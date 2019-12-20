WCLV Program Guide 12-20-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:41 Evghenie Humulescu: I will love Thee, O Lord Romanian Nat'l Chamber Choir London Philharmonic Ion Marin Decca 468503 2:35

00:06:00 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 13:04

00:21:09 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 3:12

00:25:04 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 Op 28 # 20 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728 1:29

00:29:03 Keeping Christmas - Carols & The Christmas Story (2010) Gloria Dei Cantores Elizabeth C. Patterson GloriaDei 50 1:00:12

Traditional: The First Nowell

Reading: Matthew 1:18-21

Gerald Near: O Prince of Peace! O Sharon's Dewy Rose

Otto Goldschmidt: A Tender Shoot

Reading: Matthew 1:22-25

Harold Stover: Shall I Tell You Who Will Come to Bethlehem

David Campbell: A Child's Welcome

Traditional: Carol of the Star

Reading: Matthew 2:1-6

Bruce Campbell: Willow Carol

John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful

Reading: Matthew 2:7-11

Harold Darke: In the Bleak Midwinter

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Reading: Matthew 2:12-15

William Mathias: Nativity Carol

Traditional: Angels We Have Heard On High

Reading: Matthew 2:16-18

George Malcolm: Missa ad Praesepe: Kyrie, Sanctus & Benedictus, Agnus Dei

Franz Gruber: Silent Night

Reading: Matthew 2:19-23

Traditional: Infant Holy, Infant Lowly

01:33:21 Paul Dukas: Overture 'Polyeucte' BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9225 15:00

01:49:49 Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem Munich Bach Choir Munich Bach Orchestra Karl Richter DeutGram 4795448 3:22

01:53:57 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 Op 40 # 1 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883 4:52

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

John Williams: Home Alone: We Wish You a Merry Christmas/End Title Studio Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Home Alone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 46595 Music: 4:16

Cyril Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (excerpt) Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; David Newman, conductor Album: It's A Wonderful Life, Miracle On 34th St. & A Christmas Carol Telarc 88801 Music: ~7:28

John Williams: Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory Studio Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Home Alone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 46595 Music: 4:55

John Williams: Home Alone: Holiday Flight Boston Pops Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Joy to the World Sony 48232 Music: 1:10

John Williams: Home Alone: Star of Bethlehem Boston Pops Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Joy to the World Sony 48232 Music: 3:26

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 36:01

David Dickau: Love Came Down at Christmas Choral Arts Ensemble Barbara Depman, conductor Album: MPR Taste Of The Holidays, Vol. 4 MPR 20132 Music: 4:49

Xavier Montsalvatge: Cradle Song Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano; Sharon Isbin, guitar Album: Alma Espanola Bridge 9491 Music: 2:39

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 36 "Cradle Song" Op. 67 Javier Perianes, piano Album: Lieder ohne Worte Harmonia Mundi 902195 Music: 2:39

Pietro Yon: Gesu Bambino Massed Choirs of St. Olaf College; The St. Olaf Orchestra Sigrid Johnson, conductor The 2014 St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Center Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 4:44

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 "Winter Dreams" Movements 3 & 4 Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Mariss Jansons, conductor Album: Tchaikovsky: The Complete Symphonies Chandos 8672 Music: 20:18

Thomas Ravencroft (arr. Abbie Betinis): Remember, O Thou Man Jacqui Kerrod, harp; Katharine Dryden, viola; Pro Arte Singers; Arthur Sjogren, conductor First Presbyterian Church, New Canaan, CT Music: 5:19

Matthew Peterson: Corde Natus St. Olaf Orchestra; Steven Amundson, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 06:13

Traditional, J. Scott Irvine: I Saw Three Ships True North Brass: Joan Watson, natural horn; Stuart Laughton, bodhran Album: A True North Christmas TNB 4 Music: 1:44

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:03:25 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 110 'Unser Mund sei voll Lachens' Collegium Vocale Ghent Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 901594 24:29

04:29:27 Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata Boston Cecilia Lenox Brass Donald Teeters Koch Intl 7180 9:40

04:40:25 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:43

04:47:35 H. Walford Davies: O Little Town of Bethlehem BBC National Chorus of Wales John Hugh Thomas Nimbus 5310 3:48

04:53:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 K 491 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 13276 32:43

05:30:49 Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night Robert Sullivan, trumpet Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 5:24

05:37:25 Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' BWV 225 St. Olaf Choir Chamber Ensemble Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 3215 12:25

05:50:34 Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture Scottish Chamber Orchestra Alexander Faris Nimbus 5066 6:47

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:05:02 Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 3:30

06:12:55 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe: Daybreak Los Angeles Master Chorale Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Phillips 438867 5:51

06:23:36 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' BWV 645 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Nonesuch 558933 4:36

06:35:32 Jule Styne: Let it Snow Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 3:39

06:44:36 Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Liebestod Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 6:12

06:57:19 John Philip Sousa: March 'El Capitán' Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 2:20

07:03:06 Ross Bagdasarian: The Chipmunk Song Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 3:34

07:12:43 Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 5:23

07:25:04 Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 5:15

07:37:00 Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum Leo Nucci, baritone Orchestra of La Scala Riccardo Chailly CBS 37862 4:17

07:45:53 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols Todd Boyce, baritone Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 7:16

08:05:13 Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel Members of Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 87771 3:32

08:14:35 Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63056 6:09

08:25:42 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 3:26

08:29:09 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 2:21

08:35:41 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Caroso Dances Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 3:54

08:44:09 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 60 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 6:51

09:02:18 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Procession of the Sardar Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80378 3:43

09:13:03 Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium Voces8 Decca 4785703 5:44

09:27:05 Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 7:47

09:39:56 Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 2 Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 3:46

09:47:41 Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille Op 363 Vienna Philharmonic Willi Boskovsky Decca 4785437 7:48

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:22 Traditional: The Coventry Carol Cantus Cantus 1211 2:14

10:03:00 Traditional: Good Christian Men, Rejoice Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80377 1:23

10:06:32 George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto Op 4 # 6 Maxine Eilander, harp Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Atma 2541 11:58

10:25:47 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 36 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 6:33

10:34:45 Harold Darke: In the Bleak Midwinter Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 106 4:35

10:42:58 Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 4:39

10:50:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Harmoniemusik Members of Netherlands Wind Ensemble Philips 4788977 20:13

11:12:32 Francis Poulenc: Scherzo from Sinfonietta Tapiola Sinfonietta Paavo Järvi Bis 630 5:39

11:19:07 Gabriel Fauré & André Messager: Souvenirs de Bayreuth Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911 4:02

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:24:08 Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 2:37

11:26:46 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 2:55

11:29:43 Bob Chilcott: The Time of Snow Cleve Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:38

11:33:21 Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page MAA 1999 3:34

11:38:49 Traditional: We Wish You a Merry Christmas Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 2:06

11:40:56 Edmund Walters: As Joseph was a walking Cleve Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 2:06

11:43:02 Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw MAA 1999 3:21

11:46:23 Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:56

11:50:54 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

11:54:13 Reynaldo Hahn: À Chloris Albrecht Mayer, English horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 4:02

12:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:07:06 Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 10:56

12:20:24 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 8:06

12:30:45 Kermit Poling: Christmas Cornucopia West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087 3:46

12:38:05 Dean Sorenson: Medley 'Season's Greetings' Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 5:05

12:45:00 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 53 James Ehnes, violin BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10309 10:18

12:56:39 Sir Edward Elgar: La Capricieuse Op 17 Leonidas Kavakos, violin Decca 4789377 4:00

13:01:12 Franz Liszt: Christmas Tree: Adeste Fidelis S 186/4 Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66388 2:58

13:04:29 Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol Chanticleer Teldec 94563 2:19

13:09:44 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 26:41

13:39:12 César Franck: Panis Angelicus Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 3:31

13:46:35 Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer Eaken Piano Trio Naxos 554099 3:11

13:51:24 Henryk Wieniawski: Légende Op 17 Gil Shaham, violin London Symphony Lawrence Foster DeutGram 431815 7:34

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Joseph Haydn (arr. Paul Galbraith): Sonata in A major, Hob XVI:47: 1. Moderato Paul Galbraith, 8-string guitar Album: Paul Galbraith Plays Haydn Sonatas Delos 3239 Music: 4:24

Carolyn Surrick: Winter's Falling Light Ensemble Galilei Album: Surrounded By Angels Sono Luminus 92173 Music: 3:05

Traditional: Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence Anders Norudde: Konvulsionslaten Sue Richards: The Celt Ensemble Galilei Album: Surrounded By Angels Sono Luminus 92173 Music: 4:58

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 in C major Hob.I/82 Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra; Harry Christophers, conductor Symphony Hall, Boston, MA Music: 27:28

Vince Guaraldi (arr. Brandon Ridenour): Skating Canadian Brass Album: Christmas Time Is Here Steinway & Sons 30027 Music: 1:39

Vince Guaraldi (arr. Brandon Ridenour): Christmas Time Is Here Canadian Brass Album: Christmas Time Is Here Steinway & Sons 30027 Music: 2:46

Chris Coletti: Bach's Bells Canadian Brass Album: Christmas Time Is Here Steinway & Sons 30027 Music: 2:39

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Sleeping Beauty Boston Symphony Orchestra; Seiji Ozawa, conductor DG 445775 Music: 4:32

Gabriel Faure: Ave Maria Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello; Francis Grier, organ Album: Musical Gifts from Joshua Bell and Friends Sony 374318 Music: 4:11

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto C Major, RV 443 for recorder and strings Kremerata Baltica; Michala Petri, recorder Album: Michala Petri 50th Birthday Concert Kremerata Baltica OUR Recordings 8226905 Music: 10:26

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Movements 3, 4, 6, 10, 11, 12, 15 Berlin Philharmonic; Simon Rattle, conductor Album: Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker EMI 46385 Music: 27:43

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:19 James Pierpont: Jingle Bells Marielle Nordmann, harp Erato 45975 3:41

16:12:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 21 K 467 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 17181 6:36

16:24:06 Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159 3:26

16:27:17 Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159 3:26

16:34:43 John Rutter: Candlelight Carol Capella SF Ragnar Bohlin Delos 3485 4:12

16:43:36 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 6:25

16:54:41 Traditional: Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night' Meredith Hall, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2269 2:37

17:04:07 Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Temple Univ. Concert Choir Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 87771 3:10

17:12:49 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 5:51

17:23:49 Paul Ferguson: The Little Drummer Boy Feza Zweifel, percussion Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 6:02

17:37:09 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 D 899/2 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943 4:48

17:48:04 Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols Seraphic Fire Patrick Dupré Quigley SFM 14 6:44

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:22 Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 6:38

18:18:44 John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? Seraphic Fire Patrick Dupré Quigley SFM 14 4:18

18:28:40 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 4:12

18:40:09 Traditional: The First Nowell Capella SF Ragnar Bohlin Delos 3485 5:01

18:50:09 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 36 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 4:35

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:33 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture D 797 Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 10:26

19:14:00 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 D 797/5 Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 7:38

19:24:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 K 466 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 15498 33:22

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:46 Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4791041 18:36

20:22:29 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 Op 21 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 26:53

20:50:32 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi BWV 978 Cyprien Katsaris, piano Sony 66272 7:04

20:57:53 John Dowland: Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home P 66 Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456 2:31

21:03:16 Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony in e VB 141 Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 554777 15:02

21:19:11 George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Noël Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 7:14

21:27:23 Traditional: All Sons of Adam, Sing Nowell! Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2269 3:05

21:33:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Bass Tuba Concerto John Fletcher, tuba London Symphony André Previn RCA 60586 1230

21:47:27 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 Op 98 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436853 41:30

22:30:59 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Theme & Variations Op 97 Howard Shelley, piano London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Chandos 9886 15:56

22:48:52 Constant Lambert: Horoscope: Sarabande for the Followers of Virgo BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 436118 6:44

22:56:06 Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Dove Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533 4:22

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:12 Franz Schubert: Ave Maria D 839 Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30117 4:42

23:06:54 Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Porco MAA 2002 6:40

23:13:16 Daryl Runswick: Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and 'In dulci jubilo' London Cello Sound Geoffrey Simon Cala 55003 6:32

23:20:26 Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: In Paradisum Trinity Youth Chorus Chamber Ensemble Robert Ridgell Innova 244 4:38

23:25:05 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 7:51

23:32:57 Traditional: Watts Nativity Carol Emma Kirkby, soprano Martin Neary Sony 87771 5:58

23:39:37 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Siciliana Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 3:20

23:42:57 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 5:52

23:48:49 Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra City of London Sinfonia David Amos Harm Mundi 906011 5:05

23:54:22 Máximo Diego Pujol: Preludio No. 2 "Tristón" Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 553449 3:11

23:58:07 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:23