WCLV Program Guide 08-03-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:05 Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96 Royal Philharmonic Charles Rosekrans Telarc 80610 7:47

00:09:34 Walter Piston: Woodwind Quintet Boehm Quintet Premier 1006 19:53

00:30:04 Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Waltzes 'Du und Du' Op 367 Johann Strauss Orch of Vienna Willi Boskovsky EMI 64108 6:29

00:37:54 Francis Pott: Laudate Dominum Ora Suzi Digby Harm Mundi 906102 5:52

00:45:19 Ignace Jan Paderewski: Piano Concerto Op 17 Earl Wild, piano London Symphony Arthur Fiedler Elan 82266 32:32

01:20:51 E. J. Moeran: Second Rhapsody Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8639 12:53

01:34:53 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Philips 4788977 11:14

01:47:03 George Gershwin: Three Preludes Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795023 6:28

01:54:16 Jan Václav Vorísek: Impromptu No. 3 Op 7 # 3 Artur Pizarro, piano Collins 14582 5:09

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Nahre Sol

Amy Beach: Violin Sonata Movement 2 Scherzo Tasmin Little, violin; Jonathan Lenehan, piano Album: Beach et al.: Works for Violin and Piano Chandos 20030 Music: 4:17

Robert Washut: Soneando for Violin, Viola and Cello (2011) Joanna Maurer, violin; Michael Roth, viola; Peter Sanders, cello Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT Music: 6:26

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane: Rhapsodie de concert Tasmin Little, violin; Olga Kern, piano Virginia Arts Festival, Miller Studio, Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach, VA Music: 9:34

Arvo Part: Tabula Rasa La Pieta; Angele Dubeau, conductor Album: Portrait Analekta 8731 Music: 25:46

Ernest Bloch: Suite for Viola & Piano Movement 3 Lento Bradley Parrimore, viola: Vivian Fan, piano Album: Bloch, Glinka, Bowen: Viola Works Soundset Recordings 1074 Music: 4:09

Pablo de Sarasate (arr. Nicolas Baldeyrou): Carmen Fantasy Sang Yoon Kim, Clarinet; Vivian Fan, piano Performance Today in-studio, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 10:44

Leo Weiner: Suite for Orchestra, Op. 18 (Hungarian Folk Dances) Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 26:53

Nahre Sol: Good Night I Love You Bye Nahre Sol, piano Private Recording Music: 4:58

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:09 Thomas Janson: Oboe Machinations Thomas C. Moore, oboe Panorámicos Panorámicos 2009 16:05

04:18:57 John Field: Nocturne No. 4 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 5:22

04:26:07 Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 5:51

04:33:13 Thomas Tomkins: When David Heard Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544 4:54

04:39:00 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 435390 46:45

05:28:51 Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559116 11:57

05:41:52 Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606 9:40

05:51:53 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 1 'Terezinha de Jesús' Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49406 2:32

05:55:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:17

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Tomas Luis de Victoria: "Jesu, Dulcis Memoria" Voices of Ascension Dennis Keene Delos 3165

06:02:38 Tomas Luis de Victoria: "Domine, Non Sum Dignus" (Lord, I am not worthy...) Peninsula Women's Chorus (Palo Alto, CA) Patricia Hennings Mark Records 1407

06:04:59 J. B. Comes: "Baylado" Kay Hilton, soprano; Pat O'Scannell, mezzo-soprano; Nicholas Tennant, baritone The Terra Nova Consort Sono Luminus 90298

06:08:02 Francisco Jose de Castro: Sonata No. 9 Chatham Baroque Sono Luminus 90284

06:15:10 Manuel Blasco de Nebra: Piano Sonata No. 3 in A Pedro Casals, piano Naxos 8572150

06:30:54 Isaac Albeniz: El Albaicin John Willams, guitar London Symphony Orchestra Paul Daniel Sony Classical 48480

06:39:58 Enrique Granados: El fandango de candil, from Goyescas, Op. 11 Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466

06:46:24 Joaquin Rodrigo: Four Piano Pieces Artur Pizarro, piano Naxos 8.557272

07:00:45 Anonymous: Naranijitay Florilegium and Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009

07:02:33 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection) Chaconas y Marionas (Argentinian & Spanish bailes) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King Dhm Deutsche Harmonia 77340

07:08:26 Ignacio de Jerusalem: Mass in D Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings Teldec 641038

07:31:21 Joseph White: Violin Concerto in f# (finale) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille Records 035

07:36:19 Jose White Lafitte: La Bella Cubana Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu BIS 0356

07:42:24 Agustin Barrios: La catedral (The Cathedral) David Solis Olson, guitar Flor Azul Productions 001

07:50:02 Carlos Guastavino: Las Presencias No. 7 "Rosita Iglesias" Jonathan Cohler, clarinet; Rasa Vitkauskaite, piano Ongaku 024-123

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to the Marriage of Figaro Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Bobby McFerrin, conductor Album: Paper Music Sony 64600 Music: 4:12

Ernst von Dohnányi: Symphony No. 2: Movements 1 & 3 The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, Bard's Fisher Center for The Performing Arts, Annandale On-Hudson, NY Music: 21:50

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Rodger Reynolds from Ashland, VA Music: 9:06

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Jean-Yves Thibaudet: Satie Decca 470290 Music: 3:37

Felix Mendelssohn: Fair Melusina Overture, Opus 32 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Zehetmair, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 10:30

Jean Françaix: Quintette; II. Presto-Trio Imani Winds Album: Umoja Imani 6227 Music: 4:36

Henri Dutilleux: Sonatine for Flute and Piano Ransom Wilson, flute; Juho Pohjonen, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 8:26

Lalo Schifrin: La Nouvelle Orleans Imani Winds Chamber Music Northwest, Lincoln Performance Hall, Portland, OR Music: 7:50

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 97 in C Andris Nelsons, conductor; Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra Tanglewood, Ozawa Hall, Lenox, MA Music: 25:52

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Trio K 409 Cleveland Orchestra Erich Leinsdorf Sony 86793 3:55

10:09:46 Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: Cloudburst Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 9:19

10:21:37 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2191 22:49

10:47:11 Howard Shore: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship City of Prague Philharmonic Nic Raine Silva 1160 5:51

10:53:30 Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle' Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini RCA 63509 3:44

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Aaron Copland ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:27 Danny Elfman: Spider-Man: Theme Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2008 3:54

11:12:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 K 543 CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 4 24:42

11:39:53 Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 15:16

11:56:03 Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen: Shine You No More Danish String Quartet ECM 2550 3:33

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 3, 2017 - From McLean, Virginia, this week’s program features a wild performance by 14-year-old violist who tackles a piece written by Hindemith with the extraordinary tempo marking of 600-640 beats per minute… a tender performance of the song “Pure Imagination” from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory performed on the marimba … and we’ll hear how studying music helped one young musician grow up and cope with Tourette’s Syndrome

14-year-old violinist, Daniel Bae, from Lubbock, TX, performs the first movement Allegro moderato and second movement, Allegro maestoso from Romantic Pieces, Op. 75 (B. 150) by Antonín Dvorák with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

14-year-old violist, Beatrice Chen, from Chicago, IL. p erforms the fourth movementRasendes Zeitmaß. Wild. Tonschönheit ist Nebensache from Solo Viola Sonata Op. 25, No. 1 by Paul Hindemith and Bourrée I and Bourrée II from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach transcribed for viola.

18-year-old guitarist Kathleen Cho, from Potomac, MD. performs movement III. La Toccata de Pasquini from the Sonata for solo guitar by Leo Brouwer

16-year-old clarinetist, Daniel Solowey, from Sarasota, FL. performs the second movement, Allegro animato from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, Op.167 by Camille Saint-Saëns with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

19-year-old cellist, Gabriel Martins from Los Angeles, CA. performs the Prélude and Sarabande from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach

18-year-old percussionist Alvin Chung, from Potomac, MD. performs Pure Imagination by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley; arranged for marimba by Alex Stopa

and The Flight of the Bumblebee by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov arranged by Pius Cheung

14-year-old violist Beatrice Chen and 19-year-old cellist Gabriel Martins perform movement I. Allegro (from "Duet mit zwei obligaten Augengläsern", WoO 32 by Ludwig van Beethoven.

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:21 Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Overture La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 68468 7:10

13:11:29 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro DeutGram 4795448 22:36

13:37:05 Sir Henry Wood: Fantasia on British Sea Songs Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 13:31

13:51:54 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 Op 67 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80163 29:15

14:24:00 Richard Addinsell: Suicide Squadron: Warsaw Concerto Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano BBC Symphony Hugh Wolff Decca 460503 8:49

14:35:45 Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 15:50

14:52:32 Stephen Sondheim: Into the Woods: Suite London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 8:35

15:04:25 Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784 31:04

15:36:46 Avner Dorman: Piano Concerto Eliran Avni, piano Metropolis Ensemble Andrew Cyr Naxos 559620 15:06

15:52:32 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Joshua Smith, flute S&W 1 9:45

16:04:33 Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 9:40

16:16:13 Ferruccio Busoni: Turandot Suite Op 41 La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 53280 24:16

16:42:41 Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 8:10

16:51:26 Gaetano Donizetti: Ugo, conte di Parigi: Overture La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 7:20

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Movies about Movies

David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Theme—New World Symphony/Michael Tilson Thomas (RCA 68798) 3:35

Franz Waxman (arr Mauceri): Sunset Boulevard Sonata for Orchestra—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 13:45

Howard Shore: Ed Wood: Main title—London Philharmonic/Howard Shore (Hollywood Records 62002) 5:04

David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Suite—New Philharmonia Orchestra/David Raksin (RCA 81268) 15:52

Thomas Newman: The Player: Theme—Orchestra/Thomas Newman (iTunes download) 3:23

Harold Arlen/Ira Gershwin: The Man That Got Away with dialogue from ‘A Star is Born’—Judy Garland, vocals; Warner Brothers Orchestra/Ray Heindorf (Columbia 65965) 6:27

Howard Shore: Hugo: The Thief—City of Prague Philharmonic (Silva 1398) 4:27

Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 1057) 3:34

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1999 on Stage - 10 productions from the year ranging from the revival of Rodgers and Hart's "Babes in Arms" to the explosive rock musical "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," and including "Parade" and the Tony Award-winning "Fosse."

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:06 00:04:03 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Steam Heat Jane Lanier, Michael Paternostro, Alex Sanchez Fosse -- Original Broadway Cast RCA09026-63379

18:05:00 00:04:25 John Kander-Fred Ebb Nowadays Valerie Pettiford, Jane Lanier Fosse -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63379

18:09:48 00:00:48 Dean Pitchford-Tom Snow Finale from Footloose Company Footloose -- Original B'way Cast Q Records Q10032

18:10:36 00:02:44 Dean Pitchford-Tom Snow Dancing Is Not a Crime Jeremy Kushner Footloose -- Original B'way Cast RCA Q10032

18:13:51 00:05:03 Jason Robert Brown Leo's Statement/Summation and Cakewalk Brent Carver Parade -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63378

18:19:13 00:03:39 Stephen Trask Wicked Little Town John Cameron Mitchell Hedwig and the Angry Inch -- Original Cast Atantic 83160-2

18:23:07 00:02:09 Elton John-Gerard Allessandrini The Circle of Mice Bryan Batt Forbidden Broadway Cleans Up Its Act -- Original Cast 18:26:34 00:04:05 Irving Berlin You Can't Get a Man With a Gun Bernadette Peters Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 Revival Angel 24355-68122

18:30:37 00:01:53 Irving Berlin I Got Lost in His Arms Bernadette Peters Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 Revival Angel 24355-68122

18:32:52 00:02:17 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh I Love You Martin Short Little Me -- 1999 Revival Varese Sarabande VSD-6001

18:35:21 00:02:30 Clark Gesner The Doctor Is In Anthony Rapp, Ilana Levine You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown -- 1999 Revival RCA 09026-63384

18:38:10 00:02:56 Andrew Lippa My New Philosophy Kristen Chenoweth You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown -- 1999 Revival RCA 09026-63384

18:41:28 00:03:17 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Johnny One-Note Melissa Rain Anderson Babes in Arms -- 1999 Revival DRG DRG94769

18:45:22 00:03:48 Jule Styne-Betty Comden-Adolph Green The Late, Late Show Nathan Lane Do Re Mi -- 1999 Encores Revival DRG DRG94768

18:49:04 00:03:18 Jule Styne-Betty Comden-Adolph Green Make Someone Happy Heather Headley, Brian Stokes Mitchell Do Re Mi -- 1999 Encores Revival DRG DRG94768

18:52:41 00:00:19 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:07 00:03:52 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Filler: Where or When Erin Dilly, David Campbell Babes in Arms -- 1999 Revival DRG94769

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:11 Emil von Reznícek: Serenade for Strings Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Jiri Starek Schwann 311128 21:18

19:26:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante K 364 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 30:26

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jane Glover, conductor; Joshua Smith, flute; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp - recorded live in Severance Hall

JOSEPH HAYDN: Symphony No. 6 ‘Le Matin’

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Concerto in C major for Flute and Harp

W.A. MOZART: Symphony No. 39

21:45:11 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 9661 13:47

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob and Ray: Views behind the Views behind the News…In Depth News: Anonymous Announcer Newscast…Peter Schickele: Time, Weather, New…Happy Hour News…Lake News and Sports…Mark Levy: Let’s Not Take a Trip

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:53 Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Act 3 Prelude La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 3:41

23:05:35 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5 BWV 529 Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 62691 7:47

23:13:22 Tomás Luis de Victoria: Popule meus Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 3:32

23:18:16 Elliott Carter: Elegy Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Gerard Schwarz Nonesuch 79002 4:49

23:23:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 K 491 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 13276 8:03

23:31:10 Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77 Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152 8:16

23:41:18 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 36 Op 59 # 1 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899 4:01

23:45:19 Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno Op 70 # 1 La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 53280 7:20

23:52:40 Anonymous: Lute Duet 'Le rossignol' Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456 3:41

23:56:50 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Philips 434917 3:16