WCLV Program Guide 12-08-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Franz Schubert Die Winterreise, D 911 Leslie Howard, p

Franz Liszt Totentanz (1849) Leslie Howard, p; Budapest Sym/Karl Anton Rickenbacher

Henry Purcell King Arthur Freiburg Baroque Orch/Thomas Hengelbrock

Ruth Gipps Knight in Armour, Op. 8 BBC Welsh National Orch/Rumon Gamba

Thomas Morley Madrigal, Sweet Nymph Deller Consort

Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus (1739) Orch of the 18th Century/Frans Bruggen

Claude Debussy Children's Corner Suite Mieczyslaw Horszowski, p

Etienne-Nicolas Mehul Opera, Stratonice Cappella Coloniensis/William Christie

Georges Onslow String Quintet in d, Op 78/1 Ensemble A Charlin

Jacques Ibert Divertissement (1930) City of London Sinfonia/Richard Hickox

Claude Debussy Danse (Tarantelle styrienne) Quebec Sym/Yoav Talmi

Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G Yundi Li, p; Berlin Phil/Seiji Ozawa

Robert Moran Waltz, In Memoriam Maurice Ravel Yvar Mikhashoff, p

Yiorgos Vassilandonakis Variations on a Waltz by Villa-Lobos Marc Regnier, g; Natalia Khoma, vc

Heitor Villa-Lobos Piano Concerto No. 5 (1954) Christina Ortiz, p; Royal Phil/Miguel Gomez Martinez

Borges El Criollito Eliot Fisk, g

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Gioachino Rossini Peches de vieillesse (Sins of My Old Age), Vol V Alessandro Mangoni, p

Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 91 in E-Flat Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati

George Frideric Handel Occasional Suite in D English Concert/Trevor Pinnock

Luigi Gatti Quartetto in C Zefiro Ambroisie

Claudio Monteverdi Madrigals, Bk 1 (1587) Delitiae Musicae/Marco Longhini

Robert Schumann Kinderball, Op. 130 Peter Frankl, p; Andras Schiff, p

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C, K. 200 18th-Century Orch/Frans Bruggen

Vincent Persichetti Serenade #5, Op 43 (1950) Louisville Orch/Jorge Mester

Vincent Persichetti Serenade #7, Op 55 (1952) Ellen Burmeister, p

Vincent Persichetti Serenade #8, Op 62, for piano four hands Malinova Sisters Piano Duo

Vincent Persichetti Serenade #10 for Flute and Harp Jadwiga Kotnowska, f; Joanna Kozielska, h

Charles Tomlinson Griffes An Old Song Resung William Parker, br; William Huckaby, p

Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus (1739) Les Musiciens du Louvre/Marc Minkowski

George Frideric Handel Chaconne No. 1 in G, HWV 435 Genevie've Soly, hc

George Frideric Handel Passacaglia Jaime Laredo, v; Sharon Robinson, vc

Johann Halvorsen Symphony #2 in d, Fatum Bergen Phil/Neeme Jarvi

John Johnsone Sellenger's Rounde Jakob Lindberg, Paul O'Dette, l's

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Part 2 'The Flight into Egypt' (1854)

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 3 in B-Flat (1815)

Armas Toivo Valdemar Maasalo: The Bells of Christmas (1940)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Another Miller’s Tale – A return visit with a multi-talented Minnesota colleague, American composer and improviser Aaron David Miller.

STEPHEN PAULUS: Like and ever-rolling stream, fr Triptych –Aaron David Miller (1979 Fisk/House of Hope Presbyterian Church, Saint Paul, MN)

MILLER: Four Pieces fr Clamor (Fireflies; 4/4 + 6/8; Preamble II; Fantasy on a Bach Invention) –Aaron David Miller (2005 Glatter-Götz, Rosales/Augustana Lutheran Church, West Saint Paul, MN)

MILLER: Oceanic Vision –Aaron David Miller (1979 Fisk/House of Hope Presbyterian Church, Saint Paul, MN) Check out the YouTube video of this performance, too.

MILLER: Improvisation on Angels from the Realms of Glory –Aaron David Miller (1995 Pasi/Trinity Lutheran Church, Lynwood, WA)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 2 “Prepare the Way” – This edition of With Heart and Voice will focus on the prophecy of John the Baptist and others, heralding the coming of the Messiah.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 1 (1734)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Tafelmusik II: Concerto for 3 Violins, Strings & continuo (1733)

Hieronymus Praetorius: Magnificat quarti toni (1622)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Jean Sibelius: Julvisa (1911)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Intermezzo (1893)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1947)

Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Concerto Grosso in f 'Christmas' (1721)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e (1899)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Traditional: Noël nouvelet 'Sing We Now of Christmas'

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts Anthony McGill, clarinet; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Gabriela Montero, piano

Franz Liszt: Totentanz, S. 126 Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano; Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra; Jonathan Darlington, conductor Smetana Hall, Municipal House, Prague, Czech Republic

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Sarah Painting calling from South Hadley, Massachusetts

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Major, Op. 53 "Waldstein" Mvt 1 Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano

Jean Sibelius, arr. Jaakko Kuusisto: En saga, Op. 9 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Brad Balliett, bassoon; Jennifer Montone, horn; Blake Pouliot, violin; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Nathan Schram, viola La Jolla Music Society, The Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA

Florence Price: Somebody's knockin' at yo do', from Negro Folk Songs in Counterpoint Catalyst Quartet

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 1 Movement 2 Adagio Jonathan Biss, piano

Florence Price: Five Folk Songs in Counterpoint Catalyst Quartet Maverick Concerts, Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock, NY

Robert Schumann: Arabesque Jonathan Biss, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 "Pathétique" Movement 2 Adagio Cantabile Jonathan Biss, piano

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon & John Schaefer – Danish String Quartet; Johannes Rostamo, cello – recorded 4/18/2024

Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C D956

Thomas Ades: Wreath for Schubert

Franz Schubert (arr Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen): Die Nebensonnen from Winterreise

Carl Nielsen (arr Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen): En Snes danske Viser, Volume 1: V. Underlige Aftenlufte! (Odd and unknown evening breezes!)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 ‘ Eroica’ (excerpt)—National Symphony, Gianandrea Noseda, conductor (recorded 2/12/2024)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, David Afkham, conductor; Beatrice Rana, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 4/27/2024

Unsuk Chin: subito con forza

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18

Claude Debussy: Etude for the Eight Fingers (encore)

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2022

Pianist Orli Shaham guest hosts. We meet a sensational 11-year-old pianist, a self-directed flutist who describes the mouthwatering food he finds in his hometown, a violinist who shares a moving piece inspired by the Holocaust, a young harpist who explores her creativity on her own YouTube Channel, and a thoughtful teenage violinist with a multicultural background.

Alba Gilabert-Reid, 14, violin, from Quincy, MA - Czardas (5:00) Vittorio Monti (1868 - 1922)

Masanobu Pires, 11, piano, from Sharon, MA - The Lark (5:30) Mikhail Glinka (1804-1857) arr. Balakiev

Diego Arias, 18, flute, from Brownsville, TX - Nocturne et Allegro Scherzando (5:45) Philippe Gaubert (1879 - 1941)

BREAK PIECE from Orli Shaham's MOZART Sonatas VOL 2 & 3, Track #5 - Piano Sonata No. 12 in F major, K.332, II. Adagio Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

Ella Saputra, 17, violin, from Schaumburg, IL - T'filah (4:30) Lera Auerbach (b. 1973)

Izabella Tu, 17, harp, from Las Vegas, NV - Sonatina No. 2 (3:30) François Joseph Naderman (1781-1835)

CLOSING TRACK from Orli Shaham's MOZART. Sonatas VOL 2 & 3, Track #10 - Piano Sonata No. 16 in C major, K.545, I. Allegro Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in A (1753)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Incidental Music (1810)

Traditional: Noël nouvelet 'Sing We Now of Christmas'

20:00 SPECIAL Three Tales of Christmas with Cantus hosted by Melissa Ousley – Cantus weaves together three holiday stories with time-honored carols and new classics. Blending narration and song, the program features Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and Christine Lê’s The Hawai’i Snowman, alongside Mark Twain’s A Letter from Santa Claus, offering an opportunity to reflect on the meaning and joy of the holiday

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens:

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen – arr Sandra Eithun

The Mirthful Heart – Abbie Betinis

Threads of Joy – Dale Trumbore

Wassail – arr Erick Lichte

Love Came Down at Christmas – David Dickau

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Hugh Martin; arr Stacey V. Gibbs

Salve Regina (Hail, Holy Queen) – Cesar Carrillo

Joy to the World – George Frideric Handel; arr Reginald Bowens

Thankful Heart – Paul Williams

A Letter from Santa Claus:

Man in the Moon – Chris Foss

Short Excerpt from Third Story:

Mele Kalikimaka – R Alex Anderson

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ty Alan Emerson: Rogue — Jane Berkner, flute; David Brockett, horn; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Dawn Sonntag: Hope Carols — Dawn Sonntag, soprano; Margi Griebling-Haigh, oboe; Kent Collier, cello; Randall Fusco, piano

Jeffrey Mumford: eight aspects of appreciation — Michael Jinsoo, violin; Melia Watras, viola

Frank Wiley: Some Hope Upon the Sky (1990) — Susan Fletcher, soprano; Weiwen Ma, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Remarks from Beth Hammack, President & CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave verum corpus (1791)

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei (1881)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Samuel Barber: Andante from Cello Concerto (1945)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Two Pieces for Strings (1944)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F (1833)

Vladimir Vavilov: Ave Maria (1970)

