WCLV Program Guide 09-20-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Nocturne for String Orchestra, Op. 40 Emerson String Quartet

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to The Barber of Seville Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alex Strong from Bloomington, IN

Antonin Dvorak: String Sextet in A Major, Op. 48 Ani Kavafian, violin; Erin Keefe, violin; Yura Lee, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; David Finkel, cello University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 6 in A Major, Op. 82 Movement 2 Allegretto Alexander Gavrylyuk, piano

Paquito D'Rivera: Kites (excerpt) Movement 2 Wind Chimes Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Mandel Hall, Chicago, IL

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C, D 589 River Oaks Chamber Orchestra David Danzmayr, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy (1834)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 30 (1785)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1894)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 'Little Russian' (1880)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 (1944)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La danse de Puck (1910)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)

John N. Klohr: Billboard March (1901)

Henry Mancini: The Pink Panther: Theme (1963)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 2 (1898)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: The List Song (1885)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Furiant (1878)

Maurice Ravel: Finale from Piano Concerto (1931)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: Quartet (1851)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lonely Town (1944)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus (1876)

Henry Purcell: Chacony (1678)

Jack Gallagher: Malambo from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Luigi Cherubini: Medea: Overture (1797)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 3 (c.1770)

Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart (1821)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Minuet (1936)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 8 (1812)

Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 3 for Strings 'Interlude in an Old Style' (1886)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Johann David Heinichen: Pastorale (1720)Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations (1920)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo (1786)

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: St. Gregory the Great (1927)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 Evgeny Kissin, piano

Piotr Szewczyk: St. Augustine Suite for Chamber Orchestra St. Augustine Music Festival Chamber Orchestra; Michelle Merrill, conductor St. Augustine Music Festival, St. Augustine Cathedral Basilica, St. Augustine, FL

Ernest Chausson: Poeme, Op. 25 Xiang Yu, violin PT Young Artist in Residence, Maude Moon Weyerhauser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Franz Liszt: Rigoletto Paraphrase Esther Park, piano Tannery Pong Community Center, Lake George Music Festival, Lake George, NY

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15, Op. 141; I. Allegretto Beethoven Orchestra Bonn; Roman Kofman, conductor

Nokuthula Ngwenyama: Sonoran Storm for Viola and Orchestra Nokuthula Ngwenyama, viola; Janacek Philharmonic Orchestra; Anthony Armore, conductor Janacek Philharmonic Recording Hall, Ostrava, Czech Republic

Dmitri Shostakovich: Concerto No. 1 for Piano, Trumpet and Strings, Op. 35 Martin Helmchen, piano; Mark Hughes, trumpet; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in B-flat Major for Violin, Oboe, Strings & Basso Continuo, RV 548 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from String Symphony (1773)

Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' (1907)

Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 (1885)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Mambo (1961)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.207: Chorus 'Vereinigte zweitracht' (1727)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Octet for Strings (1825)

Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra (1902)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on Gershwin's 'Embraceable You' (1973)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 (1878)

Traditional: Lark in the Morning Medley

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)

Georges Bizet: Symphony No. 1 (1855)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit (1920)

Franz Krommer: Wind Octet (1807)

Michael Haydn: Flute Concerto (1768)

Luigi Cherubini: The Portuguese Hotel: Overture (1798)

Muzio Clementi: Minuetto Pastorale (c.1800)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy (1834)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)

John Williams: Three Pieces from 'Schindler's List' (1993)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Trio No. 2 (1794)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Romanza from Symphony No. 5 (1943)