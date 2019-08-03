WCLV Program Guide 08-03-2019

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:05  Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96    Royal Philharmonic Charles Rosekrans Telarc 80610 7:47

00:09:34  Walter Piston: Woodwind Quintet     Boehm Quintet  Premier 1006 19:53

00:30:04  Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Waltzes 'Du und Du' Op 367    Johann Strauss Orch of Vienna Willi Boskovsky EMI 64108 6:29

00:37:54  Francis Pott: Laudate Dominum    Ora  Suzi Digby Harm Mundi 906102 5:52

00:45:19  Ignace Jan Paderewski: Piano Concerto Op 17   Earl Wild, piano London Symphony Arthur Fiedler Elan 82266 32:32

01:20:51  E. J. Moeran: Second Rhapsody     Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8639 12:53

01:34:53  Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9     Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Philips 4788977 11:14

01:47:03  George Gershwin: Three Preludes    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   DeutGram 4795023 6:28

01:54:16  Jan Václav Vorísek: Impromptu No. 3 Op 7 # 3 Artur Pizarro, piano   Collins 14582 5:09

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Nahre Sol

Amy Beach: Violin Sonata Movement 2 Scherzo Tasmin Little, violin; Jonathan Lenehan, piano Album: Beach et al.: Works for Violin and Piano Chandos 20030 Music: 4:17

Robert Washut: Soneando for Violin, Viola and Cello (2011) Joanna Maurer, violin; Michael Roth, viola; Peter Sanders, cello Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT Music: 6:26

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane: Rhapsodie de concert Tasmin Little, violin; Olga Kern, piano Virginia Arts Festival, Miller Studio, Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach, VA Music: 9:34

Arvo Part: Tabula Rasa La Pieta; Angele Dubeau, conductor Album: Portrait Analekta 8731 Music: 25:46

Ernest Bloch: Suite for Viola & Piano Movement 3 Lento Bradley Parrimore, viola: Vivian Fan, piano Album: Bloch, Glinka, Bowen: Viola Works Soundset Recordings 1074 Music: 4:09

Pablo de Sarasate (arr. Nicolas Baldeyrou): Carmen Fantasy Sang Yoon Kim, Clarinet; Vivian Fan, piano Performance Today in-studio, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 10:44

Leo Weiner: Suite for Orchestra, Op. 18 (Hungarian Folk Dances)  Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 26:53

Nahre Sol: Good Night I Love You Bye Nahre Sol, piano Private Recording Music: 4:58

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:09  Thomas Janson: Oboe Machinations    Thomas C. Moore, oboe Panorámicos  Panorámicos 2009 16:05

04:18:57  John Field: Nocturne No. 4    Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano   Decca 4789672 5:22

04:26:07  Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 5:51

04:33:13  Thomas Tomkins: When David Heard     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 807544 4:54

04:39:00  George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 435390 46:45

05:28:51  Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559116 11:57

05:41:52  Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice    Yuja Wang, piano   DeutGram 16606 9:40

05:51:53  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 1 'Terezinha de Jesús'    Christopher Parkening, guitar   EMI 49406 2:32

05:55:27  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:17

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Tomas Luis de Victoria: "Jesu, Dulcis Memoria"  Voices of Ascension  Dennis Keene  Delos 3165

06:02:38 Tomas Luis de Victoria: "Domine, Non Sum Dignus" (Lord, I am not worthy...) Peninsula Women's Chorus (Palo Alto, CA)  Patricia Hennings  Mark Records 1407

06:04:59 J. B. Comes: "Baylado"  Kay Hilton, soprano; Pat O'Scannell, mezzo-soprano; Nicholas Tennant, baritone  The Terra Nova Consort  Sono Luminus 90298

06:08:02 Francisco Jose de Castro: Sonata No. 9  Chatham Baroque  Sono Luminus 90284

06:15:10 Manuel Blasco de Nebra: Piano Sonata No. 3 in A  Pedro Casals, piano  Naxos 8572150

06:30:54 Isaac Albeniz: El Albaicin  John Willams, guitar  London Symphony Orchestra  Paul Daniel  Sony Classical 48480

06:39:58 Enrique Granados: El fandango de candil, from Goyescas, Op. 11  Brazilian Guitar Quartet  Delos 3466

06:46:24 Joaquin Rodrigo: Four Piano Pieces  Artur Pizarro, piano  Naxos 8.557272

07:00:45 Anonymous: Naranijitay  Florilegium and Arakaendar Bolivia  Ashley Solomon  Channel Classics 28009

07:02:33 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection)  Chaconas y Marionas (Argentinian & Spanish bailes) The Harp Consort  Andrew Lawrence-King  Dhm Deutsche Harmonia 77340

07:08:26 Ignacio de Jerusalem: Mass in D  Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia  Joseph Jennings Teldec 641038

07:31:21 Joseph White: Violin Concerto in f# (finale)  Rachel Barton Pine, violin  Encore Chamber Orchestra  Daniel Hege  Cedille Records 035

07:36:19 Jose White Lafitte: La Bella Cubana  Camerata Romeu  Zenaida Romeu  BIS 0356

07:42:24 Agustin Barrios: La catedral (The Cathedral)  David Solis Olson, guitar  Flor Azul Productions 001

07:50:02 Carlos Guastavino: Las Presencias No. 7 "Rosita Iglesias"  Jonathan Cohler, clarinet; Rasa Vitkauskaite, piano  Ongaku 024-123

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to the Marriage of Figaro Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Bobby McFerrin, conductor Album: Paper Music Sony 64600 Music: 4:12

Ernst von Dohnányi: Symphony No. 2: Movements 1 & 3 The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, Bard's Fisher Center for The Performing Arts, Annandale On-Hudson, NY Music: 21:50

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Rodger Reynolds from Ashland, VA Music: 9:06

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Jean-Yves Thibaudet: Satie Decca 470290 Music: 3:37

Felix Mendelssohn: Fair Melusina Overture, Opus 32 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Zehetmair, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 10:30

Jean Françaix: Quintette; II. Presto-Trio Imani Winds Album: Umoja Imani 6227 Music: 4:36

Henri Dutilleux: Sonatine for Flute and Piano Ransom Wilson, flute; Juho Pohjonen, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 8:26

Lalo Schifrin: La Nouvelle Orleans Imani Winds Chamber Music Northwest, Lincoln Performance Hall, Portland, OR Music: 7:50

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 97 in C Andris Nelsons, conductor; Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra Tanglewood, Ozawa Hall, Lenox, MA Music: 25:52

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:34  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Trio  K 409  Cleveland Orchestra Erich Leinsdorf Sony 86793 3:55

10:09:46  Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: Cloudburst     Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 9:19

10:21:37  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43   Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2191 22:49

10:47:11  Howard Shore: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship     City of Prague Philharmonic Nic Raine Silva 1160 5:51

10:53:30  Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle'    Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini RCA 63509 3:44

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Aaron Copland ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:27  Danny Elfman: Spider-Man: Theme     Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2008 3:54

11:12:00  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39  K 543  CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 4 24:42

11:39:53  Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole     Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 15:16

11:56:03  Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen: Shine You No More     Danish String Quartet  ECM 2550 3:33

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 3, 2017 - From McLean, Virginia, this week’s program features a wild performance by 14-year-old violist who tackles a piece written by Hindemith with the extraordinary tempo marking of 600-640 beats per minute… a tender performance of the song “Pure Imagination” from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory performed on the marimba … and we’ll hear how studying music helped one young musician grow up and cope with Tourette’s Syndrome 

14-year-old violinist, Daniel Bae, from Lubbock, TX, performs the first movement Allegro moderato and second movement,  Allegro maestoso from Romantic Pieces, Op. 75 (B. 150) by Antonín Dvorák with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

14-year-old violist, Beatrice Chen, from Chicago, IL. p erforms the fourth movementRasendes Zeitmaß. Wild. Tonschönheit ist Nebensache from Solo Viola Sonata Op. 25, No. 1 by Paul Hindemith and Bourrée I and Bourrée II from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach transcribed for viola.

18-year-old guitarist Kathleen Cho, from Potomac, MD.  performs movement  III. La Toccata de Pasquini  from the Sonata for solo guitar by Leo Brouwer

16-year-old clarinetist, Daniel Solowey, from Sarasota, FL. performs the second movement, Allegro animato from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, Op.167 by Camille Saint-Saëns with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

19-year-old cellist, Gabriel Martins from Los Angeles, CA. performs the Prélude and Sarabande from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach

18-year-old percussionist Alvin Chung, from Potomac, MD. performs Pure Imagination by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley; arranged for marimba by Alex Stopa

and The Flight of the Bumblebee by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov arranged by Pius Cheung

14-year-old violist Beatrice Chen and 19-year-old cellist Gabriel Martins perform movement  I. Allegro (from "Duet mit zwei obligaten Augengläsern", WoO 32 by Ludwig van Beethoven.

 

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:21  Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Overture     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 68468 7:10

13:11:29  Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez    Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro DeutGram 4795448 22:36

13:37:05  Sir Henry Wood: Fantasia on British Sea Songs     Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 13:31

13:51:54  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 Op 67    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80163 29:15

14:24:00  Richard Addinsell: Suicide Squadron: Warsaw Concerto    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano BBC Symphony Hugh Wolff Decca 460503 8:49

14:35:45  Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta     Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 15:50

14:52:32  Stephen Sondheim: Into the Woods: Suite     London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 8:35

15:04:25  Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings Op 48    East Coast Chamber Orch  E1 Music 7784 31:04

15:36:46  Avner Dorman: Piano Concerto    Eliran Avni, piano Metropolis Ensemble Andrew Cyr Naxos 559620 15:06

15:52:32  Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun    Joshua Smith, flute   S&W 1 9:45

16:04:33  Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 9:40

16:16:13  Ferruccio Busoni: Turandot Suite Op 41    La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 53280 24:16

16:42:41  Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 8:10

16:51:26  Gaetano Donizetti: Ugo, conte di Parigi: Overture     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 7:20

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Movies about Movies

David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Theme—New World Symphony/Michael Tilson Thomas (RCA 68798) 3:35

Franz Waxman (arr Mauceri): Sunset Boulevard Sonata for Orchestra—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 13:45

Howard Shore: Ed Wood: Main title—London Philharmonic/Howard Shore (Hollywood Records 62002) 5:04

David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Suite—New Philharmonia Orchestra/David Raksin (RCA 81268) 15:52

Thomas Newman: The Player: Theme—Orchestra/Thomas Newman (iTunes download) 3:23

Harold Arlen/Ira Gershwin: The Man That Got Away with dialogue from ‘A Star is Born’—Judy Garland, vocals; Warner Brothers Orchestra/Ray Heindorf (Columbia 65965) 6:27

Howard Shore: Hugo: The Thief—City of Prague Philharmonic (Silva 1398) 4:27

Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 1057) 3:34

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1999 on Stage - 10 productions from the year ranging from the revival of Rodgers and Hart's "Babes in Arms" to the explosive rock musical "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," and including "Parade" and the Tony Award-winning "Fosse."

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin   Fascinating Rhythm            William Bolcom    Songs by Gershwin             Nonesuch                979151-2

18:01:06 00:04:03 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross   Steam Heat           Jane Lanier, Michael Paternostro, Alex Sanchez          Fosse -- Original Broadway Cast RCA09026-63379

18:05:00 00:04:25 John Kander-Fred Ebb       Nowadays             Valerie Pettiford, Jane Lanier            Fosse -- Original B'way Cast                RCA        09026-63379

18:09:48 00:00:48 Dean Pitchford-Tom Snow Finale from Footloose         Company              Footloose -- Original B'way Cast       Q Records Q10032

18:10:36 00:02:44 Dean Pitchford-Tom Snow Dancing Is Not a Crime      Jeremy Kushner  Footloose -- Original B'way Cast       RCA                Q10032

18:13:51 00:05:03 Jason Robert Brown           Leo's Statement/Summation and Cakewalk   Brent Carver         Parade -- Original B'way Cast        RCA        09026-63378

18:19:13 00:03:39 Stephen Trask      Wicked Little Town              John Cameron Mitchell      Hedwig and the Angry Inch -- Original Cast                Atantic    83160-2

18:23:07 00:02:09 Elton John-Gerard Allessandrini       The Circle of Mice                Bryan Batt             Forbidden Broadway Cleans Up Its Act -- Original Cast 18:26:34        00:04:05 Irving Berlin          You Can't Get a Man With a Gun      Bernadette Peters                Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 Revival           Angel     24355-68122

18:30:37 00:01:53 Irving Berlin          I Got Lost in His Arms         Bernadette Peters                Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 Revival                Angel     24355-68122

18:32:52 00:02:17 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh               I Love You             Martin Short          Little Me -- 1999 Revival     Varese Sarabande            VSD-6001

18:35:21 00:02:30 Clark Gesner        The Doctor Is In    Anthony Rapp, Ilana Levine              You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown -- 1999 Revival   RCA        09026-63384

18:38:10 00:02:56 Andrew Lippa       My New Philosophy            Kristen Chenoweth             You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown -- 1999 Revival   RCA        09026-63384

18:41:28 00:03:17 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart           Johnny One-Note Melissa Rain Anderson      Babes in Arms -- 1999 Revival                DRG       DRG94769

18:45:22 00:03:48 Jule Styne-Betty Comden-Adolph Green        The Late, Late Show           Nathan Lane         Do Re Mi -- 1999 Encores Revival   DRG       DRG94768

18:49:04 00:03:18 Jule Styne-Betty Comden-Adolph Green        Make Someone Happy      Heather Headley, Brian Stokes Mitchell                Do Re Mi -- 1999 Encores Revival   DRG       DRG94768

18:52:41 00:00:19 George and Ira Gershwin   Sweet and Low Down         Joshua Bell           Gershwin Fantasy                Sony                SK60659

18:53:07 00:03:52 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart           Filler: Where or When         Erin Dilly, David Campbell Babes in Arms -- 1999 Revival   DRG94769

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:11  Emil von Reznícek: Serenade for Strings     Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Jiri Starek Schwann 311128 21:18

19:26:50  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante  K 364 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 30:26

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jane Glover, conductor; Joshua Smith, flute; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp - recorded live in Severance Hall

JOSEPH HAYDN: Symphony No. 6 ‘Le Matin’

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Concerto in C major for Flute and Harp

W.A. MOZART: Symphony No. 39

21:45:11  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 125    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 9661 13:47

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob and Ray: Views behind the Views behind the News…In Depth News: Anonymous Announcer Newscast…Peter Schickele: Time, Weather, New…Happy Hour News…Lake News and Sports…Mark Levy: Let’s Not Take a Trip

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:53  Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Act 3 Prelude     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 3:41

23:05:35  Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5  BWV 529 Arcadi Volodos, piano   Sony 62691 7:47

23:13:22  Tomás Luis de Victoria: Popule meus    Sistine Chapel Choir  Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 3:32

23:18:16  Elliott Carter: Elegy     Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Gerard Schwarz Nonesuch 79002 4:49

23:23:06  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24  K 491 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 13276 8:03

23:31:10  Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77    Chamber Music Soc Linc Center  Delos 3152 8:16

23:41:18  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 36 Op 59 # 1 Ingrid Fliter, piano   EMI 14899 4:01

23:45:19  Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno Op 70 # 1  La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 53280 7:20

23:52:40  Anonymous: Lute Duet 'Le rossignol'    Sharon Isbin, guitar   Sony 745456 3:41

23:56:50  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan    Julian Lloyd Webber, cello   Philips 434917 3:16

 

 