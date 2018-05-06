Program Guide 05-06-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alfred Newman, Hollywood Dynasty

00:01:00 00:00:38 George Gershwin Gershwin Song-book: My One and Only Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280

00:02:00 00:06:24 Alfred Newman Street Scene John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 432109

00:09:00 00:00:24 Alfred Newman 20th Century Fox Fanfare John Mauceri London Philharmonic LPO 86

00:09:00 00:00:15 Alfred Newman Fanfare for Selznick International Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 60354

00:10:00 00:03:42 Alfred Newman Wuthering Heights: Cathie's Theme Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Itzhak Perlman, violin Sony 60773

00:14:00 00:04:05 Alfred Newman The Hunchback of Notre Dame: Excerpts Moscow Symphony William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Chorus MarcoPolo 223750

00:20:00 00:04:37 Alfred Newman Gunga Din: Main title & Finale Richard Kaufman Brandenburg Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223608

00:25:00 00:04:42 Alfred Newman The Mark of Zorro: Overture Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 3010

00:17:31:00 00:06:45 Richard Rodgers State Fair: Suite John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

00:40:00 00:03:23 Alfred Newman Captain from Castile: Conquest Alfred Newman Hollywood Bowl Orchestra EMI 63735

00:44:00 00:02:14 Alfred Newman The Robe: Palm Sunday Alfred Newman Hollywood Bowl Orchestra EMI 63735

00:46:00 00:02:52 Alfred Newman The Robe: Hallelujah Alfred Newman Hollywood Bowl Orchestra EMI 63735

00:50:00 00:07:19 Alfred Newman How the West Was Won: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Fabio Biondi, conductor

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D Major--Stephanie Jeong, violin; John Sharp, cello; Fabio Biondi, violin

Giacomelli: Sposa non mi conosci?--Vivica Genaux, mezzo-soprano

Francesco Maria Veracini: Gia presso al termine--Vivica Genaux, mezzo soprano

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in D Major, RV 22--Fabio Biondi, violin

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in E Major (“L’amoroso”), RV 271--Fabio Biondi, violin

Ariosti: Questi ceppi--Vivica Genaux, mezzo-soprano

Antonio Vivaldi: Aitata da due venti-Vivicao Genaux, mezzo-soprano

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in F Major, RV 284--Fabio Biondi, violin

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in B-flat Major, Op. 6 No. 11--Fabio Biondi, violin

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 37--Paul Lewis, piano; Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – encore broadcast of Zubin Mehta at 80

Arnold Schoenberg: Gurrelieder: I (excerpt)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No.7: III (Excerpt)

Joan Tower: Sequoia (Excerpt)

Unknown: Prelude (Excerpt)--Mehli Mehta, violin

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance (Excerpt)--Jan Kubelik, violin

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (Excerpt)

Bela Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra (Excerpt)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No.1: II (Excerpt)

Bela Bartok: Piano Concerto No. 1 : III--Daniel Barenboim, piano

Bruckner: Symphony No. 8: Adagio (Excerpt)

Wilhelm Furtwangler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2

Anton Webern: Six Pieces for Orchestra, Op. 6

Steve Reich: Tehillim (“Psalms”): 19:2-15 (Excerpt)--Julianne Baird, soprano

Ravi Shankar: Concerto No. 2 for Sitar and Orchestra, Raga-mala: IV

George Crumb: Ancient Voice of Children: II (Excerpt)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25

Mahler: Symphony No. 2 (Scherzo)

Arnold Schoenberg: Gurrelieder: Finale

Richard Wagner: Forest Murmurs from Siegfried (Excerpt)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 8: IV

Richard Wagner: The Entrance of the Gods into Valhalla (Excerpt)

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Crossing Over, More Examples - Geminiani and the Celtic Influence, Sea Songs with the Canadian Ensemble La Nef, and the devil’s music in the New World.

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:04:13 Ola Gjeilo The Spheres Chamber Orchestra of London Nigel Short Tenebrae Decca 24646

06:08:00 00:03:35 Ola Gjeilo The Ground Chamber Orchestra of London Tenebrae; Ola Gjeilo, piano Decca 24646

06:13:00 00:05:56 Ola Gjeilo Second Eve Voces8 Decca 4785703

06:20:00 00:05:49 Ola Gjeilo Evening Prayer Charles Bruffy Ted Belledin, saxophone; Ola Gjeilo, piano; Phoenix Chorale Chandos 5100

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Houston AGO 2016 (III) - mostly new music performances from the 2016 national convention of the American Guild of Organists in Houston, TX.

NANCY GALBRAITH: Sing with all the saints in glory –David Goode (2001 Wolff/Foundry United Methodist Church)

CHELSEA CHEN: Chorale-prelude, Bethold –Ludger Lohman (2009 Fritts/St. Philip Presbyterian Church)

REBECCA TeVELDE: Judas and Mary –Paolo Bordignon (1981 Schantz/St. Paul United Methodist Church)

DAVID DAHL: Prelude and Hymn, Dunedin –Monica Czausz (1938 Aeolian Skinner/Christ Church Episcopal Cathedral)

DAN FIETEN (arr. Anne Roberts): Seed, scattered and sown –Rhonda Furr (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Presbyterian Church)

HANS OLA ERICSSON: God’s angels are his messengers (with hymn) –Eduardo Bellotti (1995 Noack/Christ the King Lutheran Church)

MARIE-BERNADETTE DUFOURCET-HAKIM: Image (1992).

MAURICE DURUFLÉ: Scherzo, Op. 2.

NAJI HAKIM: Arabesques (2009) –Marie-Bernadette Dufourcet-Hakim (2005 Letourneau/St. John the Divine Catholic Church)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: With Heart and Voice: Happy Birthday JB! – A celebration of the 185th birthday of Johannes Brahms (May 7) with a selection of his sacred choral and organ music; and a celebration of Ascension Day, coming later in the week.

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Celebration of Spring I

Robert Schumann: Symphony No.1 “Spring” – Movement 1 – Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Act I “Winterstürme” & “Du bist der Lenz” – Lotte Lehmann, soprano; Mauritz Melchior, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Bruno Walter

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 # 6 “To the spring” – Walter Gieseking, piano

Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra: Ronde de Printemps – Cleveland Orchestra/Pierre Boulez

Franz Schubert: “Im Frühling” – Elizabeth Schwartzkopf, soprano; Edwin Fischer, piano

Felix Mendelssohn: Songs Without Words Book 5 #6 “Spring song” - Walter Gieseking, piano

Johann Strauss Jr.: Waltz “Voices of Spring” – Vienna State Opera Orchestra/Anton Paulik

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

10:03:00 00:09:13 Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf Divertimento for String Trio in D major Vienna String Trio Calig 50876

10:13:00 00:12:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Italian Concerto in F major Peter Serkin, piano RCA 68188

10:29:00 00:13:05 Georg Philipp Telemann Viola Concerto in G major National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, viola Analekta 8783

10:44:00 00:10:59 George Frideric Handel Chaconne with 21 Variations in F major Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013

10:56:00 00:22:29 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto in D minor Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Avie 2207

11:20:00 00:03:06 George Frideric Handel Queen Anne Birthday Ode: United nations Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Meg Bragle, mezzo-soprano; Apollo's Singers Avie 2270

11:26:00 00:10:32 Johann Adolf Scheibe Sinfonia à 16 in D Andrew Manze Concerto Copenhagen Chandos 550

11:38:00 00:09:48 Johann Melchior Molter Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds in D Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen Wolfgang Basch, trumpet DHM 7976

11:49:20 00:10:01 Johann Sebastian Bach (arr OTtorino Respighi) Prelude & Fugue in D BWV532 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3098

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham - Lionel Bringuier, conductor; Randolph Kelly, viola

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition

Nicolò Paganini: Sonata per la Grande Viola

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Suite

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Bill Morelock

Edward Elgar: Elegy BBC Symphony Orchestra; Sir Andrew Davis, conductor Album: Elgar: The Music Makers Teldec 92374 Music: 4:27

Eugene Ysaÿe: Sonata in E minor for Solo Violin, Op. 27, No. 4 Benjamin Beilman, violin Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 11:28

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Garrett Fitzgerald from Orono, Maine Music: 9:39

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Major, Op. 53 "Waldstein": Movement 1 Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Album: Beethoven Piano Sonatas 2 Chandos 10798 Music: 10:23

Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-flat major: Movement 4 Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: ~11:28

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony, Film Suite for Orchestra (selection) Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Litton, Conductor Album: A Copland Profile Delos 3221 Music: 4:30

Serge Koussevitzky: Concerto for Double Bass in F-sharp minor, Op. 3 Robin Kesselman, double bass; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 19:29

Aaron Copland: Duo for flute and piano Lorna McGhee, flute; Andrew Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 14:20

Andre Caplet: Deux Divertissements for solo harp Franziska Huhn, harp Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 8:48

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor – Archival concert recorded in Tokyo on 5/22/1970

WEBER: Oberon Overture

MOZART: Symphony No. 40 in g K 550

SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43

BERLIOZ: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March

17:40:00 00:19:00 Camille Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 33 Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 410019

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2, 2018 - From the campus of the University of California, Berkeley, this week’s From the Top features the winning ensemble of KDFC’s Local Vocals High School Choir Sing-Off and, at 120 singers, it’s the largest choir ever featured on the program. We meet a 17-year-old pianist with a moving story to tell about losing access to her beloved piano for financial reasons and how she overcame that situation ... and a young string quartet performs the rhapsodic first movement of Debussy’s string quartet in G major, Op. 10.

Meraki Quartet, all 15 from Berkeley, California performing I. Animé et très décidé from String Quartet in G minor, Op.10 by Claude Debussy.

17-year-old violinist John Fawcett from Bend, Oregon performs La Gitana by Fritz Kreisler with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old pianist Abigail Arkley, 17, piano from Bloomington, Minnesota performing: 1.Molto allegro from Piano Sonata No. 2, Op.64, “The Fire Sermon”, by Einojuhani Rautavaara

17-year-old cellist Woojin Nam, 17, cello from San Ramon, California performing: III. Andante from the Sonata in G minor for Cello and Piano, Op.19 by Sergei Rachmaninoff with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Gunn High School Concert Choir from Palo Alto, California performing: “Tshotsholoza”, Traditional South African Song, adapted by Jeffrey L. Ames (b.1969) and Pilgrim's Hymn by Stephen Paulus

17-year-old violinist John Fawcett from Bend, Oregon performing: "Sea-Shell" by Carl Engel, arr. by Efrem Zimbalist, with Christopher O’Riley, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:36:11 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 2 in F major Andrew Penny Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553469

19:40:00 00:30:32 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 5 in F major Op 103 WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92510

20:12:00 00:41:47 Richard Strauss Aus Italien Op 16 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425941

20:56:00 00:03:24 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Gavotte & Musette Op 40 Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: A Thousand Bouquets (2009) — Sara Troyer, soprano; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Nicholas Puin: Libitum Quartet — Michael Houff, Alex Healy, violins; Elizabeth Asgain, viola; Katherine Haig, cello

William Rayer: Fantasia for Clarinet — Victoria Marra, clarinet; Coren Estrin Mino, piano

James Marron: Winter Scenes (1996) — James Marron, guitar

Edwin London: Psalm of These Days V (1980) — Ohio State University Chorus and Band/Edwin London, cond.

21:57:00 00:02:52 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Ce qu'a vu le Vent Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Annual Law Day Forum: Senator Patrick Leahy, U. S. Senator from Vermont

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:07:38 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 11 in B major Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515

23:09:00 00:07:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 62 Op 76 Takács Quartet Decca 421360

23:19:00 00:07:00 Joachim Raff Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

23:26:00 00:09:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio cantabile from Septet Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Octet Members of Philips 4788977

23:37:00 00:06:56 Antonín Dvorák Silent Woods Op 68 Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 57052

23:43:00 00:09:34 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 5 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 60803

23:55:00 00:03:06 Anton Bruckner Motet 'Locus iste' Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus ideastream 2014

23:57:00 00:01:59 Bill Evans Waltz for Debby Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512