Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 06-01-2018

Published June 1, 2018 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F Major, Op. 15, No. 1 Daniel Barenboim, piano
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto a Molti Strumenti in D Minor, RV 566 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA 
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in D Minor, H. 484.1, Wq 22 Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Owen Dalby, violin; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Livia Sohn, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola Spoleto Festival USA 2015, Bank of America's Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC 
Frederic Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E Major, Op. 54 Garrick Ohlsson, piano The Cliburn, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX 
Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 3, I. 1957: Award Montage Modern Mandolin Quartet 
Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre: Sonate pour le Violon et pour le Clavecin, No.3 in F Sonnambula; Elizabeth Weinfield, conductor Baruch Performing Arts Center, Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY 
Jacob Clemens non Papa: Ego flos campi In Mulieribus; Anna Song, conductor In Mulieribus, Proto-Cathedral of St James the Greater, Vancouver, WA 
Philip Glass: Violin Concerto No. 2, 'The American Four Seasons' Mikhail Simonyan, violin; Baltic Sea Philharmonic; Kristjan Jarvi, conductor Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg, Germany 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna
02:02:00  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 8  K 310 Richard Goode, piano (Amer. 1943-)   Nonesuch 79831 18:12
02:22:12  Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 36    Boston Symphony Orchestra Pierre Monteux RCA 300350 39:40
03:02:00  Ludwig van Beethoven: Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano 56   Giuliano Carmignola, violin (Ital. 1951-) Basel Chamber Orchestra Giovanni Antonini Sony 376362 35:01
03:41:01  Paul Hindemith: Symphonia Serena     BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9217 29:58
04:01:00  Peter Tchaikovsky: String Sextet 70   Paul Neubauer, viola (Amer. 1963-  NEW bower) Emerson String Quartet  Sony 547060 34:22
04:38:22  Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto 77   Joshua Bell, violin (Amer. 1967-  MD ASMF 9/2011-) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnßnyi Decca 444811 40:07
05:02:00  Sir Malcolm Arnold: Overture 'Tam O'Shanter' 51    Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley Conifer 16847 8:16
05:13:16  George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 5 4 # 5 Matthew Halls, organ (Eng. AD of King's Consort, 2005-) Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2055 8:07

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00  Michel Corrette: Concerto comique No. 7     Arion Baroque Orchestra  early-mus 7768 4:42
06:14:42  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture 21    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 10:55
06:25:37  Clara Schumann: Romance 22 # 1 Daniel Hope, violin (Eng. (b.So.Africa) 1974-)   DeutGram 15312 3:35
06:25:37  Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 5:05
06:33:42  Ola Gjeilo: The Spheres    Phoenix Chorale (fd.1958  Charles Bruffy Chandos 5100 4:45
06:42:27  Sir Edward Elgar: Bach's Fantasia & Fugue 86    Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 89012 9:06
06:53:33  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from String Symphony     Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 3:41
06:58:14  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Glory of the Yankee Navy'     Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:26
07:05:00  Jerome Moross: Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature     City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1049 6:01
07:14:01  Franz Schubert: Piano Trio  D 28 Joseph Kalichstein, piano (Israeli-born Amer. 1946-  CAL ick styne)   Bridge 9376 11:51
07:25:52  Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 2: Polka     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 8730 2:13
07:31:05  Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the     Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Mariss Jansons EMI 55600 6:58
07:43:03  Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances     Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Philips 426247 9:57
07:56:00  Samuel Scheidt: Canzona bergamasca     Paramount Brass  Centaur 2355 4:01
07:63:01  Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance     Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Steven Smith MAA 10706 3:37
08:07:00  Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture 96    Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Brett Mitchell COYO 61415 6:34
08:16:34  George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso 3 # 5  Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 9:38
08:29:12  Paul Schoenfield: Four Souvenirs: Tango    Caroline Goulding, violin (Am. local  KA row lyne "GOLD" ing)   Telarc 80744 3:35
08:32:47  John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme     Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 4:31
08:41:18  Sergei Prokofiev: Two Pushkin Waltzes 120    National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553624 7:59
08:52:17  John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind:     Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80495 5:56
09:04:00  Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 30 33 # 2  Angeles Quartet  Decca 4783695 16:33
09:29:33  Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara    Itzhak Perlman, violin (Isr.-Am.1945-) Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Sony 60773 3:33
09:35:06  William Sterndale Bennett: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 1   Howard Shelley, piano (Eng. 1950-) BBC Scottish Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 68178 07:00
09:45:06  Hugo Wolf: .Italian Serenade     Brodsky Quartet  Chandos 10761 6:45
09:57:51  W.C. Handy: Beale Street Blues     Stuttgart Brass Quartet  Hänssler 98623 3:23
09:61:14  George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus (fd.1952 (history back to 1920)) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw TCO 651204 2:56

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:01:00  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Gigue  K 574 Richard Goode, piano (Amer. 1943-)   Nonesuch 79831 1:31
10:02:31  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 55 # 2 Richard Goode, piano (Amer. 1943-)   Nonesuch 79452 4:42
10:09:13  Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite 29 # 2  City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9270 12:54
10:24:07  Sir Arnold Bax: Symphonic Scherzo     Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley Chandos 8464 7:23
10:33:30  Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita'    Leila Josefowicz, violin (Can. 1977-  LEE lah  joh SEFF uh witz)   Philips 462948 3:23
10:39:53  Carlos Chßvez: El Trópico     Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 7:27
10:50:20  Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Gavotte     Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 2:04
10:54:24  Jan Antonín Kozeluch: Oboe Concerto    Albrecht Mayer, oboe (Ger. 1965-) Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer DeutGram 4792942 21:42
11:10:00  Jirí Antonín Benda: Sinfonia No. 12     Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Naxos 553409 11:27
11:24:27  Maurice Ravel: La valse     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 50605 11:41
11:39:08  Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' 3    London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 12:43
11:53:51  Percy Grainger: Country Gardens    Marc-André Hamelin, piano (Fr.-Canadian 1961-)   Hyperion 66884 1:46
12:07:00  Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture 215    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 10:50
12:20:50  Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso 28   Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin (Ger. 1963-  AHN uh  ZOH fee  MOOT ter)   DeutGram 4795023 9:12
12:32:02  Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance    Vanessa Perez, piano (Venezuelan-Amer.)   Steinway 30036 3:54
12:37:56  George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture     Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 7:06
12:48:02  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin & Oboe  RV 548 Simon Standage, violin (Eng.1941-) English Concert Trevor Pinnock DeutGram 4795448 9:18
12:60:20  George Gershwin: Prelude 'Novelette in Fourths'    Fazil Say, piano (Turkish 1970-  fah ZEEL "SIGH")   Teldec 26202 2:02

THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00  Franz Liszt: Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of    Leslie Howard, piano (Australian 1948- www.leslie-howard.com) Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67401 13:13
13:16:13  Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 68468 9:03
13:27:16  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 46 # 8  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 3:34

13:30 FIRST FRIDAYS with Bill O’Connell – The Razumovsky Quartet recorded last month in the KeyBank Studio just days before winning the Silver Medal at the prestigious Fischoff Competition; the talented players from CIM’s Young Artist Program are Phoenix Avalon and Hana Chang, violins; Samuel Rosenthal, viola, and James Hettinga, cello; they appear with their coach Annie Fullard of the Cavani Quartet
13:31:00  Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in A Minor Op 13 - I. Adagio -Allegro vivace
13:45:00  Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in C Major Opus 59/3 -  III. Menuetto Grazioso, IV. Allegro molto

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 3 in E-Flat Major, Op. 12: Movement 3 Frank Huang, violin; Rohan De Silva, piano 
Renee Baker: Third Threnody for Viola and Orchestra Ashleigh Gordon, viola; GWS Orchestra; Orlando Cela, conductor The Governor's School of North Carolina, Winston Salem, NC 
David Maslanka: Recitation Book: Movement 5 Kenari Quartet PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN 
Ricardo Lorenz: Dance Unlikely Concerto for Violin and Orchestra (Baile Improbable) River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Andres Cardenes, concert master & director River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX 
Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance for Violin No 2 in F major, Op. 50 Simone Porter, violin; Meng-Chieh Liu, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
Bohuslav Martinu: Sinfonia Concertante for Two Orchestras: Movement 4 Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; Jiri Belohlavek, conductor
Alberto Ginastera: Variaciones Concertantes, Op. 23 Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Norman Huynh, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, St Matthew's Lutheran Church, Charleston, SC 
Bohuslav Martinu: Duo No. 1 for Violin and Cello Danbi Um, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA 
Frederic Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-flat major, Op. 53 Ran Dank, piano The Gilmore International keyboard Festival, Wellspring Theater, Kalamazoo, MI 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
15:57:00  Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Prélude & Mazurka     San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 6:25
16:04:00  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 28 41 # 3 Richard Goode, piano (Amer. 1943-)   Nonesuch 79452 1:45
16:10:45  William Sterndale Bennett: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 2 4   Howard Shelley, piano (Eng. 1950-) BBC Scottish Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 68178 13:11
16:27:56  Alfred Newman: Street Scene     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 432109 6:24
16:36:20  Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano (Fr. 1961- TEE bow day CIPC 2nd 1979)   Decca 470290 3:37
16:42:57  Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture     Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 8:13
16:53:10  Anderson & Roe: Ragtime alla Turca    Greg Anderson, piano (Amer. 1981-)   Steinway 30022 3:20
16:57:30  Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 3:12
17:04:00  George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso 3 # 6  Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 6:14
17:13:14  Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite    Christopher Parkening, guitar (Amer.1947-) Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown EMI 55052 10:50
17:27:04  Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Waltz 52    Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 4:08
17:31:12  Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Mazurka 52    Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 4:13
17:40:25  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne 61 # 7  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 5:24
17:47:49  Giuseppe Verdi: Falstaff: Act 3 Finale 'Tutto nel mondo     Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80364 3:10
17:51:59  Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 6:02
17:58:01  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the    Olga Kern, piano (Russ.1975-  Gold 11th Cliburn Comp.)   Harm Mundi 907336 1:05

DINNER CLASSICS
18:07:00  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy  S 123 Leslie Howard, piano (Australian 1948- www.leslie-howard.com) Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67403 15:43
18:25:43  Gustav Holst: A Fugal Overture 40 # 1  London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9420 4:48
18:32:31  Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 87 # 21 Keith Jarrett, piano (Amer. (b.Allentown) 1945-)   ECM 1469 3:55
18:39:26  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' 325    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 13:31
18:54:57  Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue on a Theme by Tomaso Albinoni  BWV 951 Alan Feinberg, piano (Amer.)   Steinway 30034 6:02

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00  Frédéric Chopin: Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs 13   Jan Lisiecki, piano (Canadian 1995-  yahn  lee SHETZ kee) NDR Symphony Orchestra Krzysztof Urbanski DeutGram 4796824 14:49
19:18:49  Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 70    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 36:20
19:57:09  Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Overture     Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 2:28

NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
20:01:00  Ernest Bloch: Concerto Grosso No. 1 for Strings    Patricia Michaelian, piano (Amer. Univ.of Wash.fac.) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3135 22:19
20:25:19  Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra 18 # 1  Academy of Ancient Music Simon Standage Chandos 540 13:44
20:41:03  Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn 56    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 15:53
20:58:56  Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 18 25 # 6 Irena Portenko, piano (Ukrainian-born Amer. "ee RAIN ah")   Blue Griff 213 2:12
21:03:00  Jean Sibelius: Rakastava 14    CBC Radio Orchestra Mario Bernardi CBC 5157 11:04
21:16:04  Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies 34    Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 437520 8:06
21:26:10  John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 1 # 1 John O'Conor, piano (Irish 1947-)   Telarc 80290 12:00
21:41:10  Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 7:45
21:50:55  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38  K 504  Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Archiv 4777598 36:57
22:26:00  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 8  K 310 Richard Goode, piano (Amer. 1943-)   Nonesuch 79831 18:12
22:47:12  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus'     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 442427 11:02

QUIET HOUR 
23:02:00  Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Pas d'action 52    Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 4:37
23:06:37  Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings 48    Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 11:13
23:19:50  Percy Grainger: Dreamery     BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 9584 6:29
23:26:19  César Franck: Sleep of Psyché     Basle Symphony Orchestra Armin Jordan Erato 88167 11:14
23:39:33  Nicolò Paganini: Cantabile  MS 109 Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn (Ital.born 1961-)   EMI 54576 5:02
23:44:35  Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 6 80    Miró Quartet  Oxingale 2006 9:02
23:54:07  Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5  BWV 1056 Anne Akiko Meyers, violin (Amer. 1970-) English Chamber Orchestra Steven Mercurio E1 Music 7785 3:10
23:58:17  Umberto Giordano: Fedora: Intermezzo     BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 2:19