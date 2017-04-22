Program Guide 04-22-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:19:46 Paul Dukas La Péri Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80515

00:24:00 00:38:11 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 7 in D minor Op 70 Andrés Orozco-Estrada Houston Symphony PentaTone 578

01:04:00 00:11:15 Frederick Delius A Song of Summer Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119

01:18:00 00:20:28 Johannes Brahms Violin Sonata No. 3 in D minor Op 108 Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Hephzibah Menuhin, piano BBC 395

01:41:00 00:52:23 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14 Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 453432

02:36:00 00:32:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C major Yehudi Menuhin Sinfonia Varsovia VirginClas 91082

03:10:00 00:25:35 Sir William Walton Viola Concerto in A minor New Philharmonia Orchestra Sir William Walton Yehudi Menuhin, viola Warner 555052

03:38:00 00:50:22 Michael Praetorius Dances from 'Terpsichore' New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

04:31:00 00:22:17 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 93 in D Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4778117

05:04:00 00:40:06 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77 Lucerne Festival Orchestra Wilhelm Furtwängler Yehudi Menuhin, violin Warner 555052

05:47:00 00:04:40 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Danse villageoise Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

05:53:00 00:06:19 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50 Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Listen this time for a mass by Francisco Guerrero, sonatas by Antonio Soler, and a ballet suite by the Spanish composer Rodolfo Halffter.

Esta vez escuche una missa por Francisco Guerro, sonatas por Antonio Soler, y una suite de ballet por el compositor español Rodolfo Halffter.

06:00:50 Francisco Guerrero: Missa Simile est regnum coelorum Choir of the Church of the Advent Edith Ho ARSIS CD 113

06:26:18 Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 12 in F# Major (Allegro) Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano Melodiya 74321 3321

06:29:08 Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 2 in C# Minor (Allegro Moderato) Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano Melodiya 74321 3321

06:32:18 Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 11 in G Minor (Allegro) Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano Melodiya 74321 3321

06:37:52 Rodolfo Halffter: Don Lindo de Almería, suite, Op. 7b Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria Luis Herrera de la Fuente Guild 7211

07:00:50 Joaquín Turina: La Procesion del Rocio, Op. 9 Orquesta Nacional de España Ataúlfo Argenta Vocacion CDNS-214

07:10:51 David del Puerto: Viento de Primavera Adam Levin, guitar Gober GOB-MFOTI

07:18:17 Código Trujillo del Perú Siglo XVII Cachua a Duo y a Cuatro: Niño il Mijor que logrado" Hespèrion XX Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9876

07:21:48 Código Trujillo del Perú Siglo XVII Cachua a Voz y Bajo: Dennos Lecencia Señores" Hespèrion XX Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9876

07:25:17 Guabina de Vélez: Canto Tradicional: Colombia Hespèrion XX Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9876

07:26:53 Santiago de Murcia: Cumbes for Guitar Hespèrion XX Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9876

07:30:53 Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e, Op. 64 Philippe Quint, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria Carlos Miguel Prieto Avanticlassic 10362

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights-- San Francisco Symphony; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Album: MTT Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68288 Music: 04:35

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Oboe in E Minor, TWV 51:e1-- James Austin Smith, oboe; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Livia Sohn, violin; Gabriela Diaz, viola; David Ying, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston SC Music: 11:19

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Roger Reynolds from Ashland, VA Music: 9:14

Erik Satie: Gymnopedie No. 1--Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Jean-Yves Thibaudet: Satie Decca 470290 Music: 3:37

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85: Movements 3 & 4--Gautier Capucon, cello; San Francisco Symphony; Charles Dutoit, conductor Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA Music: 18:27

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Claude Debussy: Trois Chansons--Center City Brass Quintet; Anthony DiLorenzo, trumpet; Geoffrey Hardcastle, trumpet; Richard King, horn; Ko-Ichiro Yamamoto, trombone; Craig Knox, tuba University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 5:55

Henry Purcell: Six Keyboard Lessons--Fabio Zanon, guitar Americas Society, Salon Simon Bolivar, New York, NY Music: 6:31

Osvaldo Golijov: Azul--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Michael Ward-Bergeman, hyper-accordion; Jamey Haddad, percussion; Cyro Baptista, percussion; The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor Album: Azul

Warner Classics 559989 Music: 28:17

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:04:30 Jerome Kern The Song is You Manhattan String Quartet Newport 60033

10:04:00 00:12:54 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9270

10:19:00 00:03:08 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 7 in C minor Op 46 Rafael Kubelik Bavarian Radio Symphony DeutGram 4793449

10:25:00 00:11:32 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

10:37:00 00:03:35 George Frideric Handel Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347

10:43:00 00:08:13 Pablo de Sarasate Zigeunerweisen Op 20 Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Gil Shaham, violin Canary 7

10:52:00 00:03:53 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 3, 2017 - From Buffalo, New York this week’s episode features some of the best young musicians in the country performing concerto repertoire with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of JoAnn Falletta. A 15-year-old pianist performs a frothy piano concerto movement by Beethoven, a teenage cellist, who’s parents are actually players in the orchestra, performs Shostakovich … and the Buffalo Phil plays a new work by an 18-year-old composer

18-year-old cellist Drew Cone from Buffalo, New York performs the first movement, Allegretto, from Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major, Opus 107, by Dmitri Shostoakovitch with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

15-year-old pianist Nathan Lee from Sammamish, Washington performs the third movement, Rondo, Molto allegro, from Piano Concerto No. 2 in Bb Major, Op. 19, by Ludwig Beethoven with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

17-year-old violinst Christophe Koenig from East Aurora, New York and his teacher, Amy Glidden, perform the first movement, Vivace, from Concerto for Two Violins, Strings, and Continuo in D minor, BWV 1043 by J.S. Bach with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

18-year-old horn player Elisabeth Pesavento from Redmond, Washington performs the second movement, Scherzo: Allegro, from the Horn Trio in E-flat major, Op.40 by Johannes Brahms with the Concertmaster of the Buffalo Philharmonic, Dennis Kim, and pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old composer Ethan Treimam from Santa Monica, California premiers two original compositions, “Saturn’s Rings” and “Sunrise in the Arctic”, with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Tchaikovsky's "Strange Themes" in Manhattan; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Bees and the Birds

12:09:00 00:07:56 Jean Sibelius Karelia Overture Op 10 Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 7765

12:20:00 00:10:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Violin Concerto Op 61 Philharmonia Orchestra Wilhelm Furtwängler Yehudi Menuhin, violin Warner 1

12:33:00 00:07:38 Giuseppe Torelli Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets in C major Adrian Chandler La Serenissima Avie 2371

12:43:00 00:15:07 Sir Arnold Bax Tintagel Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10122

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin

Conductor: Robin Ticciati

Production: Deborah Warner

Onegin: Peter Mattei

Tatiana: Anna Netrebko

Olga: Elena Maximova

Lenski: Alexey Dolgov

Gremin: Štefan Kocán

16:54 OPERA ENCORE: Singers from Cleveland Opera Theater presents highlights from their production of Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, April 28 & 30 - Marian Vogel, Susanna; Rachel E. Copeland, Countess; Amanda Fink, Cherubino; Christopher Holmes, Figaro; Tatiana Loisha, piano; Domenico Boyagian, Music Director and production conductor

Voi che sapete

Non più andrai

Porgi amor

Deh vieni non tardar

17:22 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Machiavellian Manipulations - Movies about people who seek power and manipulate those who have it, including The Cabin in the Woods, The Wizard of Oz, Macbeth, Othello and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Youth from The Cabin in the Woods, 2012 Varese Sarabande 302 067 145 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack David Julyan original soundtrack recording/Nick Ingman, cond.

Main Title Theme and Truth and Lies from House of Cards, 2013 Varese Sarabande 302 067 191 2 Music From The Netflix Original Series Jeff Beal Hollywood Studio Symphony/Jeff Beal, cond.

Main Title and Delirious Escape/End Title from The Wizard of Oz, 1939 WaterTower Music WTM 39276 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Herbert Stothart MGM Studio Orchestra/Herbert Stothart, cond.

Macbeth from Macbeth, 2015 Decca B0024045-02 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Jed Kurzel London Contemporary Orchestra/Hugh Brunt, cond.

Dream is Collapsing and Time from Inception, 2010 Reprise/Water Tower Music 524667-2 Music From The Motion Picture Hans Zimmer original soundtrack recording/Matt Dunkley, cond.

2019

Trutalk, It's a Life, Raising the Sail and Truman Sets Sail from The Truman Show, 1998 Milan Records 7313835850-2 Music From The Motion Picture Burkhard Dallwitz/Philip Glass original soundtrack recording

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams' Greatest Hits John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating John Kander (Part 2)

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:02:47 00:01:43 John Kander-Greg Pierce People Like Us John Kander, Greg Pierce John Kander: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3105

18:07:39 00:00:51 Marc Blitzstein Francie Michael Loring, Norma Green No for an Answer -- Original Cast AEI CD031

18:09:13 00:05:21 John Kander-Fred Ebb The Scottsboro Boys Company The Scottsboro Boys -- Original B'way Cast Jay CDJay1421

18:15:22 00:03:46 John Kander-Fred Ebb The Joke Peter Frechette Flora the Red Menace -- 1987 Cast Jay CDJay1336

18:20:04 00:03:00 John Kander-Fred Ebb Walking Among My Yesterdays Robert Goulet The Happy Time -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61016

18:23:02 00:04:23 John Kander-Fred Ebb Seeing Things Robert Goulet, Julie Gregg The Happy Time -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61016

18:30:07 00:02:51 John Kander-Fred Ebb A Quiet Thing John Kander John Kander: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3105

18:35:00 00:02:02 John Kander-Fred Ebb Windwpanes of Rose John Kander John Kander: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3105

18:40:01 00:04:14 John Kander-Fred Ebb The Butterfly Debbie Shapiro, Robert Westenberg Zorba -- Broadway Revival RCA RCD1-4732

18:44:10 00:03:13 John Kander-Fred Ebb Woman Anthony Quinn Zorba -- Broadway Revival RCA RCD1-4732

18:48:14 00:03:11 John Kander-Fred Ebb Maybe This Time Liza Minnelli Cabaret -- Film Soundtrack Hip-O 76744-00272

18:51:46 00:01:14 John Kander Minstrel March Orchestra The Scottsboro Boys -- Original B'way Cast Jay CDJay1421

18:53:15 00:03:46 John Kander-Fred Ebb Filler: All That Jazz Karen Ziemba, Jim Walton, Bob Cuccioli And the Word Goes 'Round -- Original Cast RCA 09026-60904

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:13:32 Léo Delibes Le Roi s'amuse: Suite Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 158

19:18:00 00:36:20 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 7 in D minor Op 70 Sir Colin Davis Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Sir Andrew Davis, conductor; Frank Rosenwein, oboe; Mark Kosower, cello; Wesley Colllins, viola, live from Severance Hall

20:05:00 00:16:36 Frederick Delius Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody

20:25:00 00:19:48 Ralph Vaughan Williams Oboe Concerto in A minor

21:05:00 00:43:51 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35

21:40:00 00:08:40 Claude Debussy Nuages (Clouds) from Three Nocturnes New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We hear the late Stuart McLean’s story “Emil.” Andy Griffith offers his visions of “Andy and Cleopatra” and “Hamlet”… Mark Levy talks about “Those Commercials... This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:09:40 Sir Arnold Bax Elegiac Trio Maarika Järvi, flute; Paul Cortese, viola; Marie-Pierre Langlamet, harp Chandos 9395

23:11:00 00:07:43 Frederick Delius Caprice & Elegy Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin János Starker, cello RCA 63665

23:22:00 00:08:52 Franz Schubert Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21 Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977

23:30:00 00:06:39 Peter Tchaikovsky Canzonetta from Violin Concerto Op 35 Royal Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult Yehudi Menuhin, violin Warner 1

23:40:00 00:04:33 Pablo Casals Song of the Birds St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

23:44:00 00:10:45 Frederick Delius Late Swallows Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119

23:57:00 00:02:52 Lucien Durosoir Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139