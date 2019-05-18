WCLV Program Guide 05-18-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:54 Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 7:45

00:09:46 Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for String Trio Op 10 Nash Ensemble Hyperion 68215 19:48

00:30:48 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:45

00:35:48 Igor Stravinsky: Four Norwegian Moods Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417325 8:37

00:46:40 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421718 30:07

01:20:34 Margi Griebling-Haigh: Danses ravissants Mary Kay Ferguson, flute Panorámicos Panorßmico 2009 12:40

01:34:24 Sergei Prokofiev: Russian Overture Op 72 Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10538 14:02

01:49:16 Scott Joplin: The Entertainer Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159 5:02

01:55:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet No. 1 from Divertimento No. 17 K 334 Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 86793 4:42

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: German Dance, D 783, No 10 ; Landler D 790, No. 3; Moment Musical D 780, No. 3 Gil Shaham, violin; Goran Sollscher, guitar Album: Schubert for Two DG 471 568 Music: 4:21

Jenő Hubay: Fantasie Brillante, Op. 3, No. 3 (based on themes from Bizet's Carmen) Livia Sohn, violin; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Chamber Music Series at Spoleto Festival USA; Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 8:44

Kevin McKee: Vuelta del Fuego Micah Wilkinson, trumpet; Stephen Cook, trumpet; Eric Reed, horn; John Kitzman, trombone; Justin Benavidez, tuba Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 7:10

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 Gil Shaham, violin; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 26:21

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo No. 1 Op. 119 Orli Shaham, piano Album: Brahms Inspired Canary 15 Music: 4:16

Barbara Kolb: Umbrian Colors Jordan Dodson, guitar; Nadir Khashimov, violin Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 7:58

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor Op. 21: Movement 1 Orli Shaham, piano; Aspen Chamber Symphony; David Robertson, conductor Aspen Chamber Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 15:02

Andre Previn: Trio for Oboe, Bassoon, & Piano National Music Festival Chamber Players National Music Festival, Decker Theater, Gibson Center for the Performing Arts, Washington College, Chestertown, MD Music: 19:34

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:13 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80091 26:03

04:28:13 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 13 Op 48 # 1 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 5:43

04:36:26 Georges Bizet: Carmen: Seguidilla 'Près des remparts de Séville' Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 14777 4:33

04:42:08 Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Octet for Strings Op 20 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790 4:16

04:48:22 Antonín Dvorák: Piano Quartet No. 2 Op 87 Wu Han, piano CMS Studio 82503 34:49

05:26:43 Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite Op 27 Bournemouth Symphony Marc Andreae Guild 7377 15:26

05:43:11 Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture Op 9 London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 8:57

05:52:52 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen Op 65 # 6 BBC Scottish Symphony Jerzy Maksymiuk Naxos 550864 5:55

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Isaac Albéniz: Catalonia Orquesta Sinfonica de Barcelona Nacional de Catalunya Jaime Martin Tritó 0078

06:07:57 Astor Piazzolla: Tango Suite for 2 Guitars Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79116

06:24:18 Edouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole, Op. 21 Alexandre Da Costa, violin; Spanish Radio & TV Orchestra Carlos Kalmar Warner Classics 2564657114

07:00:50 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador: Ese viril con pan Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568

07:03:33 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador: Tono triste para oración Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568

07:07:58 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador: Canción de una pastorita al Niño Dios Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568

07:12:18 Manuel de Falla: Cuatro piezas españolas Judith Jáuregui, piano Berli 001

07:29:49 Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Sonata No. 1 in A Minor Sol Gabetta, cello; Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen RCA 686900

07:51:09 Sebastian de Tradier: La Paloma Angel Romero, guitar Delo 3294

07:54:06 Ernesto Cordero: Pregunta y Mapeye Angel Romero, guitar Delo 3294

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words, Op. 109 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano Album: Works for Cello and Piano EMI 73498 Music: 4:15

Igor Stravinsky: Concerto in E-flat for Chamber Orchestra, "Dumbarton Oaks" Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Teddy Abrams, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 14:50

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Sara Tillotson from Tulsa, OK Music: 8:04

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata Movement 1 Allegretto malinconico Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Eric le Sage, piano Album: Emmanuel Pahud – Paris EMI 56488 Music: 4:33

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite No. 1 in G major, BWV 1007 Alisa Weilerstein, cello 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 20:13

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 for Solo Piano: Movement 1 and 2 Allemande and Courante Wu Han, piano Album: Wu Han Live Music@Menlo 2014 Music: 4:11

Eugene Ysaÿe: Reve d'enfant Paul Huang, violin; Helen Huang, piano Tuesday Musical Club, Laurel Heights United Methodist Church, San Antonio, TX Music: 4:44

Jonathan Leshnoff: Concerto for Guitar Jason Vieaux, guitar; The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 24:58

Franz Schubert: Allegro in A minor for Piano, Four Hands, Op. 144, D. 947: Lebenssturme Gilbert Kalish, Wu Han, pianos Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 12:16

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:10 Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 Op 1 # 24 Augustin Hadelich, violin Warner 566017 04:38

10:08:44 Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 Op 25 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 13:30

10:23:01 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Finale from String Quartet No. 2 Op 30 # 2 Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568 4:41

10:30:57 Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80601 15:41

10:48:18 Frank Loesser: Guys and Dolls: I'll Know Ailyn Pérez, soprano BBC Symphony Patrick Summers Warner 633485 3:32

10:52:24 Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre RCA 32164 5:26

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Story of ‘Aida’ ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:14 Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Andante Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572698 4:13

11:11:13 Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings Op 11 English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:22

11:26:50 Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 12 Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515 3:57

11:34:07 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 912 12:20

11:47:33 Andrea Falconieri: Ciaccona Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4795448 3:07

11:51:33 Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag William Appling, piano Albany 1163 6:25

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 25, 2018 - From Las Vegas this week’s episode features a teenage piano performing a bombastic piece for two pianos by Lutoslawski, a young guitarist shares his moving story about fleeing Iran to study music in America, and a 13-year-old violinist wows the audience with Paul Nero’s whimsical show piece “Hot Canary.”

Duo Appassionato (Colin Song, piano, 17, from Glenview, Illinois, and Lauren Kim, piano, 17, from Chicago, Illinois) performing “Variations on a Theme of Paganini” for Two Pianos, by Witold Lutosławski

Jordan Farber, Bassoon, 17 from Henderson, Nevada performing Récit et Allegro by Noël Gallon, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Kaia Selden, Violin, 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Hot Canary by Paul Nero, arr. Florian Zabach, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Parsa Sabet, Guitar, 18, from Las Vegas, Nevada performing "Recuerdos de la Alhambra" (Memories of the Alhambra), by Francisco Tárrega and “Danza in E Minor” by Jorge Morel

Colin Aikins, Tenor, 18, from Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania performing: “Non t'amo più” by Francesco Paolo Tosti, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Kaia Selden, Violin, Age 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Scherzo-Tarantelle, Op.16 by Henryk Wieniawski with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:18 Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Danse slave Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 5:22

13:09:42 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 41 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9352 15:16

13:26:48 Victor Béraud: Petite Reine Berceuse Op 24 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:30

13:32:46 Meredith Willson: Symphony No. 2 Moscow Symphony William Stromberg Naxos 559006 31:43

14:07:00 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415291 12:47

14:23:26 Claude Debussy: Pour le piano Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127 13:35

14:41:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4 K 495 Richard Berry, horn English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Avie 35 14:56

14:57:19 John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 2:59

15:01:48 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533 19:37

15:24:44 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3 BWV 1006 Gidon Kremer, violin Philips 4788977 16:30

15:43:50 Henri Sauguet: La cigale et la fourmi CBC Radio Orchestra Daniel Swift CBC 5152 7:30

15:53:21 Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 4 Op 35 Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 5:42

16:01:54 Karl Goldmark: Penthesilea Op 31 Rhenish Philharmonic Michael Halász RecordsInt 7007 21:12

16:27:23 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture D 797 Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 10:26

16:40:22 Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away' Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 7:00

16:51:08 Leopold Stokowski: William Byrd's Pavane & Gigue Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 4:30

16:56:43 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Poissons d'or Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 3:31

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Celebrating John Williams, Pt.2

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 2:59

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:32

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:29

John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 7:52

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 5:52

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 5:02

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Marion’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:07

John Williams: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:04

John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme—Robert deMaine, cello; Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:12

John Williams: Superman: March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:20

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 2003 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year, including the Oscar-winning movie version of Kander and Ebb's "Chicago"; Broadway's very smart "Avenue Q"; the first New York revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Flower Drum Song"; and Billy Joel and Twyla Tharp's "Movin' Out."

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:45 Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Fête polonaise Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:52

19:11:57 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 Op 43 Boston Symphony Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436566 44:55

19:58:42 François Couperin: Suite No. 26: Gavotte Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480 1:56

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Martina Jankova, soprano; Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano; Werner Güra, tenor; Matthew Plenk, tenor; Dashon Burton, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - live from Severance Hall

Bela Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 6 in E-Flat

21:51:21 Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture Op 9 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 8:19

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Stan Freberg: John and Marsha; A Dear John Letter…Richard Howland-Bolton: Don’t confuse the Wii…Music Teacher sequence

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:30 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 Op 28 # 15 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728 5:24

23:07:54 Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 4:44

23:12:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos K 448 Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30022 7:22

23:21:00 Gerald Finzi: To a Poet a Thousand Years Hence Op 13 John Mark Ainsley, tenor City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9888 5:56

23:26:56 Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 8:40

23:35:37 Robert Schumann: Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 11 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 56414 3:20

23:40:10 Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Romance Op 39 NDR Symphony Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 437506 4:56

23:45:06 Leonard Cohen: Suzanne Marie McLaughlin, soprano I Furiosi Baroque Ensemble Dorian 90802 4:24

23:49:31 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 8:10

23:58:17 Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude Op 73 # 6 Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram 4790835 2:15