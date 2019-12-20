© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-20-2019

Published December 20, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:41  Evghenie Humulescu: I will love Thee, O Lord    Romanian Nat'l Chamber Choir London Philharmonic Ion Marin Decca 468503 2:35

00:06:00  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus'     New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 13:04

00:21:09  Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 3:12

00:25:04  Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 Op 28 # 20 Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4791728 1:29

00:29:03  Keeping Christmas - Carols & The Christmas Story (2010) Gloria Dei Cantores  Elizabeth C. Patterson GloriaDei 50 1:00:12

Traditional: The First Nowell

Reading: Matthew 1:18-21

Gerald Near: O Prince of Peace! O Sharon's Dewy Rose

Otto Goldschmidt: A Tender Shoot

Reading: Matthew 1:22-25

Harold Stover: Shall I Tell You Who Will Come to Bethlehem

David Campbell: A Child's Welcome

Traditional: Carol of the Star

Reading: Matthew 2:1-6

Bruce Campbell: Willow Carol

John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful

Reading: Matthew 2:7-11

Harold Darke: In the Bleak Midwinter

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Reading: Matthew 2:12-15

William Mathias: Nativity Carol

Traditional: Angels We Have Heard On High

Reading: Matthew 2:16-18

George Malcolm: Missa ad Praesepe: Kyrie, Sanctus & Benedictus, Agnus Dei

Franz Gruber: Silent Night

Reading: Matthew 2:19-23

Traditional: Infant Holy, Infant Lowly

01:33:21  Paul Dukas: Overture 'Polyeucte'     BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9225 15:00

01:49:49  Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem    Munich Bach Choir Munich Bach Orchestra Karl Richter DeutGram 4795448 3:22

01:53:57  Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 Op 40 # 1 Rafal Blechacz, piano   DeutGram 18883 4:52

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

John Williams: Home Alone: We Wish You a Merry Christmas/End Title Studio Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Home Alone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 46595 Music: 4:16

Cyril Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (excerpt) Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; David Newman, conductor Album: It's A Wonderful Life, Miracle On 34th St. & A Christmas Carol Telarc 88801 Music: ~7:28

John Williams: Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory Studio Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Home Alone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 46595 Music: 4:55

John Williams: Home Alone: Holiday Flight Boston Pops Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Joy to the World Sony 48232 Music: 1:10

John Williams: Home Alone: Star of Bethlehem Boston Pops Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Joy to the World Sony 48232 Music: 3:26

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music  Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 36:01

David Dickau: Love Came Down at Christmas Choral Arts Ensemble Barbara Depman, conductor Album: MPR Taste Of The Holidays, Vol. 4 MPR 20132 Music: 4:49

Xavier Montsalvatge: Cradle Song Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano; Sharon Isbin, guitar Album: Alma Espanola Bridge 9491 Music: 2:39

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 36 "Cradle Song" Op. 67 Javier Perianes, piano Album: Lieder ohne Worte Harmonia Mundi 902195 Music: 2:39

Pietro Yon: Gesu Bambino Massed Choirs of St. Olaf College; The St. Olaf Orchestra Sigrid Johnson, conductor The 2014 St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Center Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 4:44

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 "Winter Dreams" Movements 3 & 4 Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Mariss Jansons, conductor Album: Tchaikovsky: The Complete Symphonies Chandos 8672 Music: 20:18

Thomas Ravencroft (arr. Abbie Betinis): Remember, O Thou Man Jacqui Kerrod, harp; Katharine Dryden, viola; Pro Arte Singers; Arthur Sjogren, conductor First Presbyterian Church, New Canaan, CT Music: 5:19

Matthew Peterson: Corde Natus St. Olaf Orchestra; Steven Amundson, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 06:13

Traditional, J. Scott Irvine: I Saw Three Ships True North Brass: Joan Watson, natural horn; Stuart Laughton, bodhran Album: A True North Christmas TNB 4 Music: 1:44

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:03:25  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 110 'Unser Mund sei voll Lachens'    Collegium Vocale Ghent Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 901594 24:29

04:29:27  Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata    Boston Cecilia Lenox Brass Donald Teeters Koch Intl 7180 9:40

04:40:25  Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz     Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:43

04:47:35  H. Walford Davies: O Little Town of Bethlehem    BBC National Chorus of Wales  John Hugh Thomas Nimbus 5310 3:48

04:53:35  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24  K 491 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 13276 32:43

05:30:49  Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night    Robert Sullivan, trumpet Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 5:24

05:37:25  Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied'  BWV 225 St. Olaf Choir Chamber Ensemble Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 3215 12:25

05:50:34  Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture     Scottish Chamber Orchestra Alexander Faris Nimbus 5066 6:47

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:05:02  Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song     Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2004 3:30

06:12:55  Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe: Daybreak    Los Angeles Master Chorale Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Phillips 438867 5:51

06:23:36  Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf'  BWV 645 Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Nonesuch 558933 4:36

06:35:32  Jule Styne: Let it Snow     Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 3:39

06:44:36  Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Liebestod     Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 6:12

06:57:19  John Philip Sousa: March 'El Capitán'     Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 2:20

07:03:06  Ross Bagdasarian: The Chipmunk Song     Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 3:34

07:12:43  Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet    Christopher O'Riley, piano   CPI 3294112 5:23

07:25:04  Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way     Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 5:15

07:37:00  Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum    Leo Nucci, baritone Orchestra of La Scala Riccardo Chailly CBS 37862 4:17

07:45:53  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols    Todd Boyce, baritone Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 7:16

08:05:13  Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel    Members of Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 87771 3:32

08:14:35  Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3     Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63056 6:09

08:25:42  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 3:26

08:29:09  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 2:21

08:35:41  Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Caroso Dances     Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 3:54

08:44:09  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 60    Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 6:51

09:02:18  Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Procession of the Sardar     Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80378 3:43

09:13:03  Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium     Voces8  Decca 4785703 5:44

09:27:05  Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz     Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 7:47

09:39:56  Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 2    Vanessa Perez, piano   Steinway 30036 3:46

09:47:41  Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille Op 363    Vienna Philharmonic Willi Boskovsky Decca 4785437 7:48

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:22  Traditional: The Coventry Carol     Cantus  Cantus 1211 2:14

10:03:00  Traditional: Good Christian Men, Rejoice    Robert Shaw Chamber Singers  Robert Shaw Telarc 80377 1:23

10:06:32  George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto Op 4 # 6 Maxine Eilander, harp Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Atma 2541 11:58

10:25:47  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 36    Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 6:33

10:34:45  Harold Darke: In the Bleak Midwinter    Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 106 4:35

10:42:58  Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir  Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 4:39

10:50:47  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Harmoniemusik    Members of Netherlands Wind Ensemble  Philips 4788977 20:13

11:12:32  Francis Poulenc: Scherzo from Sinfonietta     Tapiola Sinfonietta Paavo Järvi Bis 630 5:39

11:19:07  Gabriel Fauré & André Messager: Souvenirs de Bayreuth    Kathryn Stott, piano   Hyperion 66911 4:02

 

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:24:08  Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus  Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 2:37

11:26:46  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 2:55

11:29:43  Bob Chilcott: The Time of Snow    Cleve Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:38

11:33:21  Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page MAA 1999 3:34

11:38:49  Traditional: We Wish You a Merry Christmas    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 2:06

11:40:56  Edmund Walters: As Joseph was a walking    Cleve Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 2:06

11:43:02  Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw MAA 1999 3:21

11:46:23  Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:56

11:50:54  Traditional: Deck the Halls     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

11:54:13  Reynaldo Hahn: À Chloris    Albrecht Mayer, English horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 4:02

 

12:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:07:06  Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2    Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 10:56

12:20:24  Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92    Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 8:06

12:30:45  Kermit Poling: Christmas Cornucopia     West Edge String Quartet  Centaur 3087 3:46

12:38:05  Dean Sorenson: Medley 'Season's Greetings'     Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2004 5:05

12:45:00  Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 53   James Ehnes, violin BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10309 10:18

12:56:39  Sir Edward Elgar: La Capricieuse Op 17   Leonidas Kavakos, violin   Decca 4789377 4:00

13:01:12  Franz Liszt: Christmas Tree: Adeste Fidelis  S 186/4 Leslie Howard, piano   Hyperion 66388 2:58

13:04:29  Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol    Chanticleer   Teldec 94563 2:19

13:09:44  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93    Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 26:41

13:39:12  César Franck: Panis Angelicus     Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 3:31

13:46:35  Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer     Eaken Piano Trio  Naxos 554099 3:11

13:51:24  Henryk Wieniawski: Légende Op 17   Gil Shaham, violin London Symphony Lawrence Foster DeutGram 431815 7:34

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Joseph Haydn (arr. Paul Galbraith):  Sonata in A major, Hob XVI:47: 1. Moderato Paul Galbraith, 8-string guitar Album: Paul Galbraith Plays Haydn Sonatas Delos 3239 Music: 4:24

Carolyn Surrick: Winter's Falling Light Ensemble Galilei Album: Surrounded By Angels Sono Luminus 92173 Music: 3:05

Traditional: Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence Anders Norudde: Konvulsionslaten Sue Richards: The Celt Ensemble Galilei Album: Surrounded By Angels Sono Luminus 92173 Music: 4:58

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 in C major Hob.I/82 Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra; Harry Christophers, conductor Symphony Hall, Boston, MA Music: 27:28

Vince Guaraldi (arr. Brandon Ridenour): Skating Canadian Brass Album: Christmas Time Is Here Steinway & Sons 30027 Music: 1:39

Vince Guaraldi (arr. Brandon Ridenour): Christmas Time Is Here Canadian Brass Album: Christmas Time Is Here Steinway & Sons 30027 Music: 2:46

Chris Coletti: Bach's Bells Canadian Brass Album: Christmas Time Is Here Steinway & Sons 30027 Music: 2:39

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Sleeping Beauty Boston Symphony Orchestra; Seiji Ozawa, conductor DG 445775 Music: 4:32

Gabriel Faure: Ave Maria           Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello; Francis Grier, organ Album: Musical Gifts from Joshua Bell and Friends Sony 374318 Music: 4:11 

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto C Major, RV 443 for recorder and strings Kremerata Baltica; Michala Petri, recorder Album: Michala Petri 50th Birthday Concert Kremerata Baltica OUR Recordings 8226905 Music: 10:26

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Movements 3, 4, 6, 10, 11, 12, 15 Berlin Philharmonic; Simon Rattle, conductor Album: Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker      EMI 46385 Music: 27:43

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:19  James Pierpont: Jingle Bells    Marielle Nordmann, harp   Erato 45975 3:41

16:12:54  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 21  K 467 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 17181 6:36

16:24:06  Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag    Joshua Rifkin, piano   Nonesuch 79159 3:26

16:34:43  John Rutter: Candlelight Carol    Capella SF  Ragnar Bohlin Delos 3485 4:12

16:43:36  Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 6:25

16:54:41  Traditional: Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night'    Meredith Hall, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2269 2:37

17:04:07  Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing    Temple Univ. Concert Choir Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 87771 3:10

17:12:49  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55    Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 5:51

17:23:49  Paul Ferguson: The Little Drummer Boy    Feza Zweifel, percussion Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2004 6:02

17:37:09  Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2  D 899/2 Simone Dinnerstein, piano   Sony 798943 4:48

17:48:04  Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols    Seraphic Fire  Patrick Dupré Quigley SFM 14 6:44

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:22  Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 6:38

18:18:44  John Rutter: What Sweeter Music?    Seraphic Fire  Patrick Dupré Quigley SFM 14 4:18

18:28:40  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring     Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 4:12

18:40:09  Traditional: The First Nowell    Capella SF  Ragnar Bohlin Delos 3485 5:01

18:50:09  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 36    Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 4:35

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:33  Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture  D 797  Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 10:26

19:14:00  Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3  D 797/5  Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 7:38

19:24:07  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20  K 466 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 15498 33:22

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:46  Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20    Berlin Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4791041 18:36

20:22:29  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 Op 21    Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 26:53

20:50:32  Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi  BWV 978 Cyprien Katsaris, piano   Sony 66272 7:04

20:57:53  John Dowland: Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home  P 66 Sharon Isbin, guitar   Sony 745456 2:31

21:03:16  Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony in e  VB 141  Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 554777 15:02

21:19:11  George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Noël     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 7:14

21:27:23  Traditional: All Sons of Adam, Sing Nowell!    Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2269 3:05

21:33:13  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Bass Tuba Concerto    John Fletcher, tuba London Symphony André Previn RCA 60586 1230

21:47:27  Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 Op 98    Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436853 41:30

22:30:59  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Theme & Variations Op 97   Howard Shelley, piano London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Chandos 9886 15:56

22:48:52  Constant Lambert: Horoscope: Sarabande for the Followers of Virgo     BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 436118 6:44

22:56:06  Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Dove     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 437533 4:22

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:12  Franz Schubert: Ave Maria  D 839 Brian Thornton, cello   Steinway 30117 4:42

23:06:54  Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus  Robert Porco MAA 2002 6:40

23:13:16  Daryl Runswick: Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and 'In dulci jubilo'     London Cello Sound Geoffrey Simon Cala 55003 6:32

23:20:26  Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: In Paradisum    Trinity Youth Chorus Chamber Ensemble Robert Ridgell Innova 244 4:38

23:25:05  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene     Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 7:51

23:32:57  Traditional: Watts Nativity Carol    Emma Kirkby, soprano  Martin Neary Sony 87771 5:58

23:39:37  Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Siciliana     Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 3:20

23:42:57  Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 5:52

23:48:49  Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra     City of London Sinfonia David Amos Harm Mundi 906011 5:05

23:54:22  Máximo Diego Pujol: Preludio No. 2 "Tristón"    Jason Vieaux, guitar   Naxos 553449 3:11

23:58:07  Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56    Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:23

 

 