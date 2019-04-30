© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-30-2019

Published April 30, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:04  Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Trio Op 114   Afendi Yusuf, clarinet   Steinway 30109 7:53

00:11:14  Victor Manuel Amaral Ramírez: Saggio     Duo Amaral  DuoAmaral 501592 13:00

00:25:52  Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3    Gary Graffman, piano   RCA 300350 4:12

00:31:44  Johannes Brahms: Song of Destiny Op 54   San Francisco Sym Chorus San Francisco Symphony Herbert Blomstedt Decca 430281 17:04

00:51:02  Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy Op 46   David Oistrakh, violin London Symphony Jascha Horenstein Decca 4785437 31:08

01:26:22  Sir Arnold Bax: Northern Ballad No. 2     Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley Chandos 8464 16:00

01:44:27  Claudio Monteverdi: Beatus vir    Cambridge Singers La Nuova Musica John Rutter Collegium 134 8:30

01:53:41  John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme     Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 4:31

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 Movement 3 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Academy of St Martin in the Fields; Neville Marriner, conductor Album: Mozart Violin Concertos Avie 2317 Music: 4:19

Manuel de Falla: Suite populaire espagnole Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI Music: 11:53

Jessie Montgomery: Coincident Dances Chicago Sinfonietta; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: Project W: Works by Diverse Women Composers Cedille 90000185 Music: 11:41

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No 35 in D major K 385 "Haffner" Nashville Symphony; Edo De Waart, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 17:40

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in D minor, Op. 116, Nos. 1 & 7 Richard Goode, piano Album: Richard Goode Plays Brahms Nonesuch 79154 Music: 4:26

Maurice Greene: Overture No. 2 in G Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Directors; Emlyn Ngai, Concertmaster Tempesta di Mare, Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA Music: 5:55

Igor Stravinsky: Suite Italienne for violin and piano Tessa Lark, violin; Andrew Armstrong, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 18:18

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34: Movements 3-4 Inon Barnatan, piano; Dover Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 18:23

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:13  Claude Debussy: La mer     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 23:33

04:25:48  Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5  BWV 1056 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Sony 81742 9:06

04:37:54  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 Op 17 # 1 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9289 2:08

04:41:42  Karl Jenkins: Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Song of the Spirit    London Philharmonic Choir Adiemus Symphony of Europe Karl Jenkins Decca 5793828 05:26

04:48:35  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18   Sviatoslav Richter, piano Warsaw Philharmonic Stanislaw Wislocki DeutGram 4795448 34:39

05:27:35  Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 414421 11:47

05:41:32  Alan Hovhaness: Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62   Benny Wiame, trumpet I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Telarc 80392 5:37

05:47:54  Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6    Gary Graffman, piano   RCA 300350 4:54

05:53:42  Hieronymus Praetorius: Cantate Domino    Quire Cleveland  Ross Duffin Quire 2013 4:00

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:13  Claude Debussy: Finale from Cello Sonata    Brian Thornton, cello   Steinway 30109 3:3:50

06:13:19  Frederick Delius: Koanga: La Calinda     Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 3303 3:56

06:19:16  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes  RV 533 Janet See, flute Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Harm Mundi 905193 6:47

06:26:55  Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes     Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 7:07

06:40:42  George Enescu: Roumanian Rhapsody No. 2 Op 11 # 2  Monte Carlo Philharmonic Lawrence Foster Erato 75179 11:02

06:53:03  Sergei Prokofiev: Humorous Scherzo Op 12 # 9 Milan Turkovic, bassoon   Koch Intl 1374 2:28

06:57:51  Frank H. Losey: March 'Gloria'     USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 3:14

07:06:17  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite     City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 3009 6:26

07:15:03  Thomas Frost: Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach'     Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy CBS 39431 7:30

07:23:49  Stephen Foster: Gentle Annie    Kyle Bielfield, tenor   Delos 3445 2:34

07:27:48  Vincenzo Bellini: Oboe Concerto    Heinz Holliger, oboe Frankfurt Radio Symphony Eliahu Inbal Philips 4788977 6:29

07:41:08  Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise    Eric Parkin, piano   Chandos 8847 11:48

07:55:56  Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1    Yaara Tal, piano   Sony 53285 2:54

08:07:59  Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44945 7:28

08:17:32  Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 9  D 944  Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Philips 4788977 11:41

08:32:11  Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe    Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:38

08:41:36  Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture     Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 9:28

08:52:33  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 5: Gavotte  BWV 1011 Andrés Díaz, cello   Azica 71252 4:25

08:57:53  Thomas Newman: Passengers: You Brought Me Back     Symphony Orchestra Thomas Newman Sony 535951 5:38

09:08:54  Muzio Clementi: Symphony Op 18/1 Op 18 # 1  London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9234 17:03

09:25:03  Ola Gjeilo: Evening Prayer    Ted Belledin, saxophone  Charles Bruffy Chandos 5100 5:49

09:29:45  Ola Gjeilo: Evening Prayer    Ted Belledin, saxophone  Charles Bruffy Chandos 5100 5:49

09:37:51  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c  Kk 56 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano   Bis 2138 3:36

09:43:05  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97   Mitsuko Uchida, piano   Marlboro 80001 6:53

09:52:21  Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Vilja-Lied    Renée Fleming, soprano English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Decca 458858 5:53

09:59:36  Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Overture     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 419628 1:58

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:58  Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Pierrot Op 9   Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9300 2:08

10:06:06  Claude Debussy: Cello Sonata    Brian Thornton, cello   Steinway 30109 12:20

10:20:52  Emmanuel Chabrier: Impromptu    Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 67515 7:01

10:30:09  Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia'  WoO 79 Olli Mustonen, piano   Decca 436834 4:09

10:38:02  Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from 'Trout' Quintet  D 667 Emanuel Ax, piano   Sony 61964 7:41

10:46:58  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Ha! Wie will ich triumphieren    Members of Netherlands Wind Ensemble  Philips 4788977 1:45

10:51:00  Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur    Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 26:12

11:19:57  Zdenek Fibich: Toman and the Wood Nymph Op 49    Czech National Symphony Marek Stilec Naxos 573197 12:31

11:35:17  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2  BWV 1047 John Thiessen, trumpet Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 11:54

11:48:50  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia  H 653  Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 10:55

12:06:24  John Rutter: Suite for Strings     Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 12:21

12:20:39  Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture Op 7    Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572914 7:16

12:30:13  Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll     Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 4:00

12:39:01  Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Scherzo & Trio     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572698 3:11

12:44:43  Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun    Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 11:30

12:57:33  Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9     Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2275 2:31

13:00:45  Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 1  BWV 772 Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 66746 1:03

13:02:07  Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: 2 Minuets     Aulos Ensemble  Centaur 3068 2:05

13:06:03  Claude Debussy: Printemps     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435766 16:41

13:24:57  Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Spring     Almeda Trio  Albany 1386 4:43

13:30:50  Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Septet Op 20   Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet  Philips 4788977 3:30

13:39:40  Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Octet  D 803 Robert Marcellus, clarinet Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 6:08

13:47:27  Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 103     Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 10:04

13:58:31  Morton Gould: Boogie Woogie Etude    Benjamin Grosvenor, piano   Decca 4785334 2:00

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Robert Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 94; II. Einfach, innig (idyllic) Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Sandra Rivers, piano Album: Bravura Music Sony 39133 Music: 4:21

Edvard Grieg: Selections from Lyric Pieces Joyce Yang, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 9:21

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in D minor, op. 120 Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Otto Tausk, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 28:06

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to Il Signor Bruschino Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 4:51

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Serenade No. 12 in C Minor for winds, K. 388 Harmonie de l'Orchestre des Champs Elysees; Philippe Herreweghe, conductor Album: Philippe Herreweghe Edition Harmonia Mundi 2908123 Music: 4:29

Rick Sowash: Seasonal Breezes Sylvan Trio: Suzanne Bona, flute; Josh Aerie, cello; Greg Kostraba, piano First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, First Congregational Church, Webster Groves, MO Music: 13:53

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; James Ross, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, University of Maryland, College Park, MD Music: 11:34

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 5 In G Major, K. 283  Micah McLaurin, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, Stetson Chapel, Kalamazoo College, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 17:05

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:24  Franz Lehár: Giuditta: Meine Lippen sie küssen    Anna Netrebko, soprano Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume DeutGram 12217 5:34

16:07:48  Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Vilja-Lied    Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano Philharmonia Orchestra Lovro von Matacic EMI 18459 4:50

16:14:35  Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 101     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 10:36

16:27:26  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4478 6:09

16:29:18  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4478 6:09

16:37:10  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 Op 93    Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 721 3:49

16:42:16  André Grétry: Le magnifique: Overture     Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 7:56

16:51:45  Claude Debussy: Finale from Cello Sonata    Brian Thornton, cello   Steinway 30109 3:3:50

16:57:44  Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Bourrée     Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 2:20

17:04:17  Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 3 Op 39   Benjamin Grosvenor, piano   Decca 16421 6:35

17:13:21  Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture Op 84    Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 16869 9:01

17:24:57  Johan Svendsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 4    Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 49769 9:33

17:38:34  Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses     Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 453434 4:44

17:45:25  Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka     London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68865 3:22

17:52:04  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 19 Op 49 # 1 Peter Takács, piano   Cambria 1175 6:56

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:43  Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Trio Op 114   Afendi Yusuf, clarinet   Steinway 30109 24:45

18:34:53  Moritz Moszkowski: Habanera Op 65 # 3  San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 138 4:56

18:41:47  Moritz Moszkowski: Etincelles Op 36 # 6 Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 67043 2:49

18:46:59  Giuseppe Verdi: Alzira: Prelude     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 62373 5:44

18:54:10  Moritz Moszkowski: Gondoliera Op 41    San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 138 4:45

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:21  Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 25:37

19:31:19  Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto Op 64   Janine Jansen, violin Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 7260 26:45

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:22  Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Harp Concerto in A    Nicanor Zabaleta, harp Paul Kuentz Chamber Orchestra Paul Kuentz DeutGram 439693 18:54

20:22:18  Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 5 Op 24   Anne Akiko Meyers, violin   E1 Music 7780 23:44

20:47:32  William Alwyn: Overture to a Masque     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570704 9:36

20:57:29  Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 7    Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 66963 2:34

21:02:57  Jean Sibelius: En saga Op 9    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 18:31

21:23:26  George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 6  Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 6:14

21:30:39  Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti   12  Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Hyperion 66891 6:41

21:41:11  Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 1     Ensemble 415 Chiara Banchini Harm Mundi 901291 6:32

21:49:24  Sir Arnold Bax: Symphony No. 6     BBC Philharmonic Vernon Handley Chandos 10122 35:28

22:26:24  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 2 # 2 HJ Lim, piano   EMI 64952 19:34

22:48:53  Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: The Night Op 32    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Libor Pesek Virgin 45251 9:33

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:56  Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda'     Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 5:51

23:07:48  Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18    Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21

23:11:10  Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Connais-tu le pays?    Sol Gabetta, cello Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe RCA 735962 4:33

23:16:48  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43 # 5  Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 3:56

23:20:44  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13  K 415 Alexander Schimpf, piano CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff CityMusic 2013 8:14

23:28:59  Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth  S 534/3 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano   EMI 57002 7:24

23:37:17  Ernest Bloch: Abodah    Brian Thornton, cello   Thornton 2013 7:51

23:45:09  Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 Op 1   András Schiff, piano Takács Quartet  Decca 421423 7:57

23:54:38  Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade  D 957 Thomas Quasthoff, baritone Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4770832 3:30

 

 

 