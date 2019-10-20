WCLV Program Guide 10-20-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: King Max

Max Steiner: A Stolen Life: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81272) 1:37

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Main title—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 432109) 4:24

Max Steiner: King Kong: Main title & Entrance of Kong—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80708) 3:02

Max Steiner: The Informer: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 4:33

Max Steiner: The Charge of the Light Brigade: Forward the Light Brigade!—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 2:37

Max Steiner: Four Wives: Symphonie Moderne—Earl Wild, piano; National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 8:06

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Theme—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81272) 2:33

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 1:26

Max Steiner: Casablanca: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 8:36

Max Steiner: Dodge City: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 912) 1:33

Max Steiner: Virginia City: Stagecoach & Love Scene—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 4:15

Max Steiner: They Died with Their Boots On: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 912) 8:41

Max Steiner: The Searchers: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 5006) 7:21

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Simone Young, conductor

Franz Liszt: Prometheus, Symphonic Poem No. 5

Richard Wagner: Excerpts from Götterdämmerung (Dawn and Siegfried’s Rhine Journey, Siegfried’s Death and Funeral Music, and Epilogue)

Johannes Brahms/Schoenberg: Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 25

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Carl Maria von Weber Rafael Kubelik, conductor

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (EXCERPT) Riccardo Muti, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Zubin Mehta, Leonard Bernstein, Christopher Hogwood; Soloists: Mindy Kaufman, piccolo; Judith LeClaire, bassoon

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Piccolo, Strings, and Cembalo in C--Zubin Mehta, conductor

Paul Hindemith: Mathis der Maler--Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Wolfgang Mozart: Concerto for Bassoon and Orchestra in B-flat--Christopher Hogwood, conductor

John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 2 in A--Zubin Mehta, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The 14th Century - The superb Gilles Binchois ensemble with anonymous masses from Barcelona and Apt, and late medieval wind music

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:25 Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place Vienna Singverein Vienna Symphony Wolfgang Sawallisch Philips 4788977 4:41

06:12:41 Giuseppe Verdi: Te Deum from 'Four Sacred Pieces' Donna Carter, soprano Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80254 15:32

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Perriolas - The American Classic Organ as interpreted by Roy Perry, featured in selections from the 2018 East Texas Pipe Organ Festival

WILLIAM WALTON: Orb & Sceptre March Alan Morrison (1951 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Baptist Church, Longview, TX)

MICHAEL McCABE: Flourish & Chorale Peter Yardley-Jones (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/11st Presbyterian Church, Kilgore, TX)

PHILIP MOORE: Pastorale Jonathan Ryan (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Presbyterian Church, Kilgore)

CLARENCE MADER: Fanfare Prelude Jacob Benda (1952 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Kilgore)

GERALD FINZI (arr. Ridout): Prelude in f Henry Webb (1965 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Dallas)

LEO SOWERBY: Magnificat, fr Service in D Incarnation Choir/Scott Dettra; Graham Schultz (1960 Aeolian-Skinner+1994 Noack/Church of the Incarnationa, Dallas)

HERBERT HOWELLS: Rhapsody in c#, Op. 17, no. 3 Katelyn Emerson (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Presbyterian Church, Kilgore)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Birthday Bouquet - October brings with it the birthdays of a veritable bouquet of composers of sacred choral and organ music from across the centuries – from Weelkes and Schutz, to Howells and Rautavaara. Join Peter DuBois as we listen to selections from a number of October birthday composers

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano and Winds in E-flat Major: III. Rondo Ensemble Dialoghi (Harmonia Mundi 905296) 5:57

Guillaume de Machaut: “En amer a douce vie” Les Délices & Blue Heron (live private recording) 4:23

Anonymous: “Rose sans per” Les Délices (live private recording) 3:58

Marin Marais, arr. Les Délices: Folies d’espagne Les Délices (Navona 6195 CD) 6:26

Edith Piaf: “La Foule” ” Les Délices/Debra Nagy (Navona 6195 CD) 3:00

Marin Marais: “Chaconne en Rondeau” Paolo Pandolfo, viola da gamba (Glossa 920404) 6:06

09:58:04 Antonio Veracini: Vivace from Violin Concerto Op 3 # 3 Paramount Brass Centaur 2355 1:53

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:02:56 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in g Kk 8 Ivo Pogorelich, piano DeutGram 435855 5:49

10:10:54 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 11 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733 16:43

10:30:13 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 BWV 1051 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 16:08

10:48:22 Georg Philipp Telemann: Flute Concerto in G TWV 51:G2 Emmanuel Pahud, flute Berlin Baroque Soloists Rainer Kussmaul EMI 57397 9:01

11:00:30 Henry Purcell: Funeral Music for Queen Mary Z 860 Monteverdi Choir Monteverdi Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Erato 45123 19:16

11:21:48 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Oboes, 2 Horns & Bassoon RV 569 Pascale Giguére, violin Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 12:05

11:37:06 Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D BWV 532 Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67324 12:33

11:51:08 Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic EMI 16213 5:42

11:57:35 Henry Purcell: Amphitrion: Air Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 570149 1:31

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Shelton – Johannes Debus, conductor; Louis Lortie, piano

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-flat K 595

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78 ‘Organ’

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A ‘Italian’--Gilbert Varga, conductor

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt - Joyce Yang

Johann Sebastian Bach: Overture in the French Style, BWV 831

Frédéric Chopin: Andante Spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante in E-flat Major, Op. 22

Lowell Liebermann: Gargoyles, Op. 29

George Gershwin [arr. Earl Wild]: The Man I Love

Preview: Rebel Baroque

Francesco Geminiani: Sonata III in E minor, arr. of Op. 1, No.3

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:00:50 Franz Danzi: Concertino for Clarinet & Bassoon Op 47 Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Potsdam Chamber Academy Decca 4814711 15:58

15:18:30 Claude Debussy: Petite Suite National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 12:59

15:34:50 Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques Op 112 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 13:37

15:49:50 Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F S 231 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 437549 6:48

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conductor; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello – recorded in Severance Hall 3/25/1975

Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture

Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 1 in C

Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a Op 33

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sarabande for Solo Cello (encore)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks

17:34:49 Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta Op 60 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 23:36

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 3, 2019 - This week’s From the Top celebrates the 125th Anniversary of one of the great teaching grounds for classical musicians, the Walnut Hill School for the Arts! You might recognize this episode’s guest host from his roles on The Wire and HBO’s The Deuce, but you may not know Lawrence Gilliard Jr. is also a fantastic clarinetist. Listen as he introduces to us current students and a few illustrious alumni of Walnut Hall

Walnut Hill String Chamber Orchestra performs the fourth movement, Finale. Vivace ma non troppo, from String Quartet No.12, Op.96 by Antonín Dvořák, arr. Beatrice Affron

Cellist and Walnut Hill Alum Tony Rymer performs the third movement, Rasch und mit Feuer, from Fantasiestücke, Op.73 by Robert Schumann

16-year-old pianist Taylor Wang from Dayton, Ohio performs "Ondine" from Gaspard de la Nuit by Maurice Ravel

Soprano and Walnut Hill Alum Lauren Michelle performs "Si, mi chiamano Mimi” from La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini, with Jung-A Bang, piano

19-year-old trumpet player Huanyi Yang from Beijing, China performs “Legende” by Georges Enescu

Walnut Hill Alumni Piano Trio (Tony Rymer, cello; Gergana Haralampieva, violin; Evren Ozel, piano) performs the second movement, Scherzo: Allegro con brio, from Piano Trio No. 2 in e minor, Op. 67 by Dmitri Shostakovich

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:33 John Alden Carpenter: Adventures in a Perambulator Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434319 26:56

19:31:13 Aram Khachaturian: Flute Concerto Emmanuel Pahud, flute Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman EMI 57563 38:20

20:11:18 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 Op 43 Boston Symphony Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436566 44:55

20:57:56 George Enescu: Wedding Dance Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4795305 1:42

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - For the People, by the People, in a Digital Age - Jennifer Pahlka; Code for America: Founder and Executive Director

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:33 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1 Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2191 6:31

23:08:04 Anonymous: Spiritual 'We Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace' Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 2:55

23:10:59 Robert Schumann: Bunte Blätter: Albumblätter Op 99 # 4-8 Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004 7:34

23:19:22 Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from Sextet Op 110 Andra Darzins, viola Bartholdy Piano Quartet Naxos 550966 4:48

23:24:09 Keith Jarrett: Adagio for Oboe & Strings Marcia Butler, oboe Fairfield Orchestra Thomas Crawford ECM 1450 9:47

23:34:26 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Spohr's Romance 'The Rose' S 571 Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9471 4:07

23:38:34 Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Tonada concertante Pepe Romero, guitar Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Naxos 573503 10:10

23:48:45 Olivier Messiaen: Vocalise from Concert à quatre Catherine Cantin, flute DeutGram 445947 4:16

23:53:42 Richard Rodgers: Manhattan Joshua Bell, violin Sony 52716 3:25

23:57:30 Johannes Brahms: Minnelied Op 71 # 5 Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32664 2:17