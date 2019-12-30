© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-30-2019

Published December 30, 2019 at 10:30 PM EST

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: West Shore Chorale, Michael K. Lisi & John Drotleff, conductors, with Bella Musica, Lisa Miragliotti-Van Scyoc. conductor; Zachary Ricker, accompanist

Traditional (arr John Ferguson): O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Reginald Heber (arr Shawn Kirchner) Brightest and Best            

Traditional (arr Howard Helvey): Coventry Carol

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria: Et in Terra Pax

Hugo Jüngst (arr John Drotleff): While by my Sheep        (with Bella Musica)

Daniel Moe: Hosanna to the Son of David

Nicholas Burt: Il est né, le divin Enfant               

Peter Cornelius: The Three Kings

Traditional (arr Paul Caldwell and Sean Ivory): Go Where I Send Thee

Felix Mendelssohn: How Lovely are the Messengers

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr John Drotleff): Arioso

Pietro Yon: Gesu Bambino         (with Bella Musica)

Traditional (arr Daniel Protheroe): Laudamus     

Franz Gruber (arr John Drotleff): Silent Night

Traditional (arr Dan Forrest): Rejoice, The Lord is King

Traditional (arr Gustav Holst): Let all Mortal Flesh Keep Silence  

01:00:18  William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices    Quire Cleveland  Ross Duffin Quire 106 25:41

01:26:25  Giovanni Palestrina: Mass 'Pope Marcellus'    Westminster Abbey Choir  Simon Preston Archiv 415517 31:57

01:59:05  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Contradance  K 610  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 429783 1:28

 

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:45 Tomas Breton La Dolores: Pasacale y Gran Jota Banda Municipal de Música de Málaga Antonio Sánchez Pérez CGC Producciones CTCD2301

02:14:55 Traditional Dos germans Cobla Cuitat de Girona DiscMedi S.A. DM 324 02

02:17:45 Traditional El rossinyol enamorat Cobla Cuitat de Girona DiscMedi S.A. DM 324 02

02:22:48 Juventino Rosas Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

02:31:02 Johann Strauss, Jr. The Blue Danube, Waltz Vienna Philharmonic (New Year's Concert 2009) Daniel Barenboim Decca 001256902

02:41:34 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco La Púrpura de la rosa (selections) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King DHM 05452 7735

03:00:46 Antonio Vivaldi "Winter" Violin Concerto from "The Four Seasons" Lara St. John, violin Símon Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Marturet Ancalagon 134

03:10:34 Francisco Mignone Minuet from the opera "O Contratador de Diamantes" (1924) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147

03:12:53 Francisco Mignone Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147

03:19:49 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada Pentatone 5186578

03:58:32  Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2  BWV 1031 Joshua Smith, flute   Delos 3402 2:02

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:38  Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 21  D 960 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano   Cedille 171 41:12

04:45:46  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93     Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 22:17

05:09:31  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15   Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 542058 32:44

05:45:06  Gustav Holst: Morris Dance Tunes     New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Koch Intl 7058 11:50

05:57:11  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Gigue  K 574 Richard Goode, piano   Nonesuch 79831 1:31

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:30  Marcel Poot: Cheerful Overture     Brussels Philharmonic Alexander Rahbari MarcoPolo 223418 4:19

06:14:24  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4  K 298 Aralee Dorough, flute Houston Symphony  Dorough 2016 11:48

06:26:58  Judy Collins: Albatross    Judy Collins, vocal   Portrait 592079 5:29

06:34:04  Frederick Delius: Air and Dance for Strings    Bradley Creswick, violin Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 65067 4:52

06:43:37  Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here    Christopher O'Riley, piano   CPI 3294112 2:30

06:44:03  Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here    Christopher O'Riley, piano   CPI 3294112 2:30

06:48:14  Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 10     Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Riccardo Chailly Decca 421182 11:50

06:50:13  Édouard Lalo: Allegro from Symphonie espagnole Op 21   Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 8:00

06:50:16  Édouard Lalo: Allegro from Symphonie espagnole Op 21   Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 8:00

07:00:02  Kenneth J. Alford: March 'On the Quarterdeck'     Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 3:16

07:07:31  Dmitri Kabalevsky: Colas Breugnon: Overture     Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 92 4:33

07:15:28  Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 73    Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 67254 9:19

07:27:26  Leonard Bernstein: Macbeth Blues    Leonard Bernstein, narrator Chamber Ensemble  Sony 60566 1:54

07:31:16  Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Cuckoo     Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 4:32

07:41:01  Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 10     Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Riccardo Chailly Decca 421182 11:50

07:56:00  Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 3:32

08:08:16  Franz Schubert: The Friends from Salamanka: Overture  D 326  Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna Manfred Huss Koch Intl 1121 5:55

08:16:13  Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto Op 8 # 1 Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington E1 Music 7790 9:53

08:27:22  Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: In October Op 42    Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 4:45

08:32:16  Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Minuet     Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 570149 2:07

08:40:19  Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 90    CIM Orchestra Carl Topilow CIM 2003 11:01

08:52:33  Franz Waxman: Hotel Berlin: Cafe Waltzes     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 438685 8:57

09:05:52  Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale     Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 19:03

09:27:37  Dmitri Shostakovich: The Human Comedy: Waltz Op 37    Moscow Chamber Orchestra Constantine Orbelian Delos 3257 2:30

09:31:17  Ola Gjeilo: Home    Ola Gjeilo, piano 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 2:26

09:35:46  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3  BWV 1048  English Concert Trevor Pinnock DeutGram 4795448 11:00

09:50:06  Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58   Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Sony 374521 10:07

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:49  Vince Guaraldi: Skating     Canadian Brass  Steinway 30027 1:37

10:02:51  Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here    Christopher O'Riley, piano   CPI 3294112 2:30

10:07:20  Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7  WAB 107  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4798494 09:43

10:19:24  Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 12  D 703  Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2307 8:48

10:29:37  Gabriel Fauré & André Messager: Souvenirs de Bayreuth    Kathryn Stott, piano   Hyperion 66911 4:02

10:38:14  Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries     Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 4:48

10:44:42  Jean Sibelius: Menuetto     Turku Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Naxos 573300 5:35

10:51:40  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 1  K 313 Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 24:17

11:17:07  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 Op 72 # 8 Katia Labèque, piano   Philips 426264 8:13

11:27:57  Isaac Albéniz: Rapsodia española Op 70   Martin Roscoe, piano BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 12:45

11:42:31  Igor Stravinsky: Three Dances from 'The Firebird'    Jenny Lin, piano   Steinway 30028 12:03

11:55:52  Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Gagliarda     Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 3:34

12:06:23  Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 10:44

12:18:39  Virgil Thomson: The River: The Old South     Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 9:48

12:30:22  Ola Gjeilo: Ecce Novum    Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:11

12:38:11  Ola Gjeilo: Days of Beauty    Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 2:41

12:42:16  Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 88    Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada PentaTone 578 10:31

12:54:04  Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz    Jenny Lin, piano   Steinway 30011 6:14

13:01:14  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka italienne    Pierce & Jonas, piano 4 hands   MSR 1260 1:25

13:02:56  Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 68189 3:48

13:08:30  Paul Dukas: La Péri     Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80515 19:46

13:30:25  Dmitri Kabalevsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 23   Michael Korstick, piano NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis CPO 777658 6:03

13:30:28  Michel Corrette: Concerto comique No. 7     Arion Baroque Orchestra  early-mus 7768 4:42

13:38:27  Jean-Baptiste Lully: Psyché: Suite     Les Délices  Délices 2013 5:30

13:45:25  Dmitri Kabalevsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 23   Michael Korstick, piano NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis CPO 777658 6:03

13:52:43  Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C     Concerto Cologne Werner Ehrhardt Archiv 4776418 7:10

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Egberto Gismonti: Baiao Malandro Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Album: Alma Brasileira Nonesuch 79179 Music: 4:35

Daniel Godfrey: Luna Rugosa for Flute, Clarinet, Cello, and Piano Marya Martin, flute; Romie de Guise-Langlois, clarinet; Peter Stumpf, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 9:40

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B flat Major D. 485 Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Civic Centre Concert Hall, Windham, NY Music: 26:05

Astor Piazzolla: Bandoneon Sergio & Odair Assad guitar duo Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 7:06

Felix Mendelssohn (arr. Sergei Rachmaninoff): Scherzo from A Midsummer Night's Dream Olga Kern, piano Album: Rachmaninoff Transcriptions Corelli Variations Harmonia Mundi 907336 Music: 4:20

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 1, Op. 49: Movement 2 Wu Han, piano; Danid Finckel, cello; Philip Setzer, violin Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson, SC Music: 6:05

Charles Alkan: Etude No. 3 in G major, from 'Twelve Etudes in All the Major Keys, Op. 35' Olga Kern, piano 92nd Street Y, New York, NY Music: 5:39

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6 in A Minor: Movement 4 Boston Symphony Orchestra; Andris Nelsons, conductor Symphony Hall, Boston, MA Music: 30:50

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:55:45  Dmitri Kabalevsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 50   Michael Korstick, piano NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis CPO 777658 5:19

16:05:06  Dmitri Kabalevsky: Colas Breugnon: Overture     Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 92 4:33

16:12:59  Henry J. Gauntlett: Once in Royal David's City    Huw Tregelles Williams, organ Fanfare Trumpets of the Welsh Guards John Hugh Thomas Nimbus 5310 5:02

16:18:01  Traditional: The First Nowell    Huw Tregelles Williams, organ Fanfare Trumpets of the Welsh Guards John Hugh Thomas Nimbus 5310 5:15

16:27:10  Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Gee, Officer Krupke     Canadian Brass  RCA 68633 3:42

16:32:25  Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51    Emerson String Quartet  DeutGram 4778765 7:06

16:42:00  Josef Strauss: Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' Op 263    Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 7:46

16:51:42  Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy    Choir of Royal Holloway  Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 3:55

16:57:23  Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance     BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10694 3:03

17:05:22  Antonín Kraft: Cossack Rondo from Cello Concerto in C Op 4 Op 4   Anner Bylsma, cello Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon DHM 7757 5:55

17:14:32  Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 73    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 8:52

17:24:49  Max Richter: Vivaldi's Winter Concerto Recomposed    Daniel Hope, violin Berlin Concert House Orch André de Ridder DeutGram 4792777 10:21

17:40:09  Traditional: Wexford Carol    Stephen Varcoe, baritone  John Rutter Collegium 121 3:58

17:45:22  John Rutter: New Year    Cambridge Singers Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 4:17

17:52:28  Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4778773 7:16

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:29  Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite Op 26    Bavarian State Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 63893 13:53

18:24:32  Traditional: Wintertide    Choir of Royal Holloway  Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 3:11

18:30:10  Ola Gjeilo: Across the Vast, Eternal Sky    Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:33

18:36:13  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 2 # 1 HJ Lim, piano   EMI 64952 15:32

18:52:40  Ola Gjeilo: The Lake Isle    Tenebrae Chamber Ensemble Nigel Short Decca 24646 6:12

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:40  Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: Suite Op 33    London Philharmonic Walter Weller Decca 4785437 16:15

19:20:33  Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 Op 73    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 36:50

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:03  Dmitri Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto Op 48   Gil Shaham, violin Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457064 14:27

20:16:45  Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Four Symphonic Interludes     Vienna Philharmonic André Previn DeutGram 437790 23:42

20:41:26  Giuseppe Cambini: Wind Quintet No. 3   3  Aulos Wind Quintet  Schwann 310011 13:55

20:55:39  Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied'    Alan Feinberg, piano   Argo 430330 4:00

21:02:46  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1  BWV 1066  Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 21:09

21:24:52  Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4  D 899/4 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9327 7:37

21:33:30  Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu Op 66   Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4797518 5:35

21:41:10  Ernest Bloch: From Jewish Life: Prayer    Brian Thornton, cello   Thornton 2013 4:40

21:48:06  Édouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole Op 21   Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 34:29

22:23:41  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33  K 319  Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Archiv 4777598 20:52

22:46:47  Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 82849 8:05

22:55:17  Joaquín Rodrigo: Distant Sarabande    Manuel Barrueco, guitar   EMI 56175 4:58

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:59  Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 47027 6:00

23:07:59  Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre    Milos Karadaglic, guitar   DeutGram 17000 4:22

23:12:22  Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 3 Op 33 # 3 Jenny Lin, piano   Hänssler 98037 3:43

23:16:53  Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'Bona speranza'     Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 4:24

23:21:18  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria    Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi DeutGram 4795448 6:15

23:27:33  Jean Sibelius: Adagio from String Quartet Op 56    Daedalus Quartet  Bridge 9202 9:38

23:37:51  Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Wheat Dance     Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4777457 3:41

23:41:33  Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 64 Op 76 # 5  Kodály Quartet  Naxos 503293 8:16

23:49:49  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43 # 5 Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 3:49

23:54:07  Claude Debussy: Syrinx    Alison Balsom, trumpet   EMI 53255 2:38

23:56:59  Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Op 14 # 1  Reykjavik Wind Quintet  Chandos 9362 2:58

 

 