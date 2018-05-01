Program Guide 05-01-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Carl Nielsen: Woodwind Quintet, Op. 43: 2. Menuet Susan Rotholz, flute; Elaine Douvas, oboe; Joaquin Valdepenas, clarinet; Stefanie Przybylska, bassoon; Robin Graham, horn Album: Barber:

Summer Music and Nielsen: Woodwind Quintet

Maurice Ravel: Introduction and Allegro for Harp, Flute, Clarinet and String Quartet Courtney Hershey Bress, harp; Claude Sim, violin; Monique Mead, violin; Karen Dirks, viola; David Hardy,

cello; Demarre McGill, flute Strings Music Festival, Strings Music Pavillion, Steamboat Springs, CO

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in C Major, Op. 15, D. 760, "Wanderer" Juho Pohjonen, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo, Atherton, CA

Franz Schubert (arr. Dan Graser): Quartettsatz in C Minor, D. 703 Donald Sinta Saxophone Quartet Rockport Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

Carl Nielsen: Overture to An Imaginary Journey to the Faroe Islands Baltic Sea Youth Orchestra; Kristjan Jarvi, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall,

Warsaw, Poland

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in E minor: Movement 3 Lahti Symphony Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor

Zoltan Kodaly: Duo for Violin and Cello, Op. 7 (excerpt) Gabriela Diaz, violin; Andres Diaz, cello Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 43 Movements 3 & 4 Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Anton Webern: Quintet for piano and string quartet, M. 118 Asher Wulfman,violin; Karim Ayala Pool,violin; Christopher Alley,viola; Blake Kitayama,cello; Sashi Ayyangar, piano Round Top

Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

02:02:00 00:22:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 15 in B flat major

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Casadesus, piano Sony 780837

02:27:00 00:53:18 Ernö Dohnányi Symphony No. 1 in D minor Op 9

Matthias Bamert BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9647

03:23:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy String Quartet in G minor Op 10

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111

03:51:00 00:22:00 David Diamond Symphony No. 1

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3119

04:16:00 00:20:03 Leo Sowerby Theme in Yellow

Paul Freeman Czech National Symphony Cedille 33

04:39:00 00:54:30 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430201

05:37:00 00:13:05 Hugo Alfvén Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 Op 19

Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 46668

05:53:00 00:04:06 Percy Grainger Spoon River

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:01 Antonín Dvorák Romantic Pieces: Allegro moderato Op 75

Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dörken, piano Ars Prod. 38536

06:11:00 00:12:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in F major

Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060

06:25:00 00:02:28 Carl Orff Carmina burana: O fortuna

Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Cleveland Orchestra Chorus CBS 33172

06:30:00 00:04:51 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz

Martha Argerich, piano; Sergei Babayan, piano DeutGram 4799854

06:40:00 00:11:35 George Gershwin Adagio from Piano Concerto in F major

Monte Carlo Opera Orch Edo de Waart Werner Haas, piano Philips 4788977

06:53:00 00:01:24 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Ballet des Coqs

New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

06:56:00 00:03:17 John Philip Sousa March 'The White Rose'

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

07:03:00 00:06:30 Alan Hovhaness Let the Living and The Celestial Sing Op 344

Eastern Music Festival Orch Gerard Schwarz Greg Banaszak, saxophone Naxos 559755

07:10:00 00:10:01 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11

Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 27991

07:20:00 00:02:02 Manuel Ponce Prelude in the Baroque style

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853

07:25:00 00:02:02 Dmitri Shostakovich Michurin: Waltz Op 78

Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

07:30:00 00:05:39 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

07:40:00 00:04:40 Leo Sowerby Overture 'Comes Autumn Time'

Paul Freeman Czech National Symphony Cedille 33

07:47:00 00:03:47 Franz Schubert Five Minuets: Minuet No. 1 in C major

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535

07:51:00 00:04:16 John Williams 1941: March

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80495

07:55:00 00:01:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Pantomime from 'Les Petits riens'

Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

08:07:00 00:04:48 Robert Schumann Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 44

Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano RCA 6498

08:15:00 00:10:01 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Finale from Symphony Op 40

Franz Welser-Möst Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 56169

08:30:00 00:04:09 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Death of Tybalt

Martha Argerich, piano; Sergei Babayan, piano DeutGram 4799854

08:40:00 00:09:54 Ludwig Thuille Gavotte & Finale from Sextet for Piano & Winds

Chantilly Quintet Gianluca Luisi, piano Naxos 570790

08:53:00 00:02:02 Randy Newman Family Album: Lionel Teaches Marilyn

Gloria Cheng, piano Harm Mundi 907635

08:55:00 00:04:53 Bruce Broughton Silverado: Overture

Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2016

09:05:00 00:17:47 Benjamin Britten A Simple Symphony Op 4

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

09:27:00 00:05:17 Enrique Granados Goyescas: Intermezzo

Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony MCA 25887

09:35:00 00:07:38 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002

09:45:00 00:05:38 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230

09:52:00 00:02:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 4: Bourrée

Helmut Müller-Brühl Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 503293

09:55:00 00:02:52 Fernando Bustamante Misionera

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:02:59 Charles Gounod Faust: Soldiers' Chorus

London Symphony Richard Hickox Men of; London Symphony Chorus MCA 25877

10:05:00 00:02:36 Bernard Herrmann The Devil and Daniel Webster: Swing Your Partners!

James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224

10:10:00 00:11:01 Robert McBride Mexican Rhapsody

Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

10:22:00 00:04:09 Aaron Copland Dance Panels: Pas de trois

Leonard Slatkin Detroit Symphony Naxos 503293

10:28:00 00:04:51 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz

Martha Argerich, piano; Sergei Babayan, piano DeutGram 4799854

10:35:00 00:03:48 Thomas Tomkins A Sad Pavan for these distracted times

Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

10:42:00 00:06:27 Orlando Gibbons Lord Salisbury's Pavane & Galliard

David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

10:51:00 00:21:18 Emil von Reznícek Serenade for Strings in G major

Jiri Starek Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Schwann 311128

11:13:00 00:05:58 Emil von Reznícek Donna Diana: Overture

Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

11:21:00 00:08:50 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 6

Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Decca 4785437

11:34:00 00:08:47 Johann Christian Bach Symphony in B flat major Op 18

Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999752

11:45:00 00:08:43 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Poem for Flute & Orchestra

Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Maurice Sharp, flute Epic 1116

11:55:00 00:04:01 Charles S. Belsterling March of the Steel Men

Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85

12:07:00 00:11:04 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Méhul's Overture to 'Young Henry's Hunt'

Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Richard & John Contiguglia; Angela Draghicescu, piano; Chin-Ming Lin, piano; Joshua Pepper, piano Naxos 559320

12:20:00 00:10:38 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

12:32:00 00:04:11 Percy Grainger Walking Tune

Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

12:39:00 00:06:20 Frederick Delius Romance

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

12:48:00 00:09:06 Anton Rubinstein The Demon: Ballet Music

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 71

12:57:00 00:01:20 John Philip Sousa March 'The Triton Medley'

Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos 559730

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:32:11 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Act 2

Dmitry Yablonsky Russian State Symphony Naxos 555873

13:35:00 00:13:13 Franz Liszt Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of Athens'

Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401

13:50:00 00:09:03 Giuseppe Verdi La battaglia di Legnano: Overture

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Astor Piazzolla: Ave Maria Maya Beiser, cello; Anthony de Mare, piano

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 2: Prelude and Fugue No. 24 – Fugue András Schiff, piano

Lowell Liebermann: Fantasy on a Fugue by J. S. Bach, Op. 27 Festival Mozaic Chamber Players: Alice K. Dade, flute; Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe; Romie de Guise-Langlois, clarinet; Matthew

McDonald, bassoon; Jeff Garza, horn; John Novacek, piano Festival Mozaic, Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo, CA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 35 in A Major, K. 526: Movements 2 & 3 Alexi Kenney, violin; Renana Gutman, piano PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St.

Paul, MN

Astor Piazzolla: Tangazo Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces for Clarinet and Piano: Movement 3 Todd Levy, clarinet; Elena Abend, piano

Joaquin Turina: La Procesion del Rocio, Op. 9 RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Duncan Ward, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland

Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 47 Renata Arado, violin; Espen Lilleslatten, viola; Darrett Adkins, cello; Rita Sloan, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris

Hall, Aspen, CO

Naji Hakim: Alaiki'ssalaam - Variations on a Lebanese Theme Members of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra and WDR Radio Orchestra; Wayne Marshall, conductor Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR

Broadcasting House, Cologne, Gergmany

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:03:55 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance

Martha Argerich, piano; Sergei Babayan, piano DeutGram 4799854

16:06:00 00:04:09 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Death of Tybalt

Martha Argerich, piano; Sergei Babayan, piano DeutGram 4799854

16:13:00 00:12:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in B flat major

Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45471

16:29:00 00:06:02 Mikhail Glinka Kamarinskaya

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9227

16:38:00 00:01:33 Leo Tolstoy Waltz in F major

Lera Auerbach, piano Bis 1502

16:41:00 00:07:27 Federico Moreno Tórroba Finale from Homage to the Seguidilla

Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Pepe Romero, guitar Naxos 573503

16:52:00 00:02:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Se vuol ballare

Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Ruben Drole, baritone MAA 2009

16:57:00 00:03:04 Léo Delibes Les filles de Cadiz

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962

17:04:00 00:05:29 Hugo Alfvén Festival Overture Op 25

Niklas Willén Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553962

17:12:00 00:07:16 Carl Nielsen Five Piano Pieces Op 3

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano VirginClas 45129

17:22:00 00:12:01 Karl Goldmark In Italy Op 49

Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

17:40:00 00:05:08 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune

Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

17:47:00 00:03:34 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Passepied

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

17:52:00 00:07:35 Ernö Dohnányi Suite in f-Sharp: Rondo Op 19

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572303

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:16:41 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

18:27:00 00:03:37 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

18:32:00 00:04:50 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

18:39:00 00:13:44 Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise

NDR Symphony Orchestra Krzysztof Urbanski Jan Lisiecki, piano DeutGram 4796824

18:56:00 00:03:22 Benjamin Britten Bourrée from 'A Simple Symphony' Op 4

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:07:44 Gioacchino Rossini L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962

19:12:00 00:44:07 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1 in G minor Op 13

Pablo Heras-Casado Orchestra of St Luke's Harm Mundi 902220

19:56:00 00:02:47 Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 20 in D major Op 1

Philippe Quint, violin; Dmitriy Cogan, piano Naxos 570703

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:00 00:10:43 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus'

Zubin Mehta Berlin Philharmonic Sony 66834

20:14:00 00:21:36 George Szell Lyric Overture Op 5

Louis Lane CIM Orchestra CIM 2152

20:37:00 00:19:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 25 in G minor

Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 717

21:03:00 00:12:10 Jennifer Higdon blue cathedral

Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80596

21:17:00 00:07:00 George Frideric Handel Keyboard Suite in D minor

David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

21:26:00 00:05:42 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 1: Corrente & Double

Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360

21:34:00 00:16:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Suite

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

21:52:00 00:33:07 Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor Op 47

Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 4795448

22:27:00 00:20:03 Leo Sowerby Theme in Yellow

Paul Freeman Czech National Symphony Cedille 33

22:49:00 00:09:12 Erik Satie Trois gymnopédies

Anne Queffélec, piano VirginClas 90754

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:43 Michael Haydn Adagio from Notturno in F major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

23:08:00 00:09:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 15498

23:20:00 00:07:25 Nikolai Miaskovsky Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 81

Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano Cedille 120

23:27:00 00:05:19 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: May Op 37

Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758

23:32:00 00:07:45 Alexander Borodin In the Steppes of Central Asia

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 470840

23:42:00 00:03:36 George Balanchine Valse lente

Lera Auerbach, piano Bis 1502

23:45:00 00:07:36 Poul Schierbeck Prelude for Strings Op 43

Ole Schmidt Odense Symphony DaCapo 226047

23:55:00 00:03:03 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Romance

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542