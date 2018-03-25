Program Guide 03-25-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: A Pirate’s Life for Me

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite (1935)

John Debney: Cutthroat Island: Main Title: Morgan's Ride (1996)

Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)

Hans Zimmer: Dead Man's Chest: Jack Sparrow (2006)

Hans Zimmer: Pirates of the Caribbean - On Stanger Tides: Mermaids (2011)

William Alwyn: The Crimson Pirate: Pirate Capers Overture (1952)

John Williams: Hook: Smee's Plan (1991)

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin

Krzysztof Penderecki: The Awakening of Jacob

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Major

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2

Maurice Ravel: Bolero

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin –Conductor: Neeme Järvi; Alan Gilbert; Hillevi Martinpelto, soprano; Thomas Hampson, baritone

Ludwig van Beethoven: Creatures of Prometheus Overture

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 ‘Prague’

Alexander Zemlinsky: A Lyric Symphony

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Brilliant Classics - The art of the theorbo from the early 17th century, organ masses by Claudio Merulo, and the sounds of the medieval piper

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:00 00:04:57 Claudio Monteverdi Madrigals, Book 5: Stabat Virgo Maria Joseph Jennings Chanticleer Teldec 81829

06:09:00 00:07:40 Johann Sebastian Bach St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2369

06:19:00 00:07:49 Thomas Tallis Dum transisset sabbatum Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge Argo 425199

06:28:00 00:02:19 Claudio Monteverdi Cantate Domino Gregory Heislman St. John the Evangelist Choir St. John 2008

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Bach, Abroad and At Home - Whether in his own country or in Switzerland, Japan or the USA, Bach’s music thrills, unequivocally

J.S. BACH: Prelude & Fugue in G, BWV 541 Karel Paukert (1971 Holtkamp/Cleveland Museum of Art, Cleveland, OH) Azica 71248

J.S. BACH: Fugue in g, BWV 578 Tomoko Miyamoto (1989 Taylor & Boody/Ferris University, Yokohama, Japan) Loft 1057

J.S. BACH: 4 Passiontide Chorale-preludes, fr Orgelbüchlein (O Lamm Gottes, unschuldig, BWV 618; Christe, du Lamm Gottes, BWV 619; Hilf Gott, dass mir’s gelinge, BWV 624; Wir danken dir, Herr Jesu Christ, BWV 623) Swiss Radio Choir/Diego Fasolis, director; Francesco Cera (2009 Mascioni/Church of Santa Maria Assunta, Giubiasco, Switzerland) Brilliant Classics 90639

J.S. BACH: Prelude & Fugue in e, BWV 533 James Kibbie (1755 Silbermann-Hildebbrandt/Hofkirche, Dresden, Germany) Block M 1

J.S. BACH: Partita, Christe, der du bist der helle Tag, BWV 766 James Kibbie (1721 Silbermann/St. George Church, Rötha, Germany) Block M 2

J.S. BACH: 4 Chorale-preludes (Wer nur den lieben Gott, BWV 690/691; Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier, BWV 706; In dich hab ich gehoffet, Herr, BWV 712) James Kibbie (1722 Silbermann/Marienkirche, Rötha, Germany) Block M 7

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Palm/Passion Sunday - Beginning with music to mark Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, followed by the Passion that unfolds, join Peter DuBois for some of the most powerful music of the church year

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Polish with Polish 2

Henryk Wieniawski: Second Polonaise Brilliante Wanda Wilkomirska, violin; David Garvey, piano (Connoisseur Society 2070 LP) 8:51

Witold Lutoslawksi: Concerto for Orchestra: Intrada: Allegro Maestoso Symphony Orchestra of the National Philharmonic/Witold Rowicki (Philips 289464 CD) 7:47

Grazyna Bacewicz: Piano Quintet No. 1: Finale Con passione – Krystian Zimerman, piano; Kaja Danczowska & Agata Szymczowska, violins; Ryszard Groblewski, viola; Rafel Kwaitkowski, cello (DG 4178332 CD) 5:22

Frederic Chopin: Songs: “Drinking Song”, “The Warrior” Urszula Kryger, mezzo soprano; Charles Spencer, piano (Hyperion 67125 CD) 1:20; 2:10

Franz Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto in C Major, Hob. VIIa:1 Finale: Presto – Szymon Goldberg, violin; Netherlands Chamber Orchestra (Music & Arts 1223 CD) 4:06

Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture Op. 12 Polish Radio National Symphony

Orchestra/Jacek Kasperzyk (EMI 5242 LP) 12:59

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Angela Mitchell

10:04:00 00:16:37 Giuseppe Tartini Violin Concerto in E major La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Adrian Chandler, violin Avie 2371

10:21:00 00:02:54 Giovanni Gabrieli Plaudite, psallite, jubilate Deo Vittorio Negri Gregg Smith Singers; Texas Boys' Choir; Edward Tarr Brass Ensemble; E. Power Biggs, organ CBS 42645

10:27:00 00:13:56 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4830255

10:43:00 00:12:05 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto in F major Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Pascale Giguére, violin Atma 2602

10:57:00 00:11:16 Hieronymus Praetorius Magnificat quinti toni Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575

11:09:00 00:16:26 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 3 Keyboards & Strings in C major English Concert Trevor Pinnock Kenneth Gilbert, harpsichord; Trevor Pinnock, harpsichord; Lars Ulrik Mortensen, hpschrd Archiv 413634

11:29:00 00:10:10 Jean-Féry Rebel La Fidelle Les Délices Julie Andrijesky, violin Délices 2012

11:41:00 00:08:12 José de Nebra Five Seguidillas & Canción Pablo Heras-Casado Concerto Cologne Archiv 4792050

11:50:00 00:10:18 John Stanley Concerto Grosso in D major Op 2 Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 638

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham - Christoph Koenig, conductor; Yulianna Avdeeva, piano

MODEST MUSSORGSKY: Scherzo

FREDERIC CHOPIN: Piano Concerto No. 2

SERGEI RACHMANINOFF: Symphony No. 2

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jean Sibelius: Valse Triste Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Lorin Maazel, conductor Album: Sibelius: Symphony 3, Etc / Maazel, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Sony 61963 Music: 4:22

Jean Sibelius (arr. Jaakko Kuusisto): Five Rustic Dances, Op. 106 Pekka Kuusisto, violinist and director; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 15:38

Piano Puzzler: Today's contestant is Steven Buchtal from Honolulu, Hawaii Music: 7:42

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade Philadelphia Orchestra; Eugene Ormandy, conductor Album: Greatest Hits: Trumpet

Sony 45525 Music: 1:35

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for Two Pianos in D minor Christina Naughton, piano; Michelle Naughton, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; James Feddeck, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 17:54

Amy Beach: Prelude on an Old Folk Tune Joanne Polk, piano Album: Under The Stars Arabesque 6704 Music: 4:38

Nanette von Schaden: Piano Concerto in B, K. 238 Christine Schornsheim, harpsichord; L'Orfeo Barockorchester; Michi Gaigg, conductor Album information unknown - out of print German LP Music: 19:46

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major: Movements 2 & 3 Er-Gene Kahng, violin; Janacek Philharmonic; Ryan Cockerham, conductor Album: Florence Price: Violin Concertos Troy 1706 Music: 10:41

Lili Boulanger: D'un Matin de Printemps The Women's Philharmonic; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: The Women's Philharmonic Koch 7169 Music: 4:59

Meredith Monk: Ascent from Songs of Ascension (short exerpt) Meredith Monk Vocal Ensemble; Todd Reynolds Quartet; The M6 (vocal ensemble); Montclair State University Singers Album: Meredith Monk: Songs of Ascension ECM 2154 Music: 9:26 total, short exerpt played

Missy Mazzoli: Song from the Uproar: Chanson Abigail Fischer, mezzo soprano (soloist); NOW Ensemble, Celine Mogielnicki, soprano; Kate Maroney, mezzo soprano; Tomas Cruz, tenor; Peter Stewart, baritone; Steven Osgood, conductor Album: Songs from the Uproar New Amsterdam Records Music: 5:57

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor - recorded live in Severance Hall

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a (1806)

Samuel Barber: Symphony No. 1 Op 9 (1936)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Suite (1936)

17:24:00 00:35:37 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Emil Gilels, piano EMI 69506

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 11, 2018 - This week’s show comes from our hometown of Boston, Massachusetts where we meet an accomplished local pianist who made her Carnegie Hall debut at the age of 7, a young musician who’s the second ever double bassist to win the prestigious Stulberg International Strings Competition performs Bottesini, and we get to know a teenage violinist who is also a whiz at New York Times crossword puzzles

15-year-old cellist Ifetayo Ali-Landing from Chicago, Illinois performs Allegro appassionato Op. 43 for Cello and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13-year-old pianist Naomi Yamaguchi from Acton, Massachusetts performs "Ricercare and Toccata" on a Theme from The Old Maid and the Thief by Gian Carlo Menotti

18-year-old double bassist William McGregor from Malvern, Pennsylvania performs I. Allegro Moderato from the Concerto for Double Bass no. 2 by Giovanni Bottesini with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old percussionist Jeremy Davis from Chino Hills, California performs "Land" by Takatsugu Muramatsu

17-year-old violinist Alex Goldberg from Andover, Massachusetts performs Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105 - I. Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck by Robert Schumann with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old double bassist William McGregor from Malvern, Pennsylvania performs: II. Andante from the Concerto for Double Bass no. 2 by Giovanni Bottesini with pianist Christopher O’Riley

19:00 PASSOVER SPECIAL: Handel’s Israel in Egypt – Apollo’s Fire & Singers/Jeannette Sorrell; Erica Schuller & Molly Netter, sopranos; Daniel Moody, countertenor; Ross Hauck, tenor; and Jeffrey Strauss, baritone

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3 (1717)

20:32:00 00:27:54 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3 Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire 2002

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Underhill: Jovian Clouds (2008) Almeda Trio

Matthew Saunders: Azteca Dances Solaris Wind Quintet

Dennis Eberhard: On Celestial Wings Cara Tweed, violin; Scott Dixon, bass; Nicholas Underhill, piano

Ty Alan Emerson: Miranda Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Jeffrey Irvine, viola; Kent Collier, cello; Javier Gonzales, piano

Katherine O’Connell: Let Something Remain Cleveland Chamber Collective/Ty Alan Emerson, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, An Awakened Woman: From Child Bride to International Scholar

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:05:00 00:05:40 Sir Edward Elgar Romance Op 62 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

23:10:00 00:09:40 Sir Arnold Bax Elegiac Trio Maarika Järvi, flute; Paul Cortese, viola; Marie-Pierre Langlamet, harp Chandos 9395

23:19:00 00:06:07 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F sharp major Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138

23:25:00 00:07:05 Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 2 Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 4795448

23:35:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153 Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

23:44:00 00:10:12 Georges Bizet Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C major Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

23:55:00 00:02:49 Duke Ellington Melancholia Lara Downes, piano Sono Lumin 92207

23:58:59 00:02:23 Carl Orff Carmina Burana: In trutina Patricia Pettibon, soprano Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding DG 4778787