WCLV Program Guide 08-12-2019
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-12-2019

Published August 12, 2019 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory: Jack Sutte, trumpet; Christine Fuoco, piano

George Antheil (1900-1959): Sonata for Trumpet & Piano (1951)

Jiři Mittner (b. 1980): Sonata per tromba e pianoforte (2001)

Eric Ewazen (b. 1954): Sonata for Trumpet & Piano (1995)

01:02:16  Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4    Dawn Upshaw, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 440315 57:02

02:00:05  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 167: Chorale 'Sei Lob und Preis mit Ehren'    Yo-Yo Ma, cello Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Sony 60680 2:10

 

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:03:00 Isaac Albéniz: El Puerto, from Iberia  Lang Lang, piano  Sony Classical 771901

02:07:50 Ernesto Lecuona: Canto del Guajiro  Thomas Tirino, piano  BIS 754

02:10:08 Manuel Ponce: Estrellita  Jorge Federico Osorio, piano  Cedille Records 086

02:13:43 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Hamlet, Fantasy Overture, Op. 67  Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon 001529602

02:35:11 Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain  Martha Argerich, piano  Orchestre de Paris  Daniel Barenboim  Erato 88255

03:02:50 Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 3 in F, Op. 70  Angel Romero, guitar  English Chamber Orchestra  Raymond Leppard  EMI Classics 47986

03:33:28 Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 4, "Sinfonía Romántica"  Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra  Enrique Bátiz ASV 942

03:57:37 Anatol Liadov: Russian Dance  Andrés Díaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano  Sono Luminus 90188

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:03:29  Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30    Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis MAA 2001 32:17

04:37:36  Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto para una fiesta    David Russell, guitar Naples Philharmonic Erich Kunzel Telarc 80459 29:39

05:09:01  Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)     New York Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 9772 22:59

05:33:59  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33  K 319  Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Archiv 4777598 20:52

05:55:48  Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Waltz     São Paulo Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 573518 3:08

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:35  Eric Whitacre: Sleep    Elora Festival Singers  Noel Edison Naxos 559677 4:21

06:13:55  Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Valse fantastique     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch José Serebrier Warner 61939 4:08

06:19:19  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Serenade Op 25   Joshua Smith, flute   S&W 1 7:09

06:27:03  Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Minuet of the Will-o-the-Wisps     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 5:58

06:34:10  Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending     Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 3:04

06:43:57  Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan    Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano   DeutGram 14764 7:30

06:52:30  Carl Maria von Weber: Rondo from Bassoon Concerto Op 75   Klaus Thunemann, bassoon Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 432081 4:20

06:58:12  John Philip Sousa: March 'Powhattan's Daughter'     Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559131 3:12

07:05:19  César Franck: Allegretto from Violin Sonata    Midori, violin   Sony 63331 6:36

07:13:36  Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto Op 10 # 5 Patrick Gallois, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 437839 8:48

07:24:40  Richard Hayman: Kid Stuff     Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68131 4:32

07:30:48  Gaetano Donizetti: L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima    Vittorio Grigolo, tenor Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Sony 775257 4:46

07:40:17  George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm'    Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 8:43

07:50:55  Johann Strauss Jr: Polka "Messenger of Love" Op 317    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 3:35

07:55:10  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: August Op 37 # 8 Lang Lang, piano   Sony 511758 3:21

08:07:04  John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March     Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 5:02

08:13:55  Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 102     Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Linn 426 10:18

08:26:24  Girolamo Frescobaldi: Aria detto Balletto    Eliot Fisk, guitar   MusicMasters 67130 8:09

08:39:32  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie     Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 8:28

08:49:26  Paul Desmond: Take Five    Richard Galler, bassoon   Koch Intl 1374 2:11

08:52:40  Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 438685 6:19

09:03:47  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 Op 43   Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano   Centaur 2930 15:22

09:21:03  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Scherzo from Guitar Quintet Op 143   Andrés Segovia, guitar   MCA 10056 4:42

09:27:50  Greg Anderson: Three Disney Waltzes     The Five Browns, pianos  E1 Music 2041 7:21

09:36:54  Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More    Anonymous 4   Harm Mundi 807549 4:13

09:42:37  Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quartet Op 47   Wu Han, piano   DeutGram 22906 7:35

09:52:32  Modest Mussorgsky: The Fair at Sorochinsk: Overture     Russian State Symphony Evgeny Svetlanov RCA 68406 6:06

09:59:48  Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon in the 1st tone No. 2 à 8     National Brass Ensemble  OberlinMus 1504 2:34

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:03:06  Giovanni Gabrieli: Plaudite, psallite, jubilate Deo    Gregg Smith Singers  Vittorio Negri CBS 42645 2:54

10:08:12  Georg Matthias Monn: Symphony in G     L'arpa festante Michi Gaigg CPO 999273 10:13

10:18:56  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32  K 318  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 8:32

10:29:08  Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2  D 899/2 Ingrid Haebler, piano   Philips 4788977 4:35

10:36:47  Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Octet  D 803  Cleveland Octet  Sony 62655 6:32

10:44:32  Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture     Swiss Italian Orch Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Dynamic 282 6:30

10:52:02  Claude Debussy: String Quartet Op 10    Cleveland Quartet  Telarc 80111 25:00

11:18:13  Aaron Copland: Quiet City    Philip Smith, trumpet New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 10:29

11:30:30  Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28    Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4793449 15:30

11:47:46  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Danube Maidens' Op 427    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 8:37

11:58:49  George Gershwin: Oh, Lady Be Good    Peter Donohoe, piano   EMI 54280 1:04

12:06:50  Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture     Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 9:19

12:18:06  Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' Op 62    London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 9:30

12:29:38  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Bourrée & Gigue  BWV 1068  Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 4:02

12:36:46  Benjamin Britten: Boisterous Bourrée from 'A Simple Symphony' Op 4    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 423624 3:22

12:41:27  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 27  K 199  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45544 14:08

12:56:10  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Trumpet Concerto    Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic  EMI 16213 3:30

13:00:18  Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon in Echo on the 12th tone     National Brass Ensemble  OberlinMus 1504 3:47

13:04:32  Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata on the 9th tone for 8 parts    Edward Tarr Brass Ensemble  Vittorio Negri CBS 42645 2:19

13:08:21  Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1     BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 18:40

13:28:31  Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Sorcerer: Overture     Scottish Chamber Orchestra Alexander Faris Nimbus 5066 5:07

13:37:03  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Ballet & Final Tableau     Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 6:17

13:44:57  George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 5  Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 9:38

13:56:21  Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude    Alexander Schimpf, piano   Oehms 867 3:00

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Elena See

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings and Continuo in G Major Israel Chamber Orchestra Album: Vivaldi Collection: String Symphonies, Vol.III Music Masters 67096 Music: 4:36

Ludwig Beethoven: 32 Variations in C Minor, WoO 80 Rodolfo Leone, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 17:33

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Winter Buffalo Philharmonic; Dennis Kim, violin and conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 9:10

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise-Fantasie, Op. 61 Rodolfo Leone, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 20:30

Ethel Smyth: Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello in D Minor: III. Scherzo. Presto con brio Chagall Trio: Lorenzo Nguyen. piano; Edoard Grieco, violin; Francesco Massimo, cello Album: The Impressions That Remain Meridian  Music: 4:28

Ethel Smyth (arr. Mark Buller): Overture to The Wreckers ROCO; Brett Mitchell, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 9:51

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C Major, Op. 119 Viktor Uzur, cello; Guigla Katsarava, piano Allred Theater, Weber State University, Ogden, UT Music: 24:12

Antonio Vivaldi: Non ti lusinghi la crudeltade from Tito Manlio, RV 738 Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor; James Austin Smith, oboe; Christopher Costanza, cello; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 8:27

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:55:58  Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata pian' e forte     National Brass Ensemble  OberlinMus 1504 4:41

16:05:14  Giovanni Gabrieli: Magnificat à 12     National Brass Ensemble  OberlinMus 1504 4:36

16:12:38  Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Jupiter String Quartet  OberlinMus 1304 11:16

16:27:52  Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Der Neugierige    Hans-Peter Blochwitz, tenor   DeutGram 427339 4:09

16:34:09  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 Op 59 # 2  Cleveland Quartet  Telarc 80268 5:20

16:41:57  Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto Op 8 # 4 Daniel Hope, violin Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4796922 7:53

16:51:33  George Harrison: Here Comes the Sun    Milos Karadaglic, guitar Chamber Ensemble Christopher Austin Mercury 24425 3:00

16:56:44  Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96    Brodsky Quartet  Chandos 10801 3:38

17:04:39  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Finale from Guitar Quintet Op 143   Jason Vieaux, guitar Escher Quartet  Azica 71328 5:58

17:13:58  Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber: Sonata No. 1 from Fidicinium Sacro-Profanum     Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8448 11:10

17:27:01  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo  K 386 John O'Conor, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80285 8:14

17:40:24  Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30   Narciso Yepes, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Luis García-Navarro PentaTone 202 6:20

17:48:16  Joaquín Rodrigo: Danza from 'Fantasía para un gentilhombre'    Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro DeutGram 4795448 2:04

17:53:04  Paul Pabst: Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty'    Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 67043 7:06

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:52  Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1    Eldar Nebolsin, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Naxos 503293 18:03

18:28:49  Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2     National Brass Ensemble  OberlinMus 1504 2:51

18:33:40  Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 9     Empire Brass  Telarc 80204 2:48

18:38:15  Earl Wild: Theme & Variations on Gershwin's 'Someone to Watch Over Me'    Joanne Polk, piano   Steinway 30090 15:08

18:54:28  Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 16     Empire Brass  Telarc 80204 3:17

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:57  Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations Op 78    Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 503293 22:35

19:26:03  Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61   Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 29:23

19:57:14  Jean-Marie Leclair: Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage     Florilegium  Channel 7595 2:01

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:21  Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2    Eldar Nebolsin, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Naxos 503293 20:50

20:23:14  Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 6 Op 12 # 4  Il Giardino Armonico, Milano Giovanni Antonini Naïve 30399 19:12

20:44:13  Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings Op 47    Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463265 12:52

20:57:34  Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 2 Op 35    Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 2:27

21:02:47  Robert Volkmann: Serenade No. 3 for Strings Op 69   Catherine Tunnell, cello German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999159 13:31

21:18:08  Modest Mussorgsky: Intermezzo 'In modo classico'     Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 7:31

21:26:37  Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River'     Vienna Philharmonic Valéry Gergiev Philips 468526 5:46

21:34:40  Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 101     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 10:36

21:48:15  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5     Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80676 39:57

22:29:27  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 3  K 281 Vladimir Horowitz, piano   DeutGram 4795448 17:36

22:48:59  Franz Schubert: Piano Trio  D 897 Joseph Kalichstein, piano   Bridge 9376 9:40

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:53  Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50   Seattle Symphony Chorale Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 5:26

23:07:20  Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Sarabande    Barry Douglas, piano   RCA 68127 5:19

23:12:40  Howard Shore: The Return of the King: Into the West    Pavel Verner, cello City of Prague Philharmonic Nic Raine Silva 1160 4:36

23:18:07  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 Op 55 # 2 Richard Goode, piano   Nonesuch 79452 4:42

23:22:50  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene     Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 7:51

23:30:42  George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings     Brodsky Quartet  Chandos 10801 9:00

23:40:08  Frederic Hand: Rose Liz    Frederic Hand, guitar Chamber Ensemble  RCA 7126 5:21

23:45:30  Samuel Barber: Andante from Violin Concerto Op 14   Hilary Hahn, violin St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Sony 89029 9:04

23:54:59  Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair    Cambridge Singers  John Rutter Collegium 120 3:17

 

 