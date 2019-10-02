WCLV Program Guide 10-02-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 K 491 Orli Shaham, piano St. Louis Symphony David Robertson Canary 18 7:04

00:09:08 Anton Bruckner: Adagio from String Quintet Enrique Santiago, viola Melos Quartet Harm Mundi 901421 13:08

00:23:48 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 Op 39 New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 5:06

00:30:06 Max Richter: Vivaldi's Autumn Concerto Recomposed Daniel Hope, violin Berlin Concert House Orch André de Ridder DeutGram 4792777 10:30

00:43:11 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3 Op 55 Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 061 39:32

01:26:48 Richard Yardumian: Armenian Suite Utah Symphony Varujan Kojian Phoenix 112 13:54

01:41:35 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' Op 354 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4763793 9:01

01:51:19 Henri Herz: Rondo espagnol from Piano Concerto No. 7 Op 207 Howard Shelley, piano Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 67465 6:05

01:58:04 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 2: Spring Dance Op 38 # 5 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 1:20

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Frederic Chopin: Sonata for Piano and Cello in G minor: Movement 2 Scherzo David Finckel, cello; Wu Han, piano Album: Grieg, Schumann, Chopin ArtistLed 19701 Music: 4:34

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D major, Op. 6 No. 5 Owen Dalby, Geoff Nuttall, Luri Lee, Jeffrey Dyrda, and Livia Sohn, violins; Lesley Robertson and Hezekiah Leung, viola; Christopher Costanza and Jonathan Lo, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 13:58

David Biedenbender: Red Vesper Members of GVSU New Music Ensemble: Hannah Donnelly, flute; Amy Zuidema, clarinet; Karsten Wimbush, alto saxophone; Krista Visnovsky, violin; Kevin Flynn, cello; Reese Rehkopf, piano; Wade Selkirk, vibraphone Concert Record Date: Recording not commercially available, provided by Bill Ryan Music: 6:57

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 1 for Two Pianos, Op. 5, Fantaisie-tableaux Wu Han, piano; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Menlo Park, CA Music: 22:48

Eric Byers: Pop Rocks sybarite5 Album: Outliers Bright Shiny Things LLC Music: 4:07

Jeff Scott: Startin' Sumthin' Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Mandel Hall, Chicago, IL Music: 5:02

Igor Stravinsky: Petrushka; Tableau 1-4 Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 32:04

Brandon Ridenour: NuPac Kanon & Gigue sybarite5 Chamber Music Societ of Saint Cloud, St. Cloud at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN Music: 5:36

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:10 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 22:34

04:25:42 William Lloyd Webber: Aurora City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9595 9:26

04:38:00 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 5:26

04:44:15 Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159 3:26

04:49:30 Niels Gade: Symphony No. 1 Op 5 Danish National Radio Sym Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9422 35:48

05:29:28 Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan EMI 64563 10:56

05:42:10 George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 453451 10:04

05:53:08 Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Miserere S 173/8 Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479 3:54

05:58:00 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Volte à 4 New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101 1:38

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:50 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Serenata BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10511 3:40

06:13:42 Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 63 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 94180 4:52

06:19:52 Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 9:38

06:30:07 Fritz Kreisler: Gypsy Caprice Caroline Goulding, violin Telarc 80744 5:13

06:41:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 K 491 Orli Shaham, piano St. Louis Symphony David Robertson Canary 18 7:04

06:50:34 George R. Poulton: Aura Lee Jacqueline Horner-Kwiatek, ms Harm Mundi 807549 5:49

06:57:30 John Philip Sousa: March 'George Washington Bicentennial' Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559131 3:26

07:05:01 Antonín Dvorák: Polka from String Quartet No. 9 Op 34 Melos Quartet Harm Mundi 901510 6:20

07:13:34 Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo Op 35 Gérard Caussé, viola Solistes de Montpellier-Moscou Gerard Caussé EMI 54817 9:13

07:24:19 Jules Massenet: Cendrillon: March of the Princesses Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Capriccio 10569 4:23

07:30:47 Leonard Bernstein: On The Town: Some Other Time Lara Downes, piano Sony 84284011251 3:25

07:39:17 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars RV 532 Julian Lloyd Webber, cello European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 11:13

07:53:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Les Petits riens: Overture K 299 Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 3:10

07:56:50 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795023 3:05

08:07:44 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No.4 Op 39 New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 5:11

08:15:32 Luigi Boccherini: Fandango from Guitar Quintet No. 4 G 448 Los Romeros, guitars Philips 442781 7:49

08:24:50 Paul Gilson: Sailors' Dances Brussels Philharmonic Alexander Rahbari MarcoPolo 223418 5:53

08:31:30 Brian Dykstra: Lemon Grass Rag Katherine DeJongh, flute Centaur 3161 5:56

08:44:03 Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds H 2:46 Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479 10:02

08:55:38 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue from Violin Sonata No. 1 BWV 1001 Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360 4:09

09:07:10 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 87 18:04

09:26:04 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei Atlanta Symphony Chorus Robert Spano Telarc 80673 7:34

09:28:31 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei Atlanta Symphony Chorus Robert Spano Telarc 80673 7:34

09:38:26 Johann Christian Bach: La clemenza di Scipione: Overture Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999488 4:11

09:44:30 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 2 Op 18 # 2 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348 11:10

09:59:28 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 167: Chorale 'Sei Lob und Preis mit Ehren' Yo-Yo Ma, cello Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Sony 60680 2:10

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:19 Antonio Vivaldi: Giustino: La gloria del mio sangue Yo-Yo Ma, cello Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Sony 90916 2:46

10:06:53 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 Op 14 # 1 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 12:35

10:21:13 Robert Schumann: Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47 Wu Han, piano DeutGram 22906 6:36

10:30:44 Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028 3:54

10:38:43 Henry Fillmore: March "The Circus Bee" Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7504 2:21

10:42:04 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 5:31

10:49:46 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 87 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66296 24:10

11:15:43 Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite Op 19 New York Scandia Symphony Dorrit Matson Centaur 2607 13:08

11:30:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17 K 453 Orli Shaham, piano St. Louis Symphony David Robertson Canary 18 9:50

11:43:29 Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28 Pittsburgh Symphony Manfred Honeck Reference 707 14:25

11:59:27 Leroy Anderson: Woodbury Fanfare Members of BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 0:48

12:06:37 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture Berlin Radio Symphony Michail Jurowski CPO 999891 9:31

12:17:58 Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz Op 184 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 9:17

12:28:28 Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44 # 2 American String Project MSR 1386 4:03

12:35:55 Felix Mendelssohn: Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki Claves 9002 4:43

12:42:34 Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10538 11:32

12:55:38 Franz Schubert: Die Forelle D 550 Barbara Bonney, soprano Sony 61964 2:15

13:00:06 Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 2 BWV 803 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 2:37

13:03:04 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Minuet & Badinerie BWV 1067 Michael Schneider, flute Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel DeutGram 4795448 2:23

13:07:36 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez Norbert Kraft, guitar Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 503293 21:51

13:30:50 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 3:38

13:37:39 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Maid of Orleans: Dance of the Clowns & Dwarves National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 554845 4:14

13:43:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1 K 16 Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80256 12:25

13:56:36 Frank Bridge: Sally in our Alley English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 3:32

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andre Previn, conductor Album: Previn Conducts Prokofiev Telarc 80143 Music: 4:17

Johann Sebastian Bach: (Encore) Cello Suite No. 1: Movement 2. Allemande Johannes Moser, cello from a concert with the Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 2:28

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant Duncan Holmes from Fredericksburg, Texas Music: 8:50

Bela Bartok: String Quartet No. 4, Sz. 91: Movement 4 Allegretto pizzicato Formosa Quartet Album: From Hungary to Taiwan Bridge 9519 Music: 3:01

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1, in B-flat major, Op. 38, "Spring" Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 32:35

Anthony DiLorenzo: Anthem of Hope: Houston Strong ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: ROCO: Visions Take Flight Innova 016 Music: 4:24

Maurice Ravel (arr. James Barralet): Bolero Decoda Cello Quartet String Theory 3, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 14:35

Franz Schubert: Drei Klavierstucke, D. 946 No. 2 in E-flat Major Allegretto Andras Schiff, piano The Gilmore Keyboard Festival, Chenery Auditorium in Kalamazoo, MI Music: 11:59

Igor Stravinsky: Concerto in E-flat Major for Chamber Orchestra, "Dumbarton Oaks" ROCO; Victor Yampolsky, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 15:41

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 K 453 Orli Shaham, piano St. Louis Symphony David Robertson Canary 18 7:35

16:09:11 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in C Op 119 # 3 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15 1:44

16:13:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 17 K 129 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 11:51

16:29:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 Op 3 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348 4:16

16:35:44 Joseph Haydn: Finale from Trumpet Concerto Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Sony 60804 4:30

16:42:17 Miklós Rózsa: Hungarian Sketch No. 3 'Danza' Op 14 Budapest Symphony Orchestra Mariusz Smolij Naxos 572285 8:11

16:53:28 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: The Fairy Garden Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80601 3:10

16:58:13 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Halling Op 71 # 5 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 1:46

17:04:12 Arthur Honegger: Pacific 231 Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson DeutGram 435438 6:26

17:14:15 Antonio Vivaldi: Cello Concerto in B-Flat RV 423 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Sony 90916 9:18

17:25:37 Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 Op 23 Cédric Tiberghien, piano Harm Mundi 2908375 9:31

17:39:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave verum corpus K 618 Amsterdam Baroque Choir Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 10705 3:46

17:45:31 Luigi Boccherini: Rondo No. 1 from Cello Concerto No. 5 G 478 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Sony 60680 4:11

17:53:05 Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away' Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 7:00

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:24 Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Weber Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 19:12

18:30:28 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 5:30

18:37:52 Ernö Dohnányi: Rondo from Serenade for Strings Op 10 NES Chamber Orchestra Dmitry Sitkovetsky Nonesuch 79545 4:07

18:43:53 Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 68468 9:03

18:54:08 Josef Suk: Andante from Serenade for Strings Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109 4:22

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 18 K 130 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 19:38

19:24:35 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 Op 36 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Tafelmusik 1032 32:39

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace University – the piano duo Anderson & Roe from the 2019 BW Bach Festival

J. S. Bach (1685-1750): Four Canons on the First Eight Notes of the Goldberg Ground, BWV 1087

J. S. Bach (arr Anderson & Roe): “Erbarme Dich” from the Saint Matthew Passion, BWV 244

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897): Sonata for Two Pianos in F minor, Op. 34b

J. S. Bach: Contrapunctus IX: Double Fugue” from The Art of Fugue

Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959) (arr Anderson & Roe): Aria (“Lo, at Midnight”) from Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5

Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992) (arr Anderson & Roe): Primavera Porteña

J. S. Bach (arr György Kurtág, b. 1926): Sonatina from Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit, BWV 106 “Actus tragicus”

Anderson & Roe: Hallelujah Variations (Variations on a Theme by Leonard Cohen)

John Lennon & Paul McCartney (arr Anderson & Roe): “Let It Be” from Let It Be

21:57:01 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring Op 43 # 6 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 2:51

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by mezzo-soprano Hilda Harris

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:33 Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784 9:58

23:11:31 Robert Schumann: Liederkreis: Mondnacht Op 39 # 5 Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30006 3:58

23:15:30 Michel Legrand: Noelle's Theme Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 5:19

23:21:45 Reynaldo Hahn: Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes Hüseyin Sermet, piano Valois 4658 4:09

23:26:00 Traditional: The Water is Wide Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 3:01

23:29:01 Victor Herbert: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 Mark Kosower, cello Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573517 7:35

23:38:02 John Sheppard: Responsory 'In manus tuas, Domine' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419 3:57

23:41:59 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 21 Op 32 # 10 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348 7:02

23:49:01 Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart E1 Music 7792 4:14

23:54:22 Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 2 Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Luminus 92148 3:24

23:58:03 Ernesto Lecuona: Yo te qiero siempre Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803 1:52