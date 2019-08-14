WCLV Program Guide 08-13-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:11 Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 4:58

00:08:06 George Enescu: Dixtuor for Winds Op 14 Norwegian Winds Gerard Oskamp Victoria 19095 21:39

00:31:25 Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre Op 40 Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 7:17

00:39:44 William Byrd: Canticle 'Nunc dimittis' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419 7:00

00:48:35 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2192 33:38

01:27:01 Manuel de Falla: Four Spanish Pieces Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466 15:39

01:43:58 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80588 7:31

01:52:22 Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' Christina Naughton, piano Warner 9029556229 5:35

01:58:37 Alexander Griboyedov: Waltz Lera Auerbach, piano Bis 1502 1:22

04:01:56 William Mundy: Adolescentulus sum ego Tallis Scholars Peter Phillips Gimell 98 4:58

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Elena See

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings and Continuo in G Major Israel Chamber Orchestra Album: Vivaldi Collection: String Symphonies, Vol.III Music Masters 67096 Music: 4:36

Ludwig Beethoven: 32 Variations in C Minor, WoO 80 Rodolfo Leone, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 17:33

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Winter Buffalo Philharmonic; Dennis Kim, violin and conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 9:10

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise-Fantasie, Op. 61 Rodolfo Leone, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 20:30

Ethel Smyth: Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello in D Minor: III. Scherzo. Presto con brio Chagall Trio: Lorenzo Nguyen. piano; Edoard Grieco, violin; Francesco Massimo, cello Album: The Impressions That Remain Meridian Music: 4:28

Ethel Smyth (arr. Mark Buller): Overture to The Wreckers ROCO; Brett Mitchell, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 9:51

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C Major, Op. 119 Viktor Uzur, cello; Guigla Katsarava, piano Allred Theater, Weber State University, Ogden, UT Music: 24:12

Antonio Vivaldi: Non ti lusinghi la crudeltade from Tito Manlio, RV 738 Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor; James Austin Smith, oboe; Christopher Costanza, cello; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 8:27

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:07:37 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 Op 53 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449 7:02

04:18:05 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets CIM Orchestra Carl Topilow CIM 2003 5:14

04:24:12 Alexander Scriabin: Etude Op 8 # 11 Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 120 4:02

04:30:55 Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83 Daniel Barenboim, piano Berlin State Orchestra Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4794899 50:39

05:25:58 Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80126 10:18

05:37:51 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins Op 3 # 10 Olivier Brault, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 9:46

05:48:21 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 Op 39 Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80310 5:27

05:54:47 Sir Edward Elgar: Lux aeterna ["Nimrod"] Voces8 Decca 22601 3:46

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:38 Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48 Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 3:56

06:14:23 Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise Op 83 Nicola Benedetti, violin London Symphony Daniel Harding DeutGram 6154 10:12

06:26:06 Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: Psalm 23 Trinity Youth Chorus Chamber Ensemble Robert Ridgell Innova 244 3:38

06:30:04 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture BWV 1069 Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 7:07

06:42:48 Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435766 7:19

06:51:08 Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Youth of Britain March Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 5:11

06:57:37 Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 3:57

07:05:18 George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword Gabrieli Consort Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Archiv 474510 5:29

07:14:25 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 27 Op 20 # 4 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 8:25

07:23:34 Bronislaw Kaper: Auntie Mame: Drifting Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347 3:46

07:28:57 Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Intermezzo Op 11 Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 918 3:45

07:33:11 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1: Gavotte Op 43 Stuttgart Radio Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Capriccio 10227 4:40

07:43:28 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds Wolfgang Basch, trumpet Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen DHM 7976 9:19

07:54:47 Franz Schubert: Winterreise: Der Lindenbaum D 911 Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone DeutGram 4795448 4:36

08:07:35 Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 Op 1 # 24 Philippe Quint, violin Naxos 570703 6:25

08:16:48 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau Kotaro Fukuma, piano EDP 2 11:04

08:29:52 Gottfried Sonntag: Nibelungen March Wallace Collection Simon Wright Nimbus 5470 4:11

08:39:45 John Ireland: Epic March London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 9:07

08:49:55 Johann Christian Bach: Finale from Sinfonia Concertante Rachel Brown, flute Academy of Ancient Music Simon Standage Chandos 540 4:52

08:55:58 Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: March 'Ave Caesar' Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80631 4:12

09:04:04 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 6 Op 10 # 2 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 17:46

09:23:27 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052 2:27

09:35:24 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435766 8:52

09:45:35 Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 8:07

09:55:46 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in A Kk 208 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 3:55

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:59 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Rigaudons Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Conifer 51313 2:20

10:03:43 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 3:15

10:09:23 Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 12:05

10:22:13 Gabriel Fauré & André Messager: Souvenirs de Bayreuth Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911 4:02

10:28:54 Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999488 5:51

10:38:04 Joseph Haydn: Fantasia H 17:4 Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100 5:52

10:45:52 Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 3:35

10:50:30 John Ireland: Piano Concerto Piers Lane, piano Ulster Orchestra David Lloyd-Jones Hyperion 67296 23:43

11:16:06 Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35 Ying Quartet Sono Luminus 92143 12:45

11:30:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' Aralee Dorough, flute Houston Symphony Dorough 2016 9:54

11:44:06 Louise Farrenc: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 36 NDR Radio Philharmonic Johannes Goritzki CPO 999603 12:25

11:57:16 Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Coronation March New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 3:15

12:06:17 Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 6:56

12:14:51 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 S 359/2 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 10:25

12:26:45 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 Op 46 # 7 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 3:17

12:30:44 Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpétuels Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921 5:50

12:39:28 Manuel de Falla: Pedrelliana from 'Homenajes' BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10694 7:02

12:48:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 K 545 Daniel-Ben Pienaar, piano Avie 2209 9:49

12:59:47 Carl Nielsen: Now the Day is Full of Song Ars Nova Copenhagen Michael Bojesen DaCapo 220569 2:15

13:02:27 Carl Nielsen: The Danish Song is a Fair Young Maiden Ars Nova Copenhagen Michael Bojesen DaCapo 220569 2:22

13:07:14 Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 16:10

13:24:41 Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 5 S 139/5 Sviatoslav Richter, piano Philips 4788977 3:30

13:29:17 William Byrd: The Bells Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 4:10

13:36:33 Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Reference 2101 7:05

13:45:17 Peter Cornelius: The Barber of Bagdad: Overture Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:32

13:54:33 Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: In War-time Op 48 Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 4:36

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in G sharp minor, Op. 8 No. 9 Alla balata Yuja Wang, piano Album: Yuja Wang: Fantasia DG 16606 Music: 4:29

Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85: Movement 4 Santiago Canon-Valencia, Cello; Sphinx Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Wilkins, conductor The Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI Music: 11:26

Henri Tomasi: Trombone Concerto Addison Maye-Saxon, trombone; Benjamin Krasner, piano PT Young Artist in Residence in-studio, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 21:42

Alexander Scriabin: Sonata No.5, Op. 53 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 11:20

Frederic Chopin: Preludes Op. 28 Nos. 2, 7, 16 Rafal Blechacz, piano Album: Chopin: The Complete Preludes DG 10870 Music: 4:18

Franz Strauss: Nocturno for Horn C.P.E. Bach: Flute Sonata in A minor Addison Maye-Saxon, trombone; Benjamin Krasner, piano PT Young Artist in Residence in-studio, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 26:28

Wang Jie: Symphony No. 1 "Awakening" Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 12:19

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne, Op. 27, No. 2 (encore) Alexander Gavrylyuk, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 5:45

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:54 Henryk Wieniawski: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22 Joshua Bell, violin Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421716 6:06

16:07:14 George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down Joshua Bell, violin London Symphony John Williams Sony 60659 3:30

16:13:23 Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' Op 3 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 12:18

16:29:10 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:43

16:36:26 Ludwig van Beethoven: Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 4:01

16:42:19 Greg Anderson: Over the Rainbow The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041 8:16

16:53:03 Leroy Anderson: A Trumpeter's Lullaby Catherine Moore, trumpet BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 3:01

16:58:07 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Danse des Sauvages Daniel Hope, violin Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4796922 1:51

17:05:01 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732 6:11

17:13:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet from Concertone K 190 Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute Camerata Salzburg Jean-Pierre Rampal Sony 45930 9:03

17:24:44 Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture Op 124 Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 429762 10:14

17:39:27 Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation Yuri Torchinsky, violin BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 4:44

17:45:55 Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Castillan National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 4785437 3:11

17:52:18 Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 82 Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98265 7:10

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Quintet Op 143 Jason Vieaux, guitar Escher Quartet Azica 71328 22:30

18:33:21 Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place Op 45 Vienna Singverein Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2010 5:04

18:40:47 Richard Roblee: Down Home Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623 3:29

18:46:04 Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Op 62 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Tafelmusik 1032 7:00

18:54:13 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 6: Homesickness Op 57 # 6 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4793449 4:21

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:20 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902154 21:27

19:26:12 Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto Op 54 Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 44849 30:23

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:10 Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite Boston Symphony Aaron Copland RCA 300350 20:40

20:23:52 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 Op 13 Jenö Jandó, piano Naxos 503293 17:36

20:43:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet K 370 Boston Sym Chamber Players BSO Clas 601 14:27

21:02:42 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol Op 34 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572788 16:17

21:20:29 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in C Op 8 # 6 Monica Huggett, violin Raglan Baroque Players Nicholas Kraemer Virgin 61172 8:06

21:29:48 Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Introduttione Teatrale Op 4 # 5 Raglan Baroque Players Elizabeth Wallfisch Hyperion 67041 6:32

21:39:40 Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 7:15

21:49:17 E. J. Moeran: Symphony Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8577 46:27

22:38:27 Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture Op 81 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 12:33

22:52:55 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 Op 27 # 2 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 6:08

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:47 John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 4:49

23:06:36 Ola Gjeilo: The Spheres Phoenix Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 5100 4:45

23:11:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto K 191 David McGill, bassoon Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 6:14

23:19:08 Richard Strauss: Träumerei Op 9 # 4 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391 2:35

23:21:44 Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio Op 40 Richard King, horn Albany 1325 7:59

23:29:44 George W. Chadwick: Suite Symphonique: Romanza Czech State Philharmonic Brno José Serebrier Reference 2104 9:15

23:40:06 Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Scene with Cranes Op 44 # 2 Kremerata Baltica Gidon Kremer Nonesuch 287228 5:48

23:45:55 Guillaume Lekeu: Larghetto for Cello & Ensemble Isabelle Veyrier, cello Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi 901455 8:53

23:55:17 Robert Schumann: Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 11 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290 3:17