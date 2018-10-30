WCLV Program Guide 10-30-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Clara Schumann: Two Lieder from "Liebesfruhling” Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending Nurit Bar-Josef, violin; GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Clara Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 22 Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Max Levinson, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Adam Schoenberg: Scatter for Flute, Cello, Double Bass and Orchestra (2015) PROJECT Trio: Greg Pattillo, flute; Eric Stephenson, cello; Peter Seymour, double bass IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Movement 2 The Old Castle Conrad Tao, piano

Giovanni Battista Viotti: Duetto for Solo Violin Adam Barnett-Hart, violin Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Michel-Richard Delalande: Chaconne Les Fontaines de Versailles Sonnambula; Elizabeth Weinfield, Artistic Director Baruch Performing Arts Center, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY

George Gershwin: Concerto in F for Piano and Orchestra Conrad Tao, piano; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Mily Balakirev: Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Concerto for Harpsichord & Fortepiano (1788)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata (1901)

George Enescu: Symphony No. 3 (1921)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 (1861)

Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Strauss Jr: Annen Polka (1852)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Overture (1893)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Josef Franz Wagner: March 'Under the Double Eagle' (1850)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture (1739)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Berceuse (1925)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Keep Your Hand on the Plow'

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Pygmalion: Overture (1748)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto (1738)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 (1931)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia (1785)

Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1842)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante (1847)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 (1945)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 10 (1828)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 1 (1738)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Ballet des Mouches (1874)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Where the Lemons Blossom' (1874)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 2 (1894)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in F minor, Op. 7, No. 3 and Mazurka in B-Flat Major, Op. 17, No. 1 Richard Goode, piano

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings, Op. 11 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Joshua Weilerstein, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 18, K. 456, "Paradis" Richard Goode, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andrew Manze, conductor The Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA

Kevin Olson: Summer Sonnet Chicago Acappella; Jonathan Miller, conductor Chicago Acappella, Wentz Concert Hall, Naperville, IL

Maurice Ravel: Kaddish Daniel Hope, violin

Jacques Offenbach (arr. WindSync): Overture from "A Trip to the Moon" WindSync Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY

Maurice Ravel: Sonata No. 2, M.77 Jennifer Koh, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Breakers - Gold Room, Palm Beach, FL

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite, Op. 54 (selections) Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Kurt Weill: Lost in the Stars (1949)

Kurt Weill: One Touch of Venus: I'm a Stranger Here Myself (1943)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite (1938)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite: End of the Fairy Tale (1947)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal'

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 39 (1788)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Overture (1864)

Nicolai Budashkin: Fantasy on Two Folk Songs (1960)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No. 29 (1750)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' (1778)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1775)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 (1884)

William Wallace: Villon (1909)

Reynaldo Hahn: Sonatina (1907)

Charles Koechlin: Evening Peace from "The Persian Hours" (1913)

Amy Beach: Symphony 'Gaelic' (1896)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 24 (1951)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Francisco Tárrega (Span. 1852-1909): La´grima (1881)

Peter Warlock: An Old Song (1917)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9 (1777)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 62 'Emperor' (1797)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 (1843)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Sarabande (1956)