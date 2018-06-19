Program Guide 06-19-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Op. 11: Movement 3 Alla marci: Moderato Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Lorin Maazel, conductor
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 82 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY
Max Bruch: Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano Op 83: Movements 2-3 Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano; Cynthia Phelps, viola Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL
Roy Orbison (arr. Stephen Prutsman): Crying Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor; Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Todd Palmer, clarinet; Geoff Nuttall, Owen Dalby, Livia Sohn, and Benjamin Beilman, violins; Lesley Robertson and Daniel Philips, violas; Christopher Costanza and Joshua Roman, cellos; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Geoff Nuttall, conductor The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC
Stephen Paulus: To Be Certain of the Dawn: Veil of Tears Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor
Sergei Rachmaninoff: 3 Preludes (various) Joyce Yang, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA
Ruperto Chapi y Lorente (arr. Lorenzo Palomo): La Revoltosa, Preludio The Romeros: Celin, Pepe, Lito, and Celino Romero Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA
Celedonio Romero: Suite Andaluza, Fantasia Cubana Celino Romero Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA
Kip Winger: Conversations with Nijinsky The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, Laura Turner Hall Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna
Johann Stamitz: Symphony (1757)
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)
Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 3 (1875)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite for Recorder & Strings (1720)
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 (1846)
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)
Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938)
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (1841)
Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'Citizens of Vienna' (1890)
Agustín Barrios: Waltz No. 3 (1919)
Leopold Mozart: Symphony (1761)
Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz (1995)
John Philip Sousa: March of the Royal Trumpets (1892)
Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Swing Your Partners! (1941)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 2 (1888)
George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword (1739)
Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 'Heroic' (1842)
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz (1885)
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite (1941)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Human Comedy: Waltz (1934)
Peter Rasmussen: Wind Quintet (1896)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 5 (1820)
Ola Gjeilo: Tota pulchra es (2001)
George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 1 (1740)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Johann Stamitz: Symphony (1757)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 26 (1773)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1883)
Charles Ives: Symphony No. 3 'The Camp Meeting' (1904)
Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 9 (1762)
César Franck: Les Éolides (1876)
Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)
Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks (1908)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Feux d'artifice (1913)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)
Frederick Delius: Over the Hills and Far Away (1897)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Joaquin Turina: Circulo Op. 91: Movement 1 Amanecer (Dawn) Lincoln Trio: Desiree Ruhstrat, violin; David Cunliffe, cello; Marta Aznavoorian, piano
Alberto Ginastera: Triste, from 'Canciones populares argentinas' Lawrence Brownlee, tenor: Iain Burnside, piano
Joaquin Turina: Piano Trio No. 2 in B minor, Op. 76 Montrose Trio: Jon Kimura Parker, piano; Martin Beaver, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello Beaches Fne Arts Series, St. Pauls by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4, K. 218 Augustin Hadelich, violin; Utah Symphony; Thierry Fischer, conductor Utah Symphony, Abravanel Hall, Salt Lake City, UT
Camille Saint-Saens: Carnival of the Animals 1. Introduction, March of the Lion 5. The Elephant 6. Kangaroos Renaud Capucon, violin; Esther Hoppe, violin; Beatrice Muthelet, viola; Gautier Capucon, cello; Frank Braley, piano; Emmanuel Pahud, flute
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Extracts from Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme, LWV 43 Sonnambula; Elizabeth Weinfield, Artistic Director Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY
Camille Saint-Saens: Sonata in E flat major for Clarinet and Piano Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet; Michael Brown, piano Late Night Rose, Lincoln Center Rose Studio, New York, NY
Anton Webern: Bagatellen, Op. 9 & Franz Schubert: Minuets, D. 89 (alternating movements) Brentano String Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 'Theme & Variations' (1851)
Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: The Brigands' Orgies (1834)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau (1917)
George Frideric Handel: Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia (1743)
Richard Rodgers: Manhattan (1925)
Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)
George Enescu: Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)
Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quintet (1842)
Duke Ellington: Solitude (1935)
Duke Ellington: Jubilee Stomp (1928)
Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 13 (1820)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 14 (1820)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 11 'Battle of the Huns' (1857)
Johan Svendsen: Symphony No. 1 (1867)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
Frank Bridge: Suite for String Orchestra (1920)
Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony (1783)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 26 a 'Les adieux' (1810)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 25 (1763)
Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ballet Music (1886)
Alfredo Catalani: Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs (1890)
Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite (1938)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 (1899)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings (1880)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Eugenio Toussaint: Largo from Concerto for Improvised Piano (2006)
Erik Satie: Deux préludes posthumes et une gnossienne (arr 1939)
Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Act 3 Prelude (1891)
Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)
Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings: Siciliana (1902)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix (1877)
Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart (1869)
E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928)
Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911)