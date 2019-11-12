WCLV Program Guide 11-12-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:25 Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178 8:03

00:11:04 Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 8 Op 110 Fitzwilliam String Quartet Decca 4785437 20:44

00:33:26 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 5:26

00:39:59 David N. Childs: Ave verum corpus St. Olaf Choir Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 3215 4:54

00:46:18 Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 13 Op 106 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 37:31

01:27:13 Jean Sibelius: Pohjola's Daughter Op 49 Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60401 12:59

01:41:03 Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' Christina Naughton, piano Warner 9029556229 5:35

01:47:25 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 570293 7:58

01:55:54 Lou Harrison: Suite for Symphonic Strings: Estampie American Composers Orchestra Dennis Russell Davies Argo 444560 3:57

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Erich Korngold & John Philip Sousa: Kings Row & Semper Fidelis March National Philharmonia & US Marine Band Album: National Philharmonia and United States Marine Band BMG -RG & Altissimo 7890-2 and 5558 Music: 4:26

Leonard Bernstein: Three Dance Episodes from On The Town Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis MN Music: 10:37

Nanette von Schaden: Piano Concerto in B, K. 238 Christine Schornsheim, fortepiano; L'Orfeo Barockorchester; Michi Gaigg, conductor 2008 Live recording, Private recording Music: 19:47

David Conte (arr. Ryan Nowlin): A Copland Portrait United States Marine Band; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA Music: 7:34

Morton Gould (arr. Philip J. Lang): American Salute United States Marine Band; Col. Michael J. Colburn, conductor United States Marine Band, Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, Vienna, VA Music: 4:18

Hector Berlioz: Rakoczy March, from The Damnation of Faust New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Album: Bernstein Favorite Marches Sony 46709 Music: 4:31

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe, Op. 48 (excerpts) Lawrence Brownlee, tenor; Myra Huang, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: ~7:30

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 30:15

Richard Galliano: Tango pour Claude Russian Renaissance Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 4:27

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:14 Giovanni Palestrina: Agnus Dei from Pope Marcellus Mass Westminster Abbey Choir Simon Preston Archiv 415517 6:34

04:08:32 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 Op 46 # 4 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 6:58

04:18:06 Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 Albrecht Mayer, English horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 3:34

04:22:45 Anatoly Liadov: Ballade 'From Bygone Days' Op 21b Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 657 5:49

04:30:27 Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 Op 93 Boston Symphony Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4795059 56:26

05:30:47 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 8:55

05:41:07 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Artist's Life' Op 316 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 9:32

05:51:28 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 2:52

05:55:09 Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Cortège National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 3:03

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:09:12 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Op 60 Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 3:52

06:16:29 Johannes Brahms: Finale from Piano Quartet No. 2 Op 26 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 45846 10:50

06:29:08 Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture Chicago Symphony Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 4:29

06:42:04 Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 44 Barry Douglas, piano Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin RCA 61633 7:38

06:52:44 Marin Marais: The Bells of St. Genevieve 'La Sonnerie' Guildhall Strings RCA 61275 4:41

06:58:02 Julius Fucik: American March 'The Mississippi River' Op 160 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 2:41

07:05:03 Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2008 5:43

07:14:22 Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 435757 8:17

07:25:12 Ron Goodwin: Frenzy: Prelude City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1094 2:27

07:28:54 Michael Torke: Oracle Quad City Symphony Mark Russell Smith Ecstatic 92261 5:12

07:42:03 Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572695 8:55

07:55:42 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 2:29

07:58:22 Jacques Offenbach: La vie Parisienne: Galop Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 1:09

08:10:18 Alexander Borodin: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 6:50

08:20:07 Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 2 Op 33 Queensland Symphony Andrew Penny Naxos 553526 9:10

08:31:58 Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Ball at the Palace Op 116 National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 6735 3:39

08:36:08 Adriano Banchieri: Concerto No. 2 for Brass Empire Brass Telarc 80204 2:29

08:43:34 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 Op 45 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2188 9:59

08:56:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Der Geist hilft' BVW 226 Monteverdi Choir Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 716 7:12

09:10:39 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 17:38

09:33:50 Agustín Barrios: Waltz No. 4 Op 8 # 4 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 4:27

09:41:47 Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: Overture Waltz André Kostelanetz Orchestra André Kostelanetz Sony 62642 3:32

09:46:28 Joseph Haydn: Allegro from Symphony No. 31 Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 430082 7:08

09:57:18 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 2:26

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:55 Pietro Lappi: Canzon "La Seraphina" Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Decca 807 2:05

10:03:31 Georg Philipp Telemann: Two Pieces from 'Heroic Music' Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Telarc 80218 2:28

10:08:02 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances Mariinsky Theater Chorus Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 442011 11:18

10:21:13 Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 71 6:48

10:29:54 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Piano Sonata in D H 286 Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 459614 4:48

10:38:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture Berlin Philharmonic Karl Böhm DeutGram 4793449 7:15

10:46:17 Eric Coates: By the Sleepy Lagoon Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 3:59

10:52:01 David Diamond: Music for Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' New York Chamber Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3103 23:28

10:52:10 David Diamond: Music for Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' New York Chamber Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3103 23:28

11:17:57 Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 11:23

11:31:06 Anton Diabelli: Guitar Sonata Op 57 # 2 Eduardo Fernández, guitar Decca 414160 13:00

11:46:03 Franz Lehár: Waltz 'Gold and Silver' Op 79 Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 8:48

11:57:42 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 20 Yaara Tal, piano Sony 53285 2:03

12:07:17 Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98269 9:20

12:17:37 Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 9:40

12:30:15 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 8 Op 59 # 8 Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 3:44

12:37:31 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' Op 47 BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 7:02

12:46:45 Luigi Cherubini: Minuet & Finale from Symphony in D Zurich Chamber Orchestra Howard Griffiths CPO 999521 10:00

12:57:49 Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33 Lisa Batiashvili, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4798529 01:37

13:00:28 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Pastoral English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 2:21

13:03:09 Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 19032 3:09

13:09:12 Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in d Daniel Hope, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4795305 22:39

13:33:33 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Burial of Kijé Op 60 Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 5:15

13:42:29 Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: The Field of the Dead Op 78 Alisa Kolosova, mezzo-soprano Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 6:08

13:51:07 Camille Saint-Saëns: Phaëthon Op 39 Royal Philharmonic Christian Badea Telarc 80274 8:45

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Robert Schumann (arr. Eric Ruske): Fantasiestucke, Op. 73 Rasch und mit Feuer Eric Ruske, horn; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Album: The Classic Horn: World Premiere Transcriptions Albany 615 Music: 4:26

Ethel Smyth (arr. Mark Buller): Overture to The Wreckers River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Brett Mitchell, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 9:51

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C Major Op. 119 Viktor Uzur, cello; Guigla Katsarava, piano Allred Theater, Weber State University, Ogden, UT Music: 24:14

Antonio Vivaldi: Non ti lusinghi la crudeltade from Tito Manlio, RV 738 Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor; James Austin Smith, oboe; Christopher Costanza, cello; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 8:29

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fugue in C minor for two pianos K.426 Andras Schiff, Peter Serkin, pianos Album: Andras Schiff - Peter Serkin: Music for Two Pianos ECM 1676 Music: 4:11

Yannis Constantinidis: Dodecanesian Suites Simos Papanas, violin; Simon Crawford-Phillips, piano Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 11:48

Adam Schoenberg: Finding Rothko United States Marine Chamber Orchestra; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA Music: 15:54

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in B minor, K 540 Peter Serkin, piano CAMA, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 14:35

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:41 Alexander Borodin: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 273 6:13

16:07:48 Alexander Borodin: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 2 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178 4:43

16:14:54 Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise Op 83 Nicola Benedetti, violin London Symphony Daniel Harding DeutGram 6154 10:12

16:28:55 Dimitri Tiomkin: Dial 'M' for Murder: Suite Danish National Symphony John Mauceri Toccata 241 7:47

16:39:37 Claude Pascal: Ouverture from Wind Octet Atlanta Chamber Winds Robert J. Ambrose Albany 1127 3:08

16:43:53 Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80149 7:00

16:52:23 David Rose: Holiday for Strings New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 3:12

16:57:33 Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 7 Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963 2:34

17:04:35 Alexander Borodin: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 7:06

17:18:19 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 Leonidas Kavakos, violin Chamber Ensemble Mercury 4811409 5:25

17:26:14 Nikolai Miaskovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 23 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 471655 8:51

17:39:25 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Op 60 Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 3:52

17:45:19 Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Alexander Enters Pskov Op 78 Utah Symphony Chorus Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 4:24

17:52:26 Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 6:56

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:59 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 17:34

18:28:33 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Op 116 # 4 Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032 5:36

18:36:21 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in a Op 116 # 2 Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032 4:39

18:43:42 Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 2 Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 10:36

18:55:50 Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in d Op 116 # 1 Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032 2:33

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:14 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80039 10:31

19:15:02 Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 44 Barry Douglas, piano Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin RCA 61633 42:10

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:38 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 16:49

20:20:12 Alexander Borodin: Piano Quintet Walter Panhofer, piano Vienna Octet Decca 4785437 20:31

20:42:20 Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 430413 15:36

21:02:25 Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music Orch of the Royal Opera House Sir Georg Solti Decca 4785437 15:51

21:19:57 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 Op 44 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883 9:09

21:30:17 Georg Philipp Telemann: Bourrée alla Polacca John Williams, guitar CBS 44518 3:01

21:36:39 Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D Op 18 # 4 Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999752 10:11

21:49:53 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 1 Rotterdam Philharmonic Valéry Gergiev Philips 422996 35:28

22:28:32 Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony Op 4 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624 17:47

22:49:10 Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' S 175/1 BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda BBC 336 10:36

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:16 Alexander Borodin: Andante from Symphony No. 1 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 7:39

23:09:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 K 491 Alessio Bax, piano Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Signum 321 7:13

23:18:25 Franz Schubert: Allegretto D 915 Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 457550 5:41

23:23:58 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 6:24

23:30:23 Ludwig van Beethoven: Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012 6:31

23:37:42 Avner Dorman: Andante from Piano Concerto Eliran Avni, piano Metropolis Ensemble Andrew Cyr Naxos 559620 4:33

23:42:16 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Andante from String Quartet No. 3 Op 30 # 3 Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568 7:49

23:50:05 Claude Debussy: Valse romantique Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247 3:56

23:54:33 Peter Tchaikovsky: Romance Op 6 # 1 Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram 4790835 3:37