Program Guide 05-24-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Astor Piazzolla (arr. Assad/Barrueco): Verano Porteno (Summer in Buenos Aires) Manuel Barrueco, guitar

Bruce Adolphe: I Will Not Remain Silent Scott St. John, violin; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eli Robbins from Peachtree City, Georgia

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for oboe d'amore in A Major, BWV 1055R: Movement 3 Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe d'amore; Portland Baroque Orchestra; Monica Huggett, artistic director Album: J.S. Bach: Concertos for Oboes and Oboe d'amore

Astor Piazzolla (arr. Bragato/Sybarite5): Milonga del Angel sybarite5 Chamber Music Society of Saint Cloud, St. Cloud at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN

Peter Tchaikovsky: Russian Folk Songs 41-45 Viktoria Postnikova, piano Album: Tchaikovsky: Complete Piano Works, Vol. 5

Adolphus Hailstork: An American Port of Call Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY

Tatev Amiryan: Ortus Tatev Amiryan, piano UMKC Conservatory of Music and Dance, Unversity of Missouri-Kansas City, Kansas City, MO

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No.1, Op.13 "Winter Daydreams": Movements 2-4 Houston Symphony; Vassily Sinaisky, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

William Sterndale Bennett: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1834)

Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 2 (1911)

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 11 (1881)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 16 (1784)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 9 "Kreutzer" (1803)

Luigi Cherubini: Anacréon: Overture (1803)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age: Polka (1930)

Hugo Alfvén: Roslag Polka (1956)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)

Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)

William Sterndale Bennett: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1833)

William Boyce: Solomon: Overture (1742)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2 (1819)

Arturo Mßrquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

César Franck: Les Éolides (1876)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)

Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka (1942)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 (1788)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

William Sterndale Bennett: Piano Concerto No. 2 (1833)

Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)

Joseph Joachim: Notturno (1858)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales: Epilogue: Lent Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra; Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor

Louis Spohr: Fantasia in C minor Emmanuel Ceysson, harp The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL

Bohuslav Martinu: Sonata No. 3 for cello and piano, H. 340 Raphael Bell, cello; Jeewon Park, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Maurice Ravel: Bolero Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Jean Françaix: Quintette; II. Presto-Trio Imani Winds

Wayne Shorter: Terra Incognita Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL

Reinhold Glière: Ballade for Cello & Piano, Op. 4 Ani Aznavoorian, cello; Adam Neiman, piano Manchester Music Festival, Southern Vermont Arts Center, Manchester, VT

Edward MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op. 23 Andre Watts, piano; The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, Laura Turner Hall Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Jules Massenet: Cendrillon: March of the Princesses (1895)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese (1951)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 86 (1786)

Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Theme (1996)

William Sterndale Bennett: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1833)

Jules Mouquet: Pan and the Birds from 'La Flûte de Pan' (1905)

Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1853)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale (1907)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 'Paris' (1778)

Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: March from Act 3 (1889)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade (1934)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

William Sterndale Bennett: Piano Concerto No. 2 (1833)

Carl Maria von Weber: Symphony No. 1 (1807)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

John Ireland: Piano Concerto (1930)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in C [No. 1] (c.1780)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus' (1854)

Lü Wencheng: Autumn Moon on a Calm Lake (c.1935)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1713)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances (1940)

Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)

Luigi Cherubini: Concert Overture (1815)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 /3 (1828)

Martin Mailman: Autumn Landscape (1954)

John Cage: In a Landscape (1948)

Johannes Brahms: Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 (1873)

Antonín Dvorák: Romance (1877)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Feuilles mortes (1913)