Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 04-22-2017

Published April 22, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:19:46            Paul Dukas       La Péri              Jesús López-Cobos      Cincinnati Symphony            Telarc   80515

00:24:00            00:38:11            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  7 in D minor  Op 70                    Andrés Orozco-Estrada Houston Symphony       PentaTone        578

01:04:00            00:11:15            Frederick Delius            A Song of Summer                    Sir John Barbirolli          Hallé Orchestra          EMI      65119

01:18:00            00:20:28            Johannes Brahms          Violin Sonata No.  3 in D minor  Op 108                          Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Hephzibah Menuhin, piano         BBC     395

01:41:00            00:52:23            Hector Berlioz   Symphonie fantastique Op 14                Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         453432

02:36:00            00:32:15            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 41 in C major                  Yehudi Menuhin            Sinfonia Varsovia          VirginClas         91082

03:10:00            00:25:35            Sir William Walton         Viola Concerto in A minor          New Philharmonia Orchestra            Sir William Walton         Yehudi Menuhin, viola   Warner  555052

03:38:00            00:50:22            Michael Praetorius         Dances from 'Terpsichore'                                 New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

04:31:00            00:22:17            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 93 in D               Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe      DeutGram         4778117

05:04:00            00:40:06            Johannes Brahms          Violin Concerto in D major  Op 77           Lucerne Festival Orchestra          Wilhelm Furtwängler      Yehudi Menuhin, violin  Warner  555052

05:47:00            00:04:40            Emmanuel Chabrier       Suite pastorale: Danse villageoise                      Neeme Järvi            Orch de la Suisse Romande       Chandos           5122

05:53:00            00:06:19            Gabriel Fauré    Pavane Op 50               Michael Tilson Thomas  San Francisco Symphony        SF Sym 60

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Listen this time for a mass by Francisco Guerrero, sonatas by Antonio Soler, and a ballet suite by the Spanish composer Rodolfo Halffter.

Esta vez escuche una missa por Francisco Guerro, sonatas por Antonio Soler, y una suite de ballet por el compositor español Rodolfo Halffter.

06:00:50 Francisco Guerrero: Missa Simile est regnum coelorum  Choir of the Church of the Advent  Edith Ho   ARSIS CD 113                   

06:26:18 Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 12 in F# Major (Allegro) Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano  Melodiya 74321 3321  

06:29:08 Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 2 in C# Minor (Allegro Moderato)  Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano  Melodiya 74321 3321   

06:32:18 Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 11 in G Minor (Allegro)  Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano  Melodiya  74321 3321   

06:37:52 Rodolfo Halffter: Don Lindo de Almería, suite, Op. 7b  Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria  Luis Herrera de la Fuente  Guild 7211                     

07:00:50 Joaquín Turina: La Procesion del Rocio, Op. 9  Orquesta Nacional de España  Ataúlfo Argenta  Vocacion  CDNS-214                                

07:10:51 David del Puerto: Viento de Primavera  Adam Levin, guitar  Gober  GOB-MFOTI                                       

07:18:17 Código Trujillo del Perú Siglo XVII Cachua a Duo y a Cuatro: Niño il Mijor que logrado" Hespèrion XX  Jordi Savall  Alia Vox 9876                                    

07:21:48 Código Trujillo del Perú Siglo XVII Cachua a Voz y Bajo: Dennos Lecencia Señores" Hespèrion XX  Jordi Savall  Alia Vox 9876                                    

07:25:17 Guabina de Vélez: Canto Tradicional: Colombia  Hespèrion XX  Jordi Savall  Alia Vox  9876                                   

07:26:53 Santiago de Murcia: Cumbes for Guitar  Hespèrion XX  Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9876                                  

07:30:53 Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e, Op. 64  Philippe Quint, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria  Carlos Miguel Prieto  Avanticlassic 10362                     

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights-- San Francisco Symphony; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Album: MTT Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68288 Music: 04:35

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Oboe in E Minor, TWV 51:e1-- James Austin Smith, oboe; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Livia Sohn, violin; Gabriela Diaz, viola; David Ying, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston SC Music: 11:19

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Roger Reynolds from Ashland, VA Music: 9:14

Erik Satie: Gymnopedie No. 1--Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Jean-Yves Thibaudet: Satie Decca 470290 Music: 3:37

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85: Movements 3 & 4--Gautier Capucon, cello; San Francisco Symphony; Charles Dutoit, conductor Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA Music: 18:27

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Claude Debussy: Trois Chansons--Center City Brass Quintet; Anthony DiLorenzo, trumpet; Geoffrey Hardcastle, trumpet; Richard King, horn; Ko-Ichiro Yamamoto, trombone; Craig Knox, tuba University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 5:55

Henry Purcell: Six Keyboard Lessons--Fabio Zanon, guitar Americas Society, Salon Simon Bolivar, New York, NY Music: 6:31

Osvaldo Golijov: Azul--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Michael Ward-Bergeman, hyper-accordion; Jamey Haddad, percussion; Cyro Baptista, percussion; The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor Album: Azul

Warner Classics 559989 Music: 28:17

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:04:30            Jerome Kern     The Song is You                                   Manhattan String Quartet            Newport            60033

10:04:00            00:12:54            Gustav Holst     St. Paul's Suite Op 29                Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia            Chandos           9270

10:19:00            00:03:08            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  7 in C minor  Op 46                        Rafael Kubelik Bavarian Radio Symphony        DeutGram         4793449

10:25:00            00:11:32            Gioacchino Rossini        William Tell: Overture                 Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia            Naxos   570934

10:37:00            00:03:35            George Frideric Handel  Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba             Robert Moody            Canadian Brass Ensemble         OpeningDay      7347

10:43:00            00:08:13            Pablo de Sarasate         Zigeunerweisen Op 20   Orchestra of Castille & Leon            Alejandro Posada          Gil Shaham, violin         Canary  7

10:52:00            00:03:53            Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the                           Vanessa Perez, piano     Steinway           30036

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 3, 2017 - From Buffalo, New York this week’s episode features some of the best young musicians in the country performing concerto repertoire with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of JoAnn Falletta. A 15-year-old pianist performs a frothy piano concerto movement by Beethoven, a teenage cellist, who’s parents are actually players in the orchestra, performs Shostakovich … and the Buffalo Phil plays a new work by an 18-year-old composer

18-year-old cellist Drew Cone from Buffalo, New York performs the first movement, Allegretto, from Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major, Opus 107, by Dmitri Shostoakovitch with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

15-year-old pianist Nathan Lee from Sammamish, Washington performs the third movement, Rondo, Molto allegro, from Piano Concerto No. 2 in Bb Major, Op. 19, by Ludwig Beethoven with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

17-year-old violinst Christophe Koenig from East Aurora, New York and his teacher, Amy Glidden, perform the first movement, Vivace, from Concerto for Two Violins, Strings, and Continuo in D minor, BWV 1043 by J.S. Bach with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

18-year-old horn player Elisabeth Pesavento from Redmond, Washington performs the second movement, Scherzo: Allegro, from the Horn Trio in E-flat major, Op.40 by Johannes Brahms with the Concertmaster of the Buffalo Philharmonic, Dennis Kim, and pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old composer Ethan Treimam from Santa Monica, California premiers two original compositions, “Saturn’s Rings” and “Sunrise in the Arctic”, with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Tchaikovsky's "Strange Themes" in Manhattan; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Bees and the Birds

12:09:00            00:07:56            Jean Sibelius    Karelia Overture Op 10              Jukka-Pekka Saraste     Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA     7765

12:20:00            00:10:20            Ludwig van Beethoven   Rondo from Violin Concerto Op 61         Philharmonia Orchestra          Wilhelm Furtwängler      Yehudi Menuhin, violin  Warner  1

12:33:00            00:07:38            Giuseppe Torelli            Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets in C major                     Adrian Chandler           La Serenissima Avie      2371

12:43:00            00:15:07            Sir Arnold Bax   Tintagel             Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic         Chandos            10122

 

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin

Conductor: Robin Ticciati

Production: Deborah Warner

Onegin: Peter Mattei

Tatiana: Anna Netrebko

Olga: Elena Maximova

Lenski: Alexey Dolgov

Gremin: Štefan Kocán

 

16:54 OPERA ENCORE: Singers from Cleveland Opera Theater presents highlights from their production of Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, April 28 & 30 - Marian Vogel, Susanna; Rachel E. Copeland, Countess; Amanda Fink, Cherubino; Christopher Holmes, Figaro; Tatiana Loisha, piano; Domenico Boyagian, Music Director and production conductor

Voi che sapete

Non più andrai

Porgi amor

Deh vieni non tardar

 

17:22 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Machiavellian Manipulations - Movies about people who seek power and manipulate those who have it, including The Cabin in the Woods, The Wizard of Oz, Macbeth, Othello and more
20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Youth from The Cabin in the Woods, 2012  Varese Sarabande 302 067 145 2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  David Julyan  original soundtrack recording/Nick Ingman, cond.

Main Title Theme and Truth and Lies from House of Cards, 2013  Varese Sarabande 302 067 191 2  Music From The Netflix Original Series  Jeff Beal  Hollywood Studio Symphony/Jeff Beal, cond.

Main Title and Delirious Escape/End Title from The Wizard of Oz, 1939  WaterTower Music WTM 39276  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Herbert Stothart  MGM Studio Orchestra/Herbert Stothart, cond.

Macbeth from Macbeth, 2015  Decca B0024045-02  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Jed Kurzel  London Contemporary Orchestra/Hugh Brunt, cond.

Dream is Collapsing and Time from Inception, 2010  Reprise/Water Tower Music 524667-2  Music From The Motion Picture  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack recording/Matt Dunkley, cond.

Trutalk, It's a Life, Raising the Sail and Truman Sets Sail from The Truman Show, 1998  Milan Records 7313835850-2  Music From The Motion Picture  Burkhard Dallwitz/Philip Glass  original soundtrack recording

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977  Sony Classical S2K 51333  John Williams' Greatest Hits  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating John Kander (Part 2)

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:02:47            00:01:43            John Kander-Greg Pierce           People Like Us  John Kander, Greg Pierce          John Kander: Hidden Treasures          Harbinger          HCD3105

18:07:39            00:00:51            Marc Blitzstein   Francie Michael Loring, Norma Green     No for an Answer -- Original Cast     AEI       CD031

18:09:13            00:05:21            John Kander-Fred Ebb  The Scottsboro Boys    Company          The Scottsboro Boys -- Original B'way Cast     Jay       CDJay1421

18:15:22            00:03:46            John Kander-Fred Ebb  The Joke          Peter Frechette Flora the Red Menace -- 1987 Cast     Jay       CDJay1336

18:20:04            00:03:00            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Walking Among My Yesterdays  Robert Goulet   The Happy Time -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     09026-61016

18:23:02            00:04:23            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Seeing Things   Robert Goulet, Julie Gregg        The Happy Time -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     09026-61016

18:30:07            00:02:51            John Kander-Fred Ebb  A Quiet Thing    John Kander     John Kander: Hidden Treasures          Harbinger          HCD3105

18:35:00            00:02:02            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Windwpanes of Rose    John Kander     John Kander: Hidden Treasures          Harbinger          HCD3105

18:40:01            00:04:14            John Kander-Fred Ebb  The Butterfly     Debbie Shapiro, Robert Westenberg       Zorba -- Broadway Revival      RCA     RCD1-4732

18:44:10            00:03:13            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Woman Anthony Quinn  Zorba -- Broadway Revival         RCA            RCD1-4732

18:48:14            00:03:11            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Maybe This Time           Liza Minnelli      Cabaret -- Film Soundtrack       Hip-O    76744-00272

18:51:46            00:01:14            John Kander     Minstrel March   Orchestra          The Scottsboro Boys -- Original B'way Cast     Jay       CDJay1421

18:53:15            00:03:46            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Filler: All That Jazz        Karen Ziemba, Jim Walton, Bob Cuccioli And the Word Goes 'Round -- Original Cast        RCA     09026-60904

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:13:32            Léo Delibes      Le Roi s'amuse: Suite                Douglas Bostock          Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia   Classico           158

19:18:00            00:36:20            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  7 in D minor  Op 70                    Sir Colin Davis  Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Philips  4788977

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Sir Andrew Davis, conductor; Frank Rosenwein, oboe; Mark Kosower, cello; Wesley Colllins, viola, live from Severance Hall

20:05:00            00:16:36            Frederick Delius            Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody           

20:25:00            00:19:48            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Oboe Concerto in A minor

21:05:00            00:43:51            Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35

21:40:00            00:08:40            Claude Debussy           Nuages (Clouds) from Three Nocturnes  New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We hear the late Stuart McLean’s story “Emil.” Andy Griffith offers his visions of “Andy and Cleopatra” and “Hamlet”… Mark Levy talks about “Those Commercials... This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:09:40            Sir Arnold Bax   Elegiac Trio                               Maarika Järvi, flute; Paul Cortese, viola; Marie-Pierre Langlamet, harp        Chandos           9395

23:11:00            00:07:43            Frederick Delius            Caprice & Elegy Philharmonia Orchestra  Leonard Slatkin János Starker, cello     RCA     63665

23:22:00            00:08:52            Franz Schubert Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21                                 Alfred Brendel, piano   Philips  4788977

23:30:00            00:06:39            Peter Tchaikovsky         Canzonetta from Violin Concerto Op 35  Royal Philharmonic            Sir Adrian Boult Yehudi Menuhin, violin  Warner  1

23:40:00            00:04:33            Pablo Casals     Song of the Birds          St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    Antonio Pappano           Han-Na Chang, cello     EMI      82390

23:44:00            00:10:45            Frederick Delius            Late Swallows               Sir John Barbirolli          Hallé Orchestra          EMI      65119

23:57:00            00:02:52            Lucien Durosoir Berceuse                                  Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano     Cedille  139

 

 

 