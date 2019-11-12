© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-12-2019

Published November 12, 2019 at 10:30 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:25  Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2     Cleveland Quartet  Telarc 80178 8:03

00:11:04  Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 8 Op 110    Fitzwilliam String Quartet  Decca 4785437 20:44

00:33:26  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 5:26

00:39:59  David N. Childs: Ave verum corpus    St. Olaf Choir  Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 3215 4:54

00:46:18  Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 13 Op 106    Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2275 37:31

01:27:13  Jean Sibelius: Pohjola's Daughter Op 49    Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60401 12:59

01:41:03  Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring'    Christina Naughton, piano   Warner 9029556229 5:35

01:47:25  Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music     Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 570293 7:58

01:55:54  Lou Harrison: Suite for Symphonic Strings: Estampie     American Composers Orchestra Dennis Russell Davies Argo 444560 3:57

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Erich Korngold & John Philip Sousa: Kings Row & Semper Fidelis March National Philharmonia & US Marine Band Album: National Philharmonia and United States Marine Band BMG -RG & Altissimo 7890-2 and 5558 Music: 4:26

Leonard Bernstein: Three Dance Episodes from On The Town Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis MN Music: 10:37

Nanette von Schaden: Piano Concerto in B, K. 238 Christine Schornsheim, fortepiano; L'Orfeo Barockorchester; Michi Gaigg, conductor 2008 Live recording, Private recording Music: 19:47

David Conte (arr. Ryan Nowlin): A Copland Portrait United States Marine Band; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA Music: 7:34

Morton Gould (arr. Philip J. Lang): American Salute United States Marine Band; Col. Michael J. Colburn, conductor United States Marine Band, Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, Vienna, VA Music: 4:18

Hector Berlioz: Rakoczy March, from The Damnation of Faust New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Album: Bernstein Favorite Marches Sony 46709 Music: 4:31

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe, Op. 48 (excerpts) Lawrence Brownlee, tenor; Myra Huang, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: ~7:30

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 30:15

Richard Galliano: Tango pour Claude Russian Renaissance Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 4:27

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:14  Giovanni Palestrina: Agnus Dei from Pope Marcellus Mass    Westminster Abbey Choir  Simon Preston Archiv 415517 6:34

04:08:32  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 Op 46 # 4  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 6:58

04:18:06  Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1    Albrecht Mayer, English horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 3:34

04:22:45  Anatoly Liadov: Ballade 'From Bygone Days' Op 21b    Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 657 5:49

04:30:27  Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 Op 93    Boston Symphony Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4795059 56:26

05:30:47  Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude     Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 8:55

05:41:07  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Artist's Life' Op 316    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 9:32

05:51:28  Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1     Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 2:52

05:55:09  Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Cortège     National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 3:03

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:09:12  Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Op 60    Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 3:52

06:16:29  Johannes Brahms: Finale from Piano Quartet No. 2 Op 26   Emanuel Ax, piano   Sony 45846 10:50

06:29:08  Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture     Chicago Symphony Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 4:29

06:42:04  Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 44   Barry Douglas, piano Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin RCA 61633 7:38

06:52:44  Marin Marais: The Bells of St. Genevieve 'La Sonnerie'     Guildhall Strings  RCA 61275 4:41

06:58:02  Julius Fucik: American March 'The Mississippi River' Op 160    Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 2:41

07:05:03  Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes     Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2008 5:43

07:14:22  Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2     Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 435757 8:17

07:25:12  Ron Goodwin: Frenzy: Prelude     City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1094 2:27

07:28:54  Michael Torke: Oracle     Quad City Symphony Mark Russell Smith Ecstatic 92261 5:12

07:42:03  Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances     Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572695 8:55

07:55:42  Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 2:29

07:58:22  Jacques Offenbach: La vie Parisienne: Galop     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 1:09

08:10:18  Alexander Borodin: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 6:50

08:20:07  Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 2 Op 33    Queensland Symphony Andrew Penny Naxos 553526 9:10

08:31:58  Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Ball at the Palace Op 116    National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 6735 3:39

08:36:08  Adriano Banchieri: Concerto No. 2 for Brass     Empire Brass  Telarc 80204 2:29

08:43:34  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 Op 45    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2188 9:59

08:56:27  Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Der Geist hilft'  BVW 226 Monteverdi Choir Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 716 7:12

09:10:39  Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2     London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 17:38

09:33:50  Agustín Barrios: Waltz No. 4 Op 8 # 4 Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica 71287 4:27

09:41:47  Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: Overture Waltz     André Kostelanetz Orchestra André Kostelanetz Sony 62642 3:32

09:46:28  Joseph Haydn: Allegro from Symphony No. 31     Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 430082 7:08

09:57:18  Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz     San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 2:26

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:55  Pietro Lappi: Canzon "La Seraphina"     Philip Jones Brass Ensemble  Decca 807 2:05

10:03:31  Georg Philipp Telemann: Two Pieces from 'Heroic Music'    Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass  Telarc 80218 2:28

10:08:02  Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances    Mariinsky Theater Chorus Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 442011 11:18

10:21:13  Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves     Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 71 6:48

10:29:54  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Piano Sonata in D  H 286 Mikhail Pletnev, piano   DeutGram 459614 4:48

10:38:04  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture     Berlin Philharmonic Karl Böhm DeutGram 4793449 7:15

10:46:17  Eric Coates: By the Sleepy Lagoon     Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 3:59

10:52:01  David Diamond: Music for Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet'     New York Chamber Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3103 23:28

11:17:57  Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 11:23

11:31:06  Anton Diabelli: Guitar Sonata Op 57 # 2 Eduardo Fernández, guitar   Decca 414160 13:00

11:46:03  Franz Lehár: Waltz 'Gold and Silver' Op 79    Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 8:48

11:57:42  Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 20    Yaara Tal, piano   Sony 53285 2:03

12:07:17  Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture     Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98269 9:20

12:17:37  Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 9:40

12:30:15  Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 8 Op 59 # 8  Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 3:44

12:37:31  Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' Op 47    BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 7:02

12:46:45  Luigi Cherubini: Minuet & Finale from Symphony in D     Zurich Chamber Orchestra Howard Griffiths CPO 999521 10:00

12:57:49  Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33   Lisa Batiashvili, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4798529 01:37

13:00:28  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Pastoral     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 2:21

13:03:09  Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale     Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 19032 3:09

13:09:12  Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in d    Daniel Hope, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4795305 22:39

13:33:33  Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Burial of Kijé Op 60    Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 5:15

13:42:29  Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: The Field of the Dead Op 78   Alisa Kolosova, mezzo-soprano Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 6:08

13:51:07  Camille Saint-Saëns: Phaëthon Op 39    Royal Philharmonic Christian Badea Telarc 80274 8:45

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Robert Schumann (arr. Eric Ruske): Fantasiestucke, Op. 73 Rasch und mit Feuer Eric Ruske, horn; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Album: The Classic Horn: World Premiere Transcriptions Albany 615 Music: 4:26

Ethel Smyth (arr. Mark Buller): Overture to The Wreckers River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Brett Mitchell, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 9:51

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C Major Op. 119 Viktor Uzur, cello; Guigla Katsarava, piano Allred Theater, Weber State University, Ogden, UT Music: 24:14

Antonio Vivaldi: Non ti lusinghi la crudeltade from Tito Manlio, RV 738 Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor; James Austin Smith, oboe; Christopher Costanza, cello; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 8:29

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fugue in C minor for two pianos K.426 Andras Schiff, Peter Serkin, pianos Album: Andras Schiff - Peter Serkin: Music for Two Pianos ECM 1676 Music: 4:11

Yannis Constantinidis: Dodecanesian Suites Simos Papanas, violin; Simon Crawford-Phillips, piano Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 11:48

Adam Schoenberg: Finding Rothko United States Marine Chamber Orchestra; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA Music: 15:54

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in B minor, K 540 Peter Serkin, piano CAMA, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 14:35

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:41  Alexander Borodin: Finale from Symphony No. 2     Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 273 6:13

16:07:48  Alexander Borodin: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 2     Cleveland Quartet  Telarc 80178 4:43

16:14:54  Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise Op 83   Nicola Benedetti, violin London Symphony Daniel Harding DeutGram 6154 10:12

16:28:55  Dimitri Tiomkin: Dial 'M' for Murder: Suite     Danish National Symphony John Mauceri Toccata 241 7:47

16:39:37  Claude Pascal: Ouverture from Wind Octet     Atlanta Chamber Winds Robert J. Ambrose Albany 1127 3:08

16:43:53  Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance     Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80149 7:00

16:52:23  David Rose: Holiday for Strings     New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 3:12

16:57:33  Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 7    Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 66963 2:34

17:04:35  Alexander Borodin: Finale from Symphony No. 1     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 7:06

17:18:19  Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1    Leonidas Kavakos, violin Chamber Ensemble  Mercury 4811409 5:25

17:26:14  Nikolai Miaskovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 23    Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 471655 8:51

17:39:25  Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Op 60    Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 3:52

17:45:19  Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Alexander Enters Pskov Op 78   Utah Symphony Chorus Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 4:24

17:52:26  Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture     Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 6:56

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:59  Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 17:34

18:28:33  Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Op 116 # 4 Stanislav Khristenko, piano   Steinway 30032 5:36

18:36:21  Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in a Op 116 # 2 Stanislav Khristenko, piano   Steinway 30032 4:39

18:43:42  Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 2     Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 10:36

18:55:50  Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in d Op 116 # 1 Stanislav Khristenko, piano   Steinway 30032 2:33

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:14  Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture     Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80039 10:31

19:15:02  Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 44   Barry Douglas, piano Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin RCA 61633 42:10

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:38  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 16:49

20:20:12  Alexander Borodin: Piano Quintet    Walter Panhofer, piano Vienna Octet  Decca 4785437 20:31

20:42:20  Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales     Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 430413 15:36

21:02:25  Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music     Orch of the Royal Opera House Sir Georg Solti Decca 4785437 15:51

21:19:57  Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 Op 44   Rafal Blechacz, piano   DeutGram 18883 9:09

21:30:17  Georg Philipp Telemann: Bourrée alla Polacca    John Williams, guitar   CBS 44518 3:01

21:36:39  Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D Op 18 # 4  Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999752 10:11

21:49:53  Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 1     Rotterdam Philharmonic Valéry Gergiev Philips 422996 35:28

22:28:32  Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony Op 4    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 423624 17:47

22:49:10  Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds'  S 175/1  BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda BBC 336 10:36

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:16  Alexander Borodin: Andante from Symphony No. 1     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 7:39

23:09:56  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24  K 491 Alessio Bax, piano Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Signum 321 7:13

23:18:25  Franz Schubert: Allegretto  D 915 Maria João Pires, piano   DeutGram 457550 5:41

23:23:58  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 6:24

23:30:23  Ludwig van Beethoven: Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130    Cypress String Quartet  Cypress 2012 6:31

23:37:42  Avner Dorman: Andante from Piano Concerto    Eliran Avni, piano Metropolis Ensemble Andrew Cyr Naxos 559620 4:33

23:42:16  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Andante from String Quartet No. 3 Op 30 # 3  Delmé String Quartet  Hyperion 66568 7:49

23:50:05  Claude Debussy: Valse romantique    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 460247 3:56

23:54:33  Peter Tchaikovsky: Romance Op 6 # 1 Lisa Batiashvili, violin   DeutGram 4790835 3:37

 

 