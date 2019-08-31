WCLV Program Guide 08-31-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:08 Amilcare Ponchielli: Elegia La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 63025 12:06

00:14:33 Franz Schubert: Adagio from String Quintet D 956 Matt Haimovitz, cello Miró Quartet Oxingale 2006 14:18

00:29:38 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E Kk 403 Stephen Marchionda, guitar MDG 9031587 5:02

00:35:35 Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:39

00:43:03 Bernard Herrmann: Symphony No. 1 Phoenix Symphony James Sedares Koch Intl 7135 35:59

01:24:53 Avner Dorman: Piccolo Concerto Mindy Kaufman, piccolo Metropolis Ensemble Andrew Cyr Naxos 559620 15:34

01:41:39 Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: For here we have no lasting place Franz Crass, bass Vienna Symphony Wolfgang Sawallisch Philips 4788977 10:21

01:53:38 Johann Strauss Jr: Artists Quadrille Op 201 Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80314 4:45

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: 6 Morceaux, Op. 19, TH 133 No. 4 Nocturne in C Johannes Moser, cello; L'Orchestre de la Suisse Romande; Andrew Manze, conductor Album: Elgar & Tchaikovsky: Cello Works PentaTone 5186570 Music: 4:13

Cesar Cui: Selections from Miniatures, Op. 20 Marcia Henry Liebenow, violin; Melissa Loehnig Simons, piano Red Lodge Music Festival, Red Lodge Civic Center, Red Lodge MT Music: 13:54

Moritz Moszkowski: Suite for Two Violins and Piano, Op. 71: Movement 1 Allegro energico Daniel Phillips and Livia Sohn, violins; Gilles Vonsattel, piano The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 5:00

Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Johannes Moser, cello; Houston Symphony; Matthew Halls, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 23:44

Franz Schubert: German Dance, D 783, No 10 ; Landler D 790, No. 3; Moment Musical D 780, No. 3 Gil Shaham, violin; Goran Sollscher, guitar Album: Schubert for Two DG 471 568 Music: 4:21

Jenő Hubay: Fantasie Brillante, Op. 3 No. 3 based on themes from Bizet's Carmen Livia Sohn, violin; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Chamber Music Series at Spoleto Festival USA; Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 8:44

Kevin McKee: Vuelta del Fuego Micah Wilkinson, trumpet; Stephen Cook, trumpet; Eric Reed, horn; John Kitzman, trombone; Justin Benavidez, tuba Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 7:10

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 Gil Shaham, violin; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 26:21

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

03:59:23 Igor Stravinsky: The Song of the Nightingale Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 471197 20:28

04:20:43 Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude, Fugue & Allegro BWV 998 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250 12:34

04:36:40 Meredith Monk: Ellis Island Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 3:01

04:41:50 Giuseppe Verdi: I Lombardi: Gerusalem! La Scala Chorus Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4796018 5:13

04:48:46 Sir Edward Elgar: Piano Quintet Op 84 English Symphony Orchestra Kenneth Woods Avie 2362 38:22

05:31:23 Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies Maurice André, trumpet Paris Orchestral Ensemble Jean-Pierre Wallez EMI 64100 8:36

05:41:13 George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 453451 10:04

05:51:56 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5068 2:42

05:55:27 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 2:51

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Heitor Villa-Lobos Etude No. 6 in e Narciso Yepes, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 423700

06:02:54 Heitor Villa-Lobos Choros No. 5 "Alma Brasileira" Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79179

06:07:32 Heitor Villa-Lobos Suite populaire bresilienne (Mazurka-Choro) Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 420245

06:11:36 Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice Symphony Orchestra of the State of Mexico Enrique Batiz ASV 3046

06:21:43 Maurice Ravel Gaspard de la nuit (iii. Scarbo) Martha Argerich, piano Deutsche Grammophon 000721602

06:33:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in g, K. 550 Marlboro Festival Orchestra (Live in Vermont, 1968) Pablo Casals Sony Classical 47294

07:00:45 Juan Bautista Plaza Vigilia (1928) Orquesta Filarmonica Nacional Pablo Castellanos Musica y Tiempo

07:18:00 Jose Antonio Garcia Suite de los Ninos Ensamble de Viento Nueva Camerata Haskell Armenteros Pons Cubasound 1934837603

07:23:58 Leo Brouwer Musica Incidental Campesina Joao Luiz, Douglas Lora, guitars Brasil Guitar Duo Naxos 573336

07:28:10 Rene Touzet Dancita Nos. 1-3 Elena Casanova, piano MSR 1136

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Traditional (arr. David Chernaik): Se Te Adoro e Te Prefiro Lorna Anderson, soprano; Apollo Chamber Players Album: Sempre Amor: Portuguese Love Songs from the Romantic Age London Independent Records Music: 4:20

Mason Bates: Elements Emma Resmini, flute; Hugh Sung, piano PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 11:45

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Christina Stone from Houston, TX. Music: 10:30

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No.10 In A Flat, Op. 32 No. 2 Nelson Freire, piano Album: Chopin: The Nocturnes Decca 4782182 Music: 4:42

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 8 in C minor Op. 110 Apollo Chamber Players Apollo Chamber Players, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), Houston, TX Music: 21:26

Florence Beatrice Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint: Movement 1 Calvary Apollo Chamber Players Album: Apollo Chamber Players: Blurred Boundaries Navona 6038 Music: 4:23

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No 12 in F Major, K 332 Francesco Piemontesi, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester College, St Paul, MN Music: 18:17

Hector Berlioz: Overture to Beatrice and Benedict Jacksonville Symphony; Courtney Lewis, conductor Jacksonville Symphony, Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, Jacksonville, FL Music: 8:22

Florence Price (arr. Boris Vayner): Piano Concerto in One Movement Michelle Cann, piano; Geoffrey Herd, violin; Shawn Moore, violin; Colin Brookes, viola; Max Geissler, cello Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith College, Geneva, NY Music: 15:56

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:25 Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle' Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 14777 4:34

10:07:48 Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture London Symphony Piero Gamba Decca 4785437 11:10

10:20:57 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Scherzo from Guitar Quintet Op 143 Andrés Segovia, guitar MCA 10056 4:42

10:29:08 Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419628 22:35

10:52:05 Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite Royal Philharmonic Pops Elmer Bernstein Denon 75288 8:14

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Classical Music in Commercials ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quartet No. 23 K 590 Dover Quartet Cedille 167 4:49

11:14:22 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra S 359/6 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 10:53

11:27:59 Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite Boston Symphony Seiji Ozawa DeutGram 423698 19:11

11:48:41 Judy Collins: Albatross Judy Collins, vocal Portrait 592079 5:29

11:54:56 Carl Nielsen: Maskarade: Overture San Francisco Symphony Herbert Blomstedt Decca 425857 4:15

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 25, 2018 - From the Texas Music Educators Association Conference in San Antonio, Texas, this week’s From the Top features a line-up of all-Texas performers alongside special guests Black Violin. An award-winning saxophone quartet performs an powerful piece by Guillermo Lago, and all the young performers join guests Black Violin on stage for their fun reimagining of "Simple Gifts" by Joseph Brackett

Haeun Moon, Violin, Age 16, from Woodway, Texas performing: Carmen Fantasie by Franz Waxman, with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

John Kaiser, Bassoon, Age 17, from Frisco, Texas performing II. Aria from Sonatine for Bassoon and Piano by Alexandre Tansman with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Joanna Kim, Flute, Age 16, from Austin, Texas performing: III. Allegro giocoso from Sonata No. 1 for Flute and Piano, by Eric Ewazen with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Quid Nunc Saxophone Quartet, Ages 15-17, from San Antonio, TX. (Soprano Saxophone - Ryan Montemayor, 17; Alto Saxophone - Jacob Brockett, 15; Tenor Saxophone - Matt Escobedo, 17; Baritone Saxophone - James Pachikara,15) performing ‘Sarajevo’ (Bosnia and Herzegovina) from Ciudades by Guillermo Lago

Quid Nunc Saxophone Quartet performing “Tango Virtuoso” by Thierry Escaich

Black Violin with From the Top performers performing “Shaker” based on variations of "Simple Gifts" by Joseph Brackett Jr. arranged for Black Violin by Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Baptiste. Arranged for From the Top’s performance by Evan Chapman.

Black Violin performing “Brandenburg" (based on I. Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major, BWV 1048 by Johann Sebastian Bach), arranged by Wilner Baptiste and Kevin M. Sylvester.

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:04 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 19:09

13:23:23 Mark O'Connor: Fanfare for the Volunteer Mark O'Connor, violin London Philharmonic Steven Mercurio Sony 61679 20:05

13:45:56 Traditional: Red River Valley Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland AmerChorCl 122 5:30

13:53:24 Hershy Kay: Stars and Stripes Ballet Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61501 28:06

14:24:41 John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 10:20

14:38:34 George Gershwin: An American in Paris Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 17:37

14:56:43 Leroy Anderson: Fiddle-Faddle BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 3:37

15:04:19 Hershy Kay: Cakewalk Suite Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61501 25:19

15:32:37 Michael Torke: Bright Blue Music Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Ecstatic 92201 9:03

15:42:49 Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 18:09

16:02:37 Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' Utah Symphony Keith Lockhart Reference 105 22:09

16:27:18 Ernö Dohnányi: American Rhapsody Op 47 Frankfurt Radio Symphony Alun Francis CPO 999308 14:32

16:45:10 Morton Gould: American Symphonette No. 2 Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 10:20

16:55:43 William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041 4:30

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Adolph Deutsch—From Broadway to Hollywood

Gene DePaul (arr Adolph Deutsch): Seven Brides for Seven Brothers: Do Unto Udders—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch (TCM 71966) 1:40

George Gershwin: Waltz in C from ‘Pardon My English’—Leonard Pennario, piano (EMI 64668) 3:32

Adolph Deutsch: The Maltese Falcon: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225169) 6:46

Adolph Deutsch: George Washington Slept Here: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225169) 9:30

Adolph Deutsch: The Band Wagon: Main title—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch (TCM 72253) 1:56

Adolph Deutsch: The Band Wagon: Carriage Ride & Dancing in the Dark—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch (TCM 72253) 5:22

Adolph Deutsch: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers: Barn Dance—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch (TCM 71966) 5:51

Adolph Deutsch: High Sierra: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225169) 3:47

Adolph Deutsch: Northern Pursuit: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225169) 7:05

Adolph Deutsch: The Mask of Dimitrios: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225169) 6:43

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: In Conversation with Sheldon Harnick (Part 1) - The first of three installments celebrating the 95th birthday of the great lyricist of "Fiddler on the Roof," "She Loves Me" and the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Fiorello!"

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:52 00:02:25 Sheldon Harnick Merry Little Minuet Sheldon Harnick An Evening with Sheldon Harnick Laureate LL-603

18:07:18 00:04:00 Sheldon Harnick The Boston Beguine Alice Ghostley New Faces of '52 -- Original B'way Cast Jasmine JASCD-126

18:12:31 00:11:00 Sheldon Harnick-Lloyd Norlin Medea in Disneyland Company Shoestring Revue -- Original Cast Painted Smiles PS1360

18:25:32 00:01:52 Sheldon Harnick-David Baker The ABC's of Success Danny Meehan, Joseph Macaulay Smiling, the Boy Fell Dead Sunbeam549-/50

18:29:22 00:02:27 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock All of These and More Susan Watson Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures HarbingerHCD3002

18:32:55 00:00:58 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Unfair Tom Bosley Fiorello! -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-92052

18:33:46 00:03:22 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Til Tomorrow Sheldon Harnick, Margery Grey An Evening with Sheldon Harnick Laureate LL-603

18:37:51 00:01:45 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Little Tin Box Howard DaSilva Fiorello! -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-92052

18:40:25 00:03:13 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock The Very Next Man Barbara Cook Barbara Cook's Broadway DRG DRG91484

18:44:54 00:03:39 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock The Picture of Happiness Ron Husmann, Margery Grey Tenderloin -- Original B'way Cast Angel 2435-65022

18:50:01 00:01:36 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Worlds Apart Margery Grey Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3002

18:51:57 00:01:03 Jerry Bock Overture from Tenderloin Orchestra Tenderloin -- Original B'way Cast Angel 2435-65022

18:53:10 00:03:47 Sheldon Harnick-David Baker Filler: Isms Betty Garrett Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3002

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:42 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72 Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 12:39

19:18:26 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 Op 88 Pittsburgh Symphony Manfred Honeck Reference 710 38:50

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra - Cooper International Piano Competition (2018 Concerto Round) - Jahja Ling, conductor; Kai Ming Chun, piano; Yuncham Lim, piano; Tony Yun, piano; recorded live in Severance Hall

FREDERIC CHOPIN: Piano Concerto No. 1 (Chun)

FREDERIC CHOPIN: Piano Concerto No. 2 (Lim)

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY: Piano Concerto No. 1 (Yun)

22:15 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Richard Howland-Bolton: Hoc Hack Hik…Erma Bombeck: One Size Fits All; Endangered Species…Dingleweed; The Shurdlu; Geneva Concert – Michael Bentine

23:15 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:18:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' Orchestra of St. John's John Lubbock ASV 6007 4:08

23:23:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 K 136 Concerto Cologne Anton Steck Archiv 4775800 7:20

23:31:16 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1: Sarabande BWV 825 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 4:39

23:35:55 Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings Alexa Still, flute New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Koch Intl 7063 9:14

23:45:59 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 5:52

23:51:51 Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 3 Op 33 # 3 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 3:43

23:56:24 Gabriel Fauré: Chanson de Mélisande Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, sop Boston Symphony Seiji Ozawa DeutGram 423089 3:02

23:59:45 Gustav Holst: Soft and gently Finzi Singers Paul Spicer Chandos 9425 1:08