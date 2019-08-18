WCLV Program Guide 08-18-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Delerue for Truffaut

Georges Delerue: Day for Night: Chorale—London Sinfonietta/Hugh Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 1:14

Georges Delerue: Shoot the Piano Player: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 9:19

Georges Delerue: Two English Girls: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 7:40

Georges Delerue: Jules and Jim: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 13:52

Georges Delerue: Love at 20: Main title—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 1:14

Georges Delerue: Such a Gorgeous Kid Like Me: Cues—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 3:29

Georges Delerue: The Woman Next Door: Cues—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 6:49

Georges Delerue: The Last Metro: End credits—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 2:09

Georges Delerue: La valse de Francois T.—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 3:20

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Susanna Mälkki; Gil Shaham, violin

Claude Debussy: Gigues, from Images for Orchestra

Bela Bartók: Violin Concerto No. 2

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade

Thomas Adès: …but all shall be well

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in D Minor, Op. 47—Hilary Hahn, violin; Marin Alsop, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Aaron Copland: Concerto for Clarinet and String Orchestra-- Jaap van Zweden, conductor

Samuel Barber: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 14—Frank Huang, violin; Juraj Valcuha, conductor

William Bolcom: Trombone Concerto—Joseph Alessi, trombone; Alan Gilbert, conductor

Julia Adolphe: Unearth, Release (Concerto for Viola and Orchestra)—Cynthia Phelps, viola; Jaap van Zweden, conductor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 2 in D major, K. 314/285d—Robert Langevin, flute; Bernard Labadie, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC - with Robert Aubry Davis: Pomerium: Lassus, Tallis, Byrd - We recently rediscovered one of our old programs that featured a recording Pomerium made 42 years ago; happily, the ensemble continues, and director Alexander Blachly joins us to share two of their more recent projects

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:06:00 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei Robert Shaw Festival Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80406 10:53

06:19:16 Sir William Walton: Coronation Te Deum John Scott, organ Philharmonia Orchestra Sir David Willcocks Chandos 8760 9:10

06:29:33 Randall Thompson: Pueri Hebraeorum Turtle Creek Chorale Timothy Seelig Reference 61 2:33

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Up and Coming - A selective survey of some recent and intriguing CD releases of organ music

MONS LEIDVIN TAKLE: Celebration. DENIS BÉDARD: Cats at Play. NOËL GOEMANNE: El dia de Fiesta Martin Setchell (1997 Rieger/Town Hall Auditorium, Christchurch, New Zealand) Pipeline Press 2

NICO MUHLY: The Rev’d Mustard His Installation Prelude. MAX REGER: Toccata in d, Op. 129, no. 1 Amanda Mole (1984 Marcussen/Musashino Civic Cultural Hall, Tokyo, Japan) Naxos 8.573912

FLORENCE PRICE: Fantasy & Air, fr Suite No. 1 Robert Parkins (1932 Aeolian/Duke University Chapel, Durham, NC) Loft 1147

DAVE BRUBECK: Two-Part Contention Jan Kraybill (2015 Quimby/4th Presbyterian Church, Chicago, IL) Quimby 2019

PAUL FISHER: The White Tiger Gabrielle Bullock, reader; Richard Cook (2008 Tickell/Worcester Cathedral, England) Regent 520

FREDRIK SIXTEN: Nordic Variations James D. Hicks (1992 Klais/Hallgrimskirkja, Rejkjavik, Iceland) Pro Organo 7287

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Choral Evensong - Evensong is perhaps the loveliest service in the Anglican tradition, centered on prayers, psalms and canticles. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to choral and organ music that comes from that tradition

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Musical Arm Chair Travel

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:59:22 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Rondeau 'La Villageoise' Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 2:21

10:05:09 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 146: Duet 'My Spirit Be Edward Carroll, trumpet Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp CBS 44651 5:59

10:12:39 Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3 BWV 808 Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523 15:17

10:31:05 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins RV 552 Fabio Biondi, violin Europa Galante Fabio Biondi Virgin 45424 15:55

10:48:19 Gregorio Allegri: Miserere Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 10:10

10:59:29 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia Lisa Batiashvili, violin Bavarian Radio Symphony Lisa Batiashvili DeutGram 4792479 2:40

11:02:46 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 454 Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506 4:57

11:09:34 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns, Winds & Strings Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783 19:05

11:31:19 Georg Philipp Telemann: Ouverture burlesque TWV 55:B8 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 14:37

11:47:33 Michael Praetorius: Dances from 'Terpsichore' Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132 10:02

11:58:16 Juan Marcolini: La dicha en la desgracia: Overture Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 3:25

12:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Conductor: Elim Chan; Ray Chen, violin; DiaoQiang Opera Troupe

Li Huanzhi: Spring Festival Overture

Camille Saint-Saens: Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane

Du Yun: Thirst (world premiere)

An-Lun Huang: Saibei Dance

Lii Tieshan/Mao Yuan: Dance of the Yao Tribe

Maurice Ravel: Bolero

Ma Hongye/Zheng Lu: Good News from Beijing

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 8 in G major, Op. 88--Andre Previn, conductor

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt - Krakauer-Tagg Duo

Steve Reich: New York Counterpoint (1985)

Abraham Ellstein: Chassidic Dance

Emil Kroitor [arr. Tagg/Krakauer]: Moldavian Journey

David Krakauer: Synagogue Wail

Traditional [arr. Tagg/Krakauer]: Der Heyser Bulgar

Preview: Itamar Zorman and Kwan Yi - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 26 in B-flat for Piano & Violin K. 378

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:03:55 Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 17:45

15:23:11 Benjamin Godard: Suite Op 116 Jeffrey Khaner, flute Avie 2131 9:45

15:36:19 Niels Gade: Concert Overture 'Echoes of Ossian' Op 1 Danish National Radio Sym Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9422 14:46

15:52:56 Tan Dun: Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: Themes Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 5:41

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Danill Trifonov, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

IGOR STRAVINSKY: Scenes de ballet

SERGEI PROKOFIEV: Piano Concerto No. 2

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 6 “Pathétique

18:10 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 1, 2018 -

From the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory in Highwood, Illinois, this week’s From the Top features a line-up of all Chicago-area young musicians, including a fantastic teenage piano trio playing Cassado and seven members of the Percussion Scholarship Group of Chicago

Trio Keluvaina Piano Trio of Midwest Young Artists Conservatory (pianist, Kimberly Han (16), violinist, Rebecca Moy (17), and cellist, Haddon Kay (18)) performs the third movement, Recitativo - Rondo: Allegro vivo, from Piano Trio in C Major by Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966).

13-year-old cellist William Tan from Hinsdale, Illinois performs the second movement, Allegro, from Cello Sonata in D minor, Op 40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

Percussion Scholarship Group from Chicago, Illinois, coached by Patsy Dash and Douglas Waddell (Angelica Lorenzo, 16; Allen Dai, 17; Bella Villasenor, 17; Sui Lin Tam, 17; Avi Gotskind, 15; Gregory Phifer, 16; and Sean C. Edwards, 16) performs “Catching Shadows” by Ivan Trevino (b.1983).

17-year-old pianist George Dalianis from Park Ridge, Illinois performs Nocturne, Op. 48, No.1 in C minor by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849).

17-year-old violinist Ria Honda from Wilmette, Illinois performs “Carmen Fantasie” by Franz Waxman (1906-1967), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

17-year-old violinist Ria Honda from Wilmette, Illinois performs “Estrallita” by Manuel Ponce (1882-1948), arr. Jascha Heifetz, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

19:10 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:13:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 26 K 537 Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Bridge 9328 30:17

19:46:04 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Symphony No. 2 Op 9 Bergen Philharmonic Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9178 32:32

20:21:20 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4793449 35:49

20:59:01 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 2 Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Luminus 92148 3:04

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

James Wilding: Nehanda Remembered (1999); Peace on Earth (2001) James Wilding, piano (Filia Mundi 5077) 11:32

William Rayer: Memories of Childhood Dreams Jane Berkner, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-10-19) 6:37

Larry Baker: Circumzenithal Arc Matthew Holm, marimba (CCG 10-07-18) 9:00

Daniel McCarthy: All the West Was Moving (1997) Barrick Stees, bassoon; Arianna String Quartet (Centaur 2564) 10:02

Margaret Brouwer: Remembrances Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Gerard Schwarz, cond. (Naxos 559 250) 15:00

21:58:50 Alberto Ginastera: Ollantay: The Warriors Op 17 BBC National Orch of Wales Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999 3:04

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Missing in Action: The Future of Black Leadership in Cleveland - Randell McShepard; PolicyBridge: Board Chair

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:05:18 Benjamin Godard: Berceuse from 'Jocelyn' Eroica Trio EMI 56482 5:40

23:10:58 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 19 Op 25 # 7 Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griff 213 5:18

23:16:16 William Byrd: Miserere mei, Deus Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 107 3:45

23:21:23 Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto Op 85 Maria Kliegel, cello Royal Philharmonic Michael Halász Naxos 503293 5:07

23:26:30 Richard Strauss: Improvisation from Violin Sonata Op 18 Midori, violin Sony 46742 8:28

23:34:52 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings Virtuosi Saxoniae Ludwig Güttler Capriccio 10218 9:40

23:45:37 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des audiences du clair de lune Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181 4:16

23:49:53 Federico Mompou: Suite Compostelana: Cuna Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853 3:14

23:53:08 Antonín Dvorák: Larghetto from Violin Sonatina Op 100 Zhou Qian, violin Naxos 559777 4:28

23:58:41 Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Der Engel Measha Brueggergosman, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4778773 2:47