WCLV Program Guide 04-30-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:04 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Trio Op 114 Afendi Yusuf, clarinet Steinway 30109 7:53

00:11:14 Victor Manuel Amaral Ramírez: Saggio Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592 13:00

00:25:52 Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350 4:12

00:31:44 Johannes Brahms: Song of Destiny Op 54 San Francisco Sym Chorus San Francisco Symphony Herbert Blomstedt Decca 430281 17:04

00:51:02 Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy Op 46 David Oistrakh, violin London Symphony Jascha Horenstein Decca 4785437 31:08

01:26:22 Sir Arnold Bax: Northern Ballad No. 2 Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley Chandos 8464 16:00

01:44:27 Claudio Monteverdi: Beatus vir Cambridge Singers La Nuova Musica John Rutter Collegium 134 8:30

01:53:41 John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 4:31

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 Movement 3 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Academy of St Martin in the Fields; Neville Marriner, conductor Album: Mozart Violin Concertos Avie 2317 Music: 4:19

Manuel de Falla: Suite populaire espagnole Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI Music: 11:53

Jessie Montgomery: Coincident Dances Chicago Sinfonietta; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: Project W: Works by Diverse Women Composers Cedille 90000185 Music: 11:41

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No 35 in D major K 385 "Haffner" Nashville Symphony; Edo De Waart, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 17:40

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in D minor, Op. 116, Nos. 1 & 7 Richard Goode, piano Album: Richard Goode Plays Brahms Nonesuch 79154 Music: 4:26

Maurice Greene: Overture No. 2 in G Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Directors; Emlyn Ngai, Concertmaster Tempesta di Mare, Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA Music: 5:55

Igor Stravinsky: Suite Italienne for violin and piano Tessa Lark, violin; Andrew Armstrong, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 18:18

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34: Movements 3-4 Inon Barnatan, piano; Dover Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 18:23

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:13 Claude Debussy: La mer Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 23:33

04:25:48 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 BWV 1056 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Sony 81742 9:06

04:37:54 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 Op 17 # 1 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 2:08

04:41:42 Karl Jenkins: Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Song of the Spirit London Philharmonic Choir Adiemus Symphony of Europe Karl Jenkins Decca 5793828 05:26

04:48:35 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Sviatoslav Richter, piano Warsaw Philharmonic Stanislaw Wislocki DeutGram 4795448 34:39

05:27:35 Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 414421 11:47

05:41:32 Alan Hovhaness: Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62 Benny Wiame, trumpet I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Telarc 80392 5:37

05:47:54 Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350 4:54

05:53:42 Hieronymus Praetorius: Cantate Domino Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 2013 4:00

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:13 Claude Debussy: Finale from Cello Sonata Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30109 3:3:50

06:13:19 Frederick Delius: Koanga: La Calinda Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 3303 3:56

06:19:16 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes RV 533 Janet See, flute Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Harm Mundi 905193 6:47

06:26:55 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 7:07

06:40:42 George Enescu: Roumanian Rhapsody No. 2 Op 11 # 2 Monte Carlo Philharmonic Lawrence Foster Erato 75179 11:02

06:53:03 Sergei Prokofiev: Humorous Scherzo Op 12 # 9 Milan Turkovic, bassoon Koch Intl 1374 2:28

06:57:51 Frank H. Losey: March 'Gloria' USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 3:14

07:06:17 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 3009 6:26

07:15:03 Thomas Frost: Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach' Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy CBS 39431 7:30

07:23:49 Stephen Foster: Gentle Annie Kyle Bielfield, tenor Delos 3445 2:34

07:27:48 Vincenzo Bellini: Oboe Concerto Heinz Holliger, oboe Frankfurt Radio Symphony Eliahu Inbal Philips 4788977 6:29

07:41:08 Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise Eric Parkin, piano Chandos 8847 11:48

07:55:56 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 Yaara Tal, piano Sony 53285 2:54

08:07:59 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44945 7:28

08:17:32 Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 9 D 944 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Philips 4788977 11:41

08:32:11 Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:38

08:41:36 Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 9:28

08:52:33 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 5: Gavotte BWV 1011 Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252 4:25

08:57:53 Thomas Newman: Passengers: You Brought Me Back Symphony Orchestra Thomas Newman Sony 535951 5:38

09:08:54 Muzio Clementi: Symphony Op 18/1 Op 18 # 1 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9234 17:03

09:25:03 Ola Gjeilo: Evening Prayer Ted Belledin, saxophone Charles Bruffy Chandos 5100 5:49

09:29:45 Ola Gjeilo: Evening Prayer Ted Belledin, saxophone Charles Bruffy Chandos 5100 5:49

09:37:51 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c Kk 56 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 3:36

09:43:05 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Marlboro 80001 6:53

09:52:21 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Vilja-Lied Renée Fleming, soprano English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Decca 458858 5:53

09:59:36 Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Overture Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419628 1:58

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:58 Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Pierrot Op 9 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300 2:08

10:06:06 Claude Debussy: Cello Sonata Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30109 12:20

10:20:52 Emmanuel Chabrier: Impromptu Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 7:01

10:30:09 Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' WoO 79 Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834 4:09

10:38:02 Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from 'Trout' Quintet D 667 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 61964 7:41

10:46:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Ha! Wie will ich triumphieren Members of Netherlands Wind Ensemble Philips 4788977 1:45

10:51:00 Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 26:12

11:19:57 Zdenek Fibich: Toman and the Wood Nymph Op 49 Czech National Symphony Marek Stilec Naxos 573197 12:31

11:35:17 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 BWV 1047 John Thiessen, trumpet Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 11:54

11:48:50 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia H 653 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 10:55

12:06:24 John Rutter: Suite for Strings Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 12:21

12:20:39 Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture Op 7 Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572914 7:16

12:30:13 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 4:00

12:39:01 Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Scherzo & Trio Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572698 3:11

12:44:43 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 11:30

12:57:33 Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 2:31

13:00:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 1 BWV 772 Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746 1:03

13:02:07 Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: 2 Minuets Aulos Ensemble Centaur 3068 2:05

13:06:03 Claude Debussy: Printemps Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435766 16:41

13:24:57 Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Spring Almeda Trio Albany 1386 4:43

13:30:50 Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Septet Op 20 Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet Philips 4788977 3:30

13:39:40 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Octet D 803 Robert Marcellus, clarinet Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 6:08

13:47:27 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 103 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 10:04

13:58:31 Morton Gould: Boogie Woogie Etude Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 2:00

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Robert Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 94; II. Einfach, innig (idyllic) Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Sandra Rivers, piano Album: Bravura Music Sony 39133 Music: 4:21

Edvard Grieg: Selections from Lyric Pieces Joyce Yang, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 9:21

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in D minor, op. 120 Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Otto Tausk, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 28:06

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to Il Signor Bruschino Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 4:51

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Serenade No. 12 in C Minor for winds, K. 388 Harmonie de l'Orchestre des Champs Elysees; Philippe Herreweghe, conductor Album: Philippe Herreweghe Edition Harmonia Mundi 2908123 Music: 4:29

Rick Sowash: Seasonal Breezes Sylvan Trio: Suzanne Bona, flute; Josh Aerie, cello; Greg Kostraba, piano First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, First Congregational Church, Webster Groves, MO Music: 13:53

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; James Ross, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, University of Maryland, College Park, MD Music: 11:34

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 5 In G Major, K. 283 Micah McLaurin, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, Stetson Chapel, Kalamazoo College, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 17:05

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:24 Franz Lehár: Giuditta: Meine Lippen sie küssen Anna Netrebko, soprano Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume DeutGram 12217 5:34

16:07:48 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Vilja-Lied Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano Philharmonia Orchestra Lovro von Matacic EMI 18459 4:50

16:14:35 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 101 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 10:36

16:27:26 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4478 6:09

16:29:18 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4478 6:09

16:37:10 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 721 3:49

16:42:16 André Grétry: Le magnifique: Overture Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 7:56

16:51:45 Claude Debussy: Finale from Cello Sonata Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30109 3:3:50

16:57:44 Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Bourrée Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 2:20

17:04:17 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 3 Op 39 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 6:35

17:13:21 Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture Op 84 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 16869 9:01

17:24:57 Johan Svendsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 4 Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 49769 9:33

17:38:34 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 453434 4:44

17:45:25 Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68865 3:22

17:52:04 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 19 Op 49 # 1 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 6:56

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:43 Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Trio Op 114 Afendi Yusuf, clarinet Steinway 30109 24:45

18:34:53 Moritz Moszkowski: Habanera Op 65 # 3 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 138 4:56

18:41:47 Moritz Moszkowski: Etincelles Op 36 # 6 Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043 2:49

18:46:59 Giuseppe Verdi: Alzira: Prelude La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 62373 5:44

18:54:10 Moritz Moszkowski: Gondoliera Op 41 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 138 4:45

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:21 Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 25:37

19:31:19 Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto Op 64 Janine Jansen, violin Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 7260 26:45

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:22 Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Harp Concerto in A Nicanor Zabaleta, harp Paul Kuentz Chamber Orchestra Paul Kuentz DeutGram 439693 18:54

20:22:18 Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 5 Op 24 Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7780 23:44

20:47:32 William Alwyn: Overture to a Masque Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570704 9:36

20:57:29 Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 7 Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963 2:34

21:02:57 Jean Sibelius: En saga Op 9 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 18:31

21:23:26 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 6 Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 6:14

21:30:39 Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti 12 Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Hyperion 66891 6:41

21:41:11 Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 1 Ensemble 415 Chiara Banchini Harm Mundi 901291 6:32

21:49:24 Sir Arnold Bax: Symphony No. 6 BBC Philharmonic Vernon Handley Chandos 10122 35:28

22:26:24 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 2 # 2 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 19:34

22:48:53 Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: The Night Op 32 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Libor Pesek Virgin 45251 9:33

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:56 Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 5:51

23:07:48 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18 Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21

23:11:10 Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Connais-tu le pays? Sol Gabetta, cello Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe RCA 735962 4:33

23:16:48 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43 # 5 Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 3:56

23:20:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13 K 415 Alexander Schimpf, piano CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff CityMusic 2013 8:14

23:28:59 Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth S 534/3 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57002 7:24

23:37:17 Ernest Bloch: Abodah Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 7:51

23:45:09 Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 Op 1 András Schiff, piano Takács Quartet Decca 421423 7:57

23:54:38 Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade D 957 Thomas Quasthoff, baritone Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4770832 3:30