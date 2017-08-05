Program Guide 08-05-2017
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
00:02:00 00:31:03 Edvard Grieg Symphonic Dances Op 64
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 419431
00:36:00 00:24:03 Peter Tchaikovsky The Tempest Op 18
Pablo Heras-Casado Orchestra of St Luke's Harm Mundi 902220
01:03:00 00:27:06 Robert Schumann Piano Quartet in E flat major Op 47
Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano; Members of RCA 6498
01:33:00 00:46:03 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird
Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 437850
02:22:00 00:41:13 Ludwig van Beethoven Septet in E flat major Op 20
Berlin Philharmonic Octet Members of Philips 4788977
03:06:00 00:28:05 Darius Milhaud Symphonie No. 2 Op 247
Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 435437
03:37:00 00:28:57 Peter Tchaikovsky Concert Fantasy in G major Op 56
Philharmonia Orchestra Vladimir Fedoseyev Mikhail Pletnev, piano VirginClas 61463
04:09:00 00:46:09 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27
Nikolai Sokoloff Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75
04:58:00 00:24:02 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 22
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Yoel Levi André Watts, piano Telarc 80386
05:25:00 00:16:02 Ernest Chausson Poème Op 25 Monte Carlo Philharmonic
Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin Decca 15535
05:44:00 00:04:01 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E minor Op 116
Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:00:50 Isaac Albeniz: Catalonia
Orquesta Sinfonica de Barcelona Nacional de Catalunya Jaime Martin Tritó 0078
06:07:57 Astor Piazzolla: Tango Suite for 2 Guitars
Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79116
06:24:18 Edouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole, Op. 21
Alexandre Da Costa, violin; Spanish Radio & TV Orchestra Carlos Kalmar Warner Classics 2564657114
07:00:50 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador Ese viril con pan
Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568
07:03:33 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador Tono triste para oración
Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568
07:07:58 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador Canción de una pastorita al Niño Dios
Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568
07:12:18 Manuel de Falla Cuatro piezas españolas
Judith Jauregui, piano Berli 001
07:29:49 Camille Saint-Saens Cello Sonata No. 1 in A Minor
Sol Gabetta, cello; Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen RCA 686900
07:51:09 Sebastian de Yradier: La Paloma
Angel Romero, guitar Delos 3294
07:54:06 Ernesto Cordero: Pregunta y Mapeye
Angel Romero, guitar Delos 3294
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 2 in A major, Op. 13: Movement 3-- Juilliard String Quartet
Joseph Canteloube: Rustiques for oboe, clarinet, and bassoon-- Olmos Ensemble: Paul Lueders, oboe; Ilya Shterenberg, clarinet; Sharon Kuster, bassoon Olmos Ensemble, First Unitarian
Universalist Church, San Antonio, TX
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor, op. 25-- Saleem Ashkar, piano; Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolaj Znaider, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg
Carlos Guastavino (arr. Mimi Stillman / Gideon Whitehead): El Sampedrino-- Dolce Suono Ensemble: Mimi Stillman, flute; Gideon Whitehead, guitar Dolce Suono Ensemble, Gould Rehearsal Hall,
Lenfest Hall, Curtis Institute of Music, Philadelphia, PA
Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas Op. 2, No. 3: Dance of the Arrogant Cowboy (encore)-- Joyce Yang, piano from a concert with the Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
eden ahbez: Nature Boy--Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Concert Record Date: 4/1/2017
Gabriel Pierné: Introduction and Variations on a Popular Rondo Donald Sinta Saxophone Quartet Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society, Wolfe Recital Hall - Del Mar College, Corpus Christi, TX
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat Major for Violin, Viola, and Orchestra, K.364 New York Philharmonic; Sheryl Staples, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Jaap van Zweden,
conductor David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, New York City, NY
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00:00 00:02:50 Jay Ungar A Time for Farewell
Thomas Hampson, baritone; Wolfram Rieger, piano THM 5432
10:05:00 00:13:41 George Gershwin Allegro from Piano Concerto in F major
Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705
10:19:00 00:03:52 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Danza rustica
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
10:24:00 00:09:38 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 21
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715
10:36:00 00:05:59 Alan Silvestri The Polar Express: Suite
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
10:42:00 00:03:17 Francis Poulenc Finale from Flute Sonata
The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679
10:46:00 00:05:10 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations: Finale Op 36
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129
10:52:00 00:03:46 Claude Debussy Arabesque No. 1 in E major
Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113
10:57:00 00:01:35 Jerry Gray PEnnsylvania 6-5000
Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506
11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 4, 2016 - From El Paso, Texas, this week’s program opens with a powerhouse performance of the
music of Johannes Brahms performed by a 15-year-old violinist from Texas. We’ll also hear a lyrical new work by a talented teenage composer featuring the underappreciated brass instrument,
the euphonium, and each young musician on the program shares a clip of music that first inspired them to dedicate themselves to musical study
15-year-old violinist Claire Wells from Plano, Texas, performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
18-year-old harpist Adam Phan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Cedar Hill, Texas, performs “Danse des Lutins” by Henriette Renié (1875-1956).
Euphonium player and From the Top Alum, Joe Broom performs “Song of the Ancients” for Euphonium and Piano by 17-year-old composer Karalyn Schubring (b. 1999) from Gilbert, Arizona, with
pianist Christopher O’Riley.
17-year-old flutist Madison Fanning from El Paso, Texas, performs Sicilienne, Op. 78, by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
17-year-old pianist Adrian Liao from San Diego, California, performs Caprice Espagnol, Op.37, by Moritz Moszkowski (1854-1925).
Violinist Claire Wells performs the second movement, Appassionato, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 17, by Josef Suk (1874-1935), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mozart's First (And Fashions); CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Life of Antonin Dvorak
12:09:00 00:08:19 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Overture
Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418
12:19:00 00:12:05 Peter Tchaikovsky Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13
Pablo Heras-Casado Orchestra of St Luke's Harm Mundi 902220
12:34:00 00:15:27 Sir Edward Elgar Cockaigne Overture Op 40
Leonard Slatkin London Philharmonic RCA 60073
12:52:00 00:07:04 Cécile Chaminade Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107
The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679
13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier
13:02:00 00:08:05 Ambroise Thomas Raymond: Overture
Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Decca 421527
13:12:00 00:22:30 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 6 in D
Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5240
13:37:00 00:12:25 Leonardo Leo Cello Concerto in A major
Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Anner Bylsma, cello Atma 2126
13:51:00 00:33:20 Zdenek Fibich Symphony No. 2 in E flat Op 38
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9328
14:27:00 00:10:32 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser
Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525
14:40:00 00:11:32 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: The Ball
Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 10538
14:54:00 00:04:30 Karl Jenkins I'll Make Music
Stephen Layton Polyphony DeutGram 4793232
15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mozart's First (and Fashions)
15:03:00 00:33:16 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Act 3 Op 87
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 410162
15:39:00 00:19:57 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 8 in G major Op 30
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619
16:02:00 00:16:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Suite
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
16:21:00 00:14:30 Frederick the Great Flute Concerto No. 3 in C major
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895
16:39:00 00:19:53 Dmitri Shostakovich Moscow-Cheryomushki: Suite Op 105
Riccardo Chailly Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 452597
17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Tribute to James Horner - In 2015 composer James Horner died at the age of 61. We'll pay tribute to the man who wrote scores for films including
Titanic, Legends of the Fall, Braveheart and more
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Never an Absolution from Titanic, 1997 – Sony SK 91475 - James Horner - London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.
Part III from Pas de Deux, 2014 - Mercury Classics 481 1487 - James Horner: Pas de Deux - James Horner - Mari Samuelsen, violin/Hakon Samuelsen, cello/Royal Liverpool Philharmonic
Orchestra/Vasily Petrenko, cond.
Overture from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, 1982 - Silva Screen Records SSD 1155 - City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.
Main Title from Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, 1985 – Telarc CD-80383 - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
The Ascension from Cocoon, 1985 – Milan 73138 35800-2 - original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.
Willow's Theme from Willow, 1988 - Milan 73138 35800-2 - original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.
Brave Words, Braver Deeds from Glory, 1989 - Virgin Records 86150 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - James Horner - original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.
The Portrait from Titanic, 1987 – Sony SK 60691 - James Horner - James Horner, piano
Re-Entry and Splashdown and End Titles from Apollo 13, 1995 – MCA MCAD-11241 - original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.
Sons of Scotland from Braveheart, 1995 – London G2 48295 - London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.
The destruction of Hometree from Avatar, 2009 - Fox Music 521681 - London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.
Titanic Suite from Titanic, 1997 – Sony SK 60691 - London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.
You don't dream in cryo... from Avatar, 2009 - Fox Music 521681 - original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: September Songs -Characters tell us what it feels like to grow old, while staying young at heart. Great performances
by Chevalier, Walter Huston, Fred Astaire and more
18:00:00 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 John Kander-Fred Ebb Old Folks Company 70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30589
18:02:44 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe I Remember It Well Hermione Gingold, Maurice Chevalier Gigi -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962
18:05:04 Jerry Herman Song in the Sand Gene Barry, George Hearn La Cage Aux Folles -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-4824
18:07:23 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Where Did It Go? J. Mark McVey The Show Goes On -- Original Cast DRG DRG19008
18:11:34 Yip Harburg-Phil Springer Time, You Old Gypsy Man Yip Harburg Courtesy Ernie Harburg N/A N/A
18:14:16 Frank Loesser More I Cannot Wish You Mabel Mercer Mabel…For Always Stanyan SR10108
18:17:15 Burton Lane-A.J.Lerner One More Walk Around the Garden Male Trio Carmelina -- B'way Cast Take Home Tunes THT9224
18:21:04 Stephen Sondheim I'm Still Here Nancy Walker Sondheim: A Musical Tribute RCA RCA60515
18:27:30 Johnny Mercer Something's Gotta Give Fred Astaire Fred Astaire Rarities RCA 2337-2-R
18:30:28 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson September Song Walter Huston American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036
18:32:35 Harold Arlen-Dorothy Fields Let Me Look at You Ezio Pinza Mr. Imperium --Film Soundtrack RCA LM-61
18:35:13 Cole Porter I Sleep Easier Now Charlotte Greenwood Out of This World -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48223
18:38:56 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe I'm Glad I'm Not Young Anymore Alfred Drake Gigi -- 1974 B'way Cast RCA ABL1-0404
18:41:57 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Growing Older Judy Kaye Colette Collage -- Original Cast Varese Sarabande VSD-5473
18:43:35 Jule Styne-Yip Harburg Under the Sunset Tree Vincent Price Darling of the Day -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63334
18:47:54 John Kander-Fred Ebb Yes Mildred Natwick 70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30589
18:52:21 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:15 Bob Merrill Staying Young Walter Pidgeon Take Me Along -- Original B'way Cast RCA 07863-51050
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:25:47 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor Op 44
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415364
19:30:00 00:25:20 Robert Fuchs Serenade No. 4 in G minor Op 51
Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conducting and piano; recorded live in Severance Hall
20:05:00 00:32:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4830716
20:42:00 00:08:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo in D major
English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Mitsuko Uchida, piano Philips 432082
20:55:00 00:34:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4830716
21:33:00 00:26:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93
Rafael Kubelik Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 459463
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad: Ruth Draper narrates “A Class in Greek Poise”… We play some Bennie Hill material we haven’t offered in decades including “The Egg Marketing Board
Tango”… Coyle and Sharp present a street interview about “Musical Animals,” and we offer “In the Mood” by the Hen House Five plus Two”… Jan C. Snow discusses “No Jackets Required”…This Week
in the Media
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
23:02:00 00:08:06 John Corigliano Voyage for Flute & Strings
I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Paul Edmund-Davies, flute Telarc 80421
23:10:00 00:08:05 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 82849
23:20:00 00:08:01 Sir Edward Elgar Romance from Violin Sonata Op 82
Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 63331
23:28:00 00:08:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams Six Studies in English Folk Song
Janet Hilton, clarinet; Keith Swallow, piano Chandos 2419
23:39:00 00:08:08 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895
23:47:00 00:08:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13
CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff Alexander Schimpf, piano CityMusic 2013
23:56:00 00:02:04 Johannes Brahms Sapphische Ode Op 94
Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664