WCLV Program Guide 10-10-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Robert Schumann: Kreisleriana, Op. 16 III. Sehr aufgeregt Jonathan Biss, piano

Paul Dukas: La Peri Texas Festival Orchestra; Perry So, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Robert Schumann: Fairy Tales Gregory Raden, clarinet; Brant Bayless, viola; Scott Holshouser, piano Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Paul Hindemith: Cupid and Psyche (Farnesina) River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Victor Yampolsky, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 In E major Yefim Bronfman, piano

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances, Suite 3, for String Orchestra Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Pekka Kuusisto, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN

Michael Jackson (arr. Jeremy Cohen): Michael Jackson Medley Quartet San Francisco Marthas Vineyard Chamber Music Society, The Old Whaling Church, Edgartown MA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37: Movements 2-3 Yefim Bronfman, piano; The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Édouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole (1874)

Giuseppe Verdi: String Quartet (1873)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 (1953)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1773)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for String Orchestra (1878)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 'Unfinished' (1822)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Giuseppe Verdi: Laudi alla Vergine Maria from 'Four Sacred Pieces' (1889)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 103 (1795)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song (1889)

Henry Fillmore: March 'His Honor' (1934)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music (1870)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Gerónimo Giménez: La boda de Luis Alonso: Malague±a y Zapateado (1897)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 (1892)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet des nations (1670)

Paul Hindemith: Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo (1793)

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Suite (1945)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 26 'Les adieux' (1810)

Michael Giacchino: Up: A Married Life (2010)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Alleluia from 'Exsultate, jubilate' (1773)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 30 (1842)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue (1717)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 (1878)

Josef Suk: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1892)

Jan Václav Vorísek: Impromptu No. 3 (1820)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 (1826)

Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana (1925)

Giuseppe Verdi: Andantino from String Quartet (1873)

Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)

Robert Schumann: Introduction & Concert Allegro (1853)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern Cross (1952)

Sir Arnold Bax: Malta, G.C.: Finale (1942)

Frederick Delius: La Quadroöne & Scherzo (1890)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Johannes Brahms: String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

Joachim Raff: Concert Piece "Ode to Spring" (1857)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 13: Movement 3 Intermezzo Lisa-Beth Lambert, violin; Hiroko Yajima, violin; Annemarie Moorcroft, viola; Sophie Shao, cello

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote, Op. 35: Movement 3 Finale Johannes Moser, cello; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Richard Baum from Houston, TX

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No. 18 in E-flat major, B. 133, "Sostenuto" Zoltan Kocsis, piano

Felix Mendelssohn: Trio for violin, cello, and piano in D minor, Op. 49 Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Edward Arron, cello; Joyce Yang, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

William Grant Still: Lyric Quartet: The Quiet One Oregon String Quartet

Gaspar Sanz: Suite Espanola Celino Romero, guitar UGA Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F Major, K. 370 James Austin Smith, oboe; Adam Barnett-Hart, violin; Pierre LaPointe, viola; Brook Speltz, cello Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Breakers - Gold Room, Palm Beach, FL

William Grant Still: Wood Notes River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Scott St. John, concertmaster River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Giuseppe Verdi: Un giorno di regno: Overture (1840)

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (1841)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1887)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

George Frideric Handel: Semele: Endless pleasure, endless love (1744)

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Paul Creston: Celebration Overture (1955)

Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (1823)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 3 (1828)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)

Vernon Duke: Autumn in New York (1934)

Leigh Harline: Pinocchio: When You Wish Upon a Star (1940)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1 (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, Daniel Meyer, Guest Conductor; Richard King, horn; Corrie Stallings, mezzo-soprano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 in D, K. 412/386

Igor Stravinsky: Dumbarton Oaks Concerto

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 in Eb, K. 417

Manuel de Falla: El Amor Brujo

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by the legendary R. Nathaniel Dett

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sir Edward Elgar: Pleading (1908)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 'L'adieu' (1835)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)

Erik Satie: Trois gymnopédies (1888)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne (1888)

Anton Arensky: Andante from String Quartet No. 1 (1888)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ave Maria (1886)

Manuel de Falla: Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy' (1920)