Program Guide 06-19-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Op. 11: Movement 3 Alla marci: Moderato Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Lorin Maazel, conductor

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 82 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Max Bruch: Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano Op 83: Movements 2-3 Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano; Cynthia Phelps, viola Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL

Roy Orbison (arr. Stephen Prutsman): Crying Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor; Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Todd Palmer, clarinet; Geoff Nuttall, Owen Dalby, Livia Sohn, and Benjamin Beilman, violins; Lesley Robertson and Daniel Philips, violas; Christopher Costanza and Joshua Roman, cellos; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Geoff Nuttall, conductor The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Stephen Paulus: To Be Certain of the Dawn: Veil of Tears Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

Sergei Rachmaninoff: 3 Preludes (various) Joyce Yang, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Ruperto Chapi y Lorente (arr. Lorenzo Palomo): La Revoltosa, Preludio The Romeros: Celin, Pepe, Lito, and Celino Romero Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Celedonio Romero: Suite Andaluza, Fantasia Cubana Celino Romero Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Kip Winger: Conversations with Nijinsky The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, Laura Turner Hall Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Johann Stamitz: Symphony (1757)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 3 (1875)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite for Recorder & Strings (1720)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 (1846)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (1841)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'Citizens of Vienna' (1890)

Agustín Barrios: Waltz No. 3 (1919)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony (1761)

Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz (1995)

John Philip Sousa: March of the Royal Trumpets (1892)

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Swing Your Partners! (1941)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 2 (1888)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword (1739)

Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 'Heroic' (1842)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz (1885)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite (1941)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Human Comedy: Waltz (1934)

Peter Rasmussen: Wind Quintet (1896)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 5 (1820)

Ola Gjeilo: Tota pulchra es (2001)

George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 1 (1740)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johann Stamitz: Symphony (1757)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 26 (1773)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1883)

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 3 'The Camp Meeting' (1904)

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 9 (1762)

César Franck: Les Éolides (1876)

Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)

Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks (1908)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Feux d'artifice (1913)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)

Frederick Delius: Over the Hills and Far Away (1897)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Joaquin Turina: Circulo Op. 91: Movement 1 Amanecer (Dawn) Lincoln Trio: Desiree Ruhstrat, violin; David Cunliffe, cello; Marta Aznavoorian, piano

Alberto Ginastera: Triste, from 'Canciones populares argentinas' Lawrence Brownlee, tenor: Iain Burnside, piano

Joaquin Turina: Piano Trio No. 2 in B minor, Op. 76 Montrose Trio: Jon Kimura Parker, piano; Martin Beaver, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello Beaches Fne Arts Series, St. Pauls by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4, K. 218 Augustin Hadelich, violin; Utah Symphony; Thierry Fischer, conductor Utah Symphony, Abravanel Hall, Salt Lake City, UT

Camille Saint-Saens: Carnival of the Animals 1. Introduction, March of the Lion 5. The Elephant 6. Kangaroos Renaud Capucon, violin; Esther Hoppe, violin; Beatrice Muthelet, viola; Gautier Capucon, cello; Frank Braley, piano; Emmanuel Pahud, flute

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Extracts from Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme, LWV 43 Sonnambula; Elizabeth Weinfield, Artistic Director Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY

Camille Saint-Saens: Sonata in E flat major for Clarinet and Piano Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet; Michael Brown, piano Late Night Rose, Lincoln Center Rose Studio, New York, NY

Anton Webern: Bagatellen, Op. 9 & Franz Schubert: Minuets, D. 89 (alternating movements) Brentano String Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 'Theme & Variations' (1851)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: The Brigands' Orgies (1834)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau (1917)

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia (1743)

Richard Rodgers: Manhattan (1925)

Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)

George Enescu: Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quintet (1842)

Duke Ellington: Solitude (1935)

Duke Ellington: Jubilee Stomp (1928)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 13 (1820)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 14 (1820)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 11 'Battle of the Huns' (1857)

Johan Svendsen: Symphony No. 1 (1867)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frank Bridge: Suite for String Orchestra (1920)

Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony (1783)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 26 a 'Les adieux' (1810)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 25 (1763)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ballet Music (1886)

Alfredo Catalani: Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs (1890)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite (1938)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 (1899)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings (1880)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Eugenio Toussaint: Largo from Concerto for Improvised Piano (2006)

Erik Satie: Deux préludes posthumes et une gnossienne (arr 1939)

Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Act 3 Prelude (1891)

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings: Siciliana (1902)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix (1877)

Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart (1869)

E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928)

Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911)