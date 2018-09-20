WCLV Program Guide 09-20-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Antonin Dvorak: Nocturne for String Orchestra, Op. 40 Emerson String Quartet
Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to The Barber of Seville Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alex Strong from Bloomington, IN
Antonin Dvorak: String Sextet in A Major, Op. 48 Ani Kavafian, violin; Erin Keefe, violin; Yura Lee, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; David Finkel, cello University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA
Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 6 in A Major, Op. 82 Movement 2 Allegretto Alexander Gavrylyuk, piano
Paquito D'Rivera: Kites (excerpt) Movement 2 Wind Chimes Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Mandel Hall, Chicago, IL
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C, D 589 River Oaks Chamber Orchestra David Danzmayr, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)
Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy (1834)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 30 (1785)
Wilhelm Stenhammar: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1894)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 'Little Russian' (1880)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 (1944)
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La danse de Puck (1910)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)
John N. Klohr: Billboard March (1901)
Henry Mancini: The Pink Panther: Theme (1963)
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 2 (1898)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: The List Song (1885)
Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)
Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Furiant (1878)
Maurice Ravel: Finale from Piano Concerto (1931)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)
Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010)
Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: Quartet (1851)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lonely Town (1944)
Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus (1876)
Henry Purcell: Chacony (1678)
Jack Gallagher: Malambo from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
Luigi Cherubini: Medea: Overture (1797)
Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 3 (c.1770)
Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Furiant (1878)
Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart (1821)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Minuet (1936)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 8 (1812)
Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 3 for Strings 'Interlude in an Old Style' (1886)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)
Johann David Heinichen: Pastorale (1720)Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations (1920)
Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo (1786)
Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: St. Gregory the Great (1927)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 Evgeny Kissin, piano
Piotr Szewczyk: St. Augustine Suite for Chamber Orchestra St. Augustine Music Festival Chamber Orchestra; Michelle Merrill, conductor St. Augustine Music Festival, St. Augustine Cathedral Basilica, St. Augustine, FL
Ernest Chausson: Poeme, Op. 25 Xiang Yu, violin PT Young Artist in Residence, Maude Moon Weyerhauser Studio, St. Paul, MN
Franz Liszt: Rigoletto Paraphrase Esther Park, piano Tannery Pong Community Center, Lake George Music Festival, Lake George, NY
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15, Op. 141; I. Allegretto Beethoven Orchestra Bonn; Roman Kofman, conductor
Nokuthula Ngwenyama: Sonoran Storm for Viola and Orchestra Nokuthula Ngwenyama, viola; Janacek Philharmonic Orchestra; Anthony Armore, conductor Janacek Philharmonic Recording Hall, Ostrava, Czech Republic
Dmitri Shostakovich: Concerto No. 1 for Piano, Trumpet and Strings, Op. 35 Martin Helmchen, piano; Mark Hughes, trumpet; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in B-flat Major for Violin, Oboe, Strings & Basso Continuo, RV 548 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from String Symphony (1773)
Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' (1907)
Maurice Ravel: Finale from Piano Concerto (1931)
Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 (1885)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Mambo (1961)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.207: Chorus 'Vereinigte zweitracht' (1727)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)
Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Octet for Strings (1825)
Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra (1902)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on Gershwin's 'Embraceable You' (1973)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 (1878)
Traditional: Lark in the Morning Medley
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)
Georges Bizet: Symphony No. 1 (1855)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit (1920)
Franz Krommer: Wind Octet (1807)
Michael Haydn: Flute Concerto (1768)
Luigi Cherubini: The Portuguese Hotel: Overture (1798)
Muzio Clementi: Minuetto Pastorale (c.1800)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)
Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy (1834)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)
John Williams: Three Pieces from 'Schindler's List' (1993)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Trio No. 2 (1794)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)
Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)
Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Romanza from Symphony No. 5 (1943)