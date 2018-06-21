Program Guide 06-21-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Seven Fantasies Op. 116 No. 4 Intermezzo Adagio Emanuel Ax, piano Album: Brahms Fantasies Op. 116 Piano Pieces Op. 119 Piano Sonata No. 2 Op. 2

Eugene Ysaÿe: Sonata No. 3 "Ballade" for Solo Violin, Op. 27 Benjamin Beilman, violin The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Beth Everett from Scottsbluff, NE

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 3, K.515: Movement 4 Allegro Takacs Quartet; Gyorgy Pauk, viola Album: Mozart: String Quintets K515/K516

Johannes Brahms (arr. Arnold Schoenberg): Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25 (arr. for orchestra): Movements 3 & 4 Aspen Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO

Maurice Ravel: Danse Generale, from 'Daphnis et Chloe' New York Philharmonic; Pierre Boulez, conductor

Tomaso Vitali: Chaconne Ji-Won Song, violin; Stefan Petrov, piano Heifetz Int'l Music Institute, U of Maryland Baltimore County Performing Arts Department, Linehan Concert Hall, UMBC, Baltimore MD

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F Emma Vahala, violin; Taija Angervo, violin; Jakob Dingstad, viola; Tomas Nunes-Garces, cello Musikkitalo, Helsinki, Finland

Son Lux: Beautiful Mechanical yMusic: Rob Moose, violin; Nadia Sirota, viola; Gabriel Cabezas, cello; Alex Sopp, Flute; Hideaki Aomori, clarinet and bass clarinet; CJ Camereri , trumpet Second Inversion from Classical KING FM, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite (1898)

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration (1889)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Crown of India Suite (1912)

Richard Strauss: Burleske (1886)

Marc Minkowski: Jean-Philippe Rameau's 'Une symphonie imaginare' (2002)

Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy (1883)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens (1942)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for 2 Flutes (c.1750)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 22 (1773)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne (1737)

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration (1889)

Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia (1744)

Daniel Auber: Gustave III: Overture (1833)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant Pas de deux (1841)

Georges Bizet: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations (1920)

Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)

Thomas Frost: Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach' (1968)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 6 (1923)

Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1 (1899)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Giuseppe Verdi: Un giorno di regno: Overture (1840)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music (1870)

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Trio (c.1770)

George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Concerto Grosso (1739)

Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture (1813)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 9 'Hunt' (1820)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1867)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Zapateado & Finale from Concierto Madrigal (1967)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude (1867)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Entry of Hans Sachs (1867)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Tarantella (1901)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 7 (1771)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 5 (1820)

Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite (1898)

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto (1905)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Prokofiev: Summer Night Suite (1950)

Richard Strauss: Burleske (1886)

Guillaume Lekeu: Molto Adagio for Strings (1887)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck (1784)

Fernando Sor: Variations on 'La Folia' (1810)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto (1738)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony (1785)

Henry Holden Huss: Piano Concerto (1898)