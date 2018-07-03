Program Guide 07-03-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Serenade, Op. 37 Steven Isserlis, cello; The Chamber Orchestra of Europe

John Williams: Concerto for Tuba and Orchestra Alan Baer, tuba; New York Philharmonic; David Robertson, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov (arr. Brandon Ridenour): A Scheherazade Fantasy Brandon Ridenour, trumpet; Cory Smythe, piano Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Pauls By The Sea church, Jacksonville, FL

Vilem Tausky: Coventry-Meditation for String Orchestra River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; David Danzmayr, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the DIvine Church, Houston, TX

Philip Glass (trans. Paul Barnes): Orphee Suite for Piano: Movement 4 Orphee and the Princess Paul Barnes, piano

Claude Debussy: Premiere Rhapsodie for Clarinet and Piano Todd Palmer, clarinet; Aaron Wunsch, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY

Philip Glass: Piano Quintet "Annunciation" (World Premier) Chiara String Quartet; Paul Barnes, piano The Lied Center for the Performing Arts, Lincoln, NE

Maurice Ravel: Scheherazade, Ouverture de feerie Orchestre National de Lyon; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 2 (1865)

Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 (1908)

Leos Janácek: Glagolitic Mass (1926)

William Wallace: Sir William Wallace (1905)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute (1740)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Philippe Gaubert: Tarantelle (1903)

Friedrich Witt: Minuet & Finale from 'Jena' Symphony (1795)

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1856)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Miller's Wife (1919)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Invincible Eagle' (1901)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture (1813)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony (1692)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 (1839)

Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno (1891)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Zdenek Fibich: Toman and the Wood Nymph (1878)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon (c.1700)

Silvius Leopold Weiss: Presto (c.1720)

Leos Janácek: Jenufa: Symphonic Suite (1904)

André Grétry: Zémire et Azor: Ballet Suite (1771)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 (1854)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Ballet des Mouches (1874)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Ernest Bucalossi: The Grasshopper's Dance (1905)

Jacques Offenbach: Le Papillon: Valse des rayons (1860)

Édouard Lalo: Deux Aubades (1872)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphony No. 4 (1856)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 2 (1902)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano

Robert Schumann: Violin Sonata No. 2 in D minor Op. 121: Movement 4 Bewegt Caroline Goulding, violin; David Fung, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in C major for Recorder, Strings and Continuo, RV 443 Andreas Bohlen, recorder; Bach Collegium Japan; Masaaki Suzuki, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Opus 56, "Scottish" : Movements 2-4 The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, Laura Turner Hall, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Felipe Villanueva: Tercera Mazurka Jorge Federico Osorio, piano

Georg Philipp Telemann: Trio in E minor for flute, oboe, and basso continuo, TWV 42:e2 Alice K. Dade, flute; Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe; Brian Thornton, cello; Noam D. Elkies, harpsichord Festival Mozaic, Congregation Beth David, San Luis Obispo, CA

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland

Billy Strayhorn: Take the "A" Train Harlem Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Pauls By The Sea church, Jacksonville, FL

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Dudley Buck: Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled (1887)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1932)

John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan (1985)

Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture (1899)

Don Gillis: Fourth of July from Star-Spangled (1951)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

John Knowles Paine: Overture to 'As You Like It' (1876)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody (1934)

Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)

Robert Jager: Esprit de Corps (1984)

Henry Fillmore: Lassus Trombone (1915)

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphonie brève (1873)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 7 (1821)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)

Leopold Kozeluch: Wind Symphony (c.1800)

William Wallace: Villon (1909)

Sir Granville Bantock: The Sea Reivers (1920)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' /7 (1839)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Édouard Lalo: Le roi d'Ys: Overture (1887)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio (1878)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 (1835)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 5 (1816)

Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale (1919)