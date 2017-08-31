Program Guide 08-31-2017

WCLV ALL-NIGHT WITH ANGELA MITCHELL

00:02:00 00:31:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

00:36:00 00:30:19 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor Op 66 Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192

01:09:00 01:01:28 Carl Orff Carmina burana Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Patricia Petibon, soprano; Hans-Werner Bunz, tenor; Christian Gerhaher, baritone; Tölz Boys Choir; Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram 4778778

02:13:00 00:34:34 Ludwig Spohr Nonet in F major Op 31 Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640

02:51:00 00:28:01 Kurt Weill Symphony No. 2 Edo de Waart Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 4788977

03:22:00 00:20:21 Antonín Dvorák American Suite in A major Op 98 Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos 559777

03:46:00 00:37:07 Mily Balakirev Symphony No. 2 in D minor Igor Golovschin Russian State Symphony Naxos 550793

04:26:00 00:30:31 Bedrich Smetana String Quartet No. 1 in E minor Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Chandos 8412

05:00:00 00:22:31 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Symphony No. 20 in B flat major Morten Schuldt-Jensen Leipzig Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572217

05:25:00 00:13:15 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Vallée Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280

05:41:00 00:06:47 Antonio Vivaldi Cello Concerto in D major Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Anner Bylsma, cello Sony 62719

05:47:00 00:07:37 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 4 in A flat major Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327

05:55:00 00:02:45 Giuseppe Verdi Scherzo from String Quartet Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:07:00 00:03:14 Carl Maria von Weber Momento capriccioso Op 12 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6584

06:15:00 00:10:04 George Frideric Handel Concerto in F major Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451

06:25:00 00:01:55 Kurt Weill The Ballade of Mack the Knife from London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Members of CBS 44798

06:30:00 00:03:48 Thomas Tomkins A Sad Pavan for these distracted times Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

06:40:00 00:10:07 Alexander Glazunov Mazurka-Obéreque in D major Abbey Road Ensemble Lawrence Foster Itzhak Perlman, violin EMI 55475

06:50:00 00:03:11 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: I Feel Pretty Canadian Brass RCA 68633

06:55:00 00:02:48 Henry Fillmore March "Americans We" Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7501

07:03:00 00:05:06 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from Flute Concerto in A major Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244

07:07:00 00:03:58 Max Reger At Play in the Waves Op 128 Neeme Järvi Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Chandos 8794

07:10:00 00:07:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

07:20:00 00:03:20 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 6 in E flat major Op 70 Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240

07:25:00 00:02:20 Stephen Goss The Chinese Garden: Red Flowers Blooming Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322

07:30:00 00:04:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Bourrée & Helmut Müller-Brühl Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 503293

07:40:00 00:08:29 Michael W. Balfe The Bohemian Girl: Overture Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793

07:50:00 00:02:15 Franz Schubert Wiegenlied Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

07:55:00 00:03:05 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

07:58:00 00:01:36 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Dance of the Young Moorish Slaves José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818

BBC NEWS

08:07:00 00:07:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on the 'Turkish March' Op 76 Emil Gilels, piano EMI 69509

08:15:00 00:08:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Allegro from String Quartet No. 23 Dover Quartet Cedille 167

08:25:00 00:03:21 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56576

08:30:00 00:04:48 Gustav Holst A Fugal Overture Op 40 Richard Hickox London Symphony Chandos 9420

08:40:00 00:02:29 Stephen Sondheim Company: Side by Side by Side Don Sebesky London Symphony EMI 54285

08:43:00 00:08:45 Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92 Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297

08:55:00 00:05:40 Gabriel Yared The English Patient: Theme Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

09:05:00 00:14:02 Carl Orff Carmina burana: On the Green Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram 4778778

09:22:00 00:03:26 Scott Joplin Pineapple Rag Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159

09:28:00 00:06:39 Miklós Rózsa Quo Vadis: Romanza Kenneth Alwyn City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1056

09:37:00 00:04:40 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No. 97 Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

09:55:00 00:04:05 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530

09:57:00 00:02:08 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat That's Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Carl Topilow, clarinet Azica 72216

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

10:00:00 00:02:17 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 1: Lyric Waltz Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

10:03:00 00:02:21 Reinhold Glière The Red Poppy: Waltz Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178

10:07:00 00:12:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72 Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

10:21:00 00:06:00 Johannes Brahms Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 Op 98 Eugen Jochum Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

10:29:00 00:04:31 Pablo de Sarasate Introduction & Tarantella Op 43 Abbey Road Ensemble Lawrence Foster Itzhak Perlman, violin EMI 55475

10:36:00 00:05:16 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90 Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902228

10:44:00 00:06:03 Richard Adler & Jerry Ross Damn Yankees: Overture Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80468

10:52:00 00:21:45 Robert Schumann Vienna Carnival Op 26 Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281

11:15:00 00:06:58 Johan Svendsen Norwegian Artists' Carnival Op 14 Ole Kristian Ruud Trondheim Symphony Orchestra VirginClas 45128

11:24:00 00:08:17 José Pablo Moncayo Huapango Alondra de la Parra Philharmonic Orch of Americas Sony 75555

11:33:00 00:09:19 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds in C major Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen Wolfgang Basch, trumpet DHM 7976

11:45:00 00:11:41 Franz Schubert Finale from Symphony No. 9 Bernard Haitink Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

11:57:00 00:02:05 Anatoly Liadov The Musical Snuff Box Op 32 Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657

BBC NEWS

12:06:00 00:08:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

12:16:00 00:10:19 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No. 1 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

12:29:00 00:04:03 John Field Nocturne No. 15 in D minor Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672

12:36:00 00:08:12 Gustav Holst Two Songs without Words Op 22 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9270

12:46:00 00:09:24 Johann Strauss Jr Waldmeister: Overture Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628

12:56:00 00:03:25 Abe Holzmann March "Blaze Away!" Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA

13:01:00 00:31:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

13:35:00 00:21:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 14 in E flat major Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 4795448

13:57:00 00:02:02 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Gavotte Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765

14:00:00 00:02:25 Sir William Walton Façade: Popular Song Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 420155

14:03:00 00:03:52 Cole Porter Begin the Beguine Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

14:09:00 00:11:44 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 in F major Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

14:23:00 00:10:45 Frederick Delius Late Swallows Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119

14:37:00 00:12:27 Christian Sinding Suite for Violin & Orchestra in A minor Op 10 Pittsburgh Symphony André Previn Itzhak Perlman, violin EMI 62590

14:52:00 00:07:49 Sergei Rachmaninoff Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

15:01:00 00:17:03 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

15:20:00 00:04:41 Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 24 in A minor Op 1 Midori, violin Sony 730111

15:27:00 00:06:18 Richard Rodgers The King and I: Overture John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

15:34:00 00:04:23 Kurt Weill Lost in the Stars Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

15:42:00 00:06:01 Gustav Mahler Rückert Lieder: Ich bin der Welt Laurence Equilbey Accentus Chamber Choir Naïve 4947

15:50:00 00:06:30 George Frideric Handel Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Catherine Denley, mezzo; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; ASMF Chorus Philips 412733

15:58:00 00:04:04 Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' Wallace Collection John Wallace Leeds Festival Chorus Nimbus 5175

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH BILL O'CONNELL

16:06:00 00:03:12 Johann Strauss Radetzky March Op 228 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

16:12:00 00:10:24 Carl Orff Carmina burana: In Springtime Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Christian Gerhaher, baritone; Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram 4778778

16:26:00 00:05:02 Antonio Vivaldi Allegro from 'Autumn' Concerto in F major English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7790

16:36:00 00:03:15 Antonio Vivaldi Allegro from 'Spring' Concerto in E major English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7790

16:41:00 00:08:20 Sir Edward German Henry VIII: Three Dances Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933

16:52:00 00:04:28 John Williams Air and Simple Gifts Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Gabriela Montero, piano; Anthony McGill, clarinet Sony 752307

16:58:00 00:01:49 John Dowland My Lady Hunsdon's Puffe Nigel North, lute Naxos 557586

17:04:00 00:06:16 John Williams Summon the Heroes John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

17:25:00 00:09:11 John Williams E.T.: Adventures on Earth John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 411185

17:40:00 00:03:43 John Williams Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

17:45:00 00:04:12 John Williams Liberty Fanfare John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

17:52:00 00:03:19 John Williams Attack of the Clones: Love Theme Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80600

17:56:00 00:03:08 John Williams The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme John Williams Symphony Orchestra Disney 21772

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL

18:09:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 1 Op 138 Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

18:19:00 00:06:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Overture Op 72 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

18:27:00 00:03:30 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 1 in C major Op 46 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209

18:32:00 00:19:49 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite Myung-Whun Chung Opera Bastille Orchestra DeutGram 431778

18:55:00 00:03:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Impresario: Overture George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00 00:18:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

19:22:00 00:33:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17 Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Teldec 44943

19:57:00 00:02:32 Eugène Bozza Scherzo for Winds Op 48 Scandinavian Wind Quintet Members of Paula 58

ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA

20:02:00 00:09:40 Amilcare Ponchielli La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours Riccardo Chailly La Scala Philharmonic Decca 4831148

20:14:00 00:05:32 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation London Symphony Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154

20:22:00 00:35:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

20:56:00 00:02:51 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: Brouillards Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181

NIGHT MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

21:03:00 00:12:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72 Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

21:17:00 00:03:42 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 20 in C sharp minor Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

21:22:00 00:14:11 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite Op 11 Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

21:38:00 00:10:19 Johann Sebastian Bach Flute Sonata No. 2 in E flat major Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord Delos 3402

21:51:00 00:47:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

22:40:00 00:11:52 Frederic Hand Four Sephardic Songs Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036

22:54:00 00:04:41 Robert Schumann Novelette No. 1 in F major Op 21 Kotaro Fukuma, piano Naxos 557668

SHH! QUIET HOUR WITH ROB GRIER

23:02:00 00:06:04 Anatoly Liadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 93019

23:08:00 00:11:39 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Symphony No. 4 Op 13 Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic VirginClas 91144

23:22:00 00:06:18 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande: Prélude Op 80 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

23:28:00 00:12:06 Amilcare Ponchielli Elegia Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025

23:42:00 00:05:53 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 12 in G major Op 37 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053

23:47:00 00:06:14 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49 Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192

23:55:00 00:04:51 Claude Debussy Rêverie Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

23:56:00 00:02:52 Lucien Durosoir Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139