Program Guide 05-01-2018

Published May 1, 2018 at 5:00 AM EDT

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Carl Nielsen: Woodwind Quintet, Op. 43: 2. Menuet Susan Rotholz, flute; Elaine Douvas, oboe; Joaquin Valdepenas, clarinet; Stefanie Przybylska, bassoon; Robin Graham, horn Album: Barber:
Summer Music and Nielsen: Woodwind Quintet  

Maurice Ravel: Introduction and Allegro for Harp, Flute, Clarinet and String Quartet Courtney Hershey Bress, harp; Claude Sim, violin; Monique Mead, violin; Karen Dirks, viola; David Hardy,
cello; Demarre McGill, flute Strings Music Festival, Strings Music Pavillion, Steamboat Springs, CO 

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in C Major, Op. 15, D. 760, "Wanderer" Juho Pohjonen, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo, Atherton, CA 

Franz Schubert (arr. Dan Graser): Quartettsatz in C Minor, D. 703 Donald Sinta Saxophone Quartet Rockport Music Festival, Shalin Liu  Performance Center, Rockport, MA 

Carl Nielsen: Overture to An Imaginary Journey to the Faroe Islands Baltic Sea Youth Orchestra; Kristjan Jarvi, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall,
Warsaw, Poland 

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in E minor: Movement 3 Lahti Symphony Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor 

Zoltan Kodaly: Duo for Violin and Cello, Op. 7 (excerpt) Gabriela Diaz, violin; Andres Diaz, cello Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC 

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 43 Movements 3 & 4 Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN 

Anton Webern: Quintet for piano and string quartet, M. 118 Asher Wulfman,violin; Karim Ayala Pool,violin; Christopher Alley,viola; Blake Kitayama,cello; Sashi Ayyangar, piano Round Top
Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

02:02:00    00:22:00    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Piano Concerto No. 15 in B flat major     
Cleveland Orchestra    George Szell    Robert Casadesus, piano    Sony     780837

02:27:00    00:53:18    Ernö Dohnányi    Symphony No.  1 in D minor  Op 9        
Matthias Bamert    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     9647

03:23:00    00:25:00    Claude Debussy    String Quartet in G minor  Op 10            
Cleveland Quartet    Telarc     80111

03:51:00    00:22:00    David Diamond    Symphony No.  1        
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Delos     3119

04:16:00    00:20:03    Leo Sowerby    Theme in Yellow        
Paul Freeman    Czech National Symphony    Cedille     33

04:39:00    00:54:30    Hector Berlioz    Symphonie fantastique Op 14        
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     430201

05:37:00    00:13:05    Hugo Alfvén    Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 Op 19        
Esa-Pekka Salonen    Swedish Radio Symphony    Sony     46668

05:53:00    00:04:06    Percy Grainger    Spoon River        
Jerry Junkin    Dallas Wind Symphony    Reference     117

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00    00:03:01    Antonín Dvorák    Romantic Pieces: Allegro moderato Op 75            
Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dörken, piano    Ars Prod.     38536

06:11:00    00:12:31    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Divertimento for Strings in F major             
Cuarteto Casals    Harm Mundi     987060

06:25:00    00:02:28    Carl Orff    Carmina burana: O fortuna    
Cleveland Orchestra    Michael Tilson Thomas    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    CBS     33172

06:30:00    00:04:51    Sergei Prokofiev    War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz            
Martha Argerich, piano; Sergei Babayan, piano    DeutGram     4799854

06:40:00    00:11:35    George Gershwin    Adagio from Piano Concerto in F major     
Monte Carlo Opera Orch    Edo de Waart    Werner Haas, piano    Philips     4788977

06:53:00    00:01:24    Michael Praetorius    Terpsichore: Ballet des Coqs            
New London Consort    l'Oiseau     4759101

06:56:00    00:03:17    John Philip Sousa    March 'The White Rose'        
Keith Brion    Royal Artillery Band    Naxos     559092

07:03:00    00:06:30    Alan Hovhaness    Let the Living and The Celestial Sing Op 344    
Eastern Music Festival Orch    Gerard Schwarz    Greg Banaszak, saxophone    Naxos     559755

07:10:00    00:10:01    Samuel Barber    Adagio for Strings Op 11        
Leonard Bernstein    Los Angeles Philharmonic    DeutGram     27991

07:20:00    00:02:02    Manuel Ponce    Prelude in the Baroque style            
Christopher Parkening, guitar    EMI     54853

07:25:00    00:02:02    Dmitri Shostakovich    Michurin: Waltz Op 78        
Constantine Orbelian    Moscow Chamber Orchestra    Delos     3257

07:30:00    00:05:39    Léo Delibes    Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus        
Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    SF Sym     60

07:40:00    00:04:40    Leo Sowerby    Overture 'Comes Autumn Time'        
Paul Freeman    Czech National Symphony    Cedille     33

07:47:00    00:03:47    Franz Schubert    Five Minuets: Minuet No. 1 in C major     
Chamber Orchestra of Europe        Gidon Kremer, violin    DeutGram     437535

07:51:00    00:04:16    John Williams    1941: March        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80495

07:55:00    00:01:51    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Pantomime from 'Les Petits riens'        
Anton Steck    Concerto Cologne    Archiv     4775800

08:07:00    00:04:48    Robert Schumann    Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 44    
Cleveland Quartet        Emanuel Ax, piano    RCA     6498

08:15:00    00:10:01    Erich Wolfgang Korngold    Finale from Symphony Op 40        
Franz Welser-Möst    Philadelphia Orchestra    EMI     56169

08:30:00    00:04:09    Sergei Prokofiev    Romeo and Juliet: Death of Tybalt            
Martha Argerich, piano; Sergei Babayan, piano    DeutGram     4799854

08:40:00    00:09:54    Ludwig Thuille    Gavotte & Finale from Sextet for Piano & Winds    
Chantilly Quintet        Gianluca Luisi, piano    Naxos     570790

08:53:00    00:02:02    Randy Newman    Family Album: Lionel Teaches Marilyn            
Gloria Cheng, piano    Harm Mundi     907635

08:55:00    00:04:53    Bruce Broughton    Silverado: Overture        
Carl Topilow    Cleveland Pops Orchestra    ClevPops     2016

09:05:00    00:17:47    Benjamin Britten    A Simple Symphony Op 4            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     423624

09:27:00    00:05:17    Enrique Granados    Goyescas: Intermezzo        
Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos    London Symphony    MCA     25887

09:35:00    00:07:38    Maurice Ravel    Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso        
Ludovic Morlot    Seattle Symphony    SeattleSM     1002

09:45:00    00:05:38    Johann Sebastian Bach    Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3        
Riccardo Chailly    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra    Decca     139230

09:52:00    00:02:44    Johann Sebastian Bach    Orchestral Suite No. 4: Bourrée        
Helmut Müller-Brühl    Cologne Chamber Orchestra    Naxos     503293

09:55:00    00:02:52    Fernando Bustamante    Misionera            
Jason Vieaux, guitar    Azica     71287

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00    00:02:59    Charles Gounod    Faust: Soldiers' Chorus
London Symphony    Richard Hickox    Men of; London Symphony Chorus    MCA     25877

10:05:00    00:02:36    Bernard Herrmann    The Devil and Daniel Webster: Swing Your Partners!        
James Sedares    New Zealand Symphony    Koch Intl     7224

10:10:00    00:11:01    Robert McBride    Mexican Rhapsody        
Howard Hanson    Eastman-Rochester Orchestra    Mercury     434324

10:22:00    00:04:09    Aaron Copland    Dance Panels: Pas de trois        
Leonard Slatkin    Detroit Symphony    Naxos     503293

10:28:00    00:04:51    Sergei Prokofiev    War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz            
Martha Argerich, piano; Sergei Babayan, piano    DeutGram     4799854

10:35:00    00:03:48    Thomas Tomkins    A Sad Pavan for these distracted times            
Alan Feinberg, piano    Steinway     30019

10:42:00    00:06:27    Orlando Gibbons    Lord Salisbury's Pavane & Galliard            
David Greilsammer, piano    Sony     792969

10:51:00    00:21:18    Emil von Reznícek    Serenade for Strings in G major         
Jiri Starek    Deutsches Symphonie Berlin    Schwann     311128

11:13:00    00:05:58    Emil von Reznícek    Donna Diana: Overture        
Lance Friedel    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Naxos     573418

11:21:00    00:08:50    Anton Bruckner    Scherzo from Symphony No. 6        
Sir Georg Solti    Chicago Symphony    Decca     4785437

11:34:00    00:08:47    Johann Christian Bach    Symphony in B flat major  Op 18        
Anthony Halstead    Hanover Band    CPO     999752

11:45:00    00:08:43    Charles Tomlinson Griffes    Poem for Flute & Orchestra    
Cleveland Sinfonietta    Louis Lane    Maurice Sharp, flute    Epic     1116

11:55:00    00:04:01    Charles S. Belsterling    March of the Steel Men        
Frederick Fennell    Dallas Wind Symphony    Reference     85

12:07:00    00:11:04    Louis Moreau Gottschalk    Méhul's Overture to 'Young Henry's Hunt'    
Hot Springs Festival Orchestra    Richard Rosenberg    Richard & John Contiguglia; Angela Draghicescu, piano; Chin-Ming Lin, piano; Joshua Pepper, piano    Naxos     559320

12:20:00    00:10:38    Franz Liszt    Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra        
Iván Fischer    Budapest Festival Orchestra    DeutGram     4779525

12:32:00    00:04:11    Percy Grainger    Walking Tune            
Marc-André Hamelin, piano    Hyperion     66884

12:39:00    00:06:20    Frederick Delius    Romance            
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano    Sony     510316

12:48:00    00:09:06    Anton Rubinstein    The Demon: Ballet Music        
Eiji Oue    Minnesota Orchestra    Reference     71

12:57:00    00:01:20    John Philip Sousa    March 'The Triton Medley'        
Keith Brion    Central Band of the RAF    Naxos     559730

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00    00:32:11    Peter Tchaikovsky    Swan Lake: Act 2        
Dmitry Yablonsky    Russian State Symphony    Naxos     555873

13:35:00    00:13:13    Franz Liszt    Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of Athens'
Budapest Symphony Orchestra    Karl Anton Rickenbacher    Leslie Howard, piano    Hyperion     67401

13:50:00    00:09:03    Giuseppe Verdi    La battaglia di Legnano: Overture        
Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic    Sony     68468

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Astor Piazzolla: Ave Maria Maya Beiser, cello; Anthony de Mare, piano 

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 2: Prelude and Fugue No. 24 – Fugue András Schiff, piano 

Lowell Liebermann: Fantasy on a Fugue by J. S. Bach, Op. 27 Festival Mozaic Chamber Players: Alice K. Dade, flute; Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe; Romie de Guise-Langlois, clarinet; Matthew
McDonald, bassoon; Jeff Garza, horn; John Novacek, piano Festival Mozaic, Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo, CA 

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 35 in A Major, K. 526: Movements 2 & 3 Alexi Kenney, violin; Renana Gutman, piano PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St.
Paul, MN 

Astor Piazzolla: Tangazo Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX 

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces for Clarinet and Piano: Movement 3 Todd Levy, clarinet; Elena Abend, piano  

Joaquin Turina: La Procesion del Rocio, Op. 9 RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Duncan Ward, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland 

Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 47 Renata Arado, violin; Espen Lilleslatten, viola; Darrett Adkins, cello; Rita Sloan, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris
Hall, Aspen, CO 

Naji Hakim: Alaiki'ssalaam - Variations on a Lebanese Theme Members of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra and WDR Radio Orchestra; Wayne Marshall, conductor Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR
Broadcasting House, Cologne, Gergmany 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00    00:03:55    Sergei Prokofiev    Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance            
Martha Argerich, piano; Sergei Babayan, piano    DeutGram     4799854

16:06:00    00:04:09    Sergei Prokofiev    Romeo and Juliet: Death of Tybalt            
Martha Argerich, piano; Sergei Babayan, piano    DeutGram     4799854

16:13:00    00:12:24    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Divertimento for Strings in B flat major         
Ton Koopman    Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra    Erato     45471

16:29:00    00:06:02    Mikhail Glinka    Kamarinskaya        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9227

16:38:00    00:01:33    Leo Tolstoy    Waltz in F major             
Lera Auerbach, piano    Bis     1502

16:41:00    00:07:27    Federico Moreno Tórroba    Finale from Homage to the Seguidilla    
Extremadura Symphony    Manuel Coves    Pepe Romero, guitar    Naxos     573503

16:52:00    00:02:47    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    The Marriage of Figaro: Se vuol ballare    
Cleveland Orchestra    Franz Welser-Möst    Ruben Drole, baritone    MAA     2009

16:57:00    00:03:04    Léo Delibes    Les filles de Cadiz    
Prague Philharmonic Orchestra    Charles Olivieri-Munroe    Sol Gabetta, cello    RCA     735962

17:04:00    00:05:29    Hugo Alfvén    Festival Overture Op 25        
Niklas Willén    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Naxos     553962

17:12:00    00:07:16    Carl Nielsen    Five Piano Pieces Op 3            
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano    VirginClas     45129

17:22:00    00:12:01    Karl Goldmark    In Italy Op 49        
Stephen Gunzenhauser    National Symphony of Ireland    Naxos     550745

17:40:00    00:05:08    Claude Debussy    Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune    
Academy St. Martin in Fields    Mathias Mönius    Albrecht Mayer, oboe    Decca     4782564

17:47:00    00:03:34    Claude Debussy    Suite bergamasque: Passepied            
Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge     9350

17:52:00    00:07:35    Ernö Dohnányi    Suite in f-Sharp: Rondo Op 19        
JoAnn Falletta    Buffalo Philharmonic    Naxos     572303

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00    00:16:41    Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari    The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite        
Gianandrea Noseda    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     10511

18:27:00    00:03:37    Benjamin Britten    Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2        
Paavo Järvi    Cincinnati Symphony    Telarc     80660

18:32:00    00:04:50    Benjamin Britten    Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4        
Paavo Järvi    Cincinnati Symphony    Telarc     80660

18:39:00    00:13:44    Frédéric Chopin    Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise    
NDR Symphony Orchestra    Krzysztof Urbanski    Jan Lisiecki, piano    DeutGram     4796824

18:56:00    00:03:22    Benjamin Britten    Bourrée from 'A Simple Symphony' Op 4            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     423624

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:07:44    Gioacchino Rossini    L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    IMG     75962

19:12:00    00:44:07    Peter Tchaikovsky    Symphony No.  1 in G minor  Op 13        
Pablo Heras-Casado    Orchestra of St Luke's    Harm Mundi     902220

19:56:00    00:02:47    Nicolò Paganini    Caprice No. 20 in D major  Op 1            
Philippe Quint, violin; Dmitriy Cogan, piano    Naxos     570703

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:00    00:10:43    Franz Liszt    Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus'        
Zubin Mehta    Berlin Philharmonic    Sony     66834

20:14:00    00:21:36    George Szell    Lyric Overture Op 5        
Louis Lane    CIM Orchestra    CIM     2152

20:37:00    00:19:21    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony No. 25 in G minor         
Jane Glover    London Mozart Players    ASV     717

21:03:00    00:12:10    Jennifer Higdon    blue cathedral        
Robert Spano    Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Telarc     80596

21:17:00    00:07:00    George Frideric Handel    Keyboard Suite in D minor             
David Greilsammer, piano    Sony     792969

21:26:00    00:05:42    Johann Sebastian Bach    Violin Partita No. 1: Corrente & Double            
Chris Thile, mandolin    Nonesuch     535360

21:34:00    00:16:16    Aram Khachaturian    Masquerade: Suite        
Neeme Järvi    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Chandos     8542

21:52:00    00:33:07    Jean Sibelius    Violin Concerto in D minor  Op 47    
Swedish Radio Symphony    Esa-Pekka Salonen    Hilary Hahn, violin    DeutGram     4795448

22:27:00    00:20:03    Leo Sowerby    Theme in Yellow        
Paul Freeman    Czech National Symphony    Cedille     33

22:49:00    00:09:12    Erik Satie    Trois gymnopédies            
Anne Queffélec, piano    VirginClas     90754

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:06:43    Michael Haydn    Adagio from Notturno in F major             
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     437782

23:08:00    00:09:33    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20    
Cleveland Orchestra    Mitsuko Uchida    Mitsuko Uchida, piano    Decca     15498

23:20:00    00:07:25    Nikolai Miaskovsky    Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 81            
Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano    Cedille     120

23:27:00    00:05:19    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Seasons: May Op 37            
Lang Lang, piano    Sony     511758

23:32:00    00:07:45    Alexander Borodin    In the Steppes of Central Asia        
Valéry Gergiev    Mariinsky Theater Orchestra    Philips     470840

23:42:00    00:03:36    George Balanchine    Valse lente            
Lera Auerbach, piano    Bis     1502

23:45:00    00:07:36    Poul Schierbeck    Prelude for Strings Op 43        
Ole Schmidt    Odense Symphony    DaCapo     226047

23:55:00    00:03:03    Aram Khachaturian    Masquerade: Romance        
Neeme Järvi    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Chandos     8542