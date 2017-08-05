© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 08-05-2017

Published August 5, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00    00:31:03    Edvard Grieg    Symphonic Dances Op 64        
Neeme Järvi    Gothenburg Symphony    DeutGram     419431

00:36:00    00:24:03    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Tempest Op 18        
Pablo Heras-Casado    Orchestra of St Luke's    Harm Mundi     902220

01:03:00    00:27:06    Robert Schumann    Piano Quartet in E flat major  Op 47    
Cleveland Quartet        Emanuel Ax, piano; Members of    RCA     6498

01:33:00    00:46:03    Igor Stravinsky    The Firebird        
Pierre Boulez    Chicago Symphony Orchestra    DeutGram     437850

02:22:00    00:41:13    Ludwig van Beethoven    Septet in E flat major  Op 20    
Berlin Philharmonic Octet        Members of    Philips     4788977

03:06:00    00:28:05    Darius Milhaud    Symphonie No. 2 Op 247        
Michel Plasson    Orch du Capitole de Toulouse    DeutGram     435437

03:37:00    00:28:57    Peter Tchaikovsky    Concert Fantasy in G major  Op 56    
Philharmonia Orchestra    Vladimir Fedoseyev    Mikhail Pletnev, piano    VirginClas     61463

04:09:00    00:46:09    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Symphony No.  2 in E minor  Op 27        
Nikolai Sokoloff    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     75

04:58:00    00:24:02    Camille Saint-Saëns    Piano Concerto No.  2 in G minor  Op 22    
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Yoel Levi    André Watts, piano    Telarc     80386

05:25:00    00:16:02    Ernest Chausson    Poème Op 25    Monte Carlo Philharmonic    
Yakov Kreizberg    Julia Fischer, violin    Decca     15535

05:44:00    00:04:01    Johannes Brahms    Intermezzo in E minor  Op 116            
Stanislav Khristenko, piano    Steinway     30032

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Isaac Albeniz: Catalonia    
Orquesta Sinfonica de Barcelona Nacional de Catalunya      Jaime Martin       Tritó                     0078
                           
06:07:57 Astor Piazzolla: Tango Suite for 2 Guitars     
Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars                                                 Nonesuch                  79116                         

06:24:18 Edouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole, Op. 21   
 Alexandre Da Costa, violin; Spanish Radio & TV Orchestra   Carlos Kalmar      Warner Classics           2564657114 

07:00:50 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador  Ese viril con pan    
Ensemble Villancico    Peter Pontvik      CPO                       777568
     
07:03:33 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador  Tono triste para oración   
Ensemble Villancico      Peter Pontvik      CPO                       777568
      
07:07:58 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador  Canción de una pastorita al Niño Dios  
 Ensemble Villancico     Peter Pontvik      CPO                       777568
     
07:12:18 Manuel de Falla     Cuatro piezas españolas    
Judith Jauregui, piano    Berli                     001

07:29:49 Camille Saint-Saens    Cello Sonata No. 1 in A Minor    
Sol Gabetta, cello; Munich Radio Orchestra                 Ari Rasilainen     RCA                       686900

07:51:09 Sebastian de Yradier: La Paloma    
Angel Romero, guitar     Delos                     3294 
                    
07:54:06 Ernesto Cordero: Pregunta y Mapeye  
Angel Romero, guitar     Delos                     3294     

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 2 in A major, Op. 13: Movement 3-- Juilliard String Quartet 

Joseph Canteloube: Rustiques for oboe, clarinet, and bassoon-- Olmos Ensemble: Paul Lueders, oboe; Ilya Shterenberg, clarinet; Sharon Kuster, bassoon Olmos Ensemble, First Unitarian
Universalist Church, San Antonio, TX 

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor, op. 25-- Saleem Ashkar, piano; Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolaj Znaider, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg 

Carlos Guastavino (arr. Mimi Stillman / Gideon Whitehead): El Sampedrino-- Dolce Suono Ensemble: Mimi Stillman, flute; Gideon Whitehead, guitar Dolce Suono Ensemble, Gould Rehearsal Hall,
Lenfest Hall, Curtis Institute of Music, Philadelphia, PA 

Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas Op. 2, No. 3: Dance of the Arrogant Cowboy (encore)-- Joyce Yang, piano from a concert with the Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

eden ahbez: Nature Boy--Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Concert Record Date: 4/1/2017 

Gabriel Pierné: Introduction and Variations on a Popular Rondo Donald Sinta Saxophone Quartet Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society, Wolfe Recital Hall - Del Mar College, Corpus Christi, TX 

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat Major for Violin, Viola, and Orchestra, K.364 New York Philharmonic; Sheryl Staples, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Jaap van Zweden,
conductor David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, New York City, NY 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00    00:02:50    Jay Ungar    A Time for Farewell            
Thomas Hampson, baritone; Wolfram Rieger, piano    THM     5432

10:05:00    00:13:41    George Gershwin    Allegro from Piano Concerto in F major     
Buffalo Philharmonic    JoAnn Falletta    Orion Weiss, piano    Naxos     559705

10:19:00    00:03:52    Ottorino Respighi    Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Danza rustica        
Jesús López-Cobos    Lausanne Chamber Orchestra    Telarc     80309

10:24:00    00:09:38    Ludwig van Beethoven    Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 21        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     373715

10:36:00    00:05:59    Alan Silvestri    The Polar Express: Suite    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2014

10:42:00    00:03:17    Francis Poulenc    Finale from Flute Sonata    
The Hague Philharmonic    Neeme Järvi    Sharon Bezaly, flute    Bis     1679

10:46:00    00:05:10    Sir Edward Elgar    Enigma Variations: Finale Op 36        
Michael Stern    Kansas City Symphony    Reference     129

10:52:00    00:03:46    Claude Debussy    Arabesque No.  1 in E major             
Kotaro Fukuma, piano    Hortus     113

10:57:00    00:01:35    Jerry Gray    PEnnsylvania 6-5000        
Howard Griffiths    Brandenburg State Orchestra    Klanglogo     1506

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 4, 2016 - From El Paso, Texas, this week’s program opens with a powerhouse performance of the
music of Johannes Brahms performed by a 15-year-old violinist from Texas. We’ll also hear a lyrical new work by a talented teenage composer featuring the underappreciated brass instrument,
the euphonium, and each young musician on the program shares a clip of music that first inspired them to dedicate themselves to musical study

15-year-old violinist Claire Wells from Plano, Texas, performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.  

18-year-old harpist Adam Phan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Cedar Hill, Texas, performs “Danse des Lutins” by Henriette Renié (1875-1956).

Euphonium player and From the Top Alum, Joe Broom performs “Song of the Ancients” for Euphonium and Piano by 17-year-old composer Karalyn Schubring (b. 1999) from Gilbert, Arizona, with
pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old flutist Madison Fanning from El Paso, Texas, performs Sicilienne, Op. 78, by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old pianist Adrian Liao from San Diego, California, performs Caprice Espagnol, Op.37, by Moritz Moszkowski (1854-1925).

Violinist Claire Wells performs the second movement, Appassionato, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 17, by Josef Suk (1874-1935), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mozart's First (And Fashions); CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Life of Antonin Dvorak

12:09:00    00:08:19    Ambroise Thomas    Mignon: Overture        
Lance Friedel    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Naxos     573418

12:19:00    00:12:05    Peter Tchaikovsky    Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13        
Pablo Heras-Casado    Orchestra of St Luke's    Harm Mundi     902220

12:34:00    00:15:27    Sir Edward Elgar    Cockaigne Overture Op 40        
Leonard Slatkin    London Philharmonic    RCA     60073

12:52:00    00:07:04    Cécile Chaminade    Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107    
The Hague Philharmonic    Neeme Järvi    Sharon Bezaly, flute    Bis     1679

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00    00:08:05    Ambroise Thomas    Raymond: Overture        
Charles Dutoit    Montreal Symphony    Decca     421527

13:12:00    00:22:30    Franz Joseph Haydn    Symphony No.  6 in D        
Ádám Fischer    Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch    Nimbus     5240

13:37:00    00:12:25    Leonardo Leo    Cello Concerto in A major     
Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra    Jeanne Lamon    Anner Bylsma, cello    Atma     2126

13:51:00    00:33:20    Zdenek Fibich    Symphony No.  2 in E flat Op 38        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9328

14:27:00    00:10:32    Franz Liszt    Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser            
Daniel Barenboim, piano    DeutGram     4779525

14:40:00    00:11:32    Sergei Prokofiev    War and Peace: The Ball        
Neeme Järvi    Philharmonia Orchestra    Chandos     10538

14:54:00    00:04:30    Karl Jenkins    I'll Make Music        
Stephen Layton    Polyphony    DeutGram     4793232

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mozart's First (and Fashions)

15:03:00    00:33:16    Sergei Prokofiev    Cinderella: Act 3 Op 87        
Vladimir Ashkenazy    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     410162

15:39:00    00:19:57    Ludwig van Beethoven    Violin Sonata No.  8 in G major  Op 30            
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano    DeutGram     457619

16:02:00    00:16:16    Aram Khachaturian    Masquerade: Suite        
Neeme Järvi    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Chandos     8542

16:21:00    00:14:30    Frederick the Great    Flute Concerto No. 3 in C major     
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra    Peter Schreier    Patrick Gallois, flute    DeutGram     439895

16:39:00    00:19:53    Dmitri Shostakovich    Moscow-Cheryomushki: Suite Op 105        
Riccardo Chailly    Philadelphia Orchestra    Decca     452597

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Tribute to James Horner - In 2015 composer James Horner died at the age of 61. We'll pay tribute to the man who wrote scores for films including
Titanic, Legends of the Fall, Braveheart and more

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Never an Absolution from Titanic, 1997 – Sony SK 91475 - James Horner - London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

Part III from Pas de Deux, 2014 - Mercury Classics 481 1487 - James Horner: Pas de Deux - James Horner - Mari Samuelsen, violin/Hakon Samuelsen, cello/Royal Liverpool Philharmonic
Orchestra/Vasily Petrenko, cond.

Overture from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, 1982 - Silva Screen Records SSD 1155 - City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Main Title from Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, 1985 – Telarc CD-80383 - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Ascension from Cocoon, 1985 – Milan 73138 35800-2 - original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Willow's Theme from Willow, 1988 - Milan 73138 35800-2 - original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Brave Words, Braver Deeds from Glory, 1989 - Virgin Records 86150 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - James Horner - original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

The Portrait from Titanic, 1987 – Sony SK 60691 - James Horner - James Horner, piano

Re-Entry and Splashdown and End Titles from Apollo 13, 1995 – MCA MCAD-11241 - original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Sons of Scotland from Braveheart, 1995 – London G2 48295 - London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

The destruction of Hometree from Avatar, 2009 - Fox Music 521681 - London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

Titanic Suite from Titanic, 1997 – Sony SK 60691 - London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

You don't dream in cryo... from Avatar, 2009 - Fox Music 521681 - original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: September Songs -Characters tell us what it feels like to grow old, while staying young at heart. Great performances
by Chevalier, Walter Huston, Fred Astaire and more

18:00:00    George and Ira Gershwin    Fascinating Rhythm    Wllliam Bolcom    Songs by Gershwin    Nonesuch    979151-2
                                
18:00:54    John Kander-Fred Ebb    Old Folks    Company    70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast    Sony    SK30589
18:02:44    A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe    I Remember It Well    Hermione Gingold, Maurice Chevalier    Gigi -- Film Soundtrack    Rhino    R271962

18:05:04    Jerry Herman    Song in the Sand    Gene Barry, George Hearn    La Cage Aux Folles -- Original B'way Cast    RCA    RCD1-4824

18:07:23    Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt    Where Did It Go?    J. Mark McVey    The Show Goes On -- Original Cast    DRG    DRG19008

18:11:34    Yip Harburg-Phil Springer    Time, You Old Gypsy Man    Yip Harburg    Courtesy Ernie Harburg    N/A    N/A

18:14:16    Frank Loesser    More I Cannot Wish You    Mabel Mercer    Mabel…For Always    Stanyan    SR10108

18:17:15    Burton Lane-A.J.Lerner    One More Walk Around the Garden    Male Trio    Carmelina -- B'way Cast    Take Home Tunes    THT9224

18:21:04    Stephen Sondheim    I'm Still Here    Nancy Walker    Sondheim: A Musical Tribute    RCA    RCA60515
                                
18:27:30    Johnny Mercer    Something's Gotta Give    Fred Astaire    Fred Astaire Rarities    RCA    2337-2-R

18:30:28    Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson    September Song    Walter Huston    American Musical Theater    Smithsonian    RD036

18:32:35    Harold Arlen-Dorothy Fields    Let Me Look at You    Ezio Pinza    Mr. Imperium --Film Soundtrack    RCA    LM-61

18:35:13    Cole Porter    I Sleep Easier Now    Charlotte Greenwood    Out of This World -- Original B'way Cast    Sony    SK48223

18:38:56    A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe    I'm Glad I'm Not Young Anymore    Alfred Drake    Gigi -- 1974 B'way Cast    RCA    ABL1-0404

18:41:57    Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt    Growing Older    Judy Kaye    Colette Collage -- Original Cast    Varese Sarabande    VSD-5473

18:43:35    Jule Styne-Yip Harburg    Under the Sunset Tree    Vincent Price    Darling of the Day -- Original B'way Cast    RCA    09026-63334

18:47:54    John Kander-Fred Ebb    Yes    Mildred Natwick    70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast    Sony    SK30589
                                
18:52:21    George and Ira Gershwin    Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell    Gershwin Fantasy    Sony    SK60659
                                
18:53:15    Bob Merrill    Staying Young    Walter Pidgeon    Take Me Along -- Original B'way Cast    RCA    07863-51050

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:25:47    Antonín Dvorák    Serenade for Winds in D minor  Op 44            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     415364

19:30:00    00:25:20    Robert Fuchs    Serenade No. 4 in G minor  Op 51        
Christian Ludwig    Cologne Chamber Orchestra    Naxos     572607

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conducting and piano; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00    00:32:35    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major     
Cleveland Orchestra    Mitsuko Uchida    Mitsuko Uchida, piano    Decca     4830716

20:42:00    00:08:22    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Rondo in D major     
English Chamber Orchestra    Jeffrey Tate    Mitsuko Uchida, piano    Philips     432082

20:55:00    00:34:19    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major     
Cleveland Orchestra    Mitsuko Uchida    Mitsuko Uchida, piano    Decca     4830716

21:33:00    00:26:03    Ludwig van Beethoven    Symphony No.  8 in F major  Op 93        
Rafael Kubelik    Cleveland Orchestra    DeutGram     459463

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad: Ruth Draper narrates “A Class in Greek Poise”… We play some Bennie Hill material we haven’t offered in decades including “The Egg Marketing Board
Tango”… Coyle and Sharp present a street interview about “Musical Animals,” and we offer “In the Mood” by the Hen House Five plus Two”… Jan C. Snow discusses “No Jackets Required”…This Week
in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00    00:08:06    John Corigliano    Voyage for Flute & Strings    
I Fiamminghi    Rudolf Werthen    Paul Edmund-Davies, flute    Telarc     80421

23:10:00    00:08:05    Arthur Honegger    Pastorale d'été        
Leonard Bernstein    New York Philharmonic    Sony     82849

23:20:00    00:08:01    Sir Edward Elgar    Romance from Violin Sonata Op 82            
Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano    Sony     63331

23:28:00    00:08:36    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Six Studies in English Folk Song            
Janet Hilton, clarinet; Keith Swallow, piano    Chandos     2419

23:39:00    00:08:08    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach    Largo from Flute Concerto    
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra    Peter Schreier    Patrick Gallois, flute    DeutGram     439895

23:47:00    00:08:14    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13    
CityMusic Cleveland    Joel Smirnoff    Alexander Schimpf, piano    CityMusic     2013

23:56:00    00:02:04    Johannes Brahms    Sapphische Ode Op 94            
Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano    Telarc     32664