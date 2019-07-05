WCLV Program Guide 07-05-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:02 Aaron Copland: Quiet City Philip Smith, trumpet New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 10:29

00:13:09 John Field: Rondeau Mícéal O'Rourke, piano London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9534 7:22

00:21:27 Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: March Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 1014 4:14

00:27:07 William Boyce: Symphony No. 7 Op 2 # 7 Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 8:52

00:37:42 Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Concerto Op 61 Nikolaj Znaider, violin Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 60588 49:17

01:30:50 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in D H 663 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 10:31

01:42:15 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 19 Hanover Band Roy Goodman Hyperion 66533 11:31

01:55:06 Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri Op 70 Natalie Clein, cello Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley EMI 1409 3:44

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

John Williams: Liberty Fanfare Cincinnati Pops Orchestra; Erich Kunzel, conductor Album: American Jubilee Telarc 80144 Music: 4:20

Kevin Puts: Millennium Canons University of Georgia Wind Ensemble; John P. Lynch, conductor Album: Millennium Canons Naxos 572231 Music: 7:33

Jessie Montgomery: Banner String Orchestra featuring Catalyst Quartet; Julian Wachner, conductor Album: Strum: Music for Strings Azica 71302 Music: 9:01

Michael Torke: Unconquered The Philadelphia Orchestra; Cristian Macelaru, conductor Album: Unconquered: Michael Torke Ecstatic Records 92271 Music: 25:41

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony, Film Suite for Orchestra: Movement 3a & 3b Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Litton, conductor Album: A Copland Profile Delos 3221 Music: 4:30

John Mackey: Aurora Awakes United States Marine Band; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, John Jay Senior High School, Hopewell Junction, NY Music: 10:59

Aaron Copland: Rodeo, Ballet in One Act: Movements 2-5 Colorado Symphony; Andrew Litton, conductor and honky-tonk pianist Album: Copland: Billy the Kid, Rodeo, Etc. Bis 2164 Music: 17:01

Ross Lee Finney: Fiddle-Doodle-Ad Noah Geller, violin; Xak Bjerken, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 8:45

Samuel Augustus Ward: America the Beautiful Jeffrey Kahane, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 3:49

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:16 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: String Quartet No. 2 Op 30 # 2 Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568 25:25

04:27:52 Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic EMI 16213 5:42

04:36:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Running Set Bournemouth Sinfonietta George Hurst Chandos 2419 4:37

04:42:05 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 4:33

04:48:33 Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings David Lefèvre, violin London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Analekta 9283 39:22

05:32:22 Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti 12 Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Hyperion 66891 6:41

05:40:07 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 32 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999179 8:09

05:49:27 Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1: Overture The Hague Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 9815 5:47

05:55:45 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Danza rustica Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 3:52

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:44 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 London Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 8896 5:23

06:17:02 César Franck: Finale from Symphony in d Orchestre Métropolitaine Yannick Nézet-Séguin Atma 2647 11:17

06:29:16 Orlando Gibbons: O clap your hands together Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572 5:27

06:39:46 Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks Op 4 Chicago Symphony Pierre Boulez DeutGram 437850 3:47

06:44:34 Felix Mendelssohn: Capriccio brillante Op 22 Ian Hobson, piano Sinfonia da Camera Ian Hobson Arabesque 6688 10:38

06:58:35 John Philip Sousa: March 'Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company' Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 2:17

07:04:20 Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation Joshua Bell, violin Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Decca 433519 5:14

07:12:02 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9352 8:57

07:22:07 Leroy Anderson: The Typewriter Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 1:46

07:24:55 Stephen Sondheim: Company: Side by Side by Side London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 2:29

07:28:47 Edward Burlingame Hill: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 47 Austin Symphony Peter Bay Bridge 9443 7:14

07:41:28 George Enescu: Roumanian Rhapsody No. 2 Op 11 # 2 Monte Carlo Philharmonic Lawrence Foster Erato 75179 11:02

07:55:10 Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller: Quando le sere al placido Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Sony 549204 4:23

08:07:08 Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 6:14

08:15:20 Franz Liszt: Allegro from Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' Glenn Gould, piano Sony 52637 12:22

08:28:59 Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: The Pirate King King's Singers RCA 61885 2:15

08:32:40 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Tonight Canadian Brass RCA 68633 4:39

08:43:57 Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Concerto a più istrumenti in e Op 5 # 3 Martin Sandhoff, flute Concerto Cologne Teldec 22166 10:49

08:56:09 Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn Almeda Trio Albany 1386 6:08

09:06:24 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol Op 34 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572788 16:17

09:24:17 Elmer Bernstein: The Grifters: Suite Cynthia Millar, synthesizer Royal Philharmonic Pops Elmer Bernstein Denon 75288 8:15

09:36:52 Alec Wilder: Theme and Variations Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85570 5:10

09:44:31 Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture Op 117 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 7:29

09:54:17 Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' Christina Naughton, piano Warner 9029556229 5:35

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Gigue K 574 Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79831 1:31

10:03:46 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue à la gigue BWV 577 BBC Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Chandos 9835 2:56

10:08:26 François Joseph Gossec: Symphony Op 5 # 2 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9661 12:58

10:21:51 Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz Op 18 BBC Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 9733 5:54

10:29:03 Johann Sebastian Bach: Easter Oratorio: Sinfonia Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 23416 3:59

10:33:26 George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite HWV 447 David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969 7:00

10:46:38 Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3 Sz 119 Hélène Grimaud, piano London Symphony Pierre Boulez DeutGram 3885 25:38

11:14:08 Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 414421 11:47

11:27:49 Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony Op 7 # 2 Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8648 8:18

11:38:42 George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 Simon Preston, organ English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 413468 13:07

11:52:51 Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques: Invocation S 173/1 Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479 7:49

12:07:04 Ferdinand Hérold: Zampa: Overture Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:20

12:17:56 Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Ballet Music Chorus London Symphony Sir Colin Davis LSO Live 40 11:34

12:32:49 Frederick Delius: Koanga: La Calinda Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 3303 3:56

12:37:13 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Souvenir de Porto Rico Op 31 Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145 6:42

12:49:08 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 104 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 10:18

13:01:06 Leonard Bernstein: Anniversary for Stephen Sondheim Lara Downes, piano Sony 84284011251 1:21

13:04:53 Duke Ellington: Melancholia Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 2:49

13:07:59 Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' Op 50 BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 74888 21:52

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

William Grant Still: Summerland Videmus: Jean DeMart, flute; Ann Hobson Pilot, harp; Lydia Forbes, violin; George Taylor, viola; Mark Churchill, cello Album: Works by William Grant Still New World Records 80399 Music: 4:19

Ernest Bloch: Abodah Danbi Um, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 5:05

James Syler: Love Among the Ruins (2016) Staff Sargeant Sarah Hart, viola; United States Marine Band; Capt. Ryan J. Nowlin, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA Music: 16:10

William Grant Still: Wood Notes ROCO; Scott St. John, concertmaster ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 17:18

Peter Tchaikovsky: Lensky's Aria from Eugene Onegin (excerpt) Ansel Owen Norris, trumpet; Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra; Arseny Shuplyakov, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Concert Hall of the Mariinsky Theatre, St. Petersburg, Russia Music: ~2:00

Eric Byers: Pop Rocks Sybarite5 Album: Outliers Bright Shiny Things LLC BTSC-0121 Music: 4:11

Marcel Tournier: Au Matin Gabriel Pierne: Impromptu Caprice Parish Alvars: Romance No. 5 Mallory McHenry, harp Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 22:30

Radiohead (arr. Sybarite5): Paranoid Android Sybarite5 Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 6:05

Nino Rota: Sarabande e Toccata Paul Hindemith: Sonata for Harp: Movement 1 Mallory McHenry, harp Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 20:15

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:02 Antonio Salieri: Falstaff: Overture London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 4:12

16:03:51 Domenico Cimarosa: I nemici generosi: Overture Denitsa Laffchieva, clarinet Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572734 5:26

16:12:04 Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa Anthony Camden, oboe City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Naxos 553433 11:30

16:28:17 Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Love Theme Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 432109 3:44

16:33:06 Morton Gould: Folk Suite: Overture London Symphony David Amos Harm Mundi 906010 3:30

16:38:40 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Septet Op 20 Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet Philips 4788977 7:31

16:47:35 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Maid of Orleans: Dance of the Clowns & Dwarves National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 554845 4:14

16:54:16 Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue BWV 545 BBC Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Chandos 9835 5:18

17:03:12 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 Op 39 London Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult EMI 28379 5:01

17:14:12 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 9:32

17:24:58 Daniel Auber: Gustave III: Overture English Chamber Orchestra Richard Bonynge Decca 440646 9:49

17:39:03 John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine Christina Naughton, piano Warner 9029556229 4:02

17:43:50 Paul Schoenfield: Metamorphoses on 'I'm Crazy 'bout My Baby' Christina Naughton, piano Warner 9029556229 2:26

17:48:35 Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 6:33

17:55:44 Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Heroic Coolie Dance New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 3:57

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:30 Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1 The Hague Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 9815 16:20

18:27:02 Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999488 5:51

18:34:33 Joseph Haydn: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1 Mstislav Rostropovich, cello English Chamber Orchestra Benjamin Britten Decca 4785437 6:35

18:42:28 César Cui: Two Pieces Op 36 Steven Isserlis, cello Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir John Eliot Gardiner Virgin 91134 8:36

18:51:51 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' S 434 Yundi, piano DeutGram 851 6:20

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:17 Franz Krommer: Symphony No. 2 Op 40 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9275 27:57

19:32:47 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 67 Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 8 24:12

19:58:40 Leonard Bernstein: Anniversary for Stephen Sondheim Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 1:15

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:08 Gordon Jacob: Trio for Flute, Oboe & Piano Mary Kay Robinson, flute Panorámicos Panorámico 2009 12:07

20:14:53 Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 2 The Hague Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 9815 21:42

20:38:00 Jean Sibelius: En saga Op 9 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 18:31

20:57:50 Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 6 S 172/6 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728 2:03

21:02:31 Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 7 G 480 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Sony 60680 17:25

21:21:29 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 S 244/15 Philharmonia Hungarica Willi Boskovsky EMI 64627 8:44

21:31:16 David Popper: Hungarian Rhapsody Op 68 Matthew Allen, cello Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80745 8:46

21:42:04 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka-Choro Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000 3:55

21:48:27 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphony No. 4 London Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 8896 41:34

22:31:29 Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood Op 15 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096 17:17

22:50:43 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 D 797/5 Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 7:38

22:58:50 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096 1:27

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:05 Lou Harrison: Pastorale No. 7 "For My Brother" Brooklyn Philharmonic Dennis Russell Davies MusicMasters 67089 6:07

23:08:13 Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 Op 40 BBC Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 9455 12:17

23:21:19 Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Sarabande BWV 808 Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523 4:22

23:25:42 Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61 Nikolaj Znaider, violin Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 60588 12:09

23:39:30 Joseph Haydn: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 Steven Isserlis, cello Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir Roger Norrington RCA 68578 6:28

23:45:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Evgeny Kissin, piano DeutGram 4797581 6:39

23:52:38 Matteo Carcassi: Etude mélodique Op 60 # 3 Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Philips 446002 2:48

23:56:06 Alan Hovhaness: Angel of Light from Symphony No. 22 Op 236 Seattle Symphony Alan Hovhaness Delos 3137 3:51