WCLV Program Guide 08-12-2019

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory: Jack Sutte, trumpet; Christine Fuoco, piano

George Antheil (1900-1959): Sonata for Trumpet & Piano (1951)

Jiři Mittner (b. 1980): Sonata per tromba e pianoforte (2001)

Eric Ewazen (b. 1954): Sonata for Trumpet & Piano (1995)

01:02:16 Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 Dawn Upshaw, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 440315 57:02

02:00:05 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 167: Chorale 'Sei Lob und Preis mit Ehren' Yo-Yo Ma, cello Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Sony 60680 2:10

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:03:00 Isaac Albéniz: El Puerto, from Iberia Lang Lang, piano Sony Classical 771901

02:07:50 Ernesto Lecuona: Canto del Guajiro Thomas Tirino, piano BIS 754

02:10:08 Manuel Ponce: Estrellita Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille Records 086

02:13:43 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Hamlet, Fantasy Overture, Op. 67 Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 001529602

02:35:11 Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain Martha Argerich, piano Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 88255

03:02:50 Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 3 in F, Op. 70 Angel Romero, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI Classics 47986

03:33:28 Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 4, "Sinfonía Romántica" Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 942

03:57:37 Anatol Liadov: Russian Dance Andrés Díaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano Sono Luminus 90188

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:03:29 Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30 Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis MAA 2001 32:17

04:37:36 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto para una fiesta David Russell, guitar Naples Philharmonic Erich Kunzel Telarc 80459 29:39

05:09:01 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919) New York Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 9772 22:59

05:33:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 K 319 Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Archiv 4777598 20:52

05:55:48 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Waltz São Paulo Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 573518 3:08

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:35 Eric Whitacre: Sleep Elora Festival Singers Noel Edison Naxos 559677 4:21

06:13:55 Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Valse fantastique Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch José Serebrier Warner 61939 4:08

06:19:19 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Serenade Op 25 Joshua Smith, flute S&W 1 7:09

06:27:03 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Minuet of the Will-o-the-Wisps Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 5:58

06:34:10 Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 3:04

06:43:57 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764 7:30

06:52:30 Carl Maria von Weber: Rondo from Bassoon Concerto Op 75 Klaus Thunemann, bassoon Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 432081 4:20

06:58:12 John Philip Sousa: March 'Powhattan's Daughter' Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559131 3:12

07:05:19 César Franck: Allegretto from Violin Sonata Midori, violin Sony 63331 6:36

07:13:36 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto Op 10 # 5 Patrick Gallois, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437839 8:48

07:24:40 Richard Hayman: Kid Stuff Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68131 4:32

07:30:48 Gaetano Donizetti: L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima Vittorio Grigolo, tenor Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Sony 775257 4:46

07:40:17 George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 8:43

07:50:55 Johann Strauss Jr: Polka "Messenger of Love" Op 317 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 3:35

07:55:10 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: August Op 37 # 8 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 3:21

08:07:04 John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 5:02

08:13:55 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 102 Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Linn 426 10:18

08:26:24 Girolamo Frescobaldi: Aria detto Balletto Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMasters 67130 8:09

08:39:32 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 8:28

08:49:26 Paul Desmond: Take Five Richard Galler, bassoon Koch Intl 1374 2:11

08:52:40 Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 438685 6:19

09:03:47 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 Op 43 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 15:22

09:21:03 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Scherzo from Guitar Quintet Op 143 Andrés Segovia, guitar MCA 10056 4:42

09:27:50 Greg Anderson: Three Disney Waltzes The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041 7:21

09:36:54 Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 807549 4:13

09:42:37 Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quartet Op 47 Wu Han, piano DeutGram 22906 7:35

09:52:32 Modest Mussorgsky: The Fair at Sorochinsk: Overture Russian State Symphony Evgeny Svetlanov RCA 68406 6:06

09:59:48 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon in the 1st tone No. 2 à 8 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 2:34

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:03:06 Giovanni Gabrieli: Plaudite, psallite, jubilate Deo Gregg Smith Singers Vittorio Negri CBS 42645 2:54

10:08:12 Georg Matthias Monn: Symphony in G L'arpa festante Michi Gaigg CPO 999273 10:13

10:18:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 K 318 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 8:32

10:29:08 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 D 899/2 Ingrid Haebler, piano Philips 4788977 4:35

10:36:47 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Octet D 803 Cleveland Octet Sony 62655 6:32

10:44:32 Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture Swiss Italian Orch Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Dynamic 282 6:30

10:52:02 Claude Debussy: String Quartet Op 10 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111 25:00

11:18:13 Aaron Copland: Quiet City Philip Smith, trumpet New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 10:29

11:30:30 Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4793449 15:30

11:47:46 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Danube Maidens' Op 427 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 8:37

11:58:49 George Gershwin: Oh, Lady Be Good Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 1:04

12:06:50 Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 9:19

12:18:06 Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' Op 62 London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 9:30

12:29:38 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Bourrée & Gigue BWV 1068 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 4:02

12:36:46 Benjamin Britten: Boisterous Bourrée from 'A Simple Symphony' Op 4 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624 3:22

12:41:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 27 K 199 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45544 14:08

12:56:10 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Trumpet Concerto Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic EMI 16213 3:30

13:00:18 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon in Echo on the 12th tone National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 3:47

13:04:32 Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata on the 9th tone for 8 parts Edward Tarr Brass Ensemble Vittorio Negri CBS 42645 2:19

13:08:21 Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1 BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 18:40

13:28:31 Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Sorcerer: Overture Scottish Chamber Orchestra Alexander Faris Nimbus 5066 5:07

13:37:03 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Ballet & Final Tableau Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 6:17

13:44:57 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 5 Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 9:38

13:56:21 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867 3:00

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Elena See

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings and Continuo in G Major Israel Chamber Orchestra Album: Vivaldi Collection: String Symphonies, Vol.III Music Masters 67096 Music: 4:36

Ludwig Beethoven: 32 Variations in C Minor, WoO 80 Rodolfo Leone, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 17:33

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Winter Buffalo Philharmonic; Dennis Kim, violin and conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 9:10

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise-Fantasie, Op. 61 Rodolfo Leone, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 20:30

Ethel Smyth: Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello in D Minor: III. Scherzo. Presto con brio Chagall Trio: Lorenzo Nguyen. piano; Edoard Grieco, violin; Francesco Massimo, cello Album: The Impressions That Remain Meridian Music: 4:28

Ethel Smyth (arr. Mark Buller): Overture to The Wreckers ROCO; Brett Mitchell, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 9:51

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C Major, Op. 119 Viktor Uzur, cello; Guigla Katsarava, piano Allred Theater, Weber State University, Ogden, UT Music: 24:12

Antonio Vivaldi: Non ti lusinghi la crudeltade from Tito Manlio, RV 738 Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor; James Austin Smith, oboe; Christopher Costanza, cello; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 8:27

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:55:58 Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata pian' e forte National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 4:41

16:05:14 Giovanni Gabrieli: Magnificat à 12 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 4:36

16:12:38 Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304 11:16

16:27:52 Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Der Neugierige Hans-Peter Blochwitz, tenor DeutGram 427339 4:09

16:34:09 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 Op 59 # 2 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80268 5:20

16:41:57 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto Op 8 # 4 Daniel Hope, violin Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4796922 7:53

16:51:33 George Harrison: Here Comes the Sun Milos Karadaglic, guitar Chamber Ensemble Christopher Austin Mercury 24425 3:00

16:56:44 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 3:38

17:04:39 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Finale from Guitar Quintet Op 143 Jason Vieaux, guitar Escher Quartet Azica 71328 5:58

17:13:58 Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber: Sonata No. 1 from Fidicinium Sacro-Profanum Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8448 11:10

17:27:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo K 386 John O'Conor, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80285 8:14

17:40:24 Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30 Narciso Yepes, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Luis García-Navarro PentaTone 202 6:20

17:48:16 Joaquín Rodrigo: Danza from 'Fantasía para un gentilhombre' Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro DeutGram 4795448 2:04

17:53:04 Paul Pabst: Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty' Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043 7:06

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:52 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 Eldar Nebolsin, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Naxos 503293 18:03

18:28:49 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 2:51

18:33:40 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 9 Empire Brass Telarc 80204 2:48

18:38:15 Earl Wild: Theme & Variations on Gershwin's 'Someone to Watch Over Me' Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30090 15:08

18:54:28 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 16 Empire Brass Telarc 80204 3:17

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:57 Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations Op 78 Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 503293 22:35

19:26:03 Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61 Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 29:23

19:57:14 Jean-Marie Leclair: Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage Florilegium Channel 7595 2:01

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:21 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 Eldar Nebolsin, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Naxos 503293 20:50

20:23:14 Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 6 Op 12 # 4 Il Giardino Armonico, Milano Giovanni Antonini Naïve 30399 19:12

20:44:13 Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings Op 47 Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463265 12:52

20:57:34 Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 2 Op 35 Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 2:27

21:02:47 Robert Volkmann: Serenade No. 3 for Strings Op 69 Catherine Tunnell, cello German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999159 13:31

21:18:08 Modest Mussorgsky: Intermezzo 'In modo classico' Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 7:31

21:26:37 Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River' Vienna Philharmonic Valéry Gergiev Philips 468526 5:46

21:34:40 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 101 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 10:36

21:48:15 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5 Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80676 39:57

22:29:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 3 K 281 Vladimir Horowitz, piano DeutGram 4795448 17:36

22:48:59 Franz Schubert: Piano Trio D 897 Joseph Kalichstein, piano Bridge 9376 9:40

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:53 Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50 Seattle Symphony Chorale Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 5:26

23:07:20 Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Sarabande Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127 5:19

23:12:40 Howard Shore: The Return of the King: Into the West Pavel Verner, cello City of Prague Philharmonic Nic Raine Silva 1160 4:36

23:18:07 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 Op 55 # 2 Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79452 4:42

23:22:50 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 7:51

23:30:42 George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 9:00

23:40:08 Frederic Hand: Rose Liz Frederic Hand, guitar Chamber Ensemble RCA 7126 5:21

23:45:30 Samuel Barber: Andante from Violin Concerto Op 14 Hilary Hahn, violin St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Sony 89029 9:04

23:54:59 Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 3:17