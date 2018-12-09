WCLV Program Guide 12-09-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies

Cyril Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)—Royal Philharmonic/David Newman (Telarc 88801) 11:00

Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)—Royal Philharmonic/David Newman (Telarc 88801) 14:07

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas (1992)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 2:42

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 3:37

Hugh Martin (arr Barlow Bradford): Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (1944)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 4:29

Craig Armstrong (arr Chris Marshall): Love Actually: Glasgow Love Theme (2003)—Claire Jones, harp; London Mozart Players/Stuart Morley (Silva 6051) 3:17

Maurice Jarre: Prancer: Theme (1989)—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 6:16

John Williams: Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory (1990)—Chorus, Orchestra/Williams (Sony 51333) 4:54

Ray Evans/Jay Livingston (arr Luther Henderson): Silver Bells (1951)—Canadian Brass (CBS 39740) 2:48

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Neeme Järvi, conductor; Robert Chen, violin

Arvo Part: Fratres

Bela Bartok: Violin Concerto No. 1

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral”

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Zubin Mehta, Leonard Bernstein; Reri Grist, soprano

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Eras of Christmas - A medieval service for St. Nicholas, Renaissance works from the new ORA recoding, and Apollo’s Fire with "Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain"

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' K 165 Judith Raskin, soprano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 15:34

06:21:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Kyrie K 341 La Chapelle Royale Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 2908304 6:17

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Way With Bach - In anticipation of the upcoming Pipedreams Tour in Germany, we sample various interpretive approaches of Bach’s music played on instruments in Bach Country

BACH: Komm, heiliger Geist, BWV 651 –James Kibbie (1755 Silbermann-Hildebrandt/Hofkirche, Dresden) Block M Records, Volume 3

BACH: Herr Jesu Christ, dich zu uns wend, BWV 655 –Johannes Unger (2000 Wöhl/ Thomaskirche, Leipzig) Rondeau 6050/51

BACH: Herr Jesu Christ, dich zu uns wend, BWV 709 –Ewald Kooiman (1735 Silbermann/ Petrikirche, Freiberg) Querstand 0022

JOHANN LUDWIG KREBS: Herr Jesu Christ, dich zu uns wend. BACH: Fugue in d, BWV 538 –Michael Schönheit (1739 Trost/Schlosskirche, Altenburg) MD&G 319.052

DAVID TIMM: Prelude in E (after Bach’s WTC, BWV 854) –Reiko Brockelt, saxophone; David Timm (2000 Wöhl/Thomaskirche, Leipzig) Profil 04087

BACH (arr. Karg-Elert): Air, fr Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068 –Johannes Unger1908 Sauer/ Thomaskirche, Leipzig) Priory 788

MAX REGER: 2 Pieces, fr Op. 129 (No. 4, Melodia in B-flat; No. 5, Capriccio in g) –Michael Schönheit (1911 Walcker/Jakobuskirche, Ilmenau) MD&G 319.0052

BACH: Fugue in F, BWV 540 –James Kibbie (1755 Silbermann-Hildebrandt/Hofkirche, Dresden) Block M Records, Volume 1

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Prophets and Prophecy - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to choral and organ music of prophecy, both from the Old Testament prophets, and from the New Testament story of John the Baptist. Lovely music from a variety of sources

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Great Australian Classical Artists II

Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta Finale Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (London 410138 CD) 7:12

Georg Frideric Handel: Giulio Cesare: “Da tempeste” Danielle de Niese, soprano; Les Arts Florisants/William Chiristie (Decca 4758746 CD) 6:16

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: “Champagne” aria John Brownlee, baritone; Glyndbourne Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Busch (Turnabout 4118 LP) 1:28

Franz Liszt: Gnomenreigen Eileen Joyce, piano (Testament 1174 CD) 2:38

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in G Minor, Op.23/5 Eileen Joyce, piano (Testament 1174 CD) 3:43

Peter Sculthorpe: Small Town Melbourne Symphony Orchestra/John Hopkins (ABC 4811294 CVD) 6:07

Gaetano Donizetti: La Fille du régiment : “Salut á la France” Joan Sutherland, soprano; Chorus and Orchestra of the Royal Opera House Covent Garden/Richard Bonynge (Decca 4757981 CD) 4:47

Giuseppe Verdi: La Traviata: “Di provenza del mar” John Brownlee, baritone; unnamed orchestra (YouTube PD) 4:10

Christina Macpherson/“Banjo” Patterson: “Waltzing Mathilda” Peter Dawson, baritone; unnamed chorus and orchestra (Regis 1069 CD) 3:39

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

10:02:40 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata Kk 87 Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Naxos 570010 6:10

10:09:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio BWV 1006 David Russell, guitar Telarc 80584 3:58

10:17:32 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Gavotte BWV 1006 David Russell, guitar Telarc 80584 2:57

10:32:23 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 9 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733 13:44

10:48:18 José de Nebra: Five Seguidillas & Canción Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 8:12

10:57:11 Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from 'Winter' Concerto Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington E1 Music 7790 2:18

11:00:14 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 6 en sextuor Les Talens Lyriques Christophe Rousset Decca 1845 16:31

11:18:10 Petronio Franceschini: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings John Wallace, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Nimbus 5017 7:21

11:29:07 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto RV 271 Felix Ayo, violin I Musici Felix Ayo Philips 4788977 13:26

11:44:05 Nicolas Gombert: Magnificat primi toni Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595 11:43

11:56:23 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata Kk 441 Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Naxos 570010 2:53

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Skelton – Hans Graf, conductor; Truls Mork, cello

Samuel Barber Medea’s Meditation and Dance of Vengeance Op 23a

Sergei Prokofiev Sinfonia Concertante in E minor Op 125

Traditional Catalan (arr Pablo Casals): El cant dels ocells (Song of the Birds)

Antonin Dvorak Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95 “From the New World”

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-Part Sinfonia No. 9 and Three-Part Sinfonia No. 12 Jeffery Kahane, piano Album: Bach: Partita No. 4; Three-Part Inventions Nonesuch 79121 Music: 04:21

Johann Sebastian Bach: Jauchzet frohlocket, from 'Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248' Swedish Radio Chorus; Swedish Radio Orchestra; Adolf Fredrik's Music School Childrens Chorus Catherine Winnes, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 08:10

Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 8 Movement 2 and 3 (selected movements) JACK Quartet Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 10:46

Alberto Ginastera: Variaciones Concertantes, Op. 23 Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra Norman Huynh, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, St Matthew's Lutheran Church, Charleston, SC Music: 23:39

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra Movement 8 In Memoriam: March, 'The BSO Forever' Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Marin Alsop, conductor Album: Leonard Bernstein: Marin Alsop: The Complete Naxos Recordings Naxos 8508018 Music: 4:07

Alexandre Tansman: Suite for Oboe, Clarinet and Bassoon Nicholas Stovall, oboe; Amitai Vardi, clarinet; Kristin Wolfe Jensen, bassoon Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 10:18

Leonard Bernstein: Serenade after Plato's Symposium for Solo Violin, Harp, Percussion and Strings Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 29:17

Traditional (arr. Pentatonix, Ben Bram): Coventry Carol Pentatonix Album: A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe RCA 88985-47691-2 Music: 3:00

Anthony Holborne: Muy Linda Canadian Brass USNYPR, The Green Space, New York, NY Music: 0:59

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Garrick Ohlsson, piano – recorded live at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE - This Tuesday, December 11, is the 100th anniversary of The Cleveland Orchestra’s first concert.

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No.4 in G Op 58

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique Op 14

17:35:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 15 K 450 Robert Casadesus, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 780837 22:00

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - Featuring music and interviews with From the Top alumni who are now professional musicians, this Where are They Now episode brings a delightful mix of performances of Ravel, Gershwin, Schumann, and an original work from one of From the Top’s up-and-coming composer alumni

28-year-old pianist Peter Dugan from New York, New York performs the fourth movement, Toccata, from Le Tombeau de Couperin, M. 68 by Maurice Ravel.

25-year-old mezzo-soprano Kara Dugan from New York, New York performs the second movement, Er, der Herrlichste von allen, from Frauenliebe und -leben, Op. 42 by Robert Schumann.

24-year-old violist Leah Ferguson from Boston, Massachusetts performs the second movement, Romanza, from Serenade in C Major for String Trio, Op. 10 by Ernst von Dohnanyi.

31-year-old oboist Elizabeth Koch Tiscione from Atlanta, Georgia performs the third movement, Vivace, from Oboe Quintet by Arthur Bliss.

33-year-old composer Eric Nathan from Providence, Rhode Island presents Omaggio a Gesualdo (for string orchestra) by Eric Nathan.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:10 Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 33:22

19:38:54 Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto Op 35 Joshua Bell, violin Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421716 35:29

20:17:08 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 Op 68 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 41:32

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Characters You Are Likely to Meet (1982) Regina Mushabac, cello (private CD) 12:31

Edwin London: Auricles Apertures Ventricles (1984) Gregg Smith Singers (New World 80477) 27:14

Eric Charnofsky: Two Pieces for Flute and Piano (2001) Katherine DeJongh, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piamo (CCG 02-25-07) 5:11

Loris Chobanian: Divertimento for Six Cellos (2005) Reina Mushabac, Brianne Sargent, Sarah Guthridge, Sarah Gardner, Vicki Hamm, Pablo Issa, cellos (CCG 02-24-08) 7:51

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Antisemitism: The New Unease in Europe and the United States? - Gunther Jikeli, Ph.D. Associate Professor: Indiana University-Bloomington

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:24 John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander Musica Sacra Richard Westenburg DeutGram 429732 3:10

23:04:35 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 7:51

23:12:26 Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 S 541/3 Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350 4:56

23:18:22 Dmitri Shostakovich: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 102 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano BBC Symphony Hugh Wolff Decca 460503 7:13

23:25:35 Antonín Dvorák: Andante from Symphony No. 4 Op 13 Czech Philharmonic Libor Pesek Virgin 91144 11:39

23:37:40 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 Op 55 # 2 Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79452 4:42

23:42:23 Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 5:36

23:48:00 Richard Strauss: Morgen! Op 27 # 4 Kate Royal, soprano Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner EMI 94419 3:49

23:52:21 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 3:23

23:56:02 Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 2 Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Lumin 92148 3:24