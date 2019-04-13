WCLV Program Guide 04-13-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:08 Ludwig van Beethoven: Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012 6:31

00:09:06 William Sterndale Bennett: Piano Sonata Op 46 Ian Hobson, piano Arabesque 6596 23:15

00:33:38 Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63056 6:17

00:41:02 Leo Arnaud & John Williams: Fanfare from 'Bugler's Dream' & Olympic Theme Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 4:29

00:47:01 Charles Ives: Symphony No. 4 Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443172 33:06

01:23:31 Michael Daugherty: Metropolis Symphony: Red Cape Tango Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero Naxos 503293 13:27

01:38:45 Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 446404 8:24

01:48:30 Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody Op 79 # 2 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Azica 71214 7:30

01:56:59 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 Op 15 # 2 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 3:07

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Elena See

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Gabriela Montero): Improvisation on Prelude in C from the Well-Tempred Clavier Book I, BWV 846 Gabriela Montero, piano Album: Bach And Beyond EMI 64647 Music: 4:14

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in D Minor for Two Violins and Orchestra, BWV 1043 Francisco Fullana & Nina Tso-Ning Fan, violins; St Paul Chamber Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Saint Paul, MN Music: 14:32

Consuelo Velazquez (arr. Gabriela Montero): Improvisation on "Besame Mucho" Gabriela Montero, piano from a concert with the Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 5:40

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 4, "Requiem" Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 21:45

Miklos Rozsa: El Cid: Love Theme Daniel Hope, violin; Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra; Alexander Shelley, conductor Album: Escape to Paradise: The Hollywood Album DG 4792954 Music: 4:22

Alberto Favero (arr. Lilianna Cangiano): Te quiero Chicago a cappella; John William Trotter, Principal Music Director Chicago a cappella, Wentz Concert Hall, Naperville, IL Music: 4:28

Jose Monge Cruz (arr. Jonathan Miller): Rosa Maria Chicago a cappella; John William Trotter, Principal Music Director Chicago a cappella, Wentz Concert Hall, Naperville, IL Music: 2:57

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 4:07

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings in C Major, Op. 48 Daniel Hope & Benny Kim, violins; Philip Dukes & Carla Maria Rodrigues, viola; Eric Kim & Keith Robinson, cellos; Joseph Conyers & Edgar Meyer, double basses; The Dover Quartet; Simon Crawford-Phillips, conductor Savannah Music Festival, Congregation Mickve Israel on Monterey Square, Savannah, GA Music: 29:57

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:51 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919) New York Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 9772 22:59

04:24:51 Johann Sebastian Bach: Agnus Dei from Mass in b BWV 232 Sergei Nakariakov, flugelhorn St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 10788 5:55

04:32:43 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 Op 46 # 4 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 6:58

04:40:47 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 4:42

04:46:35 Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6 Op 54 Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 068 32:19

05:22:15 Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 S 110 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 10:19

05:33:44 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 3 Op 39 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 7:15

05:42:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 6:23

05:50:25 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Erato 45003 8:03

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Manuel Blasco de Nebra Piano Sonata No. 6 in E Pedro Casals, piano Naxos 8572150

06:16:31 Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96 Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 001345802

06:22:25 Arturo Marquez: Conga del Fuego Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 001345802

06:27:13 Leonard Bernstein: Mambo, from West Side Story Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 47774457

06:32:22 Osvaldo Golijov: Lullaby and Doina, from The Man Who Cried St. Lawrence String Quartet EMI Classics 57356

06:39:12 Alberto Ginastera: Milonga Santiago Rodriguez, piano Elan 2202

06:42:14 Ferdinando Carulli: Guitar Concerto in A, Op. 8a Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy of St Martin in the Fields Philips 426263

07:00:50 Rodolfo Halffter: The Baker's Dawn Suite Orchestra of the Comunidad de Madrid Jose Ramon Encinar Naxos 8557623

07:17:16 Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas and Melisande Suite Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Batiz ASV 686

07:39:38 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA Victor Red Seal 68538

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 1 in F, Hob.II: 33: Menuet and Trio; Scherzando No. 2 in C, Hob.II: 34: Menuet and Trio Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Haydn Ensemble Berlin; Hansjorg Schellenberger, conductor Album: Emmanuel Pahud: Haydn Scherzandi EMI 56577 Music: 4:30

Caroline Shaw: Entr'acte for String Orchestra Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Joshua Weilerstein, conductor SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 10:43

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Gina Doorn from Los Alamos, NM Music: 9:25

Leos Janacek: Jenufa - Act 1 Prelude Vienna Philharmonic; Charles Mackerras, conductor Album: Janacek: Jenufa Decca 414483 Music: 1:50

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 100 in G Major, "Military" Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Pedja Muzijevic, piano; Anthony Manzo, double bass St. Lawrence String Quartet; Geoff Nuttall, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 22:45

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs Movement 2 Oiseaux tristes Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Beautiful Starry Night: Jean-Yves Thibaudet plays Ravel Decca 448618 Music: 4:27

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances, Suite 3, for String Orchestra Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Pekka Kuusisto, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 17:22

Wayne Shorter: Footprints Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 7:20

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 17:55

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:43 Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree Crouch End Festival Choir City of Prague Philharmonic Nic Raine Silva 1160 3:47

10:10:33 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Concerto for Violin, Piano & Caroline Goulding, violin Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80745 8:53

10:22:05 Ottorino Respighi: Prelude No. 1 on Gregorian Themes Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224517 4:49

10:29:03 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite Op 35a Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 22:51

10:53:21 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 9 Empire Brass Telarc 80204 2:48

10:56:43 Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz Nicole Cabell, soprano London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Decca 6590 2:36

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Polonaises ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:04 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Overture Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon CBC 5229 4:29

11:14:30 Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085 20:54

11:37:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Theme & Variations from Clarinet Quintet K 581 David Shifrin, clarinet Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 459641 8:58

11:48:45 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 Op 28 # 17 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4796018 2:46

11:51:34 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 25 Op 45 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4796018 4:02

11:56:59 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Air for the Followers of Saturn Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 1:16

12:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Richard Wagner: Siegfried

Orphaned at birth, Siegfried learns his true identity and fulfills his destiny to become Brünnhilde’s savior and lover. Tenors Stefan Vinke and Andreas Schager sing the heroic title character. Christine Goerke sings Brünnhilde, and Michael Volle sings the role of the enigmatic Wanderer. Philippe Jordan conducts

17:30 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

17:32:42 Gabriel Fauré & André Messager: Souvenirs de Bayreuth Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911 4:02

17:38:01 Morton Gould: Symphony No. 4 Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Kosei 3311 19:11

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Charmed - It's a little "species" of song designed to make you smile, and we have 22 of them ranging from Maurice Chevalier's "Mimi" to Harvey Fierstein's "Timeless to Me," and featuring Gertrude Lawrence, Dick Van Dyke, Fred Astaire and many more

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:39 Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 1 Evergreen Symphony Orchestra Gernot Schmalfuss CPO 777667 17:30

19:23:41 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Van Cliburn, piano Chicago Symphony Fritz Reiner RCA 55912 34:02

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

Tamara Wilson, soprano (Ariadne/Diva); Andreas Schager, tenor (Bacchus/Tenor); Daniela Fally, soprano (Zerbinetta); Kate Lindsey, mezzo-soprano (Composer)

Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos

22:20 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We re-visit Tom Lehrer and introduce him to the younger generation…Bob Hope takes over the Jack Benny Show…Mark Levy: Have you got an EGOT?

23:20 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:23:30 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne Op 54 # 4 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 3:54

23:27:24 George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 4:09

23:32:44 Patrick Hawes: Quanta qualia Christian Forshaw, saxophone Voces8 Decca 4785703 3:57

23:36:41 Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich Op 5 # 3 Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 52567 2:30

23:39:12 Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 59 Op 74 # 3 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 6:21

23:47:10 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur le temple qui fut Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 5:31

23:52:41 Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9848 5:24