What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 08-31-2017

Published August 31, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

WCLV ALL-NIGHT WITH ANGELA MITCHELL

00:02:00    00:31:40    Ludwig van Beethoven    Symphony No.  5 in C minor  Op 67        George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     373715
00:36:00    00:30:19    Felix Mendelssohn    Piano Trio No.  2 in C minor  Op 66            Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello    Sony     52192
01:09:00    01:01:28    Carl Orff    Carmina burana    Bavarian Radio Symphony    Daniel Harding    Patricia Petibon, soprano; Hans-Werner Bunz, tenor; Christian Gerhaher, baritone; Tölz Boys Choir; Bavarian Radio Chorus    DeutGram     4778778
02:13:00    00:34:34    Ludwig Spohr    Nonet in F major  Op 31    Vienna-Berlin Ensemble        Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass    DeutGram     427640
02:51:00    00:28:01    Kurt Weill    Symphony No.  2        Edo de Waart    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra    Philips     4788977
03:22:00    00:20:21    Antonín Dvorák    American Suite in A major  Op 98            Benjamin Pasternack, piano    Naxos     559777
03:46:00    00:37:07    Mily Balakirev    Symphony No. 2 in D minor         Igor Golovschin    Russian State Symphony    Naxos     550793
04:26:00    00:30:31    Bedrich Smetana    String Quartet No.  1 in E minor         Geoffrey Simon    London Symphony    Chandos     8412
05:00:00    00:22:31    Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach    Symphony No. 20 in B flat major         Morten Schuldt-Jensen    Leipzig Chamber Orchestra    Naxos     572217
05:25:00    00:13:15    Franz Liszt    Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Vallée            Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano    Centaur     3280
05:41:00    00:06:47    Antonio Vivaldi    Cello Concerto in D major     Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra    Jeanne Lamon    Anner Bylsma, cello    Sony     62719
05:47:00    00:07:37    Franz Schubert    Impromptu No. 4 in A flat major             Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge     9327
05:55:00    00:02:45    Giuseppe Verdi    Scherzo from String Quartet            Quartetto di Cremona    Klanglogo     1400

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:07:00    00:03:14    Carl Maria von Weber    Momento capriccioso Op 12            Garrick Ohlsson, piano    Arabesque     6584
06:15:00    00:10:04    George Frideric Handel    Concerto in F major         Trevor Pinnock    English Concert    Archiv     453451
06:25:00    00:01:55    Kurt Weill    The Ballade of Mack the Knife from    London Symphony    Michael Tilson Thomas    Members of    CBS     44798
06:30:00    00:03:48    Thomas Tomkins    A Sad Pavan for these distracted times            Alan Feinberg, piano    Steinway     30019
06:40:00    00:10:07    Alexander Glazunov    Mazurka-Obéreque in D major     Abbey Road Ensemble    Lawrence Foster    Itzhak Perlman, violin    EMI     55475
06:50:00    00:03:11    Leonard Bernstein    West Side Story: I Feel Pretty            Canadian Brass    RCA     68633
06:55:00    00:02:48    Henry Fillmore    March "Americans We"        Frederick Fennell    Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra    Brain     7501
07:03:00    00:05:06    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach    Finale from Flute Concerto in A major     Württemberg Chamber Orch    Jörg Faerber    Sir James Galway, flute    RCA     60244
07:07:00    00:03:58    Max Reger    At Play in the Waves Op 128        Neeme Järvi    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Chandos     8794
07:10:00    00:07:10    Ludwig van Beethoven    Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 92        George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     373715
07:20:00    00:03:20    Gabriel Fauré    Barcarolle No.  6 in E flat major  Op 70            Charles Owen, piano    Avie     2240
07:25:00    00:02:20    Stephen Goss    The Chinese Garden: Red Flowers Blooming            Xuefei Yang, guitar    EMI     6322
07:30:00    00:04:02    Johann Sebastian Bach    Orchestral Suite No. 3: Bourrée &        Helmut Müller-Brühl    Cologne Chamber Orchestra    Naxos     503293
07:40:00    00:08:29    Michael W. Balfe    The Bohemian Girl: Overture        Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     68793
07:50:00    00:02:15    Franz Schubert    Wiegenlied            Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano    Cedille     139
07:55:00    00:03:05    Georges Bizet    L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto            Olga Kern, piano    Harm Mundi     907336
07:58:00    00:01:36    Giuseppe Verdi    Aïda: Dance of the Young Moorish Slaves        José Serebrier    Bournemouth Symphony    Naxos     572818

BBC NEWS

08:07:00    00:07:03    Ludwig van Beethoven    Variations on the 'Turkish March' Op 76            Emil Gilels, piano    EMI     69509
08:15:00    00:08:51    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Allegro from String Quartet No. 23            Dover Quartet    Cedille     167
08:25:00    00:03:21    Pietro Mascagni    Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo        Mariss Jansons    Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra    EMI     56576
08:30:00    00:04:48    Gustav Holst    A Fugal Overture Op 40        Richard Hickox    London Symphony    Chandos     9420
08:40:00    00:02:29    Stephen Sondheim    Company: Side by Side by Side        Don Sebesky    London Symphony    EMI     54285
08:43:00    00:08:45    Antonín Dvorák    Carnival Overture Op 92        Theodore Kuchar    Janácek Philharmonic    Brilliant     92297
08:55:00    00:05:40    Gabriel Yared    The English Patient: Theme        Carl Davis    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Naxos     572111
09:05:00    00:14:02    Carl Orff    Carmina burana: On the Green    Bavarian Radio Symphony    Daniel Harding    Bavarian Radio Chorus    DeutGram     4778778
09:22:00    00:03:26    Scott Joplin    Pineapple Rag            Joshua Rifkin, piano    Nonesuch     79159
09:28:00    00:06:39    Miklós Rózsa    Quo Vadis: Romanza        Kenneth Alwyn    City of Prague Philharmonic    Silva     1056
09:37:00    00:04:40    Franz Joseph Haydn    Finale from Symphony No. 97        Marc Minkowski    Musicians of the Louvre    Naïve     5176
09:55:00    00:04:05    Franz Liszt    Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen'            Daniil Trifonov, piano    Mariinsky     530
09:57:00    00:02:08    George Gershwin    Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat That's    Cleveland Pops Orchestra    Carl Topilow    Carl Topilow, clarinet    Azica     72216

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

10:00:00    00:02:17    Dmitri Shostakovich    Ballet Suite No. 1: Lyric Waltz        Constantine Orbelian    Moscow Chamber Orchestra    Delos     3257
10:03:00    00:02:21    Reinhold Glière    The Red Poppy: Waltz        Zdenek Mácal    New Jersey Symphony    Delos     3178
10:07:00    00:12:47    Ludwig van Beethoven    Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72        Daniel Harding    German Chamber Philharmonic    VirginClas     45364
10:21:00    00:06:00    Johannes Brahms    Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 Op 98        Eugen Jochum    Berlin Philharmonic    DeutGram     4796018
10:29:00    00:04:31    Pablo de Sarasate    Introduction & Tarantella Op 43    Abbey Road Ensemble    Lawrence Foster    Itzhak Perlman, violin    EMI     55475
10:36:00    00:05:16    Felix Mendelssohn    Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90        Pablo Heras-Casado    Freiburg Baroque Orchestra    Harm Mundi     902228
10:44:00    00:06:03    Richard Adler & Jerry Ross    Damn Yankees: Overture        Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80468
10:52:00    00:21:45    Robert Schumann    Vienna Carnival Op 26            Daniel Gortler, piano    Roméo     7281
11:15:00    00:06:58    Johan Svendsen    Norwegian Artists' Carnival Op 14        Ole Kristian Ruud    Trondheim Symphony Orchestra    VirginClas     45128
11:24:00    00:08:17    José Pablo Moncayo    Huapango        Alondra de la Parra    Philharmonic Orch of Americas    Sony     75555
11:33:00    00:09:19    Tomaso Albinoni    Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds in C major     Wind Ensemble    Bob van Asperen    Wolfgang Basch, trumpet    DHM     7976
11:45:00    00:11:41    Franz Schubert    Finale from Symphony No. 9        Bernard Haitink    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Philips     4788977
11:57:00    00:02:05    Anatoly Liadov    The Musical Snuff Box Op 32        Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80657

BBC NEWS

12:06:00    00:08:34    Ludwig van Beethoven    Egmont: Overture Op 84        George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     373715
12:16:00    00:10:19    Franz Liszt    Mephisto Waltz No.  1        Franz Welser-Möst    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     4782601
12:29:00    00:04:03    John Field    Nocturne No. 15 in D minor             Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano    Decca     4789672
12:36:00    00:08:12    Gustav Holst    Two Songs without Words Op 22        Richard Hickox    City of London Sinfonia    Chandos     9270
12:46:00    00:09:24    Johann Strauss Jr    Waldmeister: Overture        Claudio Abbado    Vienna Philharmonic    DeutGram     431628
12:56:00    00:03:25    Abe Holzmann    March "Blaze Away!"        Loras John Schissel    Virginia Grand Military Band    WalkFrog     430

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA

13:01:00    00:31:47    Ludwig van Beethoven    Symphony No.  4 in B flat major  Op 60        George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     373715
13:35:00    00:21:21    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Piano Concerto No. 14 in E flat major     Vienna Philharmonic    Claudio Abbado    Maria João Pires, piano    DeutGram     4795448
13:57:00    00:02:02    Ambroise Thomas    Mignon: Gavotte        Yan Pascal Tortelier    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     9765
14:00:00    00:02:25    Sir William Walton    Façade: Popular Song        Sir Neville Marriner    Academy St. Martin in Fields    Philips     420155
14:03:00    00:03:52    Cole Porter    Begin the Beguine            Jenny Lin, piano    Steinway     30011
14:09:00    00:11:44    Franz Liszt    Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 in F major             Roberto Szidon, piano    DeutGram     4779525
14:23:00    00:10:45    Frederick Delius    Late Swallows        Sir John Barbirolli    Hallé Orchestra    EMI     65119
14:37:00    00:12:27    Christian Sinding    Suite for Violin & Orchestra in A minor  Op 10    Pittsburgh Symphony    André Previn    Itzhak Perlman, violin    EMI     62590
14:52:00    00:07:49    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3            Olga Kern, piano    Harm Mundi     907336
15:01:00    00:17:03    Johannes Brahms    Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56        Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     4787779
15:20:00    00:04:41    Nicolò Paganini    Caprice No. 24 in A minor  Op 1            Midori, violin    Sony     730111
15:27:00    00:06:18    Richard Rodgers    The King and I: Overture        John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra    Philips     434932
15:34:00    00:04:23    Kurt Weill    Lost in the Stars            Lara Downes, piano    Steinway     30016
15:42:00    00:06:01    Gustav Mahler    Rückert Lieder: Ich bin der Welt        Laurence Equilbey    Accentus Chamber Choir    Naïve     4947
15:50:00    00:06:30    George Frideric Handel    Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses &    Academy St. Martin in Fields    Sir Neville Marriner    Catherine Denley, mezzo; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; ASMF Chorus    Philips     412733
15:58:00    00:04:04    Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle    Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise'    Wallace Collection    John Wallace    Leeds Festival Chorus    Nimbus     5175

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH BILL O'CONNELL

16:06:00    00:03:12    Johann Strauss    Radetzky March Op 228        Franz Welser-Möst    Vienna Philharmonic    Sony     544071
16:12:00    00:10:24    Carl Orff    Carmina burana: In Springtime    Bavarian Radio Symphony    Daniel Harding    Christian Gerhaher, baritone; Bavarian Radio Chorus    DeutGram     4778778
16:26:00    00:05:02    Antonio Vivaldi    Allegro from 'Autumn' Concerto in F major     English Chamber Orchestra    David Lockington    Anne Akiko Meyers, violin    E1 Music     7790
16:36:00    00:03:15    Antonio Vivaldi    Allegro from 'Spring' Concerto in E major     English Chamber Orchestra    David Lockington    Anne Akiko Meyers, violin    E1 Music     7790
16:41:00    00:08:20    Sir Edward German    Henry VIII: Three Dances        Richard Hickox    Royal Northern Sinfonia    EMI     49933
16:52:00    00:04:28    John Williams    Air and Simple Gifts            Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Gabriela Montero, piano; Anthony McGill, clarinet    Sony     752307
16:58:00    00:01:49    John Dowland    My Lady Hunsdon's Puffe            Nigel North, lute    Naxos     557586
17:04:00    00:06:16    John Williams    Summon the Heroes        John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Sony     62592
17:25:00    00:09:11    John Williams    E.T.: Adventures on Earth        John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Philips     411185
17:40:00    00:03:43    John Williams    Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick            Yolanda Kondonassis, harp    Azica     71281
17:45:00    00:04:12    John Williams    Liberty Fanfare        John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Philips     420178
17:52:00    00:03:19    John Williams    Attack of the Clones: Love Theme        Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80600
17:56:00    00:03:08    John Williams    The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme        John Williams    Symphony Orchestra    Disney     21772

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL

18:09:00    00:08:53    Ludwig van Beethoven    Leonore Overture No. 1 Op 138        Daniel Harding    German Chamber Philharmonic    VirginClas     45364
18:19:00    00:06:10    Ludwig van Beethoven    Fidelio: Overture Op 72        George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     373715
18:27:00    00:03:30    Antonín Dvorák    Slavonic Dance No.  1 in C major  Op 46        George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    CBS/Sony     209
18:32:00    00:19:49    Georges Bizet    Carmen Suite        Myung-Whun Chung    Opera Bastille Orchestra    DeutGram     431778
18:55:00    00:03:59    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    The Impresario: Overture        George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     86793

KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00    00:18:10    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens'        Anton Steck    Concerto Cologne    Archiv     4775800
19:22:00    00:33:32    Peter Tchaikovsky    Symphony No.  2 in C minor  Op 17        Kurt Masur    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra    Teldec     44943
19:57:00    00:02:32    Eugène Bozza    Scherzo for Winds Op 48    Scandinavian Wind Quintet        Members of    Paula     58

ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA

20:02:00    00:09:40    Amilcare Ponchielli    La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours        Riccardo Chailly    La Scala Philharmonic    Decca     4831148
20:14:00    00:05:32    Jules Massenet    Thaïs: Méditation    London Symphony    Daniel Harding    Nicola Benedetti, violin    DeutGram     6154
20:22:00    00:35:29    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony No. 41 in C major         Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     436421
20:56:00    00:02:51    Claude Debussy    Preludes Book 2: Brouillards            Alexander Schimpf, piano    Genuin     10181

NIGHT MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

21:03:00    00:12:39    Ludwig van Beethoven    Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72        Daniel Harding    German Chamber Philharmonic    VirginClas     45364
21:17:00    00:03:42    Frédéric Chopin    Nocturne No. 20 in C sharp minor             Benjamin Grosvenor, piano    Decca     16421
21:22:00    00:14:11    Jean Sibelius    Karelia Suite Op 11        Lorin Maazel    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     4785437
21:38:00    00:10:19    Johann Sebastian Bach    Flute Sonata No. 2 in E flat major             Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord    Delos     3402
21:51:00    00:47:33    Ludwig van Beethoven    Symphony No.  3 in E flat major  Op 55        George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     373715
22:40:00    00:11:52    Frederic Hand    Four Sephardic Songs            Frederic Hand, guitar    Willow     1036
22:54:00    00:04:41    Robert Schumann    Novelette No. 1 in F major  Op 21            Kotaro Fukuma, piano    Naxos     557668

SHH! QUIET HOUR WITH ROB GRIER

23:02:00    00:06:04    Anatoly Liadov    The Enchanted Lake Op 62        George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     93019
23:08:00    00:11:39    Antonín Dvorák    Andante from Symphony No. 4 Op 13        Libor Pesek    Czech Philharmonic    VirginClas     91144
23:22:00    00:06:18    Gabriel Fauré    Pelléas et Mélisande: Prélude Op 80        Ludovic Morlot    Seattle Symphony    SeattleSM     1004
23:28:00    00:12:06    Amilcare Ponchielli    Elegia        Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic    Sony     63025
23:42:00    00:05:53    Frédéric Chopin    Nocturne No. 12 in G major  Op 37            Nelson Freire, piano    Decca     14053
23:47:00    00:06:14    Felix Mendelssohn    Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49            Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello    Sony     52192
23:55:00    00:04:51    Claude Debussy    Rêverie            Pascal Rogé, piano    Decca     4785437
23:56:00    00:02:52    Lucien Durosoir    Berceuse            Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano    Cedille     139