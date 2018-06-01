Program Guide 06-01-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F Major, Op. 15, No. 1 Daniel Barenboim, piano

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto a Molti Strumenti in D Minor, RV 566 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in D Minor, H. 484.1, Wq 22 Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Owen Dalby, violin; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Livia Sohn, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola Spoleto Festival USA 2015, Bank of America's Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Frederic Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E Major, Op. 54 Garrick Ohlsson, piano The Cliburn, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX

Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 3, I. 1957: Award Montage Modern Mandolin Quartet

Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre: Sonate pour le Violon et pour le Clavecin, No.3 in F Sonnambula; Elizabeth Weinfield, conductor Baruch Performing Arts Center, Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY

Jacob Clemens non Papa: Ego flos campi In Mulieribus; Anna Song, conductor In Mulieribus, Proto-Cathedral of St James the Greater, Vancouver, WA

Philip Glass: Violin Concerto No. 2, 'The American Four Seasons' Mikhail Simonyan, violin; Baltic Sea Philharmonic; Kristjan Jarvi, conductor Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg, Germany

CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

02:02:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 8 K 310 Richard Goode, piano (Amer. 1943-) Nonesuch 79831 18:12

02:22:12 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 36 Boston Symphony Orchestra Pierre Monteux RCA 300350 39:40

03:02:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano 56 Giuliano Carmignola, violin (Ital. 1951-) Basel Chamber Orchestra Giovanni Antonini Sony 376362 35:01

03:41:01 Paul Hindemith: Symphonia Serena BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9217 29:58

04:01:00 Peter Tchaikovsky: String Sextet 70 Paul Neubauer, viola (Amer. 1963- NEW bower) Emerson String Quartet Sony 547060 34:22

04:38:22 Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto 77 Joshua Bell, violin (Amer. 1967- MD ASMF 9/2011-) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnßnyi Decca 444811 40:07

05:02:00 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Overture 'Tam O'Shanter' 51 Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley Conifer 16847 8:16

05:13:16 George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 5 4 # 5 Matthew Halls, organ (Eng. AD of King's Consort, 2005-) Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2055 8:07

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 Michel Corrette: Concerto comique No. 7 Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768 4:42

06:14:42 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture 21 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 10:55

06:25:37 Clara Schumann: Romance 22 # 1 Daniel Hope, violin (Eng. (b.So.Africa) 1974-) DeutGram 15312 3:35

06:25:37 Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 5:05

06:33:42 Ola Gjeilo: The Spheres Phoenix Chorale (fd.1958 Charles Bruffy Chandos 5100 4:45

06:42:27 Sir Edward Elgar: Bach's Fantasia & Fugue 86 Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 89012 9:06

06:53:33 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from String Symphony Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 3:41

06:58:14 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Glory of the Yankee Navy' Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:26

07:05:00 Jerome Moross: Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1049 6:01

07:14:01 Franz Schubert: Piano Trio D 28 Joseph Kalichstein, piano (Israeli-born Amer. 1946- CAL ick styne) Bridge 9376 11:51

07:25:52 Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 2: Polka Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 8730 2:13

07:31:05 Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Mariss Jansons EMI 55600 6:58

07:43:03 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Philips 426247 9:57

07:56:00 Samuel Scheidt: Canzona bergamasca Paramount Brass Centaur 2355 4:01

07:63:01 Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Steven Smith MAA 10706 3:37

08:07:00 Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture 96 Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Brett Mitchell COYO 61415 6:34

08:16:34 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso 3 # 5 Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 9:38

08:29:12 Paul Schoenfield: Four Souvenirs: Tango Caroline Goulding, violin (Am. local KA row lyne "GOLD" ing) Telarc 80744 3:35

08:32:47 John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 4:31

08:41:18 Sergei Prokofiev: Two Pushkin Waltzes 120 National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553624 7:59

08:52:17 John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80495 5:56

09:04:00 Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 30 33 # 2 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 16:33

09:29:33 Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Itzhak Perlman, violin (Isr.-Am.1945-) Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Sony 60773 3:33

09:35:06 William Sterndale Bennett: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 1 Howard Shelley, piano (Eng. 1950-) BBC Scottish Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 68178 07:00

09:45:06 Hugo Wolf: .Italian Serenade Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761 6:45

09:57:51 W.C. Handy: Beale Street Blues Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623 3:23

09:61:14 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord Cleveland Orchestra Chorus (fd.1952 (history back to 1920)) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw TCO 651204 2:56

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Gigue K 574 Richard Goode, piano (Amer. 1943-) Nonesuch 79831 1:31

10:02:31 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 55 # 2 Richard Goode, piano (Amer. 1943-) Nonesuch 79452 4:42

10:09:13 Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite 29 # 2 City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9270 12:54

10:24:07 Sir Arnold Bax: Symphonic Scherzo Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley Chandos 8464 7:23

10:33:30 Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' Leila Josefowicz, violin (Can. 1977- LEE lah joh SEFF uh witz) Philips 462948 3:23

10:39:53 Carlos Chßvez: El Trópico Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 7:27

10:50:20 Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Gavotte Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 2:04

10:54:24 Jan Antonín Kozeluch: Oboe Concerto Albrecht Mayer, oboe (Ger. 1965-) Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer DeutGram 4792942 21:42

11:10:00 Jirí Antonín Benda: Sinfonia No. 12 Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Naxos 553409 11:27

11:24:27 Maurice Ravel: La valse Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 50605 11:41

11:39:08 Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' 3 London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 12:43

11:53:51 Percy Grainger: Country Gardens Marc-André Hamelin, piano (Fr.-Canadian 1961-) Hyperion 66884 1:46

12:07:00 Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture 215 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 10:50

12:20:50 Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso 28 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin (Ger. 1963- AHN uh ZOH fee MOOT ter) DeutGram 4795023 9:12

12:32:02 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance Vanessa Perez, piano (Venezuelan-Amer.) Steinway 30036 3:54

12:37:56 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 7:06

12:48:02 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin & Oboe RV 548 Simon Standage, violin (Eng.1941-) English Concert Trevor Pinnock DeutGram 4795448 9:18

12:60:20 George Gershwin: Prelude 'Novelette in Fourths' Fazil Say, piano (Turkish 1970- fah ZEEL "SIGH") Teldec 26202 2:02

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 Franz Liszt: Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of Leslie Howard, piano (Australian 1948- www.leslie-howard.com) Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67401 13:13

13:16:13 Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 68468 9:03

13:27:16 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 46 # 8 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 3:34

13:30 FIRST FRIDAYS with Bill O’Connell – The Razumovsky Quartet recorded last month in the KeyBank Studio just days before winning the Silver Medal at the prestigious Fischoff Competition; the talented players from CIM’s Young Artist Program are Phoenix Avalon and Hana Chang, violins; Samuel Rosenthal, viola, and James Hettinga, cello; they appear with their coach Annie Fullard of the Cavani Quartet

13:31:00 Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in A Minor Op 13 - I. Adagio -Allegro vivace

13:45:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in C Major Opus 59/3 - III. Menuetto Grazioso, IV. Allegro molto

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 3 in E-Flat Major, Op. 12: Movement 3 Frank Huang, violin; Rohan De Silva, piano

Renee Baker: Third Threnody for Viola and Orchestra Ashleigh Gordon, viola; GWS Orchestra; Orlando Cela, conductor The Governor's School of North Carolina, Winston Salem, NC

David Maslanka: Recitation Book: Movement 5 Kenari Quartet PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Ricardo Lorenz: Dance Unlikely Concerto for Violin and Orchestra (Baile Improbable) River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Andres Cardenes, concert master & director River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance for Violin No 2 in F major, Op. 50 Simone Porter, violin; Meng-Chieh Liu, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Bohuslav Martinu: Sinfonia Concertante for Two Orchestras: Movement 4 Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; Jiri Belohlavek, conductor

Alberto Ginastera: Variaciones Concertantes, Op. 23 Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Norman Huynh, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, St Matthew's Lutheran Church, Charleston, SC

Bohuslav Martinu: Duo No. 1 for Violin and Cello Danbi Um, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-flat major, Op. 53 Ran Dank, piano The Gilmore International keyboard Festival, Wellspring Theater, Kalamazoo, MI

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:00 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Prélude & Mazurka San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 6:25

16:04:00 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 28 41 # 3 Richard Goode, piano (Amer. 1943-) Nonesuch 79452 1:45

16:10:45 William Sterndale Bennett: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 2 4 Howard Shelley, piano (Eng. 1950-) BBC Scottish Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 68178 13:11

16:27:56 Alfred Newman: Street Scene Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 432109 6:24

16:36:20 Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano (Fr. 1961- TEE bow day CIPC 2nd 1979) Decca 470290 3:37

16:42:57 Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 8:13

16:53:10 Anderson & Roe: Ragtime alla Turca Greg Anderson, piano (Amer. 1981-) Steinway 30022 3:20

16:57:30 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 3:12

17:04:00 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso 3 # 6 Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 6:14

17:13:14 Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite Christopher Parkening, guitar (Amer.1947-) Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown EMI 55052 10:50

17:27:04 Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Waltz 52 Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 4:08

17:31:12 Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Mazurka 52 Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 4:13

17:40:25 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne 61 # 7 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 5:24

17:47:49 Giuseppe Verdi: Falstaff: Act 3 Finale 'Tutto nel mondo Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80364 3:10

17:51:59 Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 6:02

17:58:01 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Olga Kern, piano (Russ.1975- Gold 11th Cliburn Comp.) Harm Mundi 907336 1:05

DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:00 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy S 123 Leslie Howard, piano (Australian 1948- www.leslie-howard.com) Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67403 15:43

18:25:43 Gustav Holst: A Fugal Overture 40 # 1 London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9420 4:48

18:32:31 Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 87 # 21 Keith Jarrett, piano (Amer. (b.Allentown) 1945-) ECM 1469 3:55

18:39:26 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' 325 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 13:31

18:54:57 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue on a Theme by Tomaso Albinoni BWV 951 Alan Feinberg, piano (Amer.) Steinway 30034 6:02

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 Frédéric Chopin: Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs 13 Jan Lisiecki, piano (Canadian 1995- yahn lee SHETZ kee) NDR Symphony Orchestra Krzysztof Urbanski DeutGram 4796824 14:49

19:18:49 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 70 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 36:20

19:57:09 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Overture Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 2:28

NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:00 Ernest Bloch: Concerto Grosso No. 1 for Strings Patricia Michaelian, piano (Amer. Univ.of Wash.fac.) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3135 22:19

20:25:19 Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra 18 # 1 Academy of Ancient Music Simon Standage Chandos 540 13:44

20:41:03 Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn 56 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 15:53

20:58:56 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 18 25 # 6 Irena Portenko, piano (Ukrainian-born Amer. "ee RAIN ah") Blue Griff 213 2:12

21:03:00 Jean Sibelius: Rakastava 14 CBC Radio Orchestra Mario Bernardi CBC 5157 11:04

21:16:04 Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies 34 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 437520 8:06

21:26:10 John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 1 # 1 John O'Conor, piano (Irish 1947-) Telarc 80290 12:00

21:41:10 Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 7:45

21:50:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 K 504 Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Archiv 4777598 36:57

22:26:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 8 K 310 Richard Goode, piano (Amer. 1943-) Nonesuch 79831 18:12

22:47:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 442427 11:02

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Pas d'action 52 Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 4:37

23:06:37 Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings 48 Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 11:13

23:19:50 Percy Grainger: Dreamery BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 9584 6:29

23:26:19 César Franck: Sleep of Psyché Basle Symphony Orchestra Armin Jordan Erato 88167 11:14

23:39:33 Nicolò Paganini: Cantabile MS 109 Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn (Ital.born 1961-) EMI 54576 5:02

23:44:35 Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 6 80 Miró Quartet Oxingale 2006 9:02

23:54:07 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 BWV 1056 Anne Akiko Meyers, violin (Amer. 1970-) English Chamber Orchestra Steven Mercurio E1 Music 7785 3:10

23:58:17 Umberto Giordano: Fedora: Intermezzo BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 2:19