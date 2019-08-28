WCLV Program Guide 08-28-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:22 Claude Debussy: La plus que lente San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 69 6:20

00:09:20 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 3 Op 18 # 3 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80382 23:44

00:33:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 K 467 Géza Anda, piano Camerata Salzburg Géza Anda DeutGram 4793449 7:11

00:42:29 Francis Poulenc: Quatre petites prières de François d'Assise King's Singers Naxos 572987 6:48

00:50:55 Hans Gál: Piano Concerto Op 57 Sarah Beth Briggs, piano Royal Northern Sinfonia Kenneth Woods Avie 2358 32:26

01:27:27 John Alden Carpenter: Krazy Kat Los Angeles Philharmonic Calvin Simmons New World 80228 12:52

01:41:24 Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 7:27

01:50:16 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 6:13

02:53 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

John Stevens: Seasons: Movement 2 Summer Tom Hooten, trumpet; Jennifer Marotta, trumpet; Gail Williams, french horn; Michael Mulcahy, trombone; Craig Knox, tuba The Hunter Hereford Ranch, Moose, WY Music: 7:09

Florence Beatrice Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint: Movement 1 Calvary Apollo Chamber Players Album: Apollo Chamber Players: Blurred Boundaries Navona 6038 Music: 4:23

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No 12 in F Major, K 332 Francesco Piemontesi, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester College, St Paul, MN Music: 18:17

Hector Berlioz: Overture to Beatrice and Benedict Jacksonville Symphony; Courtney Lewis, conductor Jacksonville Symphony, Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, Jacksonville, FL Music: 8:22

Florence Price (arr. Boris Vayner): Piano Concerto in One Movement Michelle Cann, piano; Geoffrey Herd, violin; Shawn Moore, violin; Colin Brookes, viola; Max Geissler, cello Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith College, Geneva, NY Music: 15:56

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:04:30 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 97 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 25:38

04:31:02 Robert Schumann: Arabeske Op 18 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300 7:44

04:41:10 Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergerette 'Sans roch' New London Consort l'Oiseau 436131 3:07

04:45:39 René Clausen: Magnificat Kansas City Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 5105 6:17

04:53:59 Frédéric Chopin: Twelve Etudes Op 10 Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griff 213 31:00

05:29:08 Ivor Gurney: War Elegy BBC Symphony David Lloyd-Jones BBC 371 11:04

05:42:38 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 10:35

05:53:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11 K 331 Canadian Brass Steinway 30008 2:50

05:57:49 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71 # 7 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 1:54

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:01 Umberto Giordano: Siberia: Act 2 Prelude La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 4:25

06:14:11 Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 6:30

06:21:10 Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Idylle Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 3:45

06:26:53 Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille Op 363 Vienna Philharmonic Willi Boskovsky Decca 4785437 7:48

06:39:52 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1 Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2191 12:10

06:54:12 Jean-Marie Leclair: Recréation de Musique No. 2: Tambourins Florilegium Channel 7595 2:32

06:58:21 John N. Klohr: Billboard March Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel WalkFrog 430 2:01

07:05:05 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80333 4:43

07:12:50 Franz Schubert: Konzertstück D 345 Gidon Kremer, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer DeutGram 437535 10:35

07:25:24 Stanislaw Moniuszko: The Countess: Overture Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572716 8:53

07:39:40 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 S 244/15 Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525 5:57

07:48:10 Camille Saint-Saëns: Marche-Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 2 Frankfurt Radio Symphony Eliahu Inbal PentaTone 157 4:18

07:53:54 Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 5:30

08:07:58 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4778773 3:13

08:13:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 K 453 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4830716 8:19

08:25:13 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Méhul's Overture to 'Young Henry's Hunt' Richard & John Contiguglia, pianos Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Naxos 559320 11:04

08:41:14 Johann Sebastian Bach: Trio Sonata No. 6 BWV 530 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Nonesuch 558933 12:11

08:55:02 Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley DeutGram 4792954 6:31

09:07:06 Ivor Gurney: A Gloucestershire Rhapsody BBC Scottish Symphony David Parry BBC 371 17:32

09:25:32 Jerry Goldsmith: QB VII: Main title & The Holocaust City of Prague Philharmonic James Fitzpatrick Silva 1183 4:54

09:35:23 Claude Debussy: Andante from Piano Trio Ensemble Vivant OpeningDay 9379 4:09

09:44:32 Georgia Stitt: What Lips My Lips Have Kissed Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 2:59

09:48:59 Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Furiant Op 39 NDR Symphony Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 437506 5:35

09:57:22 Charles Gounod: Faust: Soldiers' Chorus London Symphony Chorus Men London Symphony Richard Hickox MCA 25877 2:59

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:03 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 Op 10 # 5 Nikita Magaloff, piano Philips 4788977 1:45

10:03:08 Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Fascinatin' Rhythm' Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 1:29

10:06:41 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act I Prelude Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram Grammaphon 4797577 09:17

10:16:23 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser S 445/1 Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525 10:32

10:29:37 Antonio Caldara: Coriolanus: Overture Wallace Collection Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Nimbus 5079 4:20

10:37:40 Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Op 62 Basel Chamber Orchestra Giovanni Antonini Sony 376362 7:19

10:46:17 Peter Tchaikovsky: Impromptu Op 72 # 1 Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284 3:30

10:50:40 Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2 Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Naxos 573071 24:22

11:16:11 César Franck: Le Chasseur maudit Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80247 13:50

11:31:27 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 Op 44 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449 10:52

11:44:40 Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade Op 12 Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553715 10:50

11:56:50 John Dowland: Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home P 66 Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456 2:31

12:06:31 Jean Françaix: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra Claude Françaix, piano London Symphony Antal Doráti Mercury 434335 7:55

12:15:48 Claude Debussy: Symphony National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 11:08

12:29:42 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 3:33

12:36:45 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 10603 4:20

12:42:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 K 239 English Concert Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907280 13:38

12:57:35 Morton Gould: Boogie Woogie Etude Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 2:00

13:00:15 Darius Milhaud: Romance Op 78 # 2 Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016 1:47

13:02:33 Francis Poulenc: Française after Claude Gervaise Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921 1:56

13:06:52 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 Eldar Nebolsin, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Naxos 503293 20:50

13:29:04 Anonymous: Greensleeves to a Ground Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 13993 4:39

13:36:50 John Johnson: Lute Duet 'Greensleeves' Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456 5:08

13:42:51 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Andrew Penny Naxos 553469 12:37

13:56:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mitridate: March Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 3:33

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Traditional (arr. David Chernaik): Se Te Adoro e Te Prefiro Lorna Anderson, soprano; Apollo Chamber Players Album: Sempre Amor: Portuguese Love Songs from the Romantic Age London Independent Records Music: 4:20

Mason Bates: Elements Emma Resmini, flute; Hugh Sung, piano PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 11:45

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Christina Stone from Houston, TX.Music: 10:30

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No.10 In A Flat, Op. 32 No. 2 Nelson Freire, piano Album: Chopin: The Nocturnes Decca 4782182 Music: 4:42

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 8 in C minor Op. 110 Apollo Chamber Players Apollo Chamber Players, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), Houston, TX Music: 21:26

Gioacchino Rossini (arr. Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco): The Barber of Seville, paraphrase on "Largo al factotum" Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Album: The Fiddler Of The Opera DG 447 640 Music: 4:38

John Lennon/Paul McCartney (arr. Dedrick): Penny Lane Caleb Hudson, trumpet; Canadian Brass Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 3:34

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Magic Flute Overture Canadian Brass Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 5:53

Chen Gang and He Zhanhao: The Butterfly Lovers, Concierto for Violin Gil Shaham, violin; Singapore Symphony Orchestra; Lan Shui, conductor Album: The Butterfly Lovers Canary Classics CC04 Music: 27:23

Ryan George: Firefly United States Marine Band; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, Heymann Performing Arts Center, Lafayette, LA Music: 5:16

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:54:45 Franz Liszt: Polonaise from Tchaikovsky's 'Eugene Onegin' S 429 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 436736 5:40

16:04:00 Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 5 S 139/5 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529 3:26

16:10:28 Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 11:25

16:26:51 Scott Joplin: Elite Syncopations William Appling, piano Albany 1163 4:46

16:33:50 Wilhelm Stenhammar: Overture from Serenade Op 31 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 445857 6:11

16:43:37 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Farewell to America' Slovak Radio Symphony Johannes Wildner MarcoPolo 223247 7:47

16:53:29 Florence Price: Memory Mist Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 2:37

16:57:18 William Byrd: Earl of Oxford's March Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:05

17:05:01 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 64 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Cedille 144 6:13

17:14:10 Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 10:15

17:26:00 Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March Op 56 # 3 Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 46668 8:45

17:40:21 Libby Larsen: Blue Piece Rachel Barton Pine, violin Portrait 592079 2:39

17:45:43 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River Op 59 # 10 Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 5:11

17:53:50 Lukas Foss: Salomon Rossi Suite Brooklyn Philharmonic Lukas Foss New World 375 7:33

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:31 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 BWV 1042 Hilary Hahn, violin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane DeutGram 4795448 16:23

18:26:54 Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Polonaise Op 52 Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 5:25

18:33:39 Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Waltz Op 52 Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 4:08

18:39:39 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 13 Op 27 # 1 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 13:08

18:53:28 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 570293 5:44

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:07 Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 4 Evergreen Symphony Orchestra Gernot Schmalfuss CPO 777667 21:07

19:25:48 Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 Op 16 Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 5 31:08

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Susanna Perry Gilmore, violin; Ezra Seltzer, cello; Debra Nagy, oboe; Stephanie Corwin, bassoon – recorded 10/12/2018 in Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to ‘La finta semplice’

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in G Minor K 550

Joseph Haydn: Allegro from Sinfonia Concertante in B-Blat

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Music from ‘Idomeneo’

21:16:09 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 44 Arion Baroque Orchestra Gary Cooper early-mus 7769 24:55

21:42:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Quintet K 407 Richard King, horn Albany 1325 17:02

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by saxophonist Branford Marsalis

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

22:55:46 Umberto Giordano: Fedora: Intermezzo BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 2:19

22:58:06 Georg Matthias Monn: Adagio from Cello Concerto Jian Wang, cello Camerata Salzburg DeutGram 474236 7:54

23:06:00 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: He shall feed His flock Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo-soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 5:06

23:11:52 Carl Stamitz: Andante from Flute Concerto Op 29 Irena Grafenauer, flute Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 426318 4:46

23:16:40 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Sinfonia of London Sir John Barbirolli EMI 67264 16:10

23:33:34 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 1 Op 9 # 1 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 5:10

23:38:44 Jean-Baptiste Barrière: Largo from Cello Sonata Book 3/5 Juliana Soltis, cello Chamber Ensemble Acis 72276 3:00

23:41:45 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 Op 72 # 4 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 5:24

23:47:42 Traditional: O Can Ye Sew Cushions Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 120 2:46

23:50:47 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Feuilles mortes Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477 3:18

23:55:40 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau Op 39 # 2 Boris Giltburg, piano Naxos 503293 6:04