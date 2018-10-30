WCLV Program Guide 10-30-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Clara Schumann: Two Lieder from "Liebesfruhling” Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending Nurit Bar-Josef, violin; GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
Clara Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 22 Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Max Levinson, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA
Adam Schoenberg: Scatter for Flute, Cello, Double Bass and Orchestra (2015) PROJECT Trio: Greg Pattillo, flute; Eric Stephenson, cello; Peter Seymour, double bass IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Movement 2 The Old Castle Conrad Tao, piano
Giovanni Battista Viotti: Duetto for Solo Violin Adam Barnett-Hart, violin Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA
Michel-Richard Delalande: Chaconne Les Fontaines de Versailles Sonnambula; Elizabeth Weinfield, Artistic Director Baruch Performing Arts Center, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY
George Gershwin: Concerto in F for Piano and Orchestra Conrad Tao, piano; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Mily Balakirev: Symphony No. 2 (1908)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Concerto for Harpsichord & Fortepiano (1788)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata (1901)
George Enescu: Symphony No. 3 (1921)
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 (1861)
Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Johann Strauss Jr: Annen Polka (1852)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Overture (1893)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)
Josef Franz Wagner: March 'Under the Double Eagle' (1850)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture (1739)
Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)
Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Berceuse (1925)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Keep Your Hand on the Plow'
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Pygmalion: Overture (1748)
George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto (1738)
Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)
Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 (1931)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia (1785)
Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1842)
Felix Mendelssohn: Andante (1847)
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 (1945)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 10 (1828)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 1 (1738)
Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Ballet des Mouches (1874)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Where the Lemons Blossom' (1874)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)
Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 2 (1894)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in F minor, Op. 7, No. 3 and Mazurka in B-Flat Major, Op. 17, No. 1 Richard Goode, piano
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings, Op. 11 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Joshua Weilerstein, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 18, K. 456, "Paradis" Richard Goode, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andrew Manze, conductor The Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA
Kevin Olson: Summer Sonnet Chicago Acappella; Jonathan Miller, conductor Chicago Acappella, Wentz Concert Hall, Naperville, IL
Maurice Ravel: Kaddish Daniel Hope, violin
Jacques Offenbach (arr. WindSync): Overture from "A Trip to the Moon" WindSync Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY
Maurice Ravel: Sonata No. 2, M.77 Jennifer Koh, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Breakers - Gold Room, Palm Beach, FL
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite, Op. 54 (selections) Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Kurt Weill: Lost in the Stars (1949)
Kurt Weill: One Touch of Venus: I'm a Stranger Here Myself (1943)
Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite (1938)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)
Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite: End of the Fairy Tale (1947)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal'
Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 39 (1788)
Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)
Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Overture (1864)
Nicolai Budashkin: Fantasy on Two Folk Songs (1960)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)
Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No. 29 (1750)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' (1778)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1775)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 (1884)
William Wallace: Villon (1909)
Reynaldo Hahn: Sonatina (1907)
Charles Koechlin: Evening Peace from "The Persian Hours" (1913)
Amy Beach: Symphony 'Gaelic' (1896)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 24 (1951)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Francisco Tárrega (Span. 1852-1909): La´grima (1881)
Peter Warlock: An Old Song (1917)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9 (1777)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 62 'Emperor' (1797)
Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 (1843)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Sarabande (1956)