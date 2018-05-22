Program Guide 05-22-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Fritz Kreisler: Caprice viennois Joshua Bell, violin; Paul Coker, piano Album: The Kreisler

Thomas Arne: Overture (Symphony) No. 1 in E minor Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Directors; Emlyn Ngai, Concertmaster Tempesta di Mare, Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA

Fritz Kreisler: Quartet in A minor Benjamin Beilman, Danbi Um, violins; Paul Neubauer, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Gabriel Faure: Elegie, Op. 24 Tim Petrin, cello; George Fu, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonatina in C minor, WoO 43 No. 1 Lajos Mayer, mandolin; Imre Rohmann, piano

Elliot Cole: Postlude No. 8 GTMF Chamber Musicians: Richard Brown, Riely Francis, Craig Hausschildt, Tom Sherwood, bowed vibraphone Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No 4 in A major Opus 90 "Italian" Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 9 "Razumovsky No. 3": Movement 1 Dover Quartet Album: APM Recording Young Artists 11

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy (1834)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1773)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Symphony No. 3 'Irish' (1887)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances (1940)

Duke Ellington: The River: Suite (1971)

Aram Khachaturian: Violin Concerto (1940)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Entry of Hans Sachs (1867)

Antonio Salieri: Angiolina: Overture (1800)

Domenico Cimarosa: I nemici generosi: Overture (1796)

Joseph Eybler: Symphony No. 1 (1789)

Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 'Midsummer Vigil' (1904)

Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody (1907)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: White Swan Pas de Deux (1876)

Siegfried Wagner: Scherzo (1922)

Richard Wagner: A Faust Overture (1844)

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1801)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 19 (1762)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 6 in A Major, Op. 82: Movement 2 Allegretto Ran Dank, piano Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Semifinal round, Bass Hall, Fort Worth, TX

Samuel Dushkin (arr. Hazell): Sicilienne Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Members of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Members of the English Chamber Orchestra, Members of the Philharmonia Orchestra; Christopher Warren-Green, conductor St. George's Chapel, Windsor, England Concert Record Date: 5/19/2018

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Sonata No. 2 in B-flat minor, Op. 36 Ran Dank, piano The Gilmore International keyboard Festival, Wellspring Theater, Kalamazoo, MI

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No 9 in E minor, Op. 95, From the New World: Movements 3 & 4 Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Francois Couperin: Les Rozeaux & L'Atalante Alexandre Tharaud, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet No. 16 in E-Flat Major, K. 428 Tetzlaff Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

Thomas Ades: Three Studies from Couperin (2006) Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Musikkitalo, Helsinki, Finland

Charlie Chaplin (arr. Bob James): Smile Bob James piano; Nancy Stagnitta, flute Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Dies irae & Tuba mirum (1874)

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Sanctus (1874)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

Franz Waxman: Rebecca: Suite (1940)

Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture (1813)

André Campra: Idoménée: Rigaudon (1712)

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Apothecary: Overture (1768)

Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture (1834)

Maurice Ravel: Allegro from String Quartet (1903)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 /3 (1850)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 2] (c.1780)

William Sterndale Bennett: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1833)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music (1861)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 5 (1840)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Dolls' Dances: Lyric Waltz (1952)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 1 (1760)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto (1806)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

César Franck: Le Chasseur maudit (1882)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 'Unfinished' (1822)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 60 (1795)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto (1725)

Wayne Barlow: The Winter's Passed (1934)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Quintet (1891)

Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn (1948)

Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude (1907)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Federico Mompou: Intimate Impressions: Secreto (1914)

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Der Engel (1858)