Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 570149 2:07

08:40:19 Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 90 CIM Orchestra Carl Topilow CIM 2003 11:01

08:52:33 Franz Waxman: Hotel Berlin: Cafe Waltzes Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 438685 8:57

09:05:52 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 19:03

09:27:37 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Human Comedy: Waltz Op 37 Moscow Chamber Orchestra Constantine Orbelian Delos 3257 2:30

09:31:17 Ola Gjeilo: Home Ola Gjeilo, piano 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 2:26

09:35:46 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 English Concert Trevor Pinnock DeutGram 4795448 11:00

09:50:06 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58 Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Sony 374521 10:07

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:49 Vince Guaraldi: Skating Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 1:37

10:02:51 Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 2:30

10:07:20 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 WAB 107 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4798494 09:43

10:19:24 Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 12 D 703 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2307 8:48

10:29:37 Gabriel Fauré & André Messager: Souvenirs de Bayreuth Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911 4:02

10:38:14 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 4:48

10:44:42 Jean Sibelius: Menuetto Turku Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Naxos 573300 5:35

10:51:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 1 K 313 Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 24:17

11:17:07 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 Op 72 # 8 Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 8:13

11:27:57 Isaac Albéniz: Rapsodia española Op 70 Martin Roscoe, piano BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 12:45

11:42:31 Igor Stravinsky: Three Dances from 'The Firebird' Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028 12:03

11:55:52 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Gagliarda Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 3:34

12:06:23 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 10:44

12:18:39 Virgil Thomson: The River: The Old South Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 9:48

12:30:22 Ola Gjeilo: Ecce Novum Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:11

12:38:11 Ola Gjeilo: Days of Beauty Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 2:41

12:42:16 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 88 Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada PentaTone 578 10:31

12:54:04 Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 6:14

13:01:14 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka italienne Pierce & Jonas, piano 4 hands MSR 1260 1:25

13:02:56 Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 68189 3:48

13:08:30 Paul Dukas: La Péri Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80515 19:46

13:30:25 Dmitri Kabalevsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 23 Michael Korstick, piano NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis CPO 777658 6:03

13:30:28 Michel Corrette: Concerto comique No. 7 Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768 4:42

13:38:27 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Psyché: Suite Les Délices Délices 2013 5:30

13:45:25 Dmitri Kabalevsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 23 Michael Korstick, piano NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis CPO 777658 6:03

13:52:43 Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C Concerto Cologne Werner Ehrhardt Archiv 4776418 7:10

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Egberto Gismonti: Baiao Malandro Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Album: Alma Brasileira Nonesuch 79179 Music: 4:35

Daniel Godfrey: Luna Rugosa for Flute, Clarinet, Cello, and Piano Marya Martin, flute; Romie de Guise-Langlois, clarinet; Peter Stumpf, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 9:40

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B flat Major D. 485 Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Civic Centre Concert Hall, Windham, NY Music: 26:05

Astor Piazzolla: Bandoneon Sergio & Odair Assad guitar duo Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 7:06

Felix Mendelssohn (arr. Sergei Rachmaninoff): Scherzo from A Midsummer Night's Dream Olga Kern, piano Album: Rachmaninoff Transcriptions Corelli Variations Harmonia Mundi 907336 Music: 4:20

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 1, Op. 49: Movement 2 Wu Han, piano; Danid Finckel, cello; Philip Setzer, violin Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson, SC Music: 6:05

Charles Alkan: Etude No. 3 in G major, from 'Twelve Etudes in All the Major Keys, Op. 35' Olga Kern, piano 92nd Street Y, New York, NY Music: 5:39

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6 in A Minor: Movement 4 Boston Symphony Orchestra; Andris Nelsons, conductor Symphony Hall, Boston, MA Music: 30:50

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:55:45 Dmitri Kabalevsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 50 Michael Korstick, piano NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis CPO 777658 5:19

16:05:06 Dmitri Kabalevsky: Colas Breugnon: Overture Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 92 4:33

16:12:59 Henry J. Gauntlett: Once in Royal David's City Huw Tregelles Williams, organ Fanfare Trumpets of the Welsh Guards John Hugh Thomas Nimbus 5310 5:02

16:18:01 Traditional: The First Nowell Huw Tregelles Williams, organ Fanfare Trumpets of the Welsh Guards John Hugh Thomas Nimbus 5310 5:15

16:27:10 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Gee, Officer Krupke Canadian Brass RCA 68633 3:42

16:32:25 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765 7:06

16:42:00 Josef Strauss: Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' Op 263 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 7:46

16:51:42 Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy Choir of Royal Holloway Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 3:55

16:57:23 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10694 3:03

17:05:22 Antonín Kraft: Cossack Rondo from Cello Concerto in C Op 4 Op 4 Anner Bylsma, cello Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon DHM 7757 5:55

17:14:32 Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 73 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 8:52

17:24:49 Max Richter: Vivaldi's Winter Concerto Recomposed Daniel Hope, violin Berlin Concert House Orch André de Ridder DeutGram 4792777 10:21

17:40:09 Traditional: Wexford Carol Stephen Varcoe, baritone John Rutter Collegium 121 3:58

17:45:22 John Rutter: New Year Cambridge Singers Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 4:17

17:52:28 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4778773 7:16

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:29 Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite Op 26 Bavarian State Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 63893 13:53

18:24:32 Traditional: Wintertide Choir of Royal Holloway Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 3:11

18:30:10 Ola Gjeilo: Across the Vast, Eternal Sky Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:33

18:36:13 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 2 # 1 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 15:32

18:52:40 Ola Gjeilo: The Lake Isle Tenebrae Chamber Ensemble Nigel Short Decca 24646 6:12

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:40 Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: Suite Op 33 London Philharmonic Walter Weller Decca 4785437 16:15

19:20:33 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 Op 73 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 36:50

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:03 Dmitri Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto Op 48 Gil Shaham, violin Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457064 14:27

20:16:45 Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Four Symphonic Interludes Vienna Philharmonic André Previn DeutGram 437790 23:42

20:41:26 Giuseppe Cambini: Wind Quintet No. 3 3 Aulos Wind Quintet Schwann 310011 13:55

20:55:39 Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 4:00

21:02:46 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 BWV 1066 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 21:09

21:24:52 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 D 899/4 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327 7:37

21:33:30 Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu Op 66 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4797518 5:35

21:41:10 Ernest Bloch: From Jewish Life: Prayer Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 4:40

21:48:06 Édouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole Op 21 Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 34:29

22:23:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 K 319 Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Archiv 4777598 20:52

22:46:47 Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 82849 8:05

22:55:17 Joaquín Rodrigo: Distant Sarabande Manuel Barrueco, guitar EMI 56175 4:58

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:59 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 47027 6:00

23:07:59 Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000 4:22

23:12:22 Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 3 Op 33 # 3 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 3:43

23:16:53 Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'Bona speranza' Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 4:24

23:21:18 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi DeutGram 4795448 6:15

23:27:33 Jean Sibelius: Adagio from String Quartet Op 56 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202 9:38

23:37:51 Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Wheat Dance Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4777457 3:41

23:41:33 Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 64 Op 76 # 5 Kodály Quartet Naxos 503293 8:16

23:49:49 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43 # 5 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 3:49

23:54:07 Claude Debussy: Syrinx Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255 2:38

23:56:59 Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Op 14 # 1 Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362 2:58