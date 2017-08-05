Program Guide 08-05-2017

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:31:03 Edvard Grieg Symphonic Dances Op 64

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 419431

00:36:00 00:24:03 Peter Tchaikovsky The Tempest Op 18

Pablo Heras-Casado Orchestra of St Luke's Harm Mundi 902220

01:03:00 00:27:06 Robert Schumann Piano Quartet in E flat major Op 47

Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano; Members of RCA 6498

01:33:00 00:46:03 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird

Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 437850

02:22:00 00:41:13 Ludwig van Beethoven Septet in E flat major Op 20

Berlin Philharmonic Octet Members of Philips 4788977

03:06:00 00:28:05 Darius Milhaud Symphonie No. 2 Op 247

Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 435437

03:37:00 00:28:57 Peter Tchaikovsky Concert Fantasy in G major Op 56

Philharmonia Orchestra Vladimir Fedoseyev Mikhail Pletnev, piano VirginClas 61463

04:09:00 00:46:09 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27

Nikolai Sokoloff Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

04:58:00 00:24:02 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 22

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Yoel Levi André Watts, piano Telarc 80386

05:25:00 00:16:02 Ernest Chausson Poème Op 25 Monte Carlo Philharmonic

Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin Decca 15535

05:44:00 00:04:01 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E minor Op 116

Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Isaac Albeniz: Catalonia

Orquesta Sinfonica de Barcelona Nacional de Catalunya Jaime Martin Tritó 0078



06:07:57 Astor Piazzolla: Tango Suite for 2 Guitars

Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79116

06:24:18 Edouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole, Op. 21

Alexandre Da Costa, violin; Spanish Radio & TV Orchestra Carlos Kalmar Warner Classics 2564657114

07:00:50 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador Ese viril con pan

Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568



07:03:33 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador Tono triste para oración

Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568



07:07:58 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador Canción de una pastorita al Niño Dios

Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568



07:12:18 Manuel de Falla Cuatro piezas españolas

Judith Jauregui, piano Berli 001

07:29:49 Camille Saint-Saens Cello Sonata No. 1 in A Minor

Sol Gabetta, cello; Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen RCA 686900

07:51:09 Sebastian de Yradier: La Paloma

Angel Romero, guitar Delos 3294



07:54:06 Ernesto Cordero: Pregunta y Mapeye

Angel Romero, guitar Delos 3294

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 2 in A major, Op. 13: Movement 3-- Juilliard String Quartet

Joseph Canteloube: Rustiques for oboe, clarinet, and bassoon-- Olmos Ensemble: Paul Lueders, oboe; Ilya Shterenberg, clarinet; Sharon Kuster, bassoon Olmos Ensemble, First Unitarian

Universalist Church, San Antonio, TX

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor, op. 25-- Saleem Ashkar, piano; Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolaj Znaider, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg

Carlos Guastavino (arr. Mimi Stillman / Gideon Whitehead): El Sampedrino-- Dolce Suono Ensemble: Mimi Stillman, flute; Gideon Whitehead, guitar Dolce Suono Ensemble, Gould Rehearsal Hall,

Lenfest Hall, Curtis Institute of Music, Philadelphia, PA

Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas Op. 2, No. 3: Dance of the Arrogant Cowboy (encore)-- Joyce Yang, piano from a concert with the Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

eden ahbez: Nature Boy--Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Concert Record Date: 4/1/2017

Gabriel Pierné: Introduction and Variations on a Popular Rondo Donald Sinta Saxophone Quartet Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society, Wolfe Recital Hall - Del Mar College, Corpus Christi, TX

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat Major for Violin, Viola, and Orchestra, K.364 New York Philharmonic; Sheryl Staples, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Jaap van Zweden,

conductor David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, New York City, NY

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:02:50 Jay Ungar A Time for Farewell

Thomas Hampson, baritone; Wolfram Rieger, piano THM 5432

10:05:00 00:13:41 George Gershwin Allegro from Piano Concerto in F major

Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

10:19:00 00:03:52 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Danza rustica

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

10:24:00 00:09:38 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 21

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

10:36:00 00:05:59 Alan Silvestri The Polar Express: Suite

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

10:42:00 00:03:17 Francis Poulenc Finale from Flute Sonata

The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

10:46:00 00:05:10 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations: Finale Op 36

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

10:52:00 00:03:46 Claude Debussy Arabesque No. 1 in E major

Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113

10:57:00 00:01:35 Jerry Gray PEnnsylvania 6-5000

Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 4, 2016 - From El Paso, Texas, this week’s program opens with a powerhouse performance of the

music of Johannes Brahms performed by a 15-year-old violinist from Texas. We’ll also hear a lyrical new work by a talented teenage composer featuring the underappreciated brass instrument,

the euphonium, and each young musician on the program shares a clip of music that first inspired them to dedicate themselves to musical study

15-year-old violinist Claire Wells from Plano, Texas, performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old harpist Adam Phan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Cedar Hill, Texas, performs “Danse des Lutins” by Henriette Renié (1875-1956).

Euphonium player and From the Top Alum, Joe Broom performs “Song of the Ancients” for Euphonium and Piano by 17-year-old composer Karalyn Schubring (b. 1999) from Gilbert, Arizona, with

pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old flutist Madison Fanning from El Paso, Texas, performs Sicilienne, Op. 78, by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old pianist Adrian Liao from San Diego, California, performs Caprice Espagnol, Op.37, by Moritz Moszkowski (1854-1925).

Violinist Claire Wells performs the second movement, Appassionato, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 17, by Josef Suk (1874-1935), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mozart's First (And Fashions); CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Life of Antonin Dvorak

12:09:00 00:08:19 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Overture

Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

12:19:00 00:12:05 Peter Tchaikovsky Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13

Pablo Heras-Casado Orchestra of St Luke's Harm Mundi 902220

12:34:00 00:15:27 Sir Edward Elgar Cockaigne Overture Op 40

Leonard Slatkin London Philharmonic RCA 60073

12:52:00 00:07:04 Cécile Chaminade Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107

The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00 00:08:05 Ambroise Thomas Raymond: Overture

Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Decca 421527

13:12:00 00:22:30 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 6 in D

Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5240

13:37:00 00:12:25 Leonardo Leo Cello Concerto in A major

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Anner Bylsma, cello Atma 2126

13:51:00 00:33:20 Zdenek Fibich Symphony No. 2 in E flat Op 38

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9328

14:27:00 00:10:32 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser

Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525

14:40:00 00:11:32 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: The Ball

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 10538

14:54:00 00:04:30 Karl Jenkins I'll Make Music

Stephen Layton Polyphony DeutGram 4793232

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mozart's First (and Fashions)

15:03:00 00:33:16 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Act 3 Op 87

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 410162

15:39:00 00:19:57 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 8 in G major Op 30

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619

16:02:00 00:16:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Suite

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

16:21:00 00:14:30 Frederick the Great Flute Concerto No. 3 in C major

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

16:39:00 00:19:53 Dmitri Shostakovich Moscow-Cheryomushki: Suite Op 105

Riccardo Chailly Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 452597

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Tribute to James Horner - In 2015 composer James Horner died at the age of 61. We'll pay tribute to the man who wrote scores for films including

Titanic, Legends of the Fall, Braveheart and more

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Never an Absolution from Titanic, 1997 – Sony SK 91475 - James Horner - London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

Part III from Pas de Deux, 2014 - Mercury Classics 481 1487 - James Horner: Pas de Deux - James Horner - Mari Samuelsen, violin/Hakon Samuelsen, cello/Royal Liverpool Philharmonic

Orchestra/Vasily Petrenko, cond.

Overture from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, 1982 - Silva Screen Records SSD 1155 - City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Main Title from Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, 1985 – Telarc CD-80383 - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Ascension from Cocoon, 1985 – Milan 73138 35800-2 - original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Willow's Theme from Willow, 1988 - Milan 73138 35800-2 - original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Brave Words, Braver Deeds from Glory, 1989 - Virgin Records 86150 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - James Horner - original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

The Portrait from Titanic, 1987 – Sony SK 60691 - James Horner - James Horner, piano

Re-Entry and Splashdown and End Titles from Apollo 13, 1995 – MCA MCAD-11241 - original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Sons of Scotland from Braveheart, 1995 – London G2 48295 - London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

The destruction of Hometree from Avatar, 2009 - Fox Music 521681 - London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

Titanic Suite from Titanic, 1997 – Sony SK 60691 - London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

You don't dream in cryo... from Avatar, 2009 - Fox Music 521681 - original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: September Songs -Characters tell us what it feels like to grow old, while staying young at heart. Great performances

by Chevalier, Walter Huston, Fred Astaire and more

18:00:00 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2



18:00:54 John Kander-Fred Ebb Old Folks Company 70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30589

18:02:44 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe I Remember It Well Hermione Gingold, Maurice Chevalier Gigi -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962

18:05:04 Jerry Herman Song in the Sand Gene Barry, George Hearn La Cage Aux Folles -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-4824

18:07:23 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Where Did It Go? J. Mark McVey The Show Goes On -- Original Cast DRG DRG19008

18:11:34 Yip Harburg-Phil Springer Time, You Old Gypsy Man Yip Harburg Courtesy Ernie Harburg N/A N/A

18:14:16 Frank Loesser More I Cannot Wish You Mabel Mercer Mabel…For Always Stanyan SR10108

18:17:15 Burton Lane-A.J.Lerner One More Walk Around the Garden Male Trio Carmelina -- B'way Cast Take Home Tunes THT9224

18:21:04 Stephen Sondheim I'm Still Here Nancy Walker Sondheim: A Musical Tribute RCA RCA60515



18:27:30 Johnny Mercer Something's Gotta Give Fred Astaire Fred Astaire Rarities RCA 2337-2-R

18:30:28 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson September Song Walter Huston American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036

18:32:35 Harold Arlen-Dorothy Fields Let Me Look at You Ezio Pinza Mr. Imperium --Film Soundtrack RCA LM-61

18:35:13 Cole Porter I Sleep Easier Now Charlotte Greenwood Out of This World -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48223

18:38:56 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe I'm Glad I'm Not Young Anymore Alfred Drake Gigi -- 1974 B'way Cast RCA ABL1-0404

18:41:57 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Growing Older Judy Kaye Colette Collage -- Original Cast Varese Sarabande VSD-5473

18:43:35 Jule Styne-Yip Harburg Under the Sunset Tree Vincent Price Darling of the Day -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63334

18:47:54 John Kander-Fred Ebb Yes Mildred Natwick 70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30589



18:52:21 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659



18:53:15 Bob Merrill Staying Young Walter Pidgeon Take Me Along -- Original B'way Cast RCA 07863-51050

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:25:47 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor Op 44

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415364

19:30:00 00:25:20 Robert Fuchs Serenade No. 4 in G minor Op 51

Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conducting and piano; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00 00:32:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4830716

20:42:00 00:08:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo in D major

English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Mitsuko Uchida, piano Philips 432082

20:55:00 00:34:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4830716

21:33:00 00:26:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93

Rafael Kubelik Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 459463

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad: Ruth Draper narrates “A Class in Greek Poise”… We play some Bennie Hill material we haven’t offered in decades including “The Egg Marketing Board

Tango”… Coyle and Sharp present a street interview about “Musical Animals,” and we offer “In the Mood” by the Hen House Five plus Two”… Jan C. Snow discusses “No Jackets Required”…This Week

in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:08:06 John Corigliano Voyage for Flute & Strings

I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Paul Edmund-Davies, flute Telarc 80421

23:10:00 00:08:05 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 82849

23:20:00 00:08:01 Sir Edward Elgar Romance from Violin Sonata Op 82

Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 63331

23:28:00 00:08:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams Six Studies in English Folk Song

Janet Hilton, clarinet; Keith Swallow, piano Chandos 2419

23:39:00 00:08:08 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

23:47:00 00:08:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13

CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff Alexander Schimpf, piano CityMusic 2013

23:56:00 00:02:04 Johannes Brahms Sapphische Ode Op 94

Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664