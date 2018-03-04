Program Guide 03-04-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Elmer Bernstein—a Life in Movies

Elmer Bernstein: The Ten Commandments: Suite (1955)

Elmer Bernstein: The Man with the Golden Arm: Theme (1955)

Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme (1960)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)

Elmer Bernstein: National Geographic: Theme (1964)

Elmer Bernstein: Hawaii: Theme (1966)

Elmer Bernstein: Ghostbusters: Theme (1984)

Elmer Bernstein: My Left Foot: Suite (1989)

Elmer Bernstein: The Babe: The Hero (1992)

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Semyon Bychkov

DETLEV GLANERT: Brahms-Fantasie

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Violin Concerto--Renaud Capuçon, violin

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Symphony No. 1

SAMUEL BARBER: Overture to The School for Scanda-- Leonard Slatkin, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: David Robertson; Alan Gilbert

GEORGE BENJAMIN: Dance Figures

CLAUDE DEBUSSY: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

ALBERTO GINASTERA: Three Dances from Estancia

IGOR STRAVINSKY: The Fairy’s Kiss

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY: Selections from Swan Lake

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Noel Bauldeweyn - A contemporary of Josquin, for years many of his works were attributed to the more famous composer; the Fra Bernardo label is back with world-premiere recordings of masses by this Franco-Flemish master

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:00 00:04:23 René Clausen Prayer Charles Bruffy Kansas City Chorale Chandos 5105

06:09:00 00:05:39 Randall Thompson Alleluia Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 49

06:17:00 00:09:43 Leonard Bernstein Chichester Psalm No. 3 Israel Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Vienna Youth Choir DeutGram 27991

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone : Organ And . . . A program of repertoire in which the pipe organ engages diverse instrumental colleagues in conversation

G. F. HANDEL: Organ Concerto No. 5 in F, Op. 4, no. 5 Vienna Concentus Musicus/Nikolaus Harnoncourt, director; Herbert Tachezi (unidentified portative organ) Warner Classics 69985

YUI KITAMURA (arr. Chen): Jasmine Fantasy. ZHANG CHIU-DONG SONG (arr. Chen): Rice Dumplings Lewis Wong, violin; Jakarta Simfonia/Rebecca Tong, conductor; Chelsea Chen (2004 Garland/Brentwood Trail Presbyterian Church, Dallas, TX) Con Brio 21141

HOZAN YAMAMOTO: Midnight Cathedral Hozan Yamamoto, shakuhachi; Wolfgang Mitterer (1983 Rieger/Marienkirche, Vienna, Austria) PlayaSound 65199

SAMUEL ADLER: Dialogue & Soliloquy, fr Clarion Calls Keith Benjamin, trumpet; Melody Turnquist Steed (1981 Kney/Grace & Holy Trinity Cathedral, Kansas City, MO) Gothic 49127. Dr. Adler celebrates a 90th birthday (b. 3/4/1928)

GERALD BALES: Rhapsody for Organ and Small Orchestra Allegro Sinfonia/Williams Stuber, conductor; Diana Lee Lucker (1998 Hendrickson/Wayzata Community Church, Wayzata, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/25/03)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 3 - Choral and organ music helps set the tone of introspection that is one of the hallmarks of the Lenten season. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share pieces from a variety of musical and textual sources that help us on the journey. We’ll also mark St. David’s Day with a wealth of Welsh hymns and anthems !

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: The Legend of Johanna Martzy I

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E Minor: First movement Johanna Martzy, violin; Philharmonia Orchestra/Paul Kletzki (Intense Media 600638 CD) 12:49

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No.1 Johanna Martzy, violin; Philharmonia Orchestra/Paul Kletzki (Intense Media 600638 CD) 7:38

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata in F Major, K.376: III. Rondeau: Allegretto grazioso Johanna Martzy, violin; Jean Antonietti, piano (Intense Media 600638 CD) 5:46

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No.2 in D Minor: Chaconne Johanna Martzy, violin (Intense Media 600638 CD) 15:25

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Angela Mitchell

10:03:00 00:09:46 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No. 4 in F major Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261

10:15:00 00:13:05 Georg Philipp Telemann Viola Concerto in G major National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, viola Analekta 8783

10:30:00 00:14:16 Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 2 in C minor Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

10:47:00 00:08:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Komm, Jesu, komm' Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

10:58:00 00:12:20 Francesco Bonporti Violin Concerto in F major Op 11 Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Simon Standage, violin Chandos 530

11:13:00 00:09:25 Thomas Arne Symphony No. 2 in F major Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8403

11:25:00 00:06:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 82: Ich habe genug Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Shannon Mercer, soprano Analekta 9848

11:33:00 00:16:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9996

11:50:00 00:09:19 Antonio Vivaldi Viola d'amore Concerto in A minor Ars Antigua Rachel Barton Pine, viola Cedille 159

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA - Manfred Honeck, Conductor

BEDRICH SMETANA: Dance of the Comedians from The “Bartered Bride”

BEDRICH SMETANA: Polka from The “Bartered Bride”

JOHN ADAMS: The Chairman Dances

EMMANUEL CHABRIER: España

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH: Suite for Variety Orchestra

CAMILLE SAINT-SAENS: “Aquarium” from The Carnival of the Animals

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY: Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker

LEONARD BERNSTEIN: “America” from West Side Story

GEORGE GERSHWIN: Rhapsody in Blue

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

15:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – A membership campaign special featuring historic TCO recordings

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 ‘Classical’--Christoph von Dohnányi recorded 1/08/2000 13:39

Richard Wagner: Tristan and Isolde: Love Death–George Szell recorded 11/01/1956 7:05

Peter Tchaikovsky: Manfred: Witch of the Alps--Lorin Maazel recorded 12/02/1972 10:08

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin--George Szell recorded 10/09/1965 17:21

Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude--Christoph von Dohnányi recorded 10/13/1988 4:43

Ludwig van Beethoven: Missa Solemnis: Agnus Dei–George Szell; Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, alto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass: Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Robert Shaw, director recorded 2/04/1967 15:29

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis and Chloe Suite No. 2--Pierre Boulez recorded 4/03/1970 16:20

Franz Schubert (arr Peter Guelke): Symphony “No. 10”: Andante--Christoph von Dohnányi recorded 2/17/1990 10:54

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 1, 2018 - From the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory in Highwood, Illinois, this week’s From the Top features a line-up of all Chicago-area young musicians, including a fantastic teenage piano trio playing a rousing work by Gaspar Cassado and a mesmerizing septet from on of America's finest free urban music programs, The Percussion Scholarship Group

Trio Keluvaina Piano Trio of Midwest Young Artists Conservatory (pianist, Kimberly Han (16), violinist, Rebecca Moy (17), and cellist, Haddon Kay (18)) performs the third movement, Recitativo - Rondo: Allegro vivo, from Piano Trio in C Major by Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966).

13-year-old cellist William Tan from Hinsdale, Illinois performs the second movement, Allegro, from Cello Sonata in D minor, Op 40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

Percussion Scholarship Group from Chicago, Illinois, coached by Patsy Dash and Douglas Waddell (Angelica Lorenzo, 16; Allen Dai, 17; Bella Villasenor, 17; Sui Lin Tam, 17; Avi Gotskind, 15; Gregory Phifer, 16; and Sean C. Edwards, 16) performs “Catching Shadows” by Ivan Trevino (b.1983).

17-year-old pianist George Dalianis from Park Ridge, Illinois performs Nocturne, Op. 48 No.1 in C minor by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849).

17-year-old violinist Ria Honda from Wilmette, Illinois performs “Carmen Fantasie” by Franz Waxman (1906-1967), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

17-year-old violinist Ria Honda from Wilmette, Illinois performs “Estrallita” by Manuel Ponce (1882-1948), arr. Jascha Heifetz, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:50:14 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major Bernard Haitink Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

19:56:00 00:30:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 27 in B flat major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Casadesus, piano Sony 780837

20:30:00 00:28:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Ode to Joy from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein June Anderson, soprano; Sarah Walker, mezzo-soprano; Klaus König, tenor; Jan-Hendrik Rootering, bass; Chorus DeutGram 27991

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Fredric Lissauer: Blue Limes (quasi una partita) Op 54 (2009) Arthur Klima, viola; Eric Ziolek, piano (private CD) 10:07

Margaret Brouwer: Voice of the Lake, Parts 1 & 2 (2017) Angela Mitchell, soprano; Merav Eldan, mezzo; Brian Skoog, tenor; Bryant Bush, bass; CIM Children’s Choir; Oberlin Musical Union; Blue Streak Ensemble; chamber orchestra/Domenico Boyagian, cond. (private CD) 37:49

Frederick Koch: Antithesis for two pianos Coren Estrin Kleve, Spencer Meyer, pianos (Dimension 1004) 4:33

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Three B’s: The Effect of Implicit Bias on Preschool Expulsion, Walter Gilliam, Ph.D., Director, Center in Childhood Development & Social Policy, Yale University

In 2005, Yale researchers, led by Dr. Walter S. Gilliam, discovered that preschoolers were expelled at rates three times higher than their K-12 counterparts were. In addition to being more likely to be expelled, expulsion rates mirrors that of incarceration in terms of racial discrimination. Furthermore, Dr. Gilliam and his team found that implicit teacher bias plays a large role in these disproportionate suspension and expulsion rates as children who possess “The 3 B’s of Expulsion Risk” - big, Black, and/or boy - were more likely to be suspended or expelled.

High suspension and expulsion rates among young children are also the result of zero-tolerance policies, or catchall suspension/expulsion categories such as “disobedient or disruptive behavior."

While this research was published 13 years ago, rates of expulsion in many states have not changed. During the 2016-2017 school year, Ohio schools gave out 34,000 suspensions to children in Pre-K through third grade, a startling number that gained legislative attention.

On Nov. 14, 2017, Ohio Senate Education Committee Chair Senator Peggy Lehner has introduced the SAFE (Supporting Alternatives for Fair Education) Act which, over a four-year time period, aims to ban out-of-school suspensions and expulsions for children in Pre-K through third grades.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:00 00:04:56 Antonio Vivaldi Largo from Guitar Concerto Orchestra of St Luke's Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67097

23:08:00 00:09:40 Johann Friedrich Fasch Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings in D minor Ludwig Güttler Virtuosi Saxoniae Capriccio 10218

23:19:00 00:09:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: White Swan Pas de Deux Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Kirill Terentiev, violin; Zenon Zalitsailo, cello Decca 10104

23:28:00 00:10:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic EMI 56564

23:39:00 00:04:56 Domenico Cimarosa Larghetto from Serenade for Flute & Sir James Galway, flute; Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar RCA 5679

23:44:00 00:09:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328

23:54:00 00:02:52 Lucien Durosoir Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:57:00 00:02:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: March of the Priests Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479