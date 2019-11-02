WCLV Program Guide 11-02-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:49 Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' Op 85 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Herbert Blomstedt Decca 4645 11:45

00:13:55 Felix Mendelssohn: Andante in E Op 81 # 1 Pacifica Quartet Cedille 82 6:06

00:20:49 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 Op 3 # 2 Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 4:43

00:26:20 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 4:40

00:32:54 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 2 Op 4 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8589 48:02

01:24:52 Irving Fine: Partita for Wind Quintet Boehm Quintet Premier 1006 14:31

01:41:01 Ludwig van Beethoven: Elegiac Song Op 118 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80248 7:32

01:49:55 Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle' Victoria de los Angeles, soprano Orchestre National de France Sir Thomas Beecham Warner 86211 4:34

01:56:24 Antonio Salieri: Tarare: Act 2 Overture Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98269 3:25

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Amy Beach: Prelude on an Old Folk Tune Joanne Polk, piano Album: Under The Stars Arabesque 6704 Music: 4:38

Carlo Gesualdo (arr. Ari Streisfeld): Three Madrigals for Five Voices from Madrigali libro sesto Joshua Roman, cello; JACK Quartet Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI Music: 7:46

Artie Shaw: Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra Gabriel Campos Zamora, clarinet; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 7:45

Amy Beach: Piano Quintet in F sharp minor, Op 67 Wei-Yi Yang, piano; Steven Copes, violin; Maureen Nelson, violin; Hyobi Sim, viola; Sarah Lewis, cello Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, St. Paul Academy, Huss Center, Saint Paul, MN Music: 26:10

Andre Previn: Tango Song and Dance: Movement 2 Song; Simply Augustin Hadelich, violin; Joyce Yang, piano Album: Franck - Kurtag - Previn - Schumann: Augustin Hadelich - Joyce Yang Avie 2347 Music: 4:38

Ryan George: An Ge Fhiain (The Wild Goose) United States Marine Band; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA Music: 11:09

Edvard Grieg: Selections from Lyric Pieces Joyce Yang, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 12:23

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin Los Angeles Philharmonic; James Conlon, conductor Los Angeles Philharmonic, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 18:49

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:49 Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 24:56

04:27:04 Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 8 Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515 7:51

04:38:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 4:23

04:43:41 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: La savane Op 3 Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145 6:58

04:52:51 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 Op 56 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4793449 39:29

05:36:20 Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D RV 93 Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMasters 67097 10:40

05:48:37 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Che farò senza Euridice Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini RCA 63509 4:01

05:54:07 Léo Delibes: Sylvia: The Huntresses San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 4:20

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Dance of the Blessed Spirits Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Placido Domingo CBS Masterworks 42100

06:09:25 Juan del Encina: "Oy comamos y bebamos" (Today let us eat and drink) José Lemos, countertenor; The Baltimore Consort Sono Luminus 90901

06:12:08 Tomas Luis de Victoria: "Gloria" from the Missa "Laetatus Sum" (I was glad) St. Clement's Choir, Philadephia Peter Richard Conte Sono Luminus DIS-80146

06:17:07 Julian Menendez: Sueño, E.43/6 Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano Kobaltone 13703

06:22:58 Julian Menendez: Ballet, E.43/2 Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano Kobaltone 13703

06:33:22 Gustav Mahler: Totenfeier (Funeral Rite) Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Koch Schwann 11637

07:00:41 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in bb, Op. 23 Martha Argerich, piano; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra Kirill Kondrashin Philips 446 673-2

07:34:41 Mario Lavista: Clepsydra (Water Clock) (1991) Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

07:46:12 Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Symphony Orchestra of the State of Mexico Enrique Bátiz ASV 3046

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Folk Dance from Romeo and Juliet Paavo Jarvi, conductor Album: Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Complete Suites from the Ballet Music Telarc 80597 Music: 4:19

Eugene Ysaye: Sonata in E minor for Solo Violin, Op. 27, No. 4 Benjamin Beilman, violin Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 11:32

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cayce Wilkinson from Council Bluffs, IA Music: 11:02

Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 1: Voiles (Veils) Paul Crossley, piano Album: Debussy: Complete Works for Solo Piano, Vol. 1 Sony 52583 Music: 3:54

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (unabridged 2017 edition) Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 20:26

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe, Violin, Strings and Continuo in C Movement I Allegro Hilary Hahn, violin; Allan Vogel, oboe; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Album: Hilary Hahn - Bach: Violin Concertos / Kahane, La Co DG 986 Music: 4:26

Johann Sebastian Bach: Solo Cello Suite No. 2: Movement 1, Prelude Jivan Ramesh, cello (11 years old) APM Studio A, New York, NY Music: 10:11

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite, Op. 40 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Eric Jacobsen, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 19:05

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F Major, K 370-368b Jonathan Fischer, oboe; Jonathan Crow, violin; Phillip Ying, viola; Bion Tsang, cello Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 13:41

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:18 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81266 4:46

10:09:56 Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: String Quartet No. 6 Gewandhaus Quartet BerlinClas 9261 14:57

10:27:29 Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Prisoners' Chorus Chorus of Berlin German Opera Berlin German Opera Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli DeutGram 4795448 8:58

10:40:34 Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy United States Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121 14:48

10:57:13 Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 10 Op 39 # 10 Yaara Tal, piano Sony 53285 0:32

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: episode ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:12 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue BWV 578 Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 19032 3:44

11:12:43 Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 15:53

11:30:39 Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: Entr'acte Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 6:36

11:37:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2188 14:02

11:54:45 Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80130 4:31

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 23, 2019 - This episode of From the Top was recorded at Hollywood Scoring Studio in Los Angeles. We meet a young pianist from Los Angeles who grew up around the scoring studios in Los Angeles and who founded her own multi-disciplinary arts collaborative at her high school. Also on the program is a heroic performance of a piece by Planel for horn and a teenage violinist performs Ravel’s virtuosic “Tzigane” with guest host Peter Dugan

19-year-old violinist James Poe from Palo Alto, CA performs “Tzigane” for violin and piano by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old horn player Zachary Potts from Forsyth, GA performs Très largement from “Légende” by Robert Planel (1908-1994), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old cellist Davis You from Palo Alto, CA performs II. Scherzo from the Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, Op. 65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Peter Dugan, piano

14-year-old guitarist Eric Wang from San Jose, CA performs III. Alla Cubana and I. Allegro from “Five Bagatelles” by William Walton (1902-1983)

18-eyar-old pianist Maya Paredes from Burbank, CA performs "Levante" by Osvaldo Golijov

14-year-old guitarist Eric Wang from San Jose, CA performs Étude No. 7 by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959)

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:00:56 Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433548 16:37

13:19:21 Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 10:30

13:31:28 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 26 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst ViennaPhil 2009 16:01

13:50:08 Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Piano & Winds Op 16 Radu Lupu, piano Decca 414291 27:06

14:20:18 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99 Norbert Kraft, guitar Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 503293 20:30

14:42:24 Maurice Ravel: Allegro from String Quartet Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304 8:22

14:52:53 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 Op 46 # 3 Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 4:41

15:02:06 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Yuja Wang, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado DeutGram 15338 33:05

15:37:09 Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra City of Birmingham Symphony Paavo Järvi Virgin 45295 15:47

15:54:21 Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 1 'Malague±a' Op 21 # 1 Julia Fischer, violin Decca 4785950 4:16

16:01:15 Mily Balakirev: Tamara Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 22:00

16:25:04 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 English Concert Trevor Pinnock DeutGram 4795448 11:00

16:38:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' K 265 Janina Fialkowska, piano Atma 2532 12:15

16:53:20 Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 1 London Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 8614 5:42

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: George Martin: The Beatles & Beyond

George Martin: The Pepperland Suite: Pepperland—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 2:15

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Eleanor Rigby—Paul McCartney, lead vocal; John Lennon, George Harrison, harmony vocals; String Ensemble (Capitol) 2:09

Flanders & Swann: Have Some Madeira, M’Dear—Michael Flanders & Donald Swann (EMI 797464) 3:53

George Martin: The Pepperland Suite—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 6:31

Paul & Linda McCartney (arr Tommy Newsom): Live and Let Die: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80251) 3:38

George Martin: Live and Let Die: Suite—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 8:20

George Martin: Three American Sketches— Cornelius Katzer, violin; Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 14:45

George Martin: Overture ‘Under Milk Wood’— Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 6:11

George Martin: The Mission Chorales—Berlin Music Ensemble & Choir/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 13:30

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Martin Charnin Part 2 -In this rebroadcast, the lyricist and director, who died in July, talks about "Annie" (his most famous musical), "Two by Two" (written with Richard Rodgers) and more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:04:16 00:01:38 Martin Charnin-Edward Thomas Everyone Has Something to Hide Robin Skye Mata Hari -- York Theatre Cast Original Cast

41117-86002

18:07:49 00:04:38 Martin Charnin-Edward Thomas Maman Kirk McDonald Mata Hari -- York Theatre Cast Original Cast 41117-86002

18:15:29 00:03:23 Martin Charnin-Elliottr Lawrence Starfish Judy Kuhn Unsung Musicals Varese Sarabande VSD-5564

18:22:32 00:02:22 Martin Charnin-Richard Rodgers Why Me? Danny Kaye Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30338

18:25:25 00:03:28 Martin Charnin-Richard Rodgers I Do Not Know a Day I Did Not Love You Tony Bennett The Essential Tony Bennett Sony

C2K86634

18:30:30 00:02:43 Martin Charnin-Richard Rodgers An Old Man Joan Copeland Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30338

18:33:21 00:00:48 Martin Charnin-Richard Rodgers When It Dries Company Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30338

18:39:10 00:02:07 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Tomorrow Andrea McArdle Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

18:43:27 00:01:33 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Apples Martin Charnin, Charles Strouse Annie (demo) Charnin collection N/A

18:45:01 00:02:37 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Maybe Andrea McArdle Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

18:49:27 00:00:18 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Hard-Knock Life Girls Annie -- 2012 Revival Shout! B'way 26663-14208

18:49:44 00:02:15 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Hard-Knock Life Jay-Z Vol 2 … Hard Knock Life Roc-A-Fella 314 558 902-2

18:52:02 00:00:58 Charles Strouse Overture from Annie Warbucks Orchestra Annie Warbucks -- Original Cast Angel CDQ72435

18:53:22 00:02:13 Martin Charnin-Elliott Filler: Everything Needs Something Laurie Beechman Five Great Songs from Not So Great Shows

Take Home Tunes THT1002

18:55:40 00:01:20 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Filler: NYC Laurie Beechman Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:16 Antonín Dvorák: The Noonday Witch Op 108 Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 14:48

19:20:10 Zdenek Fibich: Symphony No. 3 Op 53 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9328 37:20

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Pierre Boulez, conductor; Phyllis Curtin, soprano; Helen Watts, alto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Yi-Kwei Sae, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall, 3/09/1972

Igor Stravinsky: Agon

Igor Stravinsky: Symphonies of Wind Instruments

Igor Stravinsky: Four Peasant Songs

Igor Stravinsky: Les Noces

21:20:19 Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto Op 77 Thomas Zehetmair, violin Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44944 37:47

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob and Ray up the educational level with “ Mr. Science on Chemical Elements and Heating, Weather and Air”…The Kaminsky Kazoo Quartet counters with “Student Blintz,” “The William to Hell Overture” and “A Romberg Drinking Song”… Richard Howland Bolton has “Special Likes”… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:42 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat Op 117 # 1 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15 4:57

23:06:39 Jake Runestad: Let My Love Be Heard Voces8 Decca 29601 4:43

23:11:23 Johann Sebastian Bach: Larghetto from Keyboard Concerto No. 4 BWV 1055 Angela Hewitt, piano Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Hyperion 67308 4:54

23:17:32 Peter Tchaikovsky: Distant Past Op 72 # 17 Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284 3:36

23:21:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds K 361 London Wind Soloists Jack Brymer Decca 4785437 5:36

23:26:45 Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 4 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902154 9:13

23:37:07 Eugenio Toussaint: Largo from Concerto for Improvised Piano Alex Brown, piano Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 6:53

23:44:00 Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces Op 68 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 437520 8:16

23:52:15 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 13 Op 28 # 13 Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 2:52

23:55:59 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Philips 434917 3:16