IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-28-2019

Published August 28, 2019 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:22  Claude Debussy: La plus que lente     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 69 6:20

00:09:20  Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 3 Op 18 # 3  Cleveland Quartet  Telarc 80382 23:44

00:33:54  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21  K 467 Géza Anda, piano Camerata Salzburg Géza Anda DeutGram 4793449 7:11

00:42:29  Francis Poulenc: Quatre petites prières de François d'Assise    King's Singers   Naxos 572987 6:48

00:50:55  Hans Gál: Piano Concerto Op 57   Sarah Beth Briggs, piano Royal Northern Sinfonia Kenneth Woods Avie 2358 32:26

01:27:27  John Alden Carpenter: Krazy Kat     Los Angeles Philharmonic Calvin Simmons New World 80228 12:52

01:41:24  Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture     CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 7:27

01:50:16  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio     Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 6:13

 

02:53 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

John Stevens: Seasons: Movement 2 Summer Tom Hooten, trumpet; Jennifer Marotta, trumpet; Gail Williams, french horn; Michael Mulcahy, trombone; Craig Knox, tuba The Hunter Hereford Ranch, Moose, WY Music: 7:09

Florence Beatrice Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint: Movement 1 Calvary Apollo Chamber Players Album: Apollo Chamber Players: Blurred Boundaries Navona 6038 Music: 4:23

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No 12 in F Major, K 332 Francesco Piemontesi, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester College, St Paul, MN Music: 18:17

Hector Berlioz: Overture to Beatrice and Benedict Jacksonville Symphony; Courtney Lewis, conductor Jacksonville Symphony, Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, Jacksonville, FL Music: 8:22

Florence Price (arr. Boris Vayner): Piano Concerto in One Movement Michelle Cann, piano; Geoffrey Herd, violin; Shawn Moore, violin; Colin Brookes, viola; Max Geissler, cello Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith College, Geneva, NY Music: 15:56

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:04:30  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 97     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 25:38

04:31:02  Robert Schumann: Arabeske Op 18   Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9300 7:44

04:41:10  Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergerette 'Sans roch'     New London Consort  l'Oiseau 436131 3:07

04:45:39  René Clausen: Magnificat    Kansas City Chorale  Charles Bruffy Chandos 5105 6:17

04:53:59  Frédéric Chopin: Twelve Etudes Op 10   Irena Portenko, piano   Blue Griff 213 31:00

05:29:08  Ivor Gurney: War Elegy     BBC Symphony David Lloyd-Jones BBC 371 11:04

05:42:38  Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude     Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 10:35

05:53:59  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11  K 331  Canadian Brass  Steinway 30008 2:50

05:57:49  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71 # 7 Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 1:54

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:01  Umberto Giordano: Siberia: Act 2 Prelude     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 4:25

06:14:11  Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque    Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 67515 6:30

06:21:10  Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Idylle    Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 67515 3:45

06:26:53  Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille Op 363    Vienna Philharmonic Willi Boskovsky Decca 4785437 7:48

06:39:52  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1   Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2191 12:10

06:54:12  Jean-Marie Leclair: Recréation de Musique No. 2: Tambourins     Florilegium  Channel 7595 2:32

06:58:21  John N. Klohr: Billboard March     Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel WalkFrog 430 2:01

07:05:05  Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus    Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80333 4:43

07:12:50  Franz Schubert: Konzertstück  D 345 Gidon Kremer, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer DeutGram 437535 10:35

07:25:24  Stanislaw Moniuszko: The Countess: Overture     Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572716 8:53

07:39:40  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15  S 244/15 Roberto Szidon, piano   DeutGram 4779525 5:57

07:48:10  Camille Saint-Saëns: Marche-Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 2    Frankfurt Radio Symphony Eliahu Inbal PentaTone 157 4:18

07:53:54  Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 5:30

08:07:58  Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4778773 3:13

08:13:57  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17  K 453 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4830716 8:19

08:25:13  Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Méhul's Overture to 'Young Henry's Hunt'    Richard & John Contiguglia, pianos Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Naxos 559320 11:04

08:41:14  Johann Sebastian Bach: Trio Sonata No. 6  BWV 530 Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Nonesuch 558933 12:11

08:55:02  Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme    Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley DeutGram 4792954 6:31

09:07:06  Ivor Gurney: A Gloucestershire Rhapsody     BBC Scottish Symphony David Parry BBC 371 17:32

09:25:32  Jerry Goldsmith: QB VII: Main title & The Holocaust     City of Prague Philharmonic James Fitzpatrick Silva 1183 4:54

09:35:23  Claude Debussy: Andante from Piano Trio     Ensemble Vivant  OpeningDay 9379 4:09

09:44:32  Georgia Stitt: What Lips My Lips Have Kissed    Lara Downes, piano   Portrait 592079 2:59

09:48:59  Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Furiant Op 39    NDR Symphony Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 437506 5:35

09:57:22  Charles Gounod: Faust: Soldiers' Chorus    London Symphony Chorus Men London Symphony Richard Hickox MCA 25877 2:59

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:03  Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 Op 10 # 5 Nikita Magaloff, piano   Philips 4788977 1:45

10:03:08  Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Fascinatin' Rhythm'    Jenny Lin, piano   Steinway 30011 1:29

10:06:41  Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act I Prelude     Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram Grammaphon 4797577 09:17

10:16:23  Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser  S 445/1 Daniel Barenboim, piano   DeutGram 4779525 10:32

10:29:37  Antonio Caldara: Coriolanus: Overture    Wallace Collection Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Nimbus 5079 4:20

10:37:40  Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Op 62    Basel Chamber Orchestra Giovanni Antonini Sony 376362 7:19

10:46:17  Peter Tchaikovsky: Impromptu Op 72 # 1 Mikhail Pletnev, piano   DeutGram 4284 3:30

10:50:40  Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2     Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Naxos 573071 24:22

11:16:11  César Franck: Le Chasseur maudit     Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80247 13:50

11:31:27  Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 Op 44   Maurizio Pollini, piano   DeutGram 4793449 10:52

11:44:40  Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade Op 12    Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553715 10:50

11:56:50  John Dowland: Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home  P 66 Sharon Isbin, guitar   Sony 745456 2:31

12:06:31  Jean Françaix: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra    Claude Françaix, piano London Symphony Antal Doráti Mercury 434335 7:55

12:15:48  Claude Debussy: Symphony     National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 11:08

12:29:42  Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6     Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2013 3:33

12:36:45  Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 10603 4:20

12:42:13  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6  K 239  English Concert Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907280 13:38

12:57:35  Morton Gould: Boogie Woogie Etude    Benjamin Grosvenor, piano   Decca 4785334 2:00

13:00:15  Darius Milhaud: Romance Op 78 # 2 Lara Downes, piano   Steinway 30016 1:47

13:02:33  Francis Poulenc: Française after Claude Gervaise    Paul Crossley, piano   CBS 44921 1:56

13:06:52  Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2    Eldar Nebolsin, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Naxos 503293 20:50

13:29:04  Anonymous: Greensleeves to a Ground    Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe  DeutGram 13993 4:39

13:36:50  John Johnson: Lute Duet 'Greensleeves'    Sharon Isbin, guitar   Sony 745456 5:08

13:42:51  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Andrew Penny Naxos 553469 12:37

13:56:34  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mitridate: March     Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 3:33

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Traditional (arr. David Chernaik): Se Te Adoro e Te Prefiro Lorna Anderson, soprano; Apollo Chamber Players Album: Sempre Amor: Portuguese Love Songs from the Romantic Age London Independent Records Music: 4:20

Mason Bates: Elements Emma Resmini, flute; Hugh Sung, piano PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 11:45

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Christina Stone from Houston, TX.Music: 10:30

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No.10 In A Flat, Op. 32 No. 2 Nelson Freire, piano Album: Chopin: The Nocturnes Decca 4782182 Music: 4:42

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 8 in C minor Op. 110 Apollo Chamber Players Apollo Chamber Players, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), Houston, TX Music: 21:26

Gioacchino Rossini (arr. Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco): The Barber of Seville, paraphrase on "Largo al factotum" Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Album: The Fiddler Of The Opera DG 447 640 Music: 4:38

John Lennon/Paul McCartney (arr. Dedrick): Penny Lane Caleb Hudson, trumpet; Canadian Brass Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 3:34

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Magic Flute Overture Canadian Brass Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 5:53

Chen Gang and He Zhanhao: The Butterfly Lovers, Concierto for Violin  Gil Shaham, violin; Singapore Symphony Orchestra; Lan Shui, conductor Album: The Butterfly Lovers Canary Classics CC04 Music: 27:23

Ryan George: Firefly United States Marine Band; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, Heymann Performing Arts Center, Lafayette, LA Music: 5:16

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:54:45  Franz Liszt: Polonaise from Tchaikovsky's 'Eugene Onegin'  S 429 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 436736 5:40

16:04:00  Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 5  S 139/5 Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4795529 3:26

16:10:28  Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture     London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 11:25

16:26:51  Scott Joplin: Elite Syncopations    William Appling, piano   Albany 1163 4:46

16:33:50  Wilhelm Stenhammar: Overture from Serenade Op 31    Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 445857 6:11

16:43:37  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Farewell to America'     Slovak Radio Symphony Johannes Wildner MarcoPolo 223247 7:47

16:53:29  Florence Price: Memory Mist    Lara Downes, piano   Portrait 592079 2:37

16:57:18  William Byrd: Earl of Oxford's March     Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:05

17:05:01  Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 64   Rachel Barton Pine, violin Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Cedille 144 6:13

17:14:10  Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings     I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 10:15

17:26:00  Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March Op 56 # 3  Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 46668 8:45

17:40:21  Libby Larsen: Blue Piece    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Portrait 592079 2:39

17:45:43  Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River Op 59 # 10 Lara Downes, piano   Sono Luminus 92207 5:11

17:53:50  Lukas Foss: Salomon Rossi Suite     Brooklyn Philharmonic Lukas Foss New World 375 7:33

 

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:31  Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2  BWV 1042 Hilary Hahn, violin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane DeutGram 4795448 16:23

18:26:54  Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Polonaise Op 52    Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 5:25

18:33:39  Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Waltz Op 52    Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 4:08

18:39:39  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 13 Op 27 # 1 HJ Lim, piano   EMI 64952 13:08

18:53:28  Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries     Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 570293 5:44

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:07  Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 4     Evergreen Symphony Orchestra Gernot Schmalfuss CPO 777667 21:07

19:25:48  Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 Op 16    Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 5 31:08

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Susanna Perry Gilmore, violin; Ezra Seltzer, cello; Debra Nagy, oboe; Stephanie Corwin, bassoon – recorded 10/12/2018 in Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to ‘La finta semplice’

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in G Minor K 550

Joseph Haydn: Allegro from Sinfonia Concertante in B-Blat 

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Music from ‘Idomeneo’

21:16:09  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 44     Arion Baroque Orchestra Gary Cooper early-mus 7769 24:55

21:42:33  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Quintet  K 407 Richard King, horn   Albany 1325 17:02

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by saxophonist Branford Marsalis

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

22:55:46  Umberto Giordano: Fedora: Intermezzo     BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 2:19

22:58:06  Georg Matthias Monn: Adagio from Cello Concerto    Jian Wang, cello Camerata Salzburg  DeutGram 474236 7:54

23:06:00  George Frideric Handel: Messiah: He shall feed His flock    Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo-soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 5:06

23:11:52  Carl Stamitz: Andante from Flute Concerto Op 29   Irena Grafenauer, flute Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 426318 4:46

23:16:40  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis     Sinfonia of London Sir John Barbirolli EMI 67264 16:10

23:33:34  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 1 Op 9 # 1 Jenny Lin, piano   Hänssler 98037 5:10

23:38:44  Jean-Baptiste Barrière: Largo from Cello Sonata Book 3/5    Juliana Soltis, cello Chamber Ensemble  Acis 72276 3:00

23:41:45  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 Op 72 # 4  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 5:24

23:47:42  Traditional: O Can Ye Sew Cushions    Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 120 2:46

23:50:47  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Feuilles mortes    Spencer Myer, piano   Harm Mundi 907477 3:18

23:55:40  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau Op 39 # 2 Boris Giltburg, piano   Naxos 503293 6:04

 

 