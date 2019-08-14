© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-13-2019

Published August 14, 2019 at 1:00 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:11  Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings     London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 4:58

00:08:06  George Enescu: Dixtuor for Winds Op 14    Norwegian Winds Gerard Oskamp Victoria 19095 21:39

00:31:25  Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre Op 40    Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 7:17

00:39:44  William Byrd: Canticle 'Nunc dimittis'     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 907419 7:00

00:48:35  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18   Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2192 33:38

01:27:01  Manuel de Falla: Four Spanish Pieces     Brazilian Guitar Quartet  Delos 3466 15:39

01:43:58  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony'    Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80588 7:31

01:52:22  Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring'    Christina Naughton, piano   Warner 9029556229 5:35

01:58:37  Alexander Griboyedov: Waltz    Lera Auerbach, piano   Bis 1502 1:22

04:01:56  William Mundy: Adolescentulus sum ego     Tallis Scholars Peter Phillips Gimell 98 4:58

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Elena See

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings and Continuo in G Major Israel Chamber Orchestra Album: Vivaldi Collection: String Symphonies, Vol.III Music Masters 67096 Music: 4:36

Ludwig Beethoven: 32 Variations in C Minor, WoO 80 Rodolfo Leone, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 17:33

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Winter Buffalo Philharmonic; Dennis Kim, violin and conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 9:10

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise-Fantasie, Op. 61 Rodolfo Leone, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 20:30

Ethel Smyth: Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello in D Minor: III. Scherzo. Presto con brio Chagall Trio: Lorenzo Nguyen. piano; Edoard Grieco, violin; Francesco Massimo, cello Album: The Impressions That Remain Meridian  Music: 4:28

Ethel Smyth (arr. Mark Buller): Overture to The Wreckers ROCO; Brett Mitchell, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 9:51

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C Major, Op. 119 Viktor Uzur, cello; Guigla Katsarava, piano Allred Theater, Weber State University, Ogden, UT Music: 24:12

Antonio Vivaldi: Non ti lusinghi la crudeltade from Tito Manlio, RV 738 Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor; James Austin Smith, oboe; Christopher Costanza, cello; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 8:27

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:07:37  Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 Op 53   Maurizio Pollini, piano   DeutGram 4793449 7:02

04:18:05  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets     CIM Orchestra Carl Topilow CIM 2003 5:14

04:24:12  Alexander Scriabin: Etude Op 8 # 11 Wendy Warner, cello   Cedille 120 4:02

04:30:55  Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83   Daniel Barenboim, piano Berlin State Orchestra Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4794899 50:39

05:25:58  Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances     Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80126 10:18

05:37:51  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins Op 3 # 10 Olivier Brault, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 9:46

05:48:21  Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 Op 39    Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80310 5:27

05:54:47  Sir Edward Elgar: Lux aeterna ["Nimrod"]     Voces8  Decca 22601 3:46

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:38  Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48    Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 3:56

06:14:23  Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise Op 83   Nicola Benedetti, violin London Symphony Daniel Harding DeutGram 6154 10:12

06:26:06  Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: Psalm 23    Trinity Youth Chorus Chamber Ensemble Robert Ridgell Innova 244 3:38

06:30:04  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture  BWV 1069  Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 7:07

06:42:48  Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435766 7:19

06:51:08  Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Youth of Britain March     Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 5:11

06:57:37  Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs'     Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 3:57

07:05:18  George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword    Gabrieli Consort Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Archiv 474510 5:29

07:14:25  Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 27 Op 20 # 4  Angeles Quartet  Decca 4783695 8:25

07:23:34  Bronislaw Kaper: Auntie Mame: Drifting    Richard Glazier, piano   Centaur 3347 3:46

07:28:57  Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Intermezzo Op 11    Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 918 3:45

07:33:11  Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1: Gavotte Op 43    Stuttgart Radio Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Capriccio 10227 4:40

07:43:28  Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds    Wolfgang Basch, trumpet Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen DHM 7976 9:19

07:54:47  Franz Schubert: Winterreise: Der Lindenbaum  D 911 Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone   DeutGram 4795448 4:36

08:07:35  Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 Op 1 # 24 Philippe Quint, violin   Naxos 570703 6:25

08:16:48  Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau    Kotaro Fukuma, piano   EDP 2 11:04

08:29:52  Gottfried Sonntag: Nibelungen March     Wallace Collection Simon Wright Nimbus 5470 4:11

08:39:45  John Ireland: Epic March     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 9:07

08:49:55  Johann Christian Bach: Finale from Sinfonia Concertante    Rachel Brown, flute Academy of Ancient Music Simon Standage Chandos 540 4:52

08:55:58  Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: March 'Ave Caesar'     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80631 4:12

09:04:04  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 6 Op 10 # 2 Peter Takács, piano   Cambria 1175 17:46

09:23:27  Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet    Christopher Parkening, guitar   EMI 55052 2:27

09:35:24  Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun    Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435766 8:52

09:45:35  Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna     Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 8:07

09:55:46  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in A  Kk 208 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano   Bis 2138 3:55

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:59  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Rigaudons     Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Conifer 51313 2:20

10:03:43  Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 3:15

10:09:23  Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey     Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 12:05

10:22:13  Gabriel Fauré & André Messager: Souvenirs de Bayreuth    Kathryn Stott, piano   Hyperion 66911 4:02

10:28:54  Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture     Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999488 5:51

10:38:04  Joseph Haydn: Fantasia  H 17:4 Marina Lomazov, piano   Lomazov 100 5:52

10:45:52  Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche     Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 3:35

10:50:30  John Ireland: Piano Concerto    Piers Lane, piano Ulster Orchestra David Lloyd-Jones Hyperion 67296 23:43

11:16:06  Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35    Ying Quartet  Sono Luminus 92143 12:45

11:30:57  Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano'    Aralee Dorough, flute Houston Symphony  Dorough 2016 9:54

11:44:06  Louise Farrenc: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 36    NDR Radio Philharmonic Johannes Goritzki CPO 999603 12:25

11:57:16  Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Coronation March     New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 3:15

12:06:17  Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture     Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 6:56

12:14:51  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2  S 359/2  Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 10:25

12:26:45  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 Op 46 # 7  Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 3:17

12:30:44  Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpétuels    Paul Crossley, piano   CBS 44921 5:50

12:39:28  Manuel de Falla: Pedrelliana from 'Homenajes'     BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10694 7:02

12:48:15  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16  K 545 Daniel-Ben Pienaar, piano   Avie 2209 9:49

12:59:47  Carl Nielsen: Now the Day is Full of Song    Ars Nova Copenhagen  Michael Bojesen DaCapo 220569 2:15

13:02:27  Carl Nielsen: The Danish Song is a Fair Young Maiden    Ars Nova Copenhagen  Michael Bojesen DaCapo 220569 2:22

13:07:14  Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March     Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 16:10

13:24:41  Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 5  S 139/5 Sviatoslav Richter, piano   Philips 4788977 3:30

13:29:17  William Byrd: The Bells     Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 4:10

13:36:33  Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite     Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Reference 2101 7:05

13:45:17  Peter Cornelius: The Barber of Bagdad: Overture     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:32

13:54:33  Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: In War-time Op 48    Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 4:36

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in G sharp minor, Op. 8 No. 9 Alla balata Yuja Wang, piano Album: Yuja Wang: Fantasia DG 16606 Music: 4:29

Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85: Movement 4 Santiago Canon-Valencia, Cello; Sphinx Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Wilkins, conductor The Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI Music: 11:26

Henri Tomasi: Trombone Concerto Addison Maye-Saxon, trombone; Benjamin Krasner, piano PT Young Artist in Residence in-studio, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 21:42

Alexander Scriabin: Sonata No.5, Op. 53 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 11:20

Frederic Chopin: Preludes Op. 28 Nos. 2, 7, 16 Rafal Blechacz, piano Album: Chopin: The Complete Preludes DG 10870 Music: 4:18

Franz Strauss: Nocturno for Horn C.P.E. Bach: Flute Sonata in A minor Addison Maye-Saxon, trombone; Benjamin Krasner, piano PT Young Artist in Residence in-studio, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 26:28

Wang Jie: Symphony No. 1 "Awakening" Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 12:19

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne, Op. 27, No. 2 (encore) Alexander Gavrylyuk, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 5:45

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:54  Henryk Wieniawski: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22   Joshua Bell, violin Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421716 6:06

16:07:14  George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down    Joshua Bell, violin London Symphony John Williams Sony 60659 3:30

16:13:23  Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' Op 3    Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 12:18

16:29:10  Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz     Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:43

16:36:26  Ludwig van Beethoven: Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85   Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 4:01

16:42:19  Greg Anderson: Over the Rainbow     The Five Browns, pianos  E1 Music 2041 8:16

16:53:03  Leroy Anderson: A Trumpeter's Lullaby    Catherine Moore, trumpet BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 3:01

16:58:07  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Danse des Sauvages    Daniel Hope, violin Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4796922 1:51

17:05:01  Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil    Jorge Luis Prats, piano   Decca 4782732 6:11

17:13:43  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet from Concertone  K 190 Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute Camerata Salzburg Jean-Pierre Rampal Sony 45930 9:03

17:24:44  Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture Op 124    Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 429762 10:14

17:39:27  Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation    Yuri Torchinsky, violin BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 4:44

17:45:55  Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Castillan     National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 4785437 3:11

17:52:18  Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 82     Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98265 7:10

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Quintet Op 143   Jason Vieaux, guitar Escher Quartet  Azica 71328 22:30

18:33:21  Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place Op 45   Vienna Singverein Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2010 5:04

18:40:47  Richard Roblee: Down Home     Stuttgart Brass Quartet  Hänssler 98623 3:29

18:46:04  Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Op 62    Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Tafelmusik 1032 7:00

18:54:13  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 6: Homesickness Op 57 # 6 Emil Gilels, piano   DeutGram 4793449 4:21

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:20  Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3     Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902154 21:27

19:26:12  Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto Op 54   Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 44849 30:23

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:10  Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite     Boston Symphony Aaron Copland RCA 300350 20:40

20:23:52  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 Op 13   Jenö Jandó, piano   Naxos 503293 17:36

20:43:21  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet  K 370  Boston Sym Chamber Players  BSO Clas 601 14:27

21:02:42  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol Op 34    Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572788 16:17

21:20:29  Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in C Op 8 # 6 Monica Huggett, violin Raglan Baroque Players Nicholas Kraemer Virgin 61172 8:06

21:29:48  Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Introduttione Teatrale Op 4 # 5  Raglan Baroque Players Elizabeth Wallfisch Hyperion 67041 6:32

21:39:40  Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 7:15

21:49:17  E. J. Moeran: Symphony     Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8577 46:27

22:38:27  Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture Op 81    Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 12:33

22:52:55  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 Op 27 # 2 Arthur Rubinstein, piano   RCA 300350 6:08

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:47  John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 4:49

23:06:36  Ola Gjeilo: The Spheres    Phoenix Chorale  Charles Bruffy Chandos 5100 4:45

23:11:22  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto  K 191 David McGill, bassoon Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 6:14

23:19:08  Richard Strauss: Träumerei Op 9 # 4 John O'Conor, piano   Telarc 80391 2:35

23:21:44  Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio Op 40   Richard King, horn   Albany 1325 7:59

23:29:44  George W. Chadwick: Suite Symphonique: Romanza     Czech State Philharmonic Brno José Serebrier Reference 2104 9:15

23:40:06  Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Scene with Cranes Op 44 # 2  Kremerata Baltica Gidon Kremer Nonesuch 287228 5:48

23:45:55  Guillaume Lekeu: Larghetto for Cello & Ensemble    Isabelle Veyrier, cello Ensemble Musique Oblique  Harm Mundi 901455 8:53

23:55:17  Robert Schumann: Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 11   Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano   Decca 421290 3:17

 