Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-02-2019

Published October 2, 2019 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:47  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24  K 491 Orli Shaham, piano St. Louis Symphony David Robertson Canary 18 7:04

00:09:08  Anton Bruckner: Adagio from String Quintet    Enrique Santiago, viola Melos Quartet  Harm Mundi 901421 13:08

00:23:48  Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 Op 39    New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 5:06

00:30:06  Max Richter: Vivaldi's Autumn Concerto Recomposed    Daniel Hope, violin Berlin Concert House Orch André de Ridder DeutGram 4792777 10:30

00:43:11  Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3 Op 55    Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 061 39:32

01:26:48  Richard Yardumian: Armenian Suite     Utah Symphony Varujan Kojian Phoenix 112 13:54

01:41:35  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' Op 354    Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4763793 9:01

01:51:19  Henri Herz: Rondo espagnol from Piano Concerto No. 7 Op 207   Howard Shelley, piano Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 67465 6:05

01:58:04  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 2: Spring Dance Op 38 # 5 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano   Centaur 2930 1:20

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Frederic Chopin: Sonata for Piano and Cello in G minor: Movement 2 Scherzo David Finckel, cello; Wu Han, piano Album: Grieg, Schumann, Chopin ArtistLed 19701 Music: 4:34

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D major, Op. 6 No. 5 Owen Dalby, Geoff Nuttall, Luri Lee, Jeffrey Dyrda, and Livia Sohn, violins; Lesley Robertson and Hezekiah Leung, viola; Christopher Costanza and Jonathan Lo, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 13:58

David Biedenbender: Red Vesper Members of GVSU New Music Ensemble: Hannah Donnelly, flute; Amy Zuidema, clarinet; Karsten Wimbush, alto saxophone; Krista Visnovsky, violin; Kevin Flynn, cello; Reese Rehkopf, piano; Wade Selkirk, vibraphone Concert Record Date: Recording not commercially available, provided by Bill Ryan Music: 6:57

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 1 for Two Pianos, Op. 5, Fantaisie-tableaux Wu Han, piano; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Menlo Park, CA Music: 22:48

Eric Byers: Pop Rocks sybarite5 Album: Outliers Bright Shiny Things LLC Music: 4:07

Jeff Scott: Startin' Sumthin' Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Mandel Hall, Chicago, IL Music: 5:02

Igor Stravinsky: Petrushka; Tableau 1-4 Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 32:04

Brandon Ridenour: NuPac Kanon & Gigue sybarite5 Chamber Music Societ of Saint Cloud, St. Cloud at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN Music: 5:36

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:10  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 22:34

04:25:42  William Lloyd Webber: Aurora     City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9595 9:26

04:38:00  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf'     Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2004 5:26

04:44:15  Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag    Joshua Rifkin, piano   Nonesuch 79159 3:26

04:49:30  Niels Gade: Symphony No. 1 Op 5    Danish National Radio Sym Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9422 35:48

05:29:28  Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture     Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan EMI 64563 10:56

05:42:10  George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F     English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 453451 10:04

05:53:08  Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Miserere  S 173/8 Roberto Plano, piano   Decca 4812479 3:54

05:58:00  Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Volte à 4     New London Consort  l'Oiseau 4759101 1:38

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:50  Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Serenata     BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10511 3:40

06:13:42  Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 63   Leif Ove Andsnes, piano   EMI 94180 4:52

06:19:52  Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils     Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 9:38

06:30:07  Fritz Kreisler: Gypsy Caprice    Caroline Goulding, violin   Telarc 80744 5:13

06:41:14  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24  K 491 Orli Shaham, piano St. Louis Symphony David Robertson Canary 18 7:04

06:50:34  George R. Poulton: Aura Lee    Jacqueline Horner-Kwiatek, ms   Harm Mundi 807549 5:49

06:57:30  John Philip Sousa: March 'George Washington Bicentennial'     Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559131 3:26

07:05:01  Antonín Dvorák: Polka from String Quartet No. 9 Op 34    Melos Quartet  Harm Mundi 901510 6:20

07:13:34  Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo Op 35   Gérard Caussé, viola Solistes de Montpellier-Moscou Gerard Caussé EMI 54817 9:13

07:24:19  Jules Massenet: Cendrillon: March of the Princesses     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Capriccio 10569 4:23

07:30:47  Leonard Bernstein: On The Town: Some Other Time    Lara Downes, piano   Sony 84284011251 3:25

07:39:17  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars  RV 532 Julian Lloyd Webber, cello European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 11:13

07:53:19  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Les Petits riens: Overture  K 299  Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 3:10

07:56:50  Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   DeutGram 4795023 3:05

08:07:44  Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No.4 Op 39    New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 5:11

08:15:32  Luigi Boccherini: Fandango from Guitar Quintet No. 4  G 448 Los Romeros, guitars   Philips 442781 7:49

08:24:50  Paul Gilson: Sailors' Dances     Brussels Philharmonic Alexander Rahbari MarcoPolo 223418 5:53

08:31:30  Brian Dykstra: Lemon Grass Rag    Katherine DeJongh, flute   Centaur 3161 5:56

08:44:03  Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds  H 2:46  Quintett.Wien  Nimbus 5479 10:02

08:55:38  Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue from Violin Sonata No. 1  BWV 1001 Chris Thile, mandolin   Nonesuch 535360 4:09

09:07:10  Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite     Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 87 18:04

09:28:31  Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei    Atlanta Symphony Chorus  Robert Spano Telarc 80673 7:34

09:38:26  Johann Christian Bach: La clemenza di Scipione: Overture     Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999488 4:11

09:44:30  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 2 Op 18 # 2  Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2348 11:10

09:59:28  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 167: Chorale 'Sei Lob und Preis mit Ehren'    Yo-Yo Ma, cello Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Sony 60680 2:10

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:19  Antonio Vivaldi: Giustino: La gloria del mio sangue    Yo-Yo Ma, cello Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Sony 90916 2:46

10:06:53  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 Op 14 # 1 Peter Takács, piano   Cambria 1175 12:35

10:21:13  Robert Schumann: Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47   Wu Han, piano   DeutGram 22906 6:36

10:30:44  Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka    Jenny Lin, piano   Steinway 30028 3:54

10:38:43  Henry Fillmore: March "The Circus Bee"     Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7504 2:21

10:42:04  Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Serenade for Strings Op 22    Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 5:31

10:49:46  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 87     Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66296 24:10

11:15:43  Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite Op 19    New York Scandia Symphony Dorrit Matson Centaur 2607 13:08

11:30:44  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17  K 453 Orli Shaham, piano St. Louis Symphony David Robertson Canary 18 9:50

11:43:29  Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28    Pittsburgh Symphony Manfred Honeck Reference 707 14:25

11:59:27  Leroy Anderson: Woodbury Fanfare    Members of BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 0:48

12:06:37  Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture     Berlin Radio Symphony Michail Jurowski CPO 999891 9:31

12:17:58  Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz Op 184    Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 9:17

12:28:28  Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44 # 2  American String Project  MSR 1386 4:03

12:35:55  Felix Mendelssohn: Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11     German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki Claves 9002 4:43

12:42:34  Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball     Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10538 11:32

12:55:38  Franz Schubert: Die Forelle  D 550 Barbara Bonney, soprano   Sony 61964 2:15

13:00:06  Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 2  BWV 803 Rafal Blechacz, piano   DeutGram 4795534 2:37

13:03:04  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Minuet & Badinerie  BWV 1067 Michael Schneider, flute Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel DeutGram 4795448 2:23

13:07:36  Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez    Norbert Kraft, guitar Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 503293 21:51

13:30:50  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 3:38

13:37:39  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Maid of Orleans: Dance of the Clowns & Dwarves     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 554845 4:14

13:43:41  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1  K 16  Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80256 12:25

13:56:36  Frank Bridge: Sally in our Alley     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 3:32

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andre Previn, conductor Album: Previn Conducts Prokofiev Telarc 80143 Music: 4:17

Johann Sebastian Bach: (Encore) Cello Suite No. 1: Movement 2. Allemande Johannes Moser, cello from a concert with the Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 2:28

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant Duncan Holmes from Fredericksburg, Texas Music: 8:50

Bela Bartok: String Quartet No. 4, Sz. 91: Movement 4 Allegretto pizzicato Formosa Quartet Album: From Hungary to Taiwan Bridge 9519 Music: 3:01

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1, in B-flat major, Op. 38, "Spring" Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 32:35

Anthony DiLorenzo: Anthem of Hope: Houston Strong ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: ROCO: Visions Take Flight Innova 016 Music: 4:24

Maurice Ravel (arr. James Barralet): Bolero Decoda Cello Quartet String Theory 3, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 14:35

Franz Schubert: Drei Klavierstucke, D. 946 No. 2 in E-flat Major Allegretto Andras Schiff, piano The Gilmore Keyboard Festival, Chenery  Auditorium in Kalamazoo, MI Music: 11:59

Igor Stravinsky: Concerto in E-flat Major for Chamber Orchestra, "Dumbarton Oaks" ROCO; Victor Yampolsky, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 15:41

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:20  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17  K 453 Orli Shaham, piano St. Louis Symphony David Robertson Canary 18 7:35

16:09:11  Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in C Op 119 # 3 Orli Shaham, piano   Canary 15 1:44

16:13:37  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 17  K 129  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 11:51

16:29:43  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 Op 3 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9348 4:16

16:35:44  Joseph Haydn: Finale from Trumpet Concerto    Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Sony 60804 4:30

16:42:17  Miklós Rózsa: Hungarian Sketch No. 3 'Danza' Op 14    Budapest Symphony Orchestra Mariusz Smolij Naxos 572285 8:11

16:53:28  Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: The Fairy Garden     Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80601 3:10

16:58:13  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Halling Op 71 # 5 Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 1:46

17:04:12  Arthur Honegger: Pacific 231     Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson DeutGram 435438 6:26

17:14:15  Antonio Vivaldi: Cello Concerto in B-Flat  RV 423 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Sony 90916 9:18

17:25:37  Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 Op 23   Cédric Tiberghien, piano   Harm Mundi 2908375 9:31

17:39:43  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave verum corpus  K 618 Amsterdam Baroque Choir Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 10705 3:46

17:45:31  Luigi Boccherini: Rondo No. 1 from Cello Concerto No. 5  G 478 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Sony 60680 4:11

17:53:05  Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away'     Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 7:00

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:24  Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Weber     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 19:12

18:30:28  Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Serenade for Strings Op 22    Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 5:30

18:37:52  Ernö Dohnányi: Rondo from Serenade for Strings Op 10    NES Chamber Orchestra Dmitry Sitkovetsky Nonesuch 79545 4:07

18:43:53  Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 68468 9:03

18:54:08  Josef Suk: Andante from Serenade for Strings Op 6    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 447109 4:22

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:07  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 18  K 130  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 19:38

19:24:35  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 Op 36    Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Tafelmusik 1032 32:39

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace University – the piano duo Anderson & Roe from the 2019 BW Bach Festival

J. S. Bach (1685-1750): Four Canons on the First Eight Notes of the Goldberg Ground, BWV 1087

J. S. Bach (arr Anderson & Roe): “Erbarme Dich” from the Saint Matthew Passion, BWV 244

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897): Sonata for Two Pianos in F minor, Op. 34b        

J. S. Bach: Contrapunctus IX: Double Fugue” from The Art of Fugue

Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959) (arr Anderson & Roe): Aria (“Lo, at Midnight”) from Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5     

Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992) (arr Anderson & Roe): Primavera Porteña

J. S. Bach (arr György Kurtág, b. 1926): Sonatina from Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit, BWV 106 “Actus tragicus”

Anderson & Roe: Hallelujah Variations (Variations on a Theme by Leonard Cohen)

John Lennon & Paul McCartney (arr Anderson & Roe): “Let It Be” from Let It Be

21:57:01  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring Op 43 # 6 Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 2:51

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by mezzo-soprano Hilda Harris

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:33  Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48    East Coast Chamber Orch  E1 Music 7784 9:58

23:11:31  Robert Schumann: Liederkreis: Mondnacht Op 39 # 5 Greg Anderson, piano   Steinway 30006 3:58

23:15:30  Michel Legrand: Noelle's Theme    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 455512 5:19

23:21:45  Reynaldo Hahn: Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes    Hüseyin Sermet, piano   Valois 4658 4:09

23:26:00  Traditional: The Water is Wide    Frederic Hand, guitar   Willow 1036 3:01

23:29:01  Victor Herbert: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2    Mark Kosower, cello Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573517 7:35

23:38:02  John Sheppard: Responsory 'In manus tuas, Domine'     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 907419 3:57

23:41:59  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 21 Op 32 # 10 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9348 7:02

23:49:01  Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion    Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart E1 Music 7792 4:14

23:54:22  Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 2    Bruce Levingston, piano   Sono Luminus 92148 3:24

23:58:03  Ernesto Lecuona: Yo te qiero siempre    Kathryn Stott, piano   EMI 56803 1:52

 

 